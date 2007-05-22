Fruited Curry Chicken Salad
A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. The salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor.
This is a variation of a standard popular recipe, and while still good, it can use some tweaking. To thin the mayonnaise, combine with a portion of sour cream or yogurt and maybe even a little lemon juice. Golden raisins and green grapes are a redundancy. Use dark raisins or dried cranberries, or red grapes for color and contrast, and I would prefer red onion or scallions. Remember to add salt to taste. Enjoy!Read More
Too much onion! In fact it could probably do without all together. The recipe as is stinks and made me sick. But, it's easy to do and that's good.Read More
This is almost the same recipe as the "Fruity Curry Chicken Salad" except this one uses real mayo instead of light mayo and onion instead of green onion. I prefer the light mayo because it is healthier and the green onion because it is more colorful. Otherwise THEY TASTE THE SAME! ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS! I've substituted with one or more of the following without any detriment to the taste: leftover turkey, leftover rotisserie chicken, canned chicken, red grapes, green onions, dried cranberries, and roasted chopped walnuts.
This recipe was fabulous! So easy to prepare and delicious. I made it a little healthier by substituting plain nonfat yogurt for the mayonnaise. I love curry, so I added an extra dash or two to the mixture, and I added curry to the chicken while it was cooking. I omitted the onion and celery because I don't always care for those two ingredients. I made this recipe on Sunday night and ate it for lunch during the week - it just got better every day as the curry was absorbed by the yogurt. Thank you Karen for sharing!
This is an excellent recipe..I do not use the onions, and I mix some sour cream with the mayo for a lighter dressing, and also add honey..We serve little side cups of shredded sweetened coconut .I also use more curry powder..The customers love it!!!(yes, I work in a restraunt.) It is served on a lettuce leaf, or in a croissant, or even in mini Father Sams Pocket Bread.....this is a 10 plus , if you like curry.
Easy and delicious - plus it's a great way to use up leftover grilled chicken! I didn't have pecans so I subbed toasted walnuts instead. I used a Granny Smith Apple and red seedless grapes vs. green. I also used dried cranberries vs. raisins. I mixed the dressing in a separate bowl before folding it into the chicken and other ingredients. For the dressing I used 1/2 cup of Hellman's light mayo cut with 1/4 cup of reduced fat sour cream along with the curry and a bit of salt and pepper. It chilled for just a couple of hours and it came out really good. Overall, a great combination of flavors! Especially good on whole grain bread!
EXCELLENT!!!! When my daughter, mother, and I tasted this our eyes rolled back into our heads. It was light and refreshing. I didn't have apples so I just left them out. I substituted walnuts for the pecans and used red grapes instead of green. What a treat to have found this recipe. Thank you so much.
Absolutely the best! I've already made it twice in one week, the second time I doubled the recipe so there'd be more!:-)
OHHHHHH *so* delicious! I substituted lemon pepper for the black pepper, and toasted almonds for the pecans. FANTASTIC!!
Delicious! I cheated and used the food processor to do most of my slicing (even the grapes) making this salad a cinch to prepare. I added about one tablespoon of honey which gave it a tasty sweetness. I'll make this dish again!
I made this recipe for a baby shower luncheon and it was a BIG HIT! Everyone loved it and wanted the recipe, so of course I referred them to the website. Easy to make and delicious! Yum! Yum!
352 people have already reviewed this so my suggestion may get lost and it may not pertain to everybody. still, although i think this is a fundamentally good dish, the quantity of the ingredients was off in my opinion. if you use 4 chicken breasts, you need to double everything else, except the curry. use half the mayonnaise and it's still going to taste great. it does need to wait a bit in the fridge first though. we also used green onions instead of dry ones.
Very good as is, but excellent with poppy seeds and lemon juice!
Fantastic. With a few changes was I added a full teaspoon (then more sprinkles!) I enjoyed the curry flavor, it was a little more punchy. I also changed the mayo to 1/2 yogurt and 1/4 mayo.
