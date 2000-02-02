Berry Rhubarb Pie

Great summer pie! I made for Fourth of July wknd and brought to a friends along with homemade vanilla ice cream. I did take the advice of others and doubled+ the fruit (9 cups in all). I used 7 cups of berries (2 pckgs strawberries, 1 pckg blueberries and 1 pckg blackberries) and 2 cups of rhubarb. I did let the fruit macerate overnight with sugar (1 1/4c) and flour (1/2 c). The fresh fruit produced A LOT of juice so I strained off a good amount so the pie wouldn't be soopy. Next time I'll just let fruit sit an hour or so, not overnight. I also egg washed the bottom crust (to prevent soggyness) and poked holes (to vent) before adding the pie filling on top. I forget the butter but did add some fresh lemon juice before sealing with the top crust. My fruit was very sweet but like others I would check yours before adding lemon as it may not need it. I baked for over 50 minutes (never heard timer!) so the filling did start to seep out the side and overflow. It was messy but not ruined. I let the pie rest for about 3 hours to cool and then refrigerated overnight. Took it out a few hours before serving to bring to room temp. Was contemplating warming but ending up serving as is with vanilla ice cream. It turned out very well. The fruit held up well even tho I was afraid it might be mushy from overbaking. The crust was also flakey and perfectly baked. I used just egg wash (no half&half) on top crust so it would brown and have shine. Was definitely pleased wtih results!