Citrus Swordfish With Citrus Salsa

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions
Note
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
214 calories; protein 23.2g; carbohydrates 14g; fat 7g; cholesterol 44.3mg; sodium 103mg. Full Nutrition
These were outstanding...the fruit salsa was the best part! The swordfish had a slightly fishy taste (which my husband really enjoyed...me not so much) so next time I will use another fish...probably orange roughy. I did not have any fresh red peppers so I subbed some roasted red pepper in a jar. I also used pineapple juice for the pineapple juice concentrate. I am going to use the leftover salsa on some soft chicken tacos...will let you know how it was. Edited to add...OMG! For lunch today I made soft chicken tacos w/ the salsa & it was fanflippingtastic! No exaggeration. I used warm flour tortillas, boiled chicken (from this site) that I sauteed in olive oil & mesquite seasonings for a couple of minutes to add flavor (I bet canned chicken would work as well), shredded swiss cheese, diced sweet onions, shredded lettuce & lots of citrus salsa. It was so good that hubby wanted to know if there was enough left to have for dinner tonight. :o)
This was the first time I've had swordfish. It wasn't fishy as expected, but I still didn't like it. This is probably not because of the recipe but more because I don't like fish. My mom's boyfriend loved it.
This dish was so different with a refreshing taste. I served it with jasmine rice and it was delicious! So easy to make too. If you like spicy, you may want to add another jalapeno. And, don't be afraid to broil the swordfish. Put it 4 to 5 inches from the heat and you're good to go! (6 to 9 minutes per 1/2 inch in thickness).
The recipe was extremely tasty and made a wonderful summer meal (I made it back in June, but just getting around to reviewing it). My BIG MISTAKE was not having ever handled jalepenos before I was not aware that one should wear gloves when touching the seeds and membranes of a jalepeno. I paid for it all night with hands that felt like they were on fire! When I did a google search I found that this is a well-documented fact, which made me feel really stupid but I don't come from a culture that uses hot peppers so I had no idea. Anyway, a word of warning to others who do not know this. Wear gloves, you will regret it otherwise.
Easy to prepare with delicious results. I didn't have any mango and used fresh pineapple as suggested by another viewer. As the fish marinates, prepare the salsa the meal is ready in about 45 minutes.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/20/2002
This recipe earns 5 stars for flavor and health, but it's not exactly quick to prepare. Don't get me wrong, slicing up the mango, orange, red pepper and jalapeno isn't too difficult and it's well worth the time. The result is a delicious and mild citrus fruit salsa and an excellent, light swordfish marinade. More adventurous kids will probably love it. I'll definitly do this one again.
I did this for a caterng event and I received a standing ovation. DO NOT MARINATE TOO LONG OR YOUR FISH WILL GET MUSHY! Marinate for 15 min. right before you grill the fish. KEEP BASTING THE FISH! I used blood oranges and tangerines in the salsa. Blended the extra salsa with the marinade, reduced it and made a sauce with a slurry.Thank you, Robyn. This IS a great recipe.
Great! Found some good-looking swordfish and needed to cook it . . . i had tropical canned fruit and subbed that for pineapple, juice and juice concentrate, (as another review suggested), plus a little fresh lemon juice, some canned hot peppers in the pantry and dry parsley instead of cilantro -- it was memorial day and i didnt want to search for an open store! Anyways, my picky 8 yo ate almost a whole piece of fish, and my skinny 11 yo didnt eat much fish (tho she said it was juicy and flavorful) but ate a lot of the 'salsa' -- she said the whole bowl looked like one serving to her! DH and i loved it. Thanks!
This was amazing!! Usually I tweak recipes to mine and my husbands tastes, but I left this one alone, and boy I'm glad I did! It was perfect!! Served with cilantro rice & grilled asparagus, with an ice cold Red Stripe. This will be a summer staple for sure!!
wow...this is a refreshing, healthy dish with a kick...I didn't have an orange, so i substituted the inners of a lime and the juice of a lemon and used frozen mango and pineapple...you just can't go wrong with citrus and jalapeno!! Fantastic!
Great recipe!!! Will definitely make again. I made a few changes. I didnt have orange juice so used all pineapple juice. I added corn and tomato to the salsa. Also, we live in a condo so no grill, so I grilled in a pan with light olive oil. This was healthy and delicious!
This recipe was very easy, and the citrus salsa was wonderful. Next time, though, I'll add more red pepper and probably use fresh pinapple (it cuts up much nicer) rather than canned. I also liked the citrus marinade, but it didn't seem to soak in enough. I suggest doubling the marinade, scoring the fish, and letting it rest overnight. But overall, this was excellent. I will be cooking this again!
Fantastic! I marianted the swordfish for several hours and cooked it exactly as directed. I also used fresh peaches instead of mangos, added kiwi and raspberries to the fruit salsa and doubled the recipe. Serve the leftover salsa with graham crackers. This is a real keeper!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
10/04/2002
Very good, fun to prepare.. for some reason the fish was a bit soggy.. maybe because i dont know what im doing and i poked holes in the fish with a fork thinking the maranade would soak in better.... i served with a spicy shrimp appetizer... Jalapeno adds a good kick to this recipe.
