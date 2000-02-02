Honey Crunch Pecan Pie
This is the winner of First Place in the Nut Category, as well as winner of the Best of Show award for the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship.
i have made this pie so many times and thought it was about time i gave it a proper review:). obviously... since i have made it a million times... i LOVE this recipe. the crust is easy to work with and the filling is so yummy... i sometimes use all brown sugar for my filling. but what makes the pie is the topping. the honey topping puts this pie above other pecan pies. i have made the topping by itself to serve with apple pie, banana cheesecake, ice cream, etc. but for this i add a little cream or milk to thin the sauce before i add the pecans because otherwise when it cools it's like hard toffee. please people... make this pie:).Read More
Like many reviewers, I loved the topping, but the filling was not to my liking. My favorite pecan pie recipe on allrecipes is the Kentucky Pecan Pie. I am going to try adding this honey crunch topping to that recipe. I believe it will make an awesome combination!!!!Read More
This is the BEST pecan pie recipe I have ever tried. I made 2- one to take for Thanksgiving and one to keep for myself. The first pie was in a glass pan and was beautiful with perfect consistancy. I only had a foil pan for the second and it turned out undercooked. I suggest using a glass pie dish for a perfect pie.
I have used this recipe for over two years and the complements never stop! It is the best pecan pie I've ever had. I add extra vanilla to the pie mix and pecans to the pie and topping. ( I use store bought pie cruse--a good one-- and bake it for a few minutes before filling it) If you cook the topping while it boils for at least two minutes it will not be runny. And I like to make this pie ahead of time. It needs to be refrigerated for several hours to firm up or it will be runny.
I originally wrote in saying that my filling had the consistency of scrambled eggs but since I liked the taste so much I still made it for thanksgiving. Anticipating the "eggy" problem, I noticed my filling was not smooth when I was getting ready to pour it into the pie crust, therefore I strained the filling and it came out perfect! Everyone loved it. Thanks!
DOUBLE YUM! I loved this pie. I used my own crust and baked in a 9" glass pie pan. For others who have had runny filling, please note TOTAL baking time is 45 min. to 1 hour and 5 min. I gave half of this pie to my parents. I don't know if they liked it yet but I don't care. This is the only pecan pie I'll be making from now on.
I MADE THIS PIE THREE TIMES TO ENTER INTO OUR LOCAL FAIR BAKING CONTEST. I WON 1ST PLACE IN THE PIE CATEGORY! I USED A DIFFERENT CRUST RECIPE, THOUGH. MOST PEOPLE THAT TASTED THIS PIE LIKED IT BECAUSE THE TOPPING WAS CRUNCHY AND THE PIE WAS NOT SICKENING SWEET LIKE TRADITIONAL PECAN PIE.
The pie was yummy. However, when the PieRecipe.com editors rewrote this recipe, they left off a couple things. I only discovered this because I went and found the original recipe on piecouncil.org
Listen to the rest of the reviews: You really should use a 10" pie pan. The filling will overflow the smaller crust & you don't want to waste any!
The HIT of Thanksgiving at my house, and my best friend's house! Puts other pies to shame. If you are concerned about curdling your egg mixture with the hot butter, try introducing a little of the egg mixture (like a tbsp) into the bowl with the melted butter and whisk for 30 seconds. Repeat another two times and the butter should be at the right temperature. This pie is worth the extra effort!!!
Absolutely delicious! I prepared this with the "help" of my 2 and 5 year olds and despite this :) it came out great! Loads of compliments at Thanksgiving. Like another reviewer, I, too, prefer less "goo" inside, so I added approximately 1/2 cup more of chopped pecans. It was perfect.