HELPFUL TIPS: I only use one package (deli section) of Tyson's grilled chicken strips diced up, which equals a heaping 1 cup. Then I use half an apple, same amount of grapes, and a mixture of craisins and raisins (which comes in a package next to craisins and raisin), and since no one likes celery ...omit that. For the nuts, I used Almond Accents found in the salad section (toasted almonds with flavor). They made this TO DIE FOR!!! For mayo, I basically use the amount needed to cover all the ingredients which is always at least 1/4 cup LESS than the amount indicated! My husband HATES chicken salad sammies in any form, but loves this. Reminds me a lot of Arby's wraps but better. You definitely have to let this sit in the fridge for one full day to get the full effect of all the blended flavors. I love this recipe because the ladies in my get-togethers think they're eating a healthy alternative and I look like a super cook for serving them in a tortilla (wrap like a burrito)!
This recipe is soooo good. Everyone loved it. I doubled the curry and followed the rest of the recipe as is. I will definitely make this again!
Easy, great tasting and wonderful use of leftover baked chicken... Perfect lunch for a lazy summer afternoon.
This was really good. Raisins and grapes is a bit of overkill, as is 3/4 of a cup of mayo, hence the four stars instead of five. Otherwise, this recipe is outstanding and we will be using it for chicken salad in the future! Thanks!
This is really good. Everyone in my family loved it. The combination of flavors is awesome! Thank you for posting.
Served as suggested on croissants and was a big hit. Used red grapes vs. green and salted cashews vs. pecans. Yum!
My favorite!! Very ver good, and the amount of curry is perfect.... and I am not a big fan of curry at all.
Husband loved this recipe. Used a granny smith apple, quartered the grapes so they were smaller, toasted the pecans for 30 seconds in the microwave, and omitted the curry powder cause I unfortunately didn't have any. Next time will have to try with the curry powder. Definitely recommend.
Awesome! I usually substitute regular raisins for the golden raisins... but other than that - it's a great recipe for a summer lunch.
Delicious!
This is one of the best chicken salads I have had, I LOVE chicken salad and this is a yummy one! I used shredded white chicken breast, because that is what I had on hand and I think it came out just as good as a chunky chicken cut. I had to add more mayo than this recipe said. But I would suggest to add the amount of mayo that suits each one's taste. Worth the time it took to prep it all!
This was wonderful! I didn't even have all the ingredients and it stilled turned out delicious. I did use half of a whole chicken I cooked the night before for the meat. I will definitely make this again and again.
Loooove this salad. Only change was omitting the celery because we're not huge fans.
Loved it! I make this all the time with leftover chicken. Different style chicken adds some great differences to the salad.
Delicious and versatile recipe! I made it as written the first time (but with red grapes instead of green due to personal preference), which was fantastic! I liked it so much I made it again two days later with only half of the ingredients (no green onions, celery or apple) and it was still amazing. I ate it as a sandwich and on it's own and prefer the latter, although I bet it would taste great on a croissant...
Wonderful salad!!! - served it up on green salad. Be careful toasting the nuts, mine burned a little - still added them and they didn't mess up the dish at all.
Absolutely delicious! I generally make this as a scaled down treat for myself, as neither DH nor DD like curry. I look forward to roasting a chicken just for leftovers for this recipe! My favorite version is real mayo to taste, finely diced onion, craisins, and candied pecans. I generally add a tad more curry since I love it. I'm usually in such a hurry to whip this up, that I rarely take the time to dice apples or grapes, and although I love them both, I don't miss them in this chicken salad. I can never wait for this deliciousness to sit in the fridge so it gets eaten as soon as it's made! If you want to look fancy-schmancy for brunch or lunch guests, this is the recipe! Decadent and delicious, serve this on your favorite bread, bun, cracker, etc., and enjoy!
excellent! did not add celery, and cooked the onions, first. very tasty and easy to make!
This is simply fabulous! It is very very easy and oh so delicious. Everyone in my family loved it. As suggested in another review, I used low fat mayonnaise and I did add a little honey. The dressing is to die for and is a perfect combo of flavor with the fruit, nuts and chicken! I would definitely use real mayonnaise (low fat) and not a Miracle Whip style dressing for this recipe.
