Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.
Very very yummy!!! I made it for Christmas and it relatively easy- the only time consuming thing was figuring out how many bananas equalled 2 cups and actually mashing the bananas (use approx. 5 med-large bananas and a potato masher). Otherwise, very easy to make. Reminded me of one of my grand- mother's cakes, but this was better! I'll be passing it along!
Hummingbird cake started life as a spice cake with banana and pineapple. This cake was made more delicious by adding 1t cinnamon and 1t alspice. Also, to enhance the banana flavor I processed the bananas in a blender. For some reason this releases more banana flavor into the cake. This is a moist and rich treat!
This was a very, very yummy cake! What a nice surprise. I read about this cake in a culinary novel and wanted to try it. I thought it would be a nice change from our traditional Easter carrot cake...and...it was! I took some of the tips and added a half cup of shredded coconut to the batter. I also added a middle layer of coconut, pineapple and sliced bananas on top of the icing. I decorated the top with more shredded coconut and more chopped walnuts. It was the hit of Easter and the day after...we had to remove it from the table so my cousin would stop eating it! My only suggestion is to bake the cake at 325, not 350...that's too high. The bottom and sides came out a bit darker than I'd like. But it was still delish! Red Velvet move over...Hummingbird is becoming my new signature cake!
A friend made it for my birthday. Having gotten rather tired of Banana Nut Muffins (too fake tasting), I was delighted at how good this cake is. She did press nuts into the frosting. It was HEAVEN, and we will make it again. Very fresh banana taste, very moist, and no big wet pineapple chunks. Blended right in.
This cake was very good. I did make changes, so if you're a purist, read no further..I used 4 very soft, overripe bananas, and a large can of crushed pineapple that I thoroughly DRAINED and used paper towels to get out the remaining juice. I also used a teaspoon of cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon of nutmeg and 1 teaspoon of pumpkin pie spice to give it some interest. I did not cover it in the cream cheese frosting, but instead made a drizzle of 4 T butter, 1 teaspoon vanilla, and about a cup of confectionary sugar. I sprinkled chopped pecans over the top of the drizzled cake. It was excellent. In fact, if you and your family can wait, I suggest letting it sit for a couple of days (mine is in a domed cake plate) as it gets even better with age (a lot like banana bread). I will definately be using this slightly modified recipe again and again, as only half of my family will eat bananas, but not a one had trouble gobbling up this cake!!! try it out!
This is an old, old recipe....originally called Bird Cake or Dr. Bird cake. The original recipe is exactly the same but with 1 cup of oil instead. I make mine in a 9 x 13 inch pan or I make Bird Bread in loaf pans.
I loved it with my changes: only 1 cup of oil, added a teaspoon of cinnamon, and did not drain the crushed pineapple. Also, toast the walnuts first! I also added a 1/2 teaspoon of orange extract to the frosting. This is the tastiest, moistest (is that a word?) cake ever!!!
Everybody at my home loves this cake. It's a bit of my "go to" cake since it's so easy to put together, and I generally have all the ingredients on hand. I do tweak it a bit with two small changes. First, I use vegetable oil instead of the canola and cut the oil back to 1 cup. We just like the flavor the vegetable oil gives verses the canola. Secondly, I use a 20 oz can of crused pineapple UNDRAINED. This makes a fairly dense cake, but super moist. Comes out beautifully every time. Happy Baking!!
VERY moist cake, simple to make, tastes very good but the banana is the primary flavor, I was hoping the pineapple and coconut (I added) would be the focus and the banana would be a background flavor. I changed the recipe some but will tweak it again next time I make it to try to perfect my idea of what hummingbird cake should be. I keep uneaten bananas (I call them baking bananas) in my freezer, defrosted 3 of them which came out to about 1 cup of banana mash - would use 2 baking bananas next time. I did not drain my pineapple (8 oz crushed), next time I would use a 10 or 12 oz can as I was hoping it would stand out a little more. I added I cup of shredded coconut (will use a little more next time 1.5 cups maybe). I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 3/4 cups packed brown sugar and vegetable oil as I was out of applesauce but I would probably still use some/mostly oil because it makes it so moist. I also added a generous splash of vanilla and about 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I baked everything at 325 degrees in dark, non-stick Baking Pam'd pans: 2 mini bunt cakes (single serving/large cupcake size) for 32 minutes, 5 regular cupcakes for 26 minutes both are so moist I may not frost them and serve them to my boys for breakfast! I put the remainder of the cake in a 13x9 and baked it a total of 1 hour, it looks dark on top but still feels moist, I won't know if it's overdone until tomorrow. I would use this as a banana bread recipe, still trying to perfect my version, not a failure.