The first time I made this recipe my partner and I decided the topping made the pie too rich, so the second time I made this recipe for I omitted the topping. We both decided that without the topping it was one of the best pecan pies we had ever eaten. It received rave reviews from our guests at Thanksgiving. The only other adjustment I made was to decrease the corn syrup from 1 c to 3/4 c as I like my pecan pie a little less sweet. Also, I used one of the already made dough crusts to save time. The texture of the filling is so creamy, probably due to the 4 eggs. Very easy to make. If you want to make a delicious traditional pecan pie this is the recipe for you:)
My 2nd time making this since 3 years ago. Always a hit! I used coarsely chopped pecans instead of the halves, left out the bourbon, and used a pie crust from Dorie Greenspan's book. Pecan pie lovers will love this one! "It's not too sweet like others".
I own a Pecan business & make Pecan Pies for the public. I have my usual one I make which is a lot like this one but I don't use the brown sugar. So this year I added this one to my choices. Now the glazed Pecans on top not only add a special "crunch" but the presentation is outstanding. Now here is your hint... and this is not just because I own a Pecan store...take this to the bank..Use FRESH Pecans not store bought. Pick some up & shell them or go to a Pecan shop that gathers them. It makes ALL the difference in your pie. You spend a lot of time cooking & nothing is more horrible than an old rancid pecan out of a bag.
This recipe has the perfect amount of pecans and filling. It is by far the best pecan pie recipe I have tried-not too sweet, but buttery and delicious.
Good recipe. I tripled the pecans in the pie recipe (to 3 cups) and used a frozen, premade pie shell. I'm not a fan of the typical pecan pie "goo" so I always either double or triple the amount of pecans. I made this for my dad (for Father's Day) and being the pecan connoisseur that he is, he definitely appreciated the additional pecans. Next time, I'll do my "usual" dressing up of the pie, by drizzling semi-sweet chocolate over the pie, and then do the honey crunch topping. Overall, it's a good recipe.
The pie is GOOD...no doubt about it, but! I wasn't crazy about the filling texture. If you like a smoother filling, this recipe doesn't give you it. The filling was the texture of soft scrambled eggs. However! I loved the topping. Excellent flavor. So I will use my favorite Pecan Pie recipe and add this topping to it. Thanks Sarah.
I absolutely love pecan pie. This version is no exception. The crust was a little heavy but not too overpowering. Otherwise, the honey and the bourbon are excellent additions to this recipe.
I received the ultimate compliment on this pie from my mother-in-law, who declared it the best pecan pie she had ever eaten--and she has always made THE BEST pecan pies! My husband also declared it the best, even though he loved the recipe I used to use. This recipe has a very similar filling to my recipe, but the topping, as amyt's review stated before, is what puts it above all the others. I used brown sugar in the filling, as well as brown sugar Karo for the corn syrup; I used about 1-1/4 cups pecans altogether; and I did add the bourbon (and loved it!) I will add less salt next time, maybe 1/4 teaspoon, because I thought it tasted too salty, but since no one else complained, maybe it was just my taste. This is THE recipe my pecan pie-loving husband wants me to stick with!
The first time I made this pie I entered it into the Tunbridge World's Fair and it got the Judge's Choice Ribbon for the best pie! One of the judges looked at the underneath side of the pie and said, "It's nearly perfect." All I could think was, "So what's not perfect about it?" It's an awesome recipe!
Fabulous! Took a few pieces to the office for my friend and somehow the scent attracted others out of THEIR offices and they were begging for a piece! I had to bring my friend some more the next day cause everyone gobbled hers up!
This pie is fantastic. I used a premade, frozen crust becasue I'm scared of making my own! It still turned out beautifully :) Tanks for a great recipe!
This is definately the best pecan pie I have ever tasted.. the crunchy topping really made the difference.. everyone raved over it.. I will definately make this one again instead of the standard pecan pie..
I am a novice "pie maker", but I had no trouble with this recipe. It was beautiful to look at and received rave reviews. I cheated and used a pre-made crust (a sin, I know) - but it was still delicious and a great recipe.
WARNING: don't try this for your new in-laws at your first thanksgiving as a new bride.......... i did and all i ended up with was pecan soup in a pie crust. and, mind you, i pride myself with my baking.....i reviewed the recipe a million times and i swear: I FOLLOWED IT to the tee... i'm sure it's wonderful, but just give it a dry run FIRST!
