Bay Scallop Chowder

I am shocked this does not have more reviews. I love this. Ive made it about 10 times in the past 2 years and all the time it comes out delicious. Everyone who loves seafood just wolfs it down. Even those who are not wild about seafood and mushrooms have admitted its delicious. I often add extra scallops and / or mushrooms and it always turns out great. I intend to try it with shrimp and maybe lobster. I serve with crust fench bread for dipping. The hardest part is the chopping (tedious and time consuming because you want the veggies sliced up as small as possible) and the pureeing because I always do it when the veggies are warm and it gets hot and the mixture is thick but its not really a complicated recipe, just time consuming for a novice cook such as myself.