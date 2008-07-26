Stuffing for Slow Cooker
This poultry stuffing recipe is prepared in a slow cooker so no turkey is needed. Note: If using a seasoned stuffing mix, omit the herbs and salt.
I gave this 4 stars only because I can see where some people made a mistake in this recipe. It calls for 4 cups of chicken broth and to add until moistened. There's no way you need 4 cups of chicken broth...that's why some people's came out "soupy". Really, one can (or 2 cups) is all you need. You need to be familiar with the right consistency of stuffing for in and out of the bird to not make that mistake. Anyway, I thought it tasted delicious WITHOUT the marjoram..not the right spice for this. Also, FYI, twelve cups of bread cubes should be about 1 large loaf of white bread cut into cubes. That should help some people get it right. It's the perfect stuffing for a chicken because I can never get enough into a small chicken for us!Read More
this was okay. really flavorful. the only issue was that I found it needed to be stirred quite frequently to prevent burning too bad around the sides. I will maybe try again though.Read More
WOW! I sure wish I had paid attention to this recipe sooner, I would have saved myself heaps of time!! Here's a way to save more: I just used a bag of Pepperidge Farm "Sage & Onion" stuffing, which allows me to skip the spice ingrediants. Ofcourse, I used fresh mushrooms to the celery/onion saute and I also browned and drained 1 lb pork sausage & added that in! In the words of Rachel Ray: YUMMO!! This recipe works great almost year-round. I will NEVER make traditional stuffing again! Thanks a ton!
Crockpot stuffing is the only way to go. This recipe is great, but I have also tried other favorite dressing recipes and they have turned out very well. I'd choose the low end of the cooking time unless you have a cooler crockpot. Saving the oven space is the best thing I've ever done for Thanksgiving. No more juggling or microwaving dishes.
Used seasoned, dried bread cubes, left out the seasoning and used all of the liquid. Also added a cup of chopped apples and the results were very good. Used a crockpot style cooker and got the crunchy edges that half my family fights over. Made the stuffing a day ahead and refrigerated it, then the following day cooked it 2 hours, loaded it in a car, drove for an hour, plugged it in for 2 more hours before serving. It couldn't have been easier.
I am giving this recipe four stars because the explanation is a bit off. When you are mixing in the broth into the mixture .... the stuffing should NOT be too moist because the slow cooker will bring out the juices and make it soupy. Also if you have a black crock pot do not put it on high for 45 minutes.....just do it on low because the outside will be very crisp and stick to the sides and even with PAM it is a pain to clean up. Just check the stuffing after a few hours to make sure it isn't too soggy. If you see that it is getting soggy just remove the cover and let the excess moisture evaporate. If that doesn't work ..you can stick it in the oven at about 200 for 10 or 15 minutes and you will have great stuffing.
As was mentioned by a previous member, I used pre seasoned bread cubes. I ommitted the seasonings and the mushrooms. This turned out great. I think the amount of the broth should be according to your preference for moistness. I used slightly less than the suggested amount and the stuffing was still very moist. I think a cup less than suggested would still be great.
EXCELLENT! I HAD TO GIVE THE RECIPE TO EVERYONE WHO CAME FOR THANKSGIVING. THIS IS A KEEPER!
I love this easy recipe but don't forget to spay inside your slow cooker before adding ingredients and I also like to use cream of chicken soup which makes it a very moist dressing. DELICIOUS!
I buttered the bejeez out of my crockpot before adding in the stuffing ingredients. I used fresh mushrooms (only one 8 oz. package because that was all I had) and I used a cup each of chopped celery and carrots as that was all I had. I also used my own homemade chicken stock and because I was low on time, I used packaged "dried" cubed bread made just for stuffing. This was GREAT. My crockpot is a powerhouse (it's a newer model that runs kind of hot than my old one did) so I didn't need the whole eight hours. Putting it in this afternoon was just right for it to be done around dinner. This was a total snap.