The Honey did add a very nice flavor but it was too sweet for our taste. You also may want to use less of the filling so that when you add the topping the pie doesn't overflow quite so much.
I was always told that pecan pie is so difficult to make... ha! Not with this recipe. It was easy and delicious! I made it for Thanksgiving for my boyfriend who LOVES pecan pie. He said it was the best he's ever had and loved the crunchy topping! We ate every last bit of it and didn't share with anyone =) Note: Too much filling for a 9" pie crust, especially with the topping. Make less or use a 10" pie crust.
I had mixed emotions about this pie. I love pecan pie so that alone scored points with me. But, like other reviewers, I had a problem with my filling having the consistancy of very soft scrambled eggs. I wonder if four eggs is just too many? I thought the addition of the topping was beautiful, especially if you take care to position the pecan halves prettily, but it made the pie too hard with the chopped pecans that were already in the filling. Unless you love a crunchy, nutty, pie, I'd suggest eliminating some of the chopped pecans.
I really liked the honeyed pecan topping, but I kept getting little rubbery pieces of scrambled egg in the filling. I used my own crust, and next time I would probably only use 3 eggs. The flavor was very good, though.
This was excellent! Made as directed but added more nuts (just so I could use the up). I don't normally like pecan pie so I was a little hesitant when one was requested of me. One bite made me a convert, though. Not too sweet, not too heavy, just delicious. Thanks for the recipe!
I don't eat pecan pie, so I relied on taste reviews from my family. They all said it was good. That's why I gave 4 stars. I will not, however, make this again. I too thought the consistency was a little odd (think eggs). Also, I used a deep dish pan, and it still bubbled over onto the crust. Much to my dismay, it also went under the crust, which made the crust stick to the pan. Of course everyone was standing around witnessing this. How embarrasing! It could have gone without the topping, too crunchy, too much...
My father-in-law is a pecan pie connoisseur, so I have been trying for several years to impress him by making the "perfect" pecan pie. He told me I could stop trying with this recipe! It's FANTASTIC!!! I didn't change a thing about the recipe. It is the BEST EVER!!
THIS WAS GREAT! I USED THE BOURBON, AND THIS GAVE IT A REALLY GOOD FLAVOR. THE TOPPING WAS REALLY GOOD. TALK ABOUT A "SUGAR OVERLOAD"!! THIS WAS THE 2ND TIME I HAD ATTEMPTED PECAN PIE, AND WILL DEFINITELY STICK WITH THIS RECIPE. THANK YOU!
I highly recommend this recipe. This is the second year I have made this pie and it is always the first to disappear. Like many others I used a pre-made crust to save time; definitely use a glass pie dish to bake this.
I decided to try this recipe for my first attempt at homemade pecan pie. I baked it for my in-laws' Christmas Eve dinner and it was a huge hit! Every Thanksgiving my mother-in-law buys homemade pecan pies from the market and this one tasted better! It was not too sweet and the filling set perfectly. As with all of my pies, I used the Easy Pie Crust because it is quick, easy, and delicious. I also added more chopped pecans to the filling to ensure it was not too syrupy and sweet, a common characteristic of store-bought pecan pies. One important tip: be sure the melted butter is not too hot when you add it to the filling, or you will scramble your eggs! I think this was a problem for some reviewers. Try this recipe, the honey-glazed toasted pecans in the topping were amazing!
I made this recipe for our first Thanksgiving in our new house. I made so much food that we all got too full to finish, but everyone came back for seconds on the pecan pie! This is the best recipe for pecan pie I have made. Highly recommended.
I have tried a variety of pecan pie recipes, and this is clearly the best that I have found yet. Like several other reviewers, I also added about an additional cup of chopped pecans to the filling to get a thicker texture. Great flavor.
yummy! made in 11inch pie plate so more of a tart this way loved it! sooo crunchy on top not to sweet, very good!
