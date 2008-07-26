Stuffing for Slow Cooker

105 Ratings
  • 5 67
  • 4 21
  • 3 14
  • 2 0
  • 1 3

This poultry stuffing recipe is prepared in a slow cooker so no turkey is needed. Note: If using a seasoned stuffing mix, omit the herbs and salt.

By Wanda Galloway

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
11
Yield:
10 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

11
Original recipe yields 11 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. Saute the celery, onion, parsley and mushrooms until onions are soft.

    Advertisement

  • In a large bowl, combine the bread cubes and vegetables. Add the poultry seasoning, thyme, sage, pepper, salt and marjoram. Toss together well. Add egg and enough broth to moisten.

  • Lightly pack into slow cooker; cover and cook on high for 45 minutes. Reduce to low and cook for 4 to 8 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
290 calories; protein 5.6g; carbohydrates 25.2g; fat 19.1g; cholesterol 78.2mg; sodium 901.4mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022