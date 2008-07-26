Stuffing for Slow Cooker

I love this recipe because it is amazing and because it frees up my oven on Thanksgiving. After looking through numerous reviews and comments I did modify it a bit. First I use fresh baby bella mushrooms instead of canned. Then I use the prepackaged cubed and seasoned stuffing mix in the bags. This eliminates the enter Step 2 of the recipe and all of those ingredients. Then I start with about 2.5-3 cups of broth to mix it all up before I add the stuffing to the slow cooker. I continue to check it throughout the day and add broth as needed. I will say one thing...one time I tried making it without the celery and it was terrible! It was so soggy. I don't care for celery but you can't even taste it in this recipe. It really is just there to add a nice texture to the stuffing. DONT FORGET TO SPRAY THE INSIDE OF THE SLOW COOKER TO PREVENT STICKING!