This is the second time I have made this excellent chicken salad. This is a very easy and very tasty salad. I grilled two 7 ounce chicken breasts (3 servings) with mesquite seasoning, smoked paprika, cayenne pepper and black pepper. I doubled the RED, seedless grapes and used sweet onions. I also used toasted almonds (in my cupboard) instead of pecans. I do think pecans would be a little better. I also used 1 tablespoon of mayo and 3 tablespoons of fat free ranch which worked very nicely. Don’t forget a little salt as this does help bring out the flavors. I will also try a little honey next time as some of the reviews suggested. Thanks! This is great!
The proportions of this recipe are just right. Everything is evident but the curry stays in the background adding some depth. I went with and would recommend red onion but, of course, answer to the dictates of your own tastes. We baked the chicken lightly seasoned in olive oil. Easy and delicious.
I love the flavor this recipe gets from the curry. It might have been a bit better with half the onion, and some candied pecans - but its definitely tasty!
I really liked the flavor of this. Surprisingly, my kids didn't eat that much of it, but I'll still make it and just bring it to my friends and neighbors. I think it's a very good recipe.
I've served this several times and got raves from everyone. It's so easy to put together, a big plus.
I love this chicken salad, and my husband likes it too! All the flavors compliment each other so well. It's my favorite one to make right now. I sub craisins for the raisins and leave out the grapes when I don't have any. I use onion powder or flakes instead of fresh onion and celery seed when I'm out of the real thing, and it still tastes great. I like to use slivered almonds instead of pecans. I thought it was going to be too much mayo, but with all the added fruit, I found the amount just right. It tastes best after it sits for a little while, but sometimes I can't wait, and I eat it right away.
I've made this for bridal shower tea parties and it was a hit with everyone. I served it on tea rolls and got rave reviews. You can't miss with this delicious recipe.
Easy to make. I added a pinch of coriander and some chopped walnuts, yum!
A HUGE hit at my dinner party. I added a lot more fruit and curry powder than the recipe called for and it was amazingly great!
This was the best chicken salad I ever ate. The ingredients blend so well together. My husband finished almost all of it at dinner. Very tasty. I baked bread sticks to go with it. Thank you for a great recipe. Update: We own a cafe and have included this recipe in the menu. The chicken salad is always gone. People love it.
I made some changes based on what I had on hand, an allergy, and personal preferences. Scaled down to one serving, plain Greek yogurt instead of mayo, dehydrated onions instead of fresh, walnuts in place of pecans, and left out the celery and raisins. Definitely let this sit at least overnight before eating. Phenomenally delicious on a whole wheat pita.
Best chicken salad recipe! I added about a tablespoon of curry though...1/2 tsp just wasn't enough. Very tasty!
This recipe has been around for some time and to make a change, especially for younger diners add a cup of mini marshmallows(white or coloured) just before serving. Also pineapple chunks, canned or fresh can add another taste treat. Mix 2 tbs of pineapple juice with mayo and stir into salad.
very good recipe with chicken! I found Backed chicken that is realy good recipe!
This was great... just like a good restaurant chicken salad... it made me want to eat it on a buttery croissant...but alas... just on wheat bread. Needs a little salt, and next time I might use onion power instead of raw onion to make it a little less shocking. Thank you for the recipe.
I made this with a few changes. I consider what I made loosely based on this recipe, just out of necessity. I used: Trader Joe's canned chicken, NO celery (was out), dried cranberries instead of raisins, NO grapes, hazelnuts instead of pecans and a mix of mayo/greek yogurt. Very yummy! I wish I had been able to make it as published...I am sure it would be awesome too. Thanks for posting this!
I love curried chicken salad and think fruit goes well with it, but I have to agree with my husband, who says that it was a bit too much fruit for him. Even so, it was definitely delicious!
Wow! I could eat this every day! I used red grapes, toasted walnuts, and craisins instead of green grapes, pecans, and raisins because those were what I had on hand. It's a super versatile recipe.
Very easy to prepare as well as delicious. A great recipe to have on hand when you need dinner or lunch in a hurry.
I first tried something like this in a coffee shop, and they served it on a crispy croissant. I used half mayonnaise and half sour cream.
This is absolutely wonderful, and very convenient for lunches. I used canned chicken the first time (which looked weird, but was tasty) and grilled diced chicken the second time, which was even better. I like leaving this to sit overnight before using it, so the flavours can really mix together. I added extra curry because I love the flavour.