Fantastic cake mmm! I followed everything exactly except I used whole wheat flour, and added 1/2 cup shredded coconut to the mixture. It came out moist and delicious, not overly banana-bread-ish like people have said. To cut calories use apple sauce instead of vegetable oil or use a "better" oil such as olive oil. Will make again!
07/10/2003
Very lush and yummy. A bit of a hassle mashing bananas, crushing pineapple and chopping nuts but well worth the result as co-workers love the result. Thanks for sharing
Wonderful 5-star cake with no need to change a thing unless you really want to. I made a bundt cake instead of the layered cake and used ~10oz of pineapple tidbits and 3 bananas (I didn't want to use all of the bananas I had on hand). FYI: 2c. Mashed banana = ~4 bananas.
Made for Kay Lyn's birthday. Turned out great. Used a little pineapple juice in the frosting and sprinkled the sides with coconut and then the top got finely chopped pecans. Looks like it came from the Cheesecake factory and would cost at least $5 dollars a serving. Very impressive.
DELICIOUS!!!! I had to cut the oil 3/4 C. Oil, 3/4 C. Applesauce for Heath reasons. And I used the juice and all from the pineapple. SUPER MOIST. I also sprinkled cinnamon sugar "generously" on top of cake before baking. I made an orange flavored cream cheese frosting as a filler, and decorated with "Rick's special buttercream" cutting the sugar by 1 1/2 cups. The flavor combination is amazing. Thanks for the recipe!!! Oh, I baked in 9" round pans at 325* for about 50-55 min
This recipe worked out quite well, and was very easy to make. That said, all of you who commented before comparing this to banana bread are 100% spot-on. This is an elevated, super-moist, fluffy and sweet banana bread with cream cheese frosting- not that there's anything wrong with that! I will feel less guilty eating it for breakfast tomorrow. The recipe as written does not call for cinnamon and/or nutmeg, so I added a pinch of each. People with more distinguished tastebuds than I can decide whether that helps. Also I used vegetable oil instead of canola, which I think made it slightly crispy on the outside (YUM!) and baked it in the oven next to a shallow dish full of water while listening to David Bowie's Lodger, which I think was a positive influence on the dish.
I made this for a Sunday dinner and everyone raved over it! Even people who normally aren't "dessert" people, took pieces when urged by everyone else...and they ended up eating every bite and saying it was awesome! Will definitely make again. I didn't change a thing - great recipe!
I added some cardamom, cinnamon and allspice to mine and only used banana because I didn't want it to come out tasting like a banana nut bread with extra flavors added to it and I'm happy I did; the banana flavor was nice and blended with the other flavors well, not dominating as I feared 2 mashed bananas would be. I looked up some of the history of this cake and a lot of people claim that originally it was a kind of spice cake so that's another reason why I added them. I used pecans instead of walnuts this time, and overall it was a really delicious cake. I folded the egg whites in at the end as well. Overall, it's a pretty decadent cake, it's one of those that you bake to kind of impress people, not really because you're craving it so bad. It's not my favorite sort of dessert. I like my desserts a little bit simpler, but I just wanted to try this. If the opportunity comes up I would make this cake again.
What a rich and beautiful cake. I made a 2 layer cake. There was plenty of icing to ice in between the layers and all around. I put some chopped walnuts , just on the top and it was really pretty. It impressed my dinner guests. Everyone loved it and I can't wait to make it again. I may try it with half splenda next time to save a few calories.
I made this using a yellow cake mix and then the fruit and eggs like suggested. Followed the icing recipe as directed. This was requested by a friend for her baby shower and while it isn't my kind of dessert(I'm a chocolate girl!), it was still very good to me and got raves by everyone else.