Look this! It was my first pie ever and everyone LOVES it! I've made it 2 times in thep ast 2 weeks already! It will be my new recipe!
This pie is awesome. I was very impressed with the results. It presents well and tastes great!! I will be making this one again. The only difficulty was covering the edges of the crust with tin foil. Any suggestions?
This recipe is a true winner. I just won first place in the dessert category with this pie at a local Hinkelfest cooking contest. I made the pie crust in the food processor which I highly recommend. This recipe might look time consuming to make but it goes together very quickly.
Very good!
too sweet... not a good consistency.... two stars
This pie was so good. I made it for Christmas supper and it was just excellent. The honey topping adds just enough of a different twist that it makes it better than most traditional pecan pies.
This is the best pie ever! My family begs me to make this pie. It takes some time to prepare and bake, but it is all worth it. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe!
this is the best pecan pie recipe ever and i know pecan pie i'm from Georgia i made this for a final in my culinary class and every body loved it and my instructor wanted the recipe. she said she had never had a better pecan pie and everybody agreed!!!
So good I ended up eating the whole pie myself !!!
Awesome!!!! I make this for my business and people love it! It adds the perfect crunch to it withthe roastred pecans!It is a big hit!
This is amazing! I made this for a pot-luck at church and it was gone. People asked for the recipe. Just finding this recipe again makes me want to make it again.
I have never been a lover of pecan pie until now... I did not want to use corn syrup so I used another recipe on this site for the filling. I used the other recipe for the filling and the glazed pecans from this recipe for the top. Oh my! AMAZING! I think pecan pie is my new favorite! Thanks for sharing the original idea of glazing the pecans.
I made this for friends who absolutely love pecan pie and it was a hit. I've been asked to bring to all my social events since - can't go wrong!
Made this for Thanksgiving in lieu of a traditional pecan pie and I loved it. The honey perfectly complemented the pie and I enjoyed the extra crunch on top. My family also were happy with this dessert.
This is a excellent recipe we know pecan pie takes a lot of work but this one is definitely worth it Ronnie Blackwelder , Huntersville North Carolina
Not worth the extra trouble. My husband loves pecan pie, so I thought that he would be thrilled with this one, but he prefers the classic pecan pie. Takes more than twice the pecans that a "regular pecan pie" would, but is not any better.
This is absolutely the very best pecan pie I have ever eaten. My search for the perfect pecan pie has ended with this recipe.
This is wonderful, I loved the honey roasted flavor of the nuts. YUMMMMMY Best one I have had yet.
I like to make this Maple Crunch Pecan Pie-- I substitute really good pure maple syrup for the honey and it is fabulous. I never liked pecan pie before I made this. The whole family loved it...couldn't even get them to touch the apple pie (usually my specialty!) once they tasted this!
These pies are very good and easy to make. One thing though, they get really puffy and this is ok. I am a novice and I had no idea that pies get puffy so don't fret if this happens to you. The pies sink as they cool.
A very tasty pie! I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it! It was kind of hard to eat with all those pecans on top I think next time I would only put about 3/4 cup of nuts on top. Also, I think it was better in a 10 inch pie pan instead of 9 inch. Excellent tasting pie!
If you're a beginner at pie crusts like I am, I'd do some separate research first. After following the recipe exactly, my filling was incredibly good, while the crust was hard, floury, salty and gross. My wife watched me do the crust part, so she made sure I didn't over handle it, but I didn't know about chilling the ingredients. Thought I might save somebody some trouble. In all, addictive pie, maybe a bit too much pecan for me. D.
I made this for my father-in-law, who is the connoisseur of pecan pies, and he really liked it. He's told me before that his favorite recipe involves a little bit of Kaluah to cut the sweetness, but I think the whiskey does the same thing to this recipe. I think this recipe tastes better every time I make it. My husband even told me that he likes it better than the pies at his family gatherings now!