I used this as a base but didn't have all on hand which is why the four stars. So added pears, sunflower seeds, poppy seeds, lemon juice, celery, raisins, turmeric, and mayo. Did NOT have apples, onions, grapes, pecans, or golden raisins. So umm... it's all interchangeable right?? Served this on popovers with spinach leaves. Was DELISH and would do it again. I have a similar recipe that uses apple cider vinegar and dried cranberries so just a thought of how creative with this recipe you can get! EnjoY!
use a pinch more curry then said. awesome - Cori
Served this (without apples) at a little luncheon as a savory filling for cream puffs. Everyone loved it!
This was excellent as it, I made no changes.
Incredible! The only thing I will do differently next time is make a larger batch!
My husband and I both agree that this was the BEST chicken salad we have ever tasted! Absolutely delicious! The only thing that I changed was that I bought a rotisserie chicken from the grocery store and used the meat from that instead of using four chicken breasts (it ended up being about the same amount of meat). I think this will be my new staple to take to covered dish meals!
So good! My whole family loved it. The onion I had was a bit strong for the salad, so I might put a little less in next time or add green onions instead... It was excellent though!
Absolutely delicious! I omitted the apples and added almonds as the nut. I used 1/2 cup of fat free sour cream and only 2 tables of mayo and it came out great. I also used only half an onion as one whole one would be a bit too much.
This was a keeper! I doubled the raisins and grapes. I also used candied pecans. My family loved it!
Excellent! I used leftover rotisserie chicken. Hubby couldn't stop sampling it!
This is the best chicken salad recipe I have ever eaten. I used a little less onion than it called for. And added just a tad bit more fruit. And no celery.
Love this! So yummy! I used the meat on a leftover rostisserie chicken for this. The curry amount is perfect, not overwhelming. And these are ingredients I usually have on hand! Thanks so much for this recipe!
This was very good but I added miricle whip mixed with mayo about half and half and a little less onion and a little more apple. I also added a tablespoon of relish. Over all though it was good.
This is the most amazing chicken salad recipe ever. I've served it several times at get togethers and always get rave reviews and requests for the recipe. The only thing I do differently is us canned chunk chicken to save time. Thank you for sharing this!
Never in a million years would I have thought I would love curry with fruit! All I can say is WOW! We can't get enough of this stuff! We snacked on it after dinner like a desert and no one could wait until today to have it for lunch. Definitely better the second day! We used black grapes for color instead of green - but it would have been just as good with green. I wouldn't change a thing! Delish!
This chicken salad is delicious, and I'm not typically a big fan of curry. Because I didn't have any green grapes, I substituted red ones; they actually add nice color to the salad. Other than that, I wouldn't change a thing!
Delicious! I used red grapes and dark rasins. Makes a nice summer meal.
Not bad! Except, I used a red onion instead of a regular onion and I assume this is what gave the salad a WAY TOO STRONG onion taste. So dont use red onion. (oops!) I plan on making this again w/ regular onion, and cutting downt he onion just in case!
Very good! Turned 2 cups cooked chicken into tasty meal! I added 1/3 cup shredded carrot, 1/3 cup red onion, and regular raisins slightly chopped. Makes it just as good to look at as it does to eat! Curry flavor makes this sweet and savory delight!
LOVE this recipe! One of the best I've tried. I'd recommend shredding the chicken first in a food processor or shred manually with a knife/fork. It gives it better texture with all the other chunky ingredients. Also, this needs more mayo than what's called for. Craisons are also a nice touch in place of golden raison. Overall, though, it's terrific!
Wonderful recipe. I made this for a wedding shower I was hosting, and it received so many wonderful compliments. I doubled the curry, and used craisins instead of raisins. I also added a bit more mayo, as it was a little dry. Great recipe which I'll use often. Thanks so much.
Big hit at a baby shower. I received several requests for the recipe. I didn't change anything except for the amount of curry. I blended the mayo, pepper and curry before adding to the other ingredients and tasted it. I kept adding curry until I liked it (and it looked yellow). I used granny smith apples for tartness and red onion. Worked great! I'll definitely make it again.
fantastic recipe. And yes, make it the night before.
