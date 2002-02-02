Honey Oatmeal Chewies
A delicious chewy oatmeal cookie. For variety , you can substitute raisins for the dates or walnuts for the pecans.
This makes a great cookie - my husband asked for another batch and it's hard to find a recipe he likes better than his mom's!
Sorry but I thought these were very bland. I wouldn't make these again!
OMG! When the man in the house says 'keep that recipe' - it's a top 5 keeper! Fabulously easy; I baked them 11 to a sheet - 4 on the outside and 3 up the middle - giving them a bit of room to spread. Used a basic cookie scoop and packed them a smidge generous. Baked them 13 minutes per tray - and I put the upper rack 'up' a level. Came out chewy, not crisp (and I think these would be good crisp, too). I used dates and pecans as listed, but I'm positive that chocolate chips would be good as well. I'm putting this one in the holiday rotation this December. I expect my mom will be looking for the recipe.
Really excellent cookie!!ALL of my family loved them!
Deeelicious! I used all butter, chocolate chips instead of the fruit and nuts, and subbed 1/4 c ground flaxmeal for 1/4 c of the flour. Got to love hidden goodness. These will be a new favorite cookie in our house.
Did I miss where the egg was added? I beat egg and added same time as milk. I substituted half the flour w/ whole wheat flour, and instead of shortening, used 1/2 c. butter and 3/4 c. coconut oil. Also, I used sucanat instead of white sugar. Creaming the shortening/sugar doesn't quite come out the same, but the cookies were still great!
Great Cookie! I substituted chocolate chips for the raisins and left out the nuts. Cookies have a nice chewy texture and the coconut adds nice flavor. I think this would be a GREAT bake Sale cookie :)
Kids loved this - a big hit!
The very best oatmeal cookies I've ever had! Just the way I like them! Chewy!
Loved it! I didn't have butter flavored shortening so I used 1 cup regular and then 1/4 cup stick of butter (margarine). I didn't have dates. I used butterscotch chips and pecans. I know oatmeal cookies are usually flat so I don't punish this recipe for that. I was looking for chewy and these do the trick! If I could only find a fat, chewy oatmeal cookie I'd be happy! ;o)
These were really good and chewy, just like the name says. I omitted the coconut though since I didn't have any, but I think they'd even be better with coconut next time.
This cookie is a truly satisfying cookie. Everyone loved these. One person asked for the recipe. Used margarine instead of shortening and chocolate chips instead of nuts because that’s what we had. Turned out great!