Don't get me wrong, this was quite delicious. The topping, however, wasn't really worth the effort. It didn't "pour" and I had to pick it out in clumps and place it around the pie. A big, sticky mess. And then the end result just wasn't really that much different than the standard recipe I've always used (mix all ingredients, pour into shell, bake). It does have more pecans than other pies I've made. YUM! But I think that can be accomplished without the "topping" hassle. JMO.
I have made this 4-5 times now. Very easy and tastes so good! This is my husband's favourite dessert!
Simply perfection! My mom makes the best pecan pie, and this tops even that. I accidentally dropped the pecan pie when getting it out of the oven, I scraped the spilled pie off the oven door and back into the pie shell and it was STILL the best pie ever. I am very snobby and fastidious when it comes to cooking, and this pie is a showstopper!
This was the best pecan pie ever! I made it for Thanksgiving this year and will not be allowed back at family functions without it!
Absolutely delicious pie. I left out the bourbon (didn't have any), but thought the pie was perfect without it. This is very rich, so cut very slender slices (this pie will easily serve 12-16 people). I topped each piece with a dollop of lightly-sweetened whipped cream. Yum!
This has to be the best pecan pie I have ever eaten. THE ONLY change I make is I use ready pie crusts and a little extra bourbon. YUMMMMY!
Almost TOO nutty for me, but still very delicious! I'll make it again!
I made this recipe for Thanksgiving and it was excellent! My family and I loved it! Not only was it the best pie I've ever tasted but it was also one of the prettiest pie I've ever made. This pie will most likely be a new tradition for our family's Thanksgivings!
That pie is SO good! I followed the recipe without changing a thing, and it was perfect. One thing though: There was way too many pecans on top, I suggest to put only 1 cup, and add the rest to the filling.
I made this for Thanksgiving this year and everyone said it was the best pecan pie they ever had. I used a store bought pie crust to save time but it was still amazing. The bourbon really added to it! Thanks for the great recipe!
This is one of the best pecan pies I've ever made. My husband says "it is the best". I have made it twice and it turned out great both times.
This was one of the best pecan pies I have made. I loved the honey crunch topping...it tasted like the toffee you find in candy bars. The butter adds a nice touch not found in many other pecan pie recipes. I'll use this recipe for pecan pies again, and am planning to throw out my old recipes.
This pie was a huge hit for Thanksgiving Dinner. Our family normally does not make it to desert because of the huge dinner, but this pie was completly gone within 15 minutes after dinner. I will definetely use again!!
This must be a great recipe because by the time I got to the Thanksgiving dessert table, it was all gone. Everyone raved about it, and my husband keeps asking when I going to make it again. Guess I'll have to so I can get a taste. I've been taking the pecan pie to family functions for years and that was the first time I didn't bring some back home. UPDATE: using brandy instead of bourbon makes this pie taste wonderful. I didn't have any bourbon this year, so I substituted brandy and it completely changed the taste into something divine. Amazing! Also, the last cook time should not be 20 mins. - that's too long. Cook for only 10 or else the pecans will get too brown.
I was wary of baking this pie, because I'd never made a pecan pie before. With all that said, this turned out to be the BEST pie I've ever made. And the presentation was just as amazing as the pie itself. :) I did add extra pecans to the top second-go-round.
My mother in law is from the south and she even said this is the best pecan pie she has ever had!
I was really excited to bite into this pie because of all the good reviews. I was disappointed however. I thought it was too rich and had way to many pecans. I think a traditional pecan pie is much better
This was very good, I loved it. I think it would have been even better with a little bit more honey crunch on the top, but overall it's great.
I used this recipe for my first ever pecan pie and it was wonderful! I did not make any changes to the recipe, used a pillsbury refrigerated crust and it turned out great. The family loved it, it wasn't too sweet which was awesome and the amount of nuts were perfect. I now have a standing request to be the official "pecan pie" person in the family. Thanks!
Pecan Pie is my husband's favorite. He loved it and so did everyone else. I didn't need to put foil on the crust during baking -- and the crust still was a nice light brown.
