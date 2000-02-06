Bay Scallop Chowder

4.3
53 Ratings
  • 5 30
  • 4 14
  • 3 6
  • 2 2
  • 1 1

Excellent chowder for the holidays. This recipe can also be made with other seafood.

Recipe by Kathy J Bourdess

4
4 servings
4
  • In a large pot over high heat, combine the chicken broth, carrot, celery, onion, potatoes, thyme, parsley, salt and ground black pepper and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer mixture to a food processor or blender, puree until smooth and set aside.

  • In the same pot over medium heat, saute the mushrooms and scallops in the butter or margarine for 2 to 3 minutes. Add the wine and reserved puree mixture to the pot, reduce heat to low and allow to simmer.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the egg yolk and heavy cream. Mix well and add to the soup. Continue simmering over low heat, stirring occasionally for 10 to 15 minutes.

591 calories; protein 32.1g; carbohydrates 42.8g; fat 31g; cholesterol 170.2mg; sodium 1174.1mg. Full Nutrition