My mother always mader her Thanksgiving stuffing in a crock pot to save oven space. Here's tip if you like those nice, chewy/crispy pieces along the edges -- butter the crock pot well before putting in the stuffing. Yum.
Great recipe! This was perfect for Sunday dinner with roasted chicken. I wish I had this recipe during Thanksgiving...it would have saved me a lot of time. It's so moist and it tastes fabulous. My only caution is to only use the amount of broth necessary to moisten not the entire amount the recipe calls for or you'll end up with a soupy mess. Next time I might add in some sauage, apples or cranberries - YUM!
I've used this recipe for the last 3 yrs & now I have people dropping off their crock pots so that they have their 'own' left-overs ready to take home after eating all mine ;) think I'll give them the web-ste & recipe . . .
LOVE LOVE LOVE This recipe! It saved us so much time and space on thanksgiving. I cannot thank you enough for this recipe. I didn't add egg, and watched how much broth I put in, and we also used the bagged stuffing instead of bread. DELCIOUS and stress free!
Definately a keeper!! Everyone said they have never had stuffing with mushrooms. There were no leftovers.That just says it all:)
I made this Thanksgiving day and it was a huge hit! My crockpot was not big enough for the entire portion, so I baked the remainder in the oven and it was even better!
This gets five stars just because it made my Thanksgiving that much easier :-) I used seasoned bread crumbs so did not need the extra seasoning, bonus. It turned out great, crunchy around the edges and soft and nice in the middle. Just the way we like it.
Absolutely Yummy. My hubby is a stuffing snob and loved it. I had read the reviews so i made sure to watch how much liquid i added in. I ended up using 1lb bag of Pepperidge Farms stuffing mix in place of the bread and seasonings, i did need to add in a bit of sale and i did put in a bit of poultry seasoning. Seems like the amount of liquid used depends on what you are using, I used up almost all the liquid when using the dry mix. Saves valuble space too!
Used two boxes of seasoned stuffing mix and omitted the seasonings in recipe.
I threw it all in the crock pot skipping the sauteing the veggies.Omitted all but 1 tablespoon butter & sprayed my crock with pam.I also used seasoned bread crumb's.I kept my crock on the warm setting as it cooks very very hot.All in all..Very easy & tasty.I will be making this again.Thank you :)
Can't wait to have it on Thanksgiving
I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! Bonus because it took up zero oven/stovetop space. That was great! Comments here made me be careful on how much broth to add - only one can of broth was needed. This might just be a new tradition!
this did not work for me at all---not AT ALL! i used seasoned dry stuffing cubes, so didn't add the herbs and salt (as the recipe suggested) and it was tasteless until i added some salt and poultry seasoning...that livened it up a bit, but after only 4 1/2 hrs in the slow cooker (45 min on high, then on low) it was nearly burnt, hard and impossible to eat----out of all that effort and expense i got maybe 2 cups of usable stuffing which i didn't even like the taste of: nearly all of it went down the disposal since my guests didn't like it either...will move on to another recipe for stuffing i'm afraid!
I made this for Thanksgiving dinner. I mixed all the ingredients together in the crockpot and put the crockpot on a timer to start several hours later (while we were asleep). When we woke up, the stuffing was burned and unedible. I think the idea and ingredients were great. Perhaps it burned since I decreased the broth as recommended by others??? I will try this again since it makes sense and is so easy. But, I will start the crockpot when I'm in the kitchen next time.
This is very similar to the dressing I make for Thanksgiving. Not only does it reduce the stress of oven space, it also makes the dressing more moist than that cooked in the oven...more like that from the inside of the turkey. When dinner is over, I don't wash the crockpot. My husbands takes the meat off the carcus and I throw the bones into the crockpot with an onion, celery, carrots, poultry seasoning, bay leaf, and water to cover. It cooks overnight, and in the morning I have this wonderful broth for another meal.
