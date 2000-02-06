Bay Scallop Chowder
Excellent chowder for the holidays. This recipe can also be made with other seafood.
Very good recipe, I have made this on 4 different occasions with 3 different seafood ingredients ,bay scallops, alaskan king crab and shrimp. All 4 times it was great. I didn't change anything else in the recipe except for adding 1 tsp of Old Bay Seasoning.Read More
I just wasn't impressed with the base of this soup. It had an almost grainy texture to it. My husband did, however, say he liked the flavor.Read More
This chowder isfantastic. Real New England flavor. The scallops break up into small pieces and the blended carrots and vegetables add a wonderful body. A meal in itself. A+
This was amazing! I did reduce the amount of mushrooms per the suggestion of one other reviewer... One pound per batch would have been way too much. I made three batches, and used about 12 oz. mushrooms total. The heavy cream/egg yolk mixture makes the recipie. Smell the mixture prior to adding it -- and then after adding it. So rich, so good. I actually used more scallops than called for, and I also added about 1/3 lb. of medium-small shrimp per batch... I intentionally broke the scallops up a bit with a whisk while cooking (I used large scallops) to make it more evenly distributed. All in all, excellent flavor. One reviewer had said they'd used 5 potatoes vs. 3... I used three. I think 5 would have made it a little too thick for my taste. This will definitely become a regular in my book. Regards.
I am shocked this does not have more reviews. I love this. Ive made it about 10 times in the past 2 years and all the time it comes out delicious. Everyone who loves seafood just wolfs it down. Even those who are not wild about seafood and mushrooms have admitted its delicious. I often add extra scallops and / or mushrooms and it always turns out great. I intend to try it with shrimp and maybe lobster. I serve with crust fench bread for dipping. The hardest part is the chopping (tedious and time consuming because you want the veggies sliced up as small as possible) and the pureeing because I always do it when the veggies are warm and it gets hot and the mixture is thick but its not really a complicated recipe, just time consuming for a novice cook such as myself.
This was good. I added 1 tsp. of Old Bay and a can of whole kernel corn. I didn't have fresh mushrooms, so I added a small can, but could have left it out and will next time. After pureeing the cooked vegetables, I decided I wanted some chunks of potato and so added four small diced potatoes. I also didn't have any white wine, but don't think it would have made this any better anyway. This was very good. Thanks.
I made this for New Years Day and It was GREAT! The flavor was perfect. Could not find Bay Scallops had to use Sea Scallops but still great. We will be having this again and again! Thanks Kathy
Love this dish. I added only 3/4 lb of scallops and 1 more potato and 1/2 lb of salad shrimp
I made this tonight and I personally love the fact that it's so different from any other. I thought the carrots and the blending was strange but it all makes sense once you've made it. I can't imagine using a pound of mushrooms and I love mushrooms, I used a half pound. I can see this being great with any kind of seafood and a keeper for when our bored with all your other recipes.. I really liked it
WOW, THIS IS A WONDERFUL CHOWDER THAT EVERYONE LOVES. I USE SKIM MILK INSTEAD OF WHIPPING CREAM AND IT STILL TASTES DEVINE. I HIGHLY SUGGEST THIS.
My son David made this last night. Very good. It definitely will be made again.
This was really, really good and received rave revies from my hubby. I followed the recipe fairly closely with a few exceptions: used 5 small yukon golds, 4 cups low sodium chicken stock (I hate leftovers!), and did not add the egg yolk. I also used good sherry in plce of the white wine. I really loved the taste of the sherry, added an extra splash at the end! Very well done recipe, good soup for a first course entertaining. Will make again.
This is the best dish I have ever made, and certainly the best recipe I have discovered on this site. I have made it 6 times now. I agree it doesn't need as much mushrooms and you can add different fish like shrimp or tilapia.
This was excellent. I was a little afraid of how it was going to taste because of the slightly fishy smell as it was cooking but it's wonderful. I made it exactly as posted except I had to use 3 cans of mushrooms instead of fresh, since that's all I had on hand. My recipe looks a little more green (from the herbs) than the picture shown.
This was so delicious, my husband & I loved it. We didn't change a thing and it was perfect! I didn't puree anything though, just diced everything uniformly and that works out perfectly. Thanks for the great recipe!
Great. I used a lot more potatoes (5) so I increased the recipe, I also used half-and-half and and imitation crab instead of scallops. It was a big hit with everyone and a great way to use up my potatoes.