Hummingbird cake is new to me. Sounded so good, thought I would give it a try. One of the best we've had in a long while. It's a cousin of carrot cake. Very easy, well writen recipe. Followed the recipe up to the nuts,(Hubby can't eat them) I used coconut. It may be better with nuts or maybe both. I baked for 50 min, watch not to over bake. Very moist and serves at least 12. Thanks for sharing a wonderful recipe.
This cake is moist and flavorful. The only changes I made were to add 1 cup of coconut, 1 tbsp. rum, and I roasted the bananas in the oven with a slight topping of brown sugar. Roasting the bananas this way enhances the flavor.
Great cake! I liked the retro sound of this, had the ingredients on hand, and needed to make a cake for a birthday at work. It was a HUGE hit! Everyone loved it! It is very dense and moist, but in such a good way. And the frosting is the best (and simplest!) recipe for Cream Cheese Frosting that I've come across yet - that by itself is a keeper! I did make some adjustments as suggested by other reviews: 1) I used a large can of crushed pineapple, well drained. 2) I used 1 cup of oil and 1/2 cup of unsweetened applesauce. (I will increase this ratio to 1:1 next time) 3) I baked it in a 9x13" metal pan ... preheated the oven to 350 degrees, then reduced the temp to 335 degrees after putting the cake into the oven, baked for about 70 minutes. It came out perfect! The batter comes pretty far up the pan, but doesn't rise very much so don't worry about it going over. 4) I baked it a full day in advance, letting the cake rest, unfrosted, overnight. The cake tasted best on the 3rd day. Definitely a keeper - and it may, as someone else suggested, replace my usual Carrot Cakes at the church bake sale this year!
it tastes amazing, however I did take the advice from someof the other rreviews. I added 1tsp of cinnamon 1tsp of allspice. I added a half cup of brown sugar and I used the juice from the can of crushed pineapples. i also used walnuts and pecans
Very good. I will have to agree with some other reviews, though. This does taste an awful lot like banana nut bread with icing. However, it is wonderful. I used pecans instead of walnuts and added some to the icing. Overall a good recipe.
Made this for my daughter's sweet 16 and it was a big hit. I read several Hummingbird cake recipes and ended up making a few adjustments to this recipe. So many recipes said to not drain the pineapple and add less oil, others said to drain it like this one does. I drained the pineapple juice into a measuring cup and then added oil to that to make the original 1 and 1/2 cups of liquid. I also added a touch of vanilla and some cinnamon and allspice. I topped it with colored coconut flakes to make it festive.
Used 1/3 of the recipe and made hummingbird cupcakes. Also added some vanilla, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg and some shredded baking coconut to the batter. Fun to assemble the cupcakes (baked for 20 min at 350C): cut them in half like a mini two-layer cake, iced the middle and top of the cupcake, added ground toasted walnuts and some shredded baking coconut to the icing. One-third of the recipe makes about 15 cupcakes.
The first time I made this was after my boyfriend had asked that I try something other than traditional vanilla or chocolate cake. I came across this recipe and knew I had to try it because it sounded as if it was created for him. To my delight, he loved it and couldn't stop telling people about it as if they'd never heard of cake before! So many thanks to MARBALET for posting this particular recipe as I get ready to make it once again for my boyfriend's birthday tomorrow.
I have made this exact recipe for years, accept for the black walnuts, I like English. I bought this generic cream cheese and froze it. When I made the icing it was grainy, so don't use cheap cream cheese. I am going to make this cake in loaf pans without the icing and pretend it's banana bread. I can't find a good banana bread recipe so will try this as one, I think it'll pass. It is so moist, it's my favorite to make and to eat. Thanks!
Followed the recipe except: I mashed the bananas in a food processor and added fresh pineapple to that and pureed it all together. I baked it in a full sheet cake pan and it only need about 45-50 minutes at 350. Great texture and flavor! Thanks for getting me outside the basic cake box!
I replaced 1 of the cups of oil with applesauce. I added 1 tsp of cinnamon and about 3/4 cups of coconut. I cooked it for about 65 minutes at 325 degrees. It was delicious! My sneaky dog ate one of the layers while they were cooling, so I guess it was a hit with her, too! (The dog is okay.)
I never had hummingbird cake till I tried it at a restaurant. My family and I loved it, so I had to try and make some of this cake. It was very good. In the cake I added crushed and dry pineapple also I added pecans. It was very good and I will probably make it again soon.