I think the stuffing turned out alright. Not as good as my mom's from the bird, but still pretty good. Oh, and it was WAY too salty for me. I won't add any if I make this again. Two cans of broth was perfect!
wonderful flavor. After reading reviews, added sage sausage and added broth slowly and checked part way through cooking time. Will help free up oven space this holiday.
This was very good! It is our new way for stuffing! I used PF seasoned stuffing, sauteed celery and onion in only 3 tbps of light butter and some chicken broth! A definite try!
I did not have any luck with this recipe. I have never seen anything that looked that unedible. I do not know what I did wrong.
Great recipe, however, you should try fresh mushrooms in this recipes. It's wonderful.
This tasted fantastic and was super easy! They say it is not safe to cook the stuffing in the bird, and this was easy, freed up oven time and tasted the same as bird stuffed dressing to me. I will be doing my stuffing this way from now on!!
This was so easy and delicious. Yes, you have to figure out the right amount of broth, but it's not difficult. This was as good as any stuffing recipe I've ever tasted, and I'm so glad somebody came out with crock pot recipe to make more room in the oven at Thanksgiving. Mine came out very moist and perfect!A++++
WOW what a time and space saver. Made this for Thanksgiving this year and got rave reviews! We always deep fry our turkey so this is the perfect way to fix stuffing when you can not stuff a bird.
I have used this recipe for 6yrs. won't even try another one now. I always use sage bread cubes, always make night before let it set in fridge soaking up broth,in the morning just put in crockpot.
Pretty darn good. Could not find my sage for the life of me so I did without. Probably wont have so much parsley next time, but was very good. Hubby even asked me to save leftovers, which is always a good sign
Fabulous! Made a recipe to stuff an 18 pound turkey and a recipe for the Slow Cooker. Omitted the mushrooms and marjoram (personal preference). I can only say that the family LOVED it! Thanks Wanda Galloway for this great recipe! M. Joan
This came out awful. I don't know what happened. I did everything and it came out very very mushy and it looked like soup instead of stuffing. I don't think I will be trying this again because I wasted so much fresh vegetables.
Great! Easy. A hit for large Thanksgiving 2009 gathering. I used fresh mushrooms, sliced. Will definitely make again.
This has been my go-to stuffing recipe the past 3 years. I always get great feedback from the guests. :) Definitely watch the amount of broth, and keep in mind not everyone loves mushrooms. I think they're delicious in it, but some of the family members have a mushroom phobia so I have to omit them now... Butter can be cut down a bit without affecting the flavor, other than that I make the recipe just as it says. Thanks so much for sharing, Wanda G!
I made this and it was great, however I used turkey stock. It gives it a richer flavor and it has less sodium than the low sodium chicken broth. I also left out the marjoram, thyme and sage and added another teaspoon of poultry seasoning. It tasted great.
I made this for my "classy friends' get together" at Thanksgiving. There were ten of us, and ALL NINE others asked, "Who made the stuffing?!?" They raved about it so much, it was almost embarrassing. I will definitely use it again! Much thanks.
I give this five stars for simplicity, flavor, and texture. I have never made stuffing before and this turned out excellent. All of my guests loved it! Thanks for helping me put together a fabulous holiday meal!
Very good and loved how it freed up the oven. I also used my decorative crock pot so I just put that directly on the table so it saved on dishes! I did change it up a little bit. Instead of having the bread with all the seasons I just used pre seasoned bread for stuffin. I dont remember the brand name but it's the same kind I always use and it was wonderful! Very good!
i made this stuffing on Thanksgiving and it was sooo good and sooo easy. Everyone loved it and i even got comments that this was the best meal they've ever had! yeah, they're tough group too :) the stuffing was so moist and very tasty, i did only use one can of the chicken broth though...so becareful and add slowly. hope you enjoy!
Great recipe. Like other reviewers, I used the Sage and Onion bread cubes. Worked like a charm!
Excellent! It was a big success at Thanksgiving. Of course I took full credit for the recipe. I knew you wouldn't mind.(LOL),only joking. I look forward to other recipes you may submit,(so does my family) God Bless You.
