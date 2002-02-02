Honey Oatmeal Chewies

A delicious chewy oatmeal cookie. For variety , you can substitute raisins for the dates or walnuts for the pecans.

36
6 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a medium bowl, cream together the shortening, white sugar, brown sugar and honey until light and fluffy. Stir in the milk and vanilla. Sift together the flour, baking soda and salt, stir into the creamed mixture. Then stir in the coconut, oats, dates and pecans.

  • Drop dough by rounded teaspoons onto unprepared cookie sheets. Bake for 11 to 12 minutes for soft cookies, 13 to 14 minutes for crispy cookies. Remove cookies from baking sheets to cool on wire racks.

195 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 10.6g; cholesterol 5.3mg; sodium 77.4mg. Full Nutrition
