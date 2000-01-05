Citrus Swordfish With Citrus Salsa

A delicious fish with a summery flavor! Preparation Time: 25 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

prep:
10 mins
cook:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
55 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Make the salsa: In a medium-size bowl, combine oranges, pineapple chunks, mango, minced jalapenos, 3 tablespoons orange juice, diced red bell pepper, sugar, and cilantro. Mix well, and refrigerate covered.

  • In a non-reactive bowl, mix 1/2 cup orange juice, olive oil, cayenne pepper, and pineapple juice concentrate. Place swordfish steaks in bowl, and turn to coat well. Marinate the swordfish in the mixture for 30 minutes.

  • Prepare an outside grill with oiled rack set 6 inches from the heat source. On a gas grill, set the heat to medium-high.

  • Grill the swordfish on each side for a total time of about 12 to 15 minutes, until opaque in the center. Serve the grilled fish with the salsa.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 7g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 103mg. Full Nutrition