It was fantastic! A terrific blend of flavors that tingled the tastebuds. Since I was grilling for 8 guys at a tailgate, I had to increase the swordfish portions to 3/4 lbs per person as opposed to the 1/4 lb size in the recipe. I adjusted the marinade and salsa proportins accordingly. I made the salsa and the marinade the night before and let them sit in the fridge. I bought the fish from a seafood store to ensure I got the freshest fish possible. I served it with roasted red potatoes and sesame greenbeens. It was the best tailgate of the season so far.
I made the salsa in this recipe and used it with the E-Z Marinated Swordfish, and it was excellent. I can't speak to the marinade of this swordfish recipe, but the salsa was very refreshing and had a nice blend. You may want to kick the heat up a little bit for some more balance, but overall it was great and I would definitely make it again.
This recipe was really great but I would add some salt and pepper to taste - if your jalapeno peppers are spicy you might want to use just one. More cilantro can be used as well, depending on how much you like it.
Delicious! I don't even like fish but this, YUM! Its a huge hit with my family. Will definitely make again and again.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 4 stars
09/13/2000
This was good . . I think that cooking swordfish, though, needs to be perfected. If you have never cooked it before, like myself, then it probably won't turn out as good as a restaurant . . . but it certainly good practice.
Excellent recipe! My husband, 5 yo and 3 yo loved it. Great for the whole family.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
05/01/2005
I used this recipe with fresh Halibut and it was fabulous! My husband was a litte leary of the salsa recipe, but he ate the whole bowl and wants to try the recipe on shrimp tonight. Thanks for a great recipe :)
As EVERYONE else has said the salsa is awesome! I used all fresh fruit, the ol' juicer and papaya instead of mangos. I marinated the fish for a few hours and it did pick up the flavor. TIP/BONUS - juice the extra fruit to make margaritas while you wait - papaya rocked Cheers 8-)
I thought this was great and my kids loved the salsa! I didn't add the sugar though, I didn't feel like it needed it with the fruit being so sweet. I wasn't able to grill, but baked it on a rack (over a pan to catch drips) in the oven. It came out perfect and was delicious!
Have no idea how people can say this is bland! This is a great recipe my whole family LOVED it! My 8 year old son told me he "could live off of swordfish"! We did a few modifications to ours, we doubled the salsa & added peaches & habanaros. I did not have orange juice so I just used frozen concentrate. We only cooked the fish 8 minutes on each side only because we don't like anything over cooked! Definitely a keeper...
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
07/20/2005
This recipe was excellent. I served it over a lime cilantro rice which was a nice combination. My guests said they felt like they were in a resturant with all of the colors and flavors. Not to mention, it was easy to make! Thanks
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2004
This was the first time I cooked or even tasted Swordfish, it was the freshest looking fish at the market that day so I thought I would give it a try. This recipe was great and so easy, I broiled the fish instead of grilling as a previous review suggested and the swordfish turned out perfect. A delicous light, dense textured fish. My husband was suspect about the citrus salsa, but he loved it. He did not like fish much before, I have been changing his mind with recipes like this one. I subsituted canned jalapeno peppers for fresh ones, and used canned tropical fruit and juice instead of the fresh mango. Fresh would have been better but the canned worked well. We will be eating Swordfish much more often. Thanks!
Not what I expected. I followed the recipe exactly and the salsa came out terrible. Maybe it just didnt suit my tastebuds. Boyfriend said it was good, but I'm pretty sure he was just trying to make me feel better about my disappointing swordfish.
For the first time, ever, I enjoyed the fish dinner that I cooked. I used Mahi Mahi because they didn't have any fresh swordfish (and frozen can have a fishy taste) and I cooked it exactly according to the directions, including the time on the grill. It was so good that I was able to take the leftovers for lunch the next day and I still enjoyed it. I can't do that even with restaurant fish.
We made this last night. My boyfriend did the marinade while I made the salsa. Then, while he grilled the swordfish, I made Caribbean Rice (a recipe I just submitted this morning) and broiled zucchini slices. This was a fabulous meal! Our guests really liked it too!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2003
I made this dish and it was to die for! Of course having good fresh swordfish is key, but the marinade made it light and juicy - not dry and fishy. Also - the salsa was a fantastic compliment and really easy to make with readily available ingredients. My guests couldn't stop complimenting me although Robyn Webb obviously deserves all the merits.
Fantastic. I modified doing the following, I used dried cilantro, added more pinapple and juice, used jalapenoes in a jar for the salsa. The fish marinade I used lemon and lime zest along and used the left pineapple juice left over from the can I used from salsa. Marinated over an hour in the fridge and cooked med-high on a skillet because I ran out of propane for my grill. The salsa is so good. I will make with pork and chicken as well.
