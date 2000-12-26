VERY moist cake, simple to make, tastes very good but the banana is the primary flavor, I was hoping the pineapple and coconut (I added) would be the focus and the banana would be a background flavor. I changed the recipe some but will tweak it again next time I make it to try to perfect my idea of what hummingbird cake should be. I keep uneaten bananas (I call them baking bananas) in my freezer, defrosted 3 of them which came out to about 1 cup of banana mash - would use 2 baking bananas next time. I did not drain my pineapple (8 oz crushed), next time I would use a 10 or 12 oz can as I was hoping it would stand out a little more. I added I cup of shredded coconut (will use a little more next time 1.5 cups maybe). I used 1 cup white sugar and 1 3/4 cups packed brown sugar and vegetable oil as I was out of applesauce but I would probably still use some/mostly oil because it makes it so moist. I also added a generous splash of vanilla and about 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon. I baked everything at 325 degrees in dark, non-stick Baking Pam'd pans: 2 mini bunt cakes (single serving/large cupcake size) for 32 minutes, 5 regular cupcakes for 26 minutes both are so moist I may not frost them and serve them to my boys for breakfast! I put the remainder of the cake in a 13x9 and baked it a total of 1 hour, it looks dark on top but still feels moist, I won't know if it's overdone until tomorrow. I would use this as a banana bread recipe, still trying to perfect my version, not a failure.