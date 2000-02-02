Berry Rhubarb Pie

This pie won First Place in the Fruit and Berry Category at the American Pie Council's 2000 National Pie Championship.

Recipe by Susan Gills

Ingredients

Directions

  • To Make Filling: In a medium bowl, combine blackberries, raspberries, and rhubarb. In a separate bowl, mix together 3/4 cup sugar and 1/4 cup flour. Sprinkle over fruit mixture and stir gently. Cover bowl and refrigerate overnight.

  • To Make Crust: In a large bowl, mix 2 cups flour with salt. Cut in shortening and 2 tablespoons butter until texture is like coarse cornmeal. Place 1/3 of mixture in a separate bowl. To the smaller portion, add water and mix to form a paste. Add this mixture back to the rest of flour mixture and stir just until dough forms a ball. Allow to rest at least 20 minutes before rolling out. Divide dough in half. Roll out bottom crust and place in 9 inch pie pan.

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Mix 1 tablespoon melted butter and lemon juice into fruit filling, then spoon into pastry-lined pie pan. Roll out top crust and place over filling. Crimp edges and cut steam vents in top. Brush lightly with half and half and sprinkle lightly with sugar.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 10 minutes. Reduce temperature to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 40 to 50 minutes, until crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
427 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 53.8g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 12.5mg; sodium 324.8mg. Full Nutrition