I got this recipe years seven ago and make it every holiday season. It is the perfect pecan pie, the honey topping is outstanding!
I made this a few times over the holiday season and thought I had reviewed this. I know I made a few minor changes, but I can't remember them. All I remember is what a hit it was. Pecan happens to be my husbands favorite, so he was very pleased! He said it was a keeper, and I had to search no further for another recipie. Pretty lucky considering this was my first one!!
I was really disappointed by this recipe. It looked beautiful, the topping by itself was awesome and generally pecan pie is one of my favorites. But, this is definitely too sweet for the average person. I was so proud to take such a beautiful pie to Thanksgiving, but once I got my own slice, I was really upset that everyone would have to force down such an incredibly sweet mess, just to be polite. Maybe, it will be better if I leave the topping off as another review says, but then it won't be as pretty either. I may try this again and attempt to cut the sugar, however I'm not hopeful.
This pie got rave reviews at Mother's Day dinner. Everybody loved it! And it was so easy!
This recipe is a lot of work but soooooo worth it. My family LOVED IT and were fighting over who gets the last piece. The BEST pie I've ever had. Thank you for sharing.
This was a very good pecan pie, although I'm going to keep looking for the perfect pie. The topping didn't add quite as much oomph as I'd hoped. And, not to get into the issue of calories, but it looks like this pie has almost 200 more calories per serving than other pecan pies on this site. I don't know if there was anything so special about this pie to justify the extra fat! But I can't deny that it was really tasty. Oh...and I used a pre-made crust, and would really recommend pre-baking it for a few minutes before adding the filling.
This is by far THE BEST pecan pie I have ever tried! The cup of chopped pecans makes the filling exquisite and the honey-coated pecan topping is delicious. This pie even impressed my aunt, who NEVER liked pecan pie because of the gooey-sweet filling. 5-stars!
Loved it. Definately rivalled the famous goode company pecan pie. The only thing was I found the vinegar in teh crust to smell and taste stronger than I expected. Don't know if that was just something I did.
Hands down the best pecan pie recipe ever, bourbon or not. I use my own brown sugar butter crust, but do everything else the same and get rave reviews about it all year even though I only make it on Christmas!
The only thing that I found to be inconvenient with this pie is that the topping spills over the side of the pie pan when baking. (The foil idea does not work as well as it is made to sound). As for the pie, itself, I believe this is one of the best that i have ever eaten. Everyone else agreed, as well! Also, as another member mentioned, there were some ingredients missing from this recipe that I had to find on the Pie Counsel website.
pretty easy to make and totally delicious for those who love pecan pie.
This pie is delicious! I made it for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. It was pretty easy to make and only took me about 25 minutes or so to prepare. a tip- i had to bake it an extra 20 minutes and some extra nuts to the topping.
Yummy!! Just remember to take it out of the fridge at least 1 hr before serving.
i make this every thanksgiving...and every thanksgiving it gets rave reviews. i could eat just the honey pecans off the top!
This pecan pie was extremely good but turned out runny when baked for the written amount of time. Next time I think I'll add less eggs and bake longer or maybe test with a knife first. It might even be too much sugar (excruciatingly sweet) that is making the filling run. Anyway, these are just surface problems. It's a great tasting pie.
This is a fabulous pie. I made it for a neighbor and got rave reviews. It is a rich, delicious pie and the honey crunch adds a nice touch to the taste. I definitely will make this one again!
My pecan pie-loving husband declared this the best pecan pie he has ever had! I used brown sugar and brown sugar corn syrup in the filling as Grannyloohoo suggested and I felt that the addition of the bourbon gave the filling a nice flavor as well as cutting the overall sweetness that I tend not to like in a pecan pie. The crunchiness of the pecan topping was perfect.
This was the BEST pecan pie I have ever had. I'm not a great pie maker, but this was soooo easy and worth the time. People literally fought over the last piece. The only one I will make from now on. My husband is already begging me to make him another one!
