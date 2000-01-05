Citrus Swordfish With Citrus Salsa

These were outstanding...the fruit salsa was the best part! The swordfish had a slightly fishy taste (which my husband really enjoyed...me not so much) so next time I will use another fish...probably orange roughy. I did not have any fresh red peppers so I subbed some roasted red pepper in a jar. I also used pineapple juice for the pineapple juice concentrate. I am going to use the leftover salsa on some soft chicken tacos...will let you know how it was. Edited to add...OMG! For lunch today I made soft chicken tacos w/ the salsa & it was fanflippingtastic! No exaggeration. I used warm flour tortillas, boiled chicken (from this site) that I sauteed in olive oil & mesquite seasonings for a couple of minutes to add flavor (I bet canned chicken would work as well), shredded swiss cheese, diced sweet onions, shredded lettuce & lots of citrus salsa. It was so good that hubby wanted to know if there was enough left to have for dinner tonight. :o)