I made the recipie exactly as it read and it came out like soup. I don't know about you, but I don't want to eat bread soup! I had to add more bread and a box of stove top stuffing for it to thicken up.
Made this for our sage dressing for Tgiving 2014. It was a hit! Coincidentally a family member had made oven baked sage dressing too, and this recipe blew it out of the water. Slow cooker dressing was moist & flavorful, not mushy. I did not use all the broth the recipe calls for, just moistened the stuffing like it would look coming out of the bird. I also omitted the marjoram.
Flavor was good but not strong. I prefer a sagier flavor... also it was too moist for my taste... maybe I under measured on the bread. Will probably make it again with less mushroom and uncover it for the last hour or so.... it was great not to have to rush at the last minute to get it done and not to use dried bread....
Best Stuffing I've ever had. Even my sister-in-law loved it and she hates stuffing.
I didn't read enough of the reviews and overdid it on the liquid. It smelled like Mom's but the consistency was mush. Will try again with a lot less broth.
saved valuable stove/oven space on Thanksgiving, but tasted as good as any I've ever had.
So good! Go really easy on the broth--there was a lot of butter floating around in the veggies when I added it into the dry bread crumbs and it needed a cup of broth at most. I cooked it on high for 2 1/2 hours, stirring every hour, before I turned it down on low and it turned out great. I loved how it freed up the turkey cavity for vegetables and created a ton of space in my oven.
If you choose to make your own bread crumbs you will need to use less chicken stock. If you buy the store bought hard bread cubes for stuffing you will need to use more broth. It's easy to make and flavorful. I dried out my own bread in the oven to make crumbs and used less than 2 cups broth.
I made this for the Canadian Thanksgiving and dint even have enough for turkey sandwiches. Now I am making 2 crocks for the American Thanksgiving. It is the best stuffing recipe I have ever used. I did cut down on the butter. No heartburn with this recipe.
Flavor was good, although a bit on the greasy side. I LOVED the fact that this was made in the crock pot and freed up my oven. I used cubes of fresh challah instead of regular bread, and I didn't use all of the broth. Remember to spray your crock pot with cooking spray first...apparently I forgot and had some fun cleaning it afterwards!
I think it would be perfect but I added the sausage as suggested in the reviews. It would have been perfect as is. In my opinion.
This recipe was incredible! I made this recipe on thanksgiving but I changed a few small things. What I did NOT use:dried marjoram or can of mushrooms What I added: 2 cups of real brown chopped mushrooms, ~1 cup of the turkey drippings, I also sauteed the turkey neck in butter and rosemary and let it sit in the stuffing for the last hour or so. It really gave the stuffing the flavor that it had been inside the turkey, without the risk of salmonella! I won't use another stuffing recipe!
Made this recipe today as a trial run case. It turned out great. Made it exactly like the recipe only cut it in half. It was moist and tasty. I may adjust the seasoning the next time. I definitely will make this again. Using the slow cooker frees up the oven for other dishes when you only have one oven to create a dinner for many.
This is one of the best stuffing recipes I have ever come across. Not only did I appreciate freeing up my stovetop & oven by having this in the crock pot, but it is the moistest stuffing I've encountered. It got scarfed up in no time! I did, however, add one cooked tube of non-MSG sausage to it and used light butter. I also omitted the mushrooms. A real keeper I plan to make year after year!!
Not bad. I used fresh bread so it came out too bready. Good flavor though. I took it to a Thanksgiving dinner at work and there weren't any leftovers.
This recipe is sooo good. Everyone has requested every year since I first used it last Christmas. Thumbs up!
Excellent just like Mom and Grandmom made years ago.
As some suggested I used 2 cups of chicken broth, substituted spices and bread with Pepperidge Farm herb stuffing mix, and added 1 lb of bulk pork sausage(which I browned on stovetop until no pinkness remained, then drained of fat). I did mix it a few times during slow cooker cooking so that the crunchy pieces were moved to the top and did not burn. Very tasty and big hit with guests.