This recipe is FABULOUS as is. Next time I want to add more scallops and maybe some shrimp just for a little more heartiness. This is one of the best seafood soups I've ever made! Thanks for sharing!
i'm from maine and people i make it for there love it. i add ol bay and a dash of paprika and some italian seasoning. also cook the scallops in some garlic.. Great recipe!
An excellent recipe, however, I only used a couple of ounces of mushrooms, and doubt one can actaully use a whole pound as recipe calls for without mushrooms completely overwhelming the entire thing. First time I used scallops, 2nd time I used some shrimp, and looking forward to next time when I will use crab, maybe some lobster too!!!
I served this when I had my parents over for dinner, and they loved it. This is a great soup, but it needs a little more texture. I think I would have liked it better if I had left some of the potatoes in chunks.
Excellent!
This was lovely, light, and delicate. Very nice! I got the recipe from my girlfriend and used her additons (which do not actually change the recipe); Double the scallops; add equal amount of salad shrimp; dash of sherry and red pepper flakes @ the end if you wish for a little more flavor. NOTE: BLAND is not the same as DELICATE / BALANCED in my book -- or in my recipe book!
a little bland-- needs more salt and spices, try adding bacon and shrimp next time!
Great flavor and easy to make! I substituted fat-free 1/2 and 1/2 for the heavy cream and it was just fine; this is a good way to reduce the fat content too!
This is an excellent recipe. A bit rich with all that heavy cream, but delicious. Instead of bay scallops, I used sea scallop pieces which worked just as well.
I made this recipe the day before wanting to eat it, and I have to say it was better the first day. It is time consuming to make, which really wasn't an issue but I feel that with the time that it took it wasn't worth it.....
I was extremely disappointed in this dish. Very bland, and too much work for a dish that is not a 5.
This was pretty good and very easy to make. The flavor was delicious but had a weird consistency. My husband did really like it, but I wasn't a hug fan because of the texture. I don't think I would make this again.
David and Brennan did not have seconds. Was tasty but something I won't do again
I tried this for dinner exactly following the recipe and it was not at all what I expected. The color was greenish, I'm guessing from the parsley, the taste overpowered the taste of the scallops and mushrooms. My son thought it was gritty but he did like the taste. My husband, who will eat anything, said the color was off-putting and the taste was off. I will not make it again. I was expecting something more New England Clam Chowderish. Very, very disappointed. Threw out the remainder.
This recipe is wonderful. Still very "chowder" like, with enough differences to make it very unique. The only changes I made were more scallop, potato, and carrot. Then when it comes time to blend, I only blend 2 cups and leave the rest as is. The egg yolk and cream is beautiful. Perfect in a bread bowl.... Thank you for sharing this recipe!!!!
This was so good!!! My husband and I are on a restricted diet. So I omitted the potatoes and carrots adding extra onion and celery. I also traded the heavy cream for some 1% cottage cheese that blended into a cream. I used half shrimp and half scallops. My husband gave rave reviews! It's on the "absolutely make again list!"
My husband, not a seafood guy, really grooved on this. I did have trouble with it looking a bit curdled, which I believe a previous reviewer had trouble with. I thought it was a little surprising to simmer it with the cream, since it oftens curdles--next time I would try simmering with the egg yolk, so it gets cooked, but then adding the dairy at the end and not letting it get to a simmer.
Very delicious!!! It was a huge huge hit! Try it you wont be disapointed.
This was really good and not that difficult to make at all. I used the full lb. of mushrooms and didn't think it was too many at all. Will make again for sure!
Excellent! Some heavy duty prep work but well worth it. Next time I will cut down on the mushrooms, but wouldn't change anything else.
I didn’t purée veggies and left out wine and egg yolk.
Definitely use a good quality chicken stock. The bouillon cubes that I used were a little dark. The heavy cream came to the rescue
This was a fast, easy soup...and SO delicious! Yum! I made it as directed, with the exceptions of using Sea Scallops, about 1/2 lb. mushrooms, and substituting in White Zinfandel (that's all I had). I will definitely make this soup again!
My husband and I tried this twice. The first time I didn't have any white wine on hand and used red wine and king prawns, it sort of fell flat in taste. The second time I used mussels and white wine and it was much better. I'd say the seafood you use should be flavorful. Also it doesn't really have the chowder-creamy look like in the photo, but that may be because I use more veggies.
I just prepared this dish at my home and it is absolutely wonderful. Great taste and excellent consistency. Thank you!
Followed recipe exactly, except for the mushrooms which I reduced to one 12 oz pkg, but I thought it was fairly bland. My husband liked it enough to say so, which is saying a lot for it. It is time consuming to make however.
