Hummingbird Cake

198 Ratings
  • 5 142
  • 4 41
  • 3 11
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

Impress your friends with this Hummingbird Cake--a recipe that has been passed down through many generations. If desired, crush additional nuts and press them into the sides of the frosting, and put sliced maraschino cherries on top of the cake to gild the lily.

By MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
59 more images

Recipe Summary

cook:
1 hr
additional:
1 hr
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
2 - 9 inch cake pans
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour two 9-inch cake pans.

    Advertisement

  • Sift together the flour, sugar, baking soda and salt. Set aside.

  • In a large bowl, combine the oil, eggs, pineapple, bananas and nuts. Add flour mixture, and mix together by hand.

  • Pour batter into prepared pans. Bake in preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in center of each pan comes out clean, about 1 hour. Remove from oven and allow to cool on racks.

  • Prepare the frosting by blending together the cream cheese, butter, sugar and vanilla until smooth. Evenly spread frosting on middle, sides and top of cake.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
719 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 86.4g; fat 40g; cholesterol 69.9mg; sodium 342.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 04/01/2022