What a pretty, colorful meal! I think it was a little bit too spicy for us, though. I did use fresh pineapple, maybe that affected it somehow? In any case, I'll use less jalapeno next time. Loved it, thanks!
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/05/2003
Awesome recepie, I love trying new things & my famiy of 5 loved it. I ommited 1 jalepeno for my kids & it turned out nice. Do not make on an indoor grill, sworfish smelled REALLY fishy cooking, but did not taste fishy after. 1st time for all of us having swordfish & was a great recepie to try it with.
This is a GREAT light recipe, perfect easy meal. I served it over a bed of spanish rice. We loved it. It could also be served with a side of black beans and rice to provide that authentic Caribbean flare.
I made this salsa minus the mango since my husband is allergic. increased the pineapple and tossed in an orange(since I squeezed it to get the juice) Stevia for sugar works well and doesn't change a thing! I wanted so badly to use the salsa recipe and had not gone to pick up swordfish....used it with Talapia.....it is a tadbit over powering for Talapia but would be fantastic with Swordfish or Chicken even! My family LOVED this.....I think this would be alot easier salsa recipe for the midwest during winter months since Tomatoes get so expensive!!! I will use this again and again!!!
My son caught a 150lb Swordfish last weekend so I will have many recipes to try. This was my first time to cook swordfish and this was a great recipe. I was told not to marinate a swordfish steak but how very wrong they where. My husband and I loved it. It was a very easy prep and fast to cook. Will be using this when we have quest over for dinner next time.
the marinade was good. i used a mango orange juice, great flavor. i thought the salsa had too much going on. segmenting the oranges was just too much work for what it was worth. i thought it was a little too sweet as well. added red onion and thought that definitely improved it.
Considering the fantastic ingredients that went into this, I was expecting so much more. We were very disappointed in the end result, it was just really bland. Sorry, we'll definately not make this again.
This was incredible! I suggest when cutting up the fruit, make it as small as possible...we used bite size pieces and they seemed to large to help the flavors meld. I also used 3/4in thick Blue Marlin and broiled it for 10 mins with the door open...WOWEE!
We enjoyed this but a couple of issues with the salsa. I think pineapple tidbits would be better. Chunks were just too big for salsa. My jalapenos were very hot and I found 2 gave too much heat. My heat wimp couldn't touch it. I left out the sugar because I don't cook with it and it was not missed. The fruit is sweet enough. I read other reviews where it was said that the fish was "fishy", I think it may have been their fish because I found ours to be not "fishy" at all. In fact I found it to be quite a pleasant tasting fish compared to some others. Was my first time cooking swordfish steaks and I think it was a success.
I made this for my family, including one daughter who'd never tried swordfish. They all loved it! Don't be afraid of the two jalapeño peppers, they compliment the citrus very well. We had our dish with veggie stuffed mushroom caps, brown rice and arugula salad (dressed with lemon juice & a small amount of shredded Irish Cheddar.) My only suggestion if you're trying to minimize your kitchen time would be to prepare the marinade for the fish first, and then make the salsa. After all, the fish needs to marinate for 30 minutes - and you can make the salsa in that time. We will definitely be making this dish again.
This is a great recipe, and well worth the time it takes to make it. I made as-is but with one addition: finely diced red onion. Not enough to overpower, just enough to give it a depth of flavor that goes great with the fish.
My daughter and I made this dish. She had the brilliant idea of mailing this into a bowl. We did a base of brown rice, corn, Swordfish and the citrus salsa on top. The fish came out really good! For the salsa, I used about 1-2 T or diced red onion instead of the bell pepper. Would definitely make this again.
I used Swordfish and followed the recipe as stated, however I did marinade it longer - more than 1 hr and was very disappointed that the fish did not be come very infused with the marinade flavor after all that time. The salsa was very good and definitely made this dish. Would make it again; however will try and tweak the marinade to give off more flavor.
Very tasty, the fish was the star of this dish - as it should be and the salsa was great in a supporting role. I fudged a little with the fruits and used what I had on hand. Spiced it up with some “hots” (if you’re from New England you know what I mean) and brightened it up with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice. Quite nice.
This was so good - summery but with lots of great bold flavors. I baked the fish instead of grilling because we sadly live in an apt with no patio. It does take a long time to chop up all the stuff for the salsa but the preparation is actually very easy and the result is impressive!
Made this receipe exactly as spelled out. The Citrus Salad was excellent however the fish did not absorb the flavor of the marinade and cooking time must not of been accurate as the steaks were extremely dry....
Nice! I used tuna steaks for this becaue the swordfish was $18.99/lb. Worked out well. I cut back on the sugar, but the salsa was still a little sweet for me - next time I won't use sugar at all. The only thing this recipe is missing is salt (and lemon or lime would be nice, too) to balance the sweetness of the salsa. Good recipe, though. Thanks!
This is a fantastic recipe. I didn't make any changes to it and it was wonderful. I think next time I will add a little more cayenne as I love heat and this wasn't very spicy, but overall it was a great dish!