Loved it WITH a few additional tweaks! Stole ideas from a couple of genius reviewers - add a teaspoon of cinnamon and a 1/2 cup coconut to cake batter, brilliant! Additionally, I found the icing to be waaaay to sweet, so I doubled the cream cheese, and got RAVE reviews! Also, it makes for a fairly dense cake, almost like banana bread, so I found that initially I didn't use enough frosting - in the future, I won't be shy with that cream cheesy goodness!
The cake came out delicious. It will be five stars next time with the following tweaks. I found cooking it the full hour made it a little dry so next time I'll cut back to 50min. I also added 1tsp Cinnamon and 1tsp Vanilla and I think that really made it extra delicious, wouldn't have been so good without it. Brought it into the office and all my coworkers loved it. Otherwise a great cake I'll make again!
Let me preface by saying I made this exactly per the recipe. Made no changes. My reaction? Eh. It ended up pretty dry which surprised me seeing as it has so much oil in it. And the taste wasnt much to write home about. It tasted like a sweeter banana bread, just in cake form. The pineapple practically disappeared in the cake. I'm not sure what it added to it. The walnuts were odd, I think pecans would be a better option. Over all, I wont be using this recipe again.
06/15/2019
No changes. Absolutely delicious and very easy to make.
I tweaked the recipe because I didn’t have canola oil and used Soya bean oil instead. I used less about 3/4 cup banana and 1/3 cup of walnuts. Made a butter frosting instead of cream cheese. The texture of this cake was good and it was moist. I’ll definitely try this version again with the tweaks. I’ve tried making it using butter and the texture was different- a little drier. I also added 1 tsp of cinnamon to the flour mixture and 1 tsp of vanilla essence to the egg and oil mixture.
I used coconut oil instead of the one in the recipe. Surprisingly light. Very delicious. Next time I may add some Rum extract and a coconut icing for a tropical variation. For those complaining of dry or dense cakes; your probably measuring out the flour wrong. You need to use a spoon to fill the measuring cup and then scrape the top with a knife to make it level. If you just use the cup and dig into the flour your packing it down and adding way more flour than needed. Hope that helps!
I like this cake so much . I have been baking it for forty years and it is always a hit with everyone except my husband. I can’t understand why except that he dislikes nuts in his dessert. I cannot find an 8 oz can of crushed pineapple anywhere. I bought a larger can and weighed out the appropriate weight. Worked fine. This is my favorite cake ever. Never disappoints and I always bring it to parties as it feeds a crowd. Yum ??
Delicious cake. Worthy of a place in my recipe box. I did substitute coconut oil (melted) for the canola oil, only because I like the taste of coconut oil. The black walnuts add a special taste that I love. Thanks for the recipe.
I only gave it 4 stars because it was not a quick recipe. I made this for my Dad's 85 birthday using all organic ingredients and it was PHENOMINAL tasting, but it took me the better part of an entire day to make/build. I swore I'd never do it again, but here I am two years later, getting ready to fight my way through another creation, just on a smaller scale but still organic. I'm sure it will be another hit. Oh and I used pecans instead of walnuts, they made the most wonderfully subtle companion to the bananas and pineapple...
Is it a good cake? Yes, moist and sweet and everything you want in a scratch cake. It's easy to make too. Just be prepared that the dominant flavor is banana. It could easily be called banana cake. I followed the recipe exactly. Pineapple was in there somewhere but you couldn't taste it. Just banana.
Was going through a baking urge and chose this to make one night for dessert. I did make a few changes though, I didn't drain the pineapple, used pecans and I used a store bought cream cheese icing (didn't want to make a trip to the store and had the frosting already). I must say that the cake is good, not great. While, I love banana bread, I was expecting this would not be so similar to it. If I ever made this again I would probably tweek it even further by using LESS banana, probably a cup vs the two and I would probably haul my butt to the store to get the ingredients for the frosting because the store bought stuff has a bit of an artificial taste to it. If you LOVE banana bread then you will love this recipe.
These is a good banana bread but I wasn't impressed with it as a cake. I ended up filling the two layers with a strawberry coulis and adding maple syrup to the frosting and that perked it up a bit. Watch the bake time. Mine was bordering on overdone at the listed baking time.