I made this recipe and Thanksgiving and really enjoyed not having to use up precious space in the oven! However, I made the mistake of not stirring the stuffing (didn't see it mentioned in the recipe) and the outside of my stuffing burned. But it did taste good (minus the burned parts) and was super easy to make. To make things easier for myself during Thanksgiving, I prepared the celery/onion/butter mixture the night before. Then I just warmed it back up in the microwave before mixing into the bread crumbs the next day. I chose to use seasoned stuffing mix in lieu of the bread cubes and seasonings listed above. Other than my not stirring the stuffing this was a good recipe that I will try again soon!
Excellent! I would eliminate the salt, though. It's not necessary when you use chicken broth.
Yum!
Most of my fmily liked this, but we are too fond of the stuffing in the bird, a very good recipe though.
This was the first time I have made stuffing from scratch before and this recipe was so simple and so yummy! I added a chopped up apple just for a little extra flavor and added a little less broth. As mentioned before, crock pot stuffing is amazing!
Loved it. Turned out perfectly (with the reduced amount of liquid reviewers recommended). Very similar to my grandma's stuffing, which I always loved. Perfect mix of soft and crunchy cooking this way.
Awsome! I only used 2 cups of broth and was perfect. I would probably cut back on the butter next time just to try to cut calories.
It was very flavorful but mine came out very soggy even though I used only half as much broth as what the recipe called for. Maybe I'll use only one cup next time?
I read most of the other reviews before I made this, there were a lot of great tips. The best tip of all is ; chicken broth just to moisten, don't go strictly by what the recipe calls for. Use that as simply a suggestion. It turned out fantastic! I will be making this recipe for years to come.
I was skeptical, but this was amazing and I was able to save oven/stove top space while it cooked. I was brave and tried it the first time for Thanksgiving, and everyone raved about it!
Anything you can do in a slow cooker and have it turn out the way it did one word to describe yummy.
I’ve made this for the last 10 years. Everyone loves it and slow cooker helps clear up the oven. Note: Do NOT add chicken broth all at once. Only use what you need. Some years it is less than one can for me.
I love this recipe because it is amazing and because it frees up my oven on Thanksgiving. After looking through numerous reviews and comments I did modify it a bit. First I use fresh baby bella mushrooms instead of canned. Then I use the prepackaged cubed and seasoned stuffing mix in the bags. This eliminates the enter Step 2 of the recipe and all of those ingredients. Then I start with about 2.5-3 cups of broth to mix it all up before I add the stuffing to the slow cooker. I continue to check it throughout the day and add broth as needed. I will say one thing...one time I tried making it without the celery and it was terrible! It was so soggy. I don't care for celery but you can't even taste it in this recipe. It really is just there to add a nice texture to the stuffing. DONT FORGET TO SPRAY THE INSIDE OF THE SLOW COOKER TO PREVENT STICKING!
Good flavor but my slow cooker burned the sides and bottom.
Came out great,will make again
Very good stuffing. I started out with 2 cups broth and added the other two cups over the 7 hours stuffing cooked on low. Perfect consistency.
I made this 2x within the past month. The first time was PERFECT! The most recent time it got mushy, & I'm not sure why. I made it the same way except for the type of bread crumbs I used. The first time I used small, soft potato bread cubes, & the second time I used larger white bread cubes. Not sure why it would make a difference but it did. Will def make again!!
Very good and easy. We served buffet style and the crock pot kept it good and warm
Because I was short on time, I did start to cook on lower temperature on stove top burner; ten after 10-15 mins I transferred it to crock pot. OMG it was sooo good; even my husband ( who is the pickiest eater I've ever seen) loved. The only problem seems to be my inability to stay away from this dish; I think I'm gonna have it 'till I'm sick of it??. Thank y'all for the recipe.
