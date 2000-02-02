Honey Crunch Pecan Pie

I received the ultimate compliment on this pie from my mother-in-law, who declared it the best pecan pie she had ever eaten--and she has always made THE BEST pecan pies! My husband also declared it the best, even though he loved the recipe I used to use. This recipe has a very similar filling to my recipe, but the topping, as amyt's review stated before, is what puts it above all the others. I used brown sugar in the filling, as well as brown sugar Karo for the corn syrup; I used about 1-1/4 cups pecans altogether; and I did add the bourbon (and loved it!) I will add less salt next time, maybe 1/4 teaspoon, because I thought it tasted too salty, but since no one else complained, maybe it was just my taste. This is THE recipe my pecan pie-loving husband wants me to stick with!