This is an excellent recipe! The only things that I changed was increasing the raisins and grapes to 1/2 cup each, using 1/2 of a sweet onion and using regular raisins. Definitely plan to keep this!
Sooo good! Definitely add honey to the dressing before pouring over salad. Leaving the peel on the apple is more nutritious & adds color & texture. Serve atop a bed of mixed greens. Even better next day.
We love this recipe so I make it often. I don't peel my apples, just core and cut then I leave out the raisins and onions and substitute 1/4 of the Mayo with Miracle Whip, plus I use whatever nuts I have on hand, and walnuts are great in this. As far as the amount of curry, I use more than is called for, but this is a matter of personal taste. Definitely better the next day...if you can leave it alone the first day.
Oh, this is so delicious!!! I followed the directions exact, and it was wonderful. Very flavorful, especially if you like curry. I do let it sit overnight, too. It's more flavorful that way.
4.5 I made this for our Historical Society Tea and several people asked me for the recipe. The curry flavor is very light. I didn't make any changes to the posted recipe.
I've been making this ever since living in England, because they have a very similar dish called coronation chicken. I do a few things different to make a great restaurant-quality sandwich: I follow this recipe except I use standard raisins, and add 2 tablespoons of honey to the curry/mayo mixture. Top with shredded carrot and alfalfa sprouts on a nice think sliced whole wheat or other grain bread and viola! My husband always feels like he's ordered lunch from a cafe when he gets this in his bento.
Yum. To make it healthier, I use 1/2 cup greek yogurt, 1/4 cup light mayo. Also, I sub craisins for both the raisins and grapes. Toasted walnuts work well, too. Recently, I added a bunch of cooked quinoa and mixed it all together to create a one-dish meal. Endless possibilities!
Yum O! I made this and then put it on top of a little piece of spring lettuce and then in the Wonder Bread cups I made for another recipe. Served them cool. They lasted a few days (the few leftovers that there were!)
I'll add another 5 stars to this! It happened to have ingredients I had on hand on a hot summer day, so I tried it, not expecting it to be as good as it was. I had dark raisins and walnuts, so I used them instead of the goldens and toasted pecans. Otherwise I followed the recipe exactly, and I LOVED it! Next time I make it, I'll probably increase the celery and decrease the onion (personal preference), and I'll make a point of trying the toasted pecans. Thanks for this recipe - it's going into my recipe box right now!
We really enjoyed this recipe! My husband thought it was a special treat. Definitely worth making. I'll be making this one again!
Mmmm... I had some left over chicken and I wanted a nice recipe to use it in; looks like I made the right choice! I subtracted the onion and celery because I didn't have celery on hand, and I'm not too fond of raw onion. I added an equal amount of macadamia nut pieces, which added to a nice flavor to the whole mix.
Was good, but had a strong Mayo taste, and not enough curry. Next time I'll use plain yogurt (used 2:1 mayo and yogurt combo). This looked great served atop a mound of baby spinach leaves.
I hosted a baby shower and made this recipe. Served it on small squares of wheat pita with a little bit of crisp lettuce... it was a huge hit. I thought I added too much curry but everyone else at the shower just raved over the taste. I thought it was good too. They must have really loved it, there was some left over and people took some home. I was very pleased and will make again!!
I'd been looking for a good chicken salad recipe for a long time and this was awesome! I didn't have apples or celery and I used dried cranberries instead of raisins, but it was still delicious! The curry in this made it really original.
Perfect. Really satisfied my craving for a savoury and sweet chicken salad.
Simple, delicious! Easy to make. My kids weren't into it, but it was great to have in the fridge for the weekend - easy to pull out for a salad or sandwich at any time, keeps well for a few days.
I made this salad for 12 ladies at a baby shower this afternoon. Everyone was raving, and 10 out of the 12 women wanted seconds!!!! Need I say more? Perfect for a luncheon. Absolutely delicious. Thank you Karen.
The reason I am giving this 4 stars instead of 5 is this: 1) Too much onion. I LOVE onion and it was kind of a lot. 2) it tastes better the next day! Everytime I make this all I want to do is eat all of it but it really is better the next day!!!! I am making this for a bridal shower next month so I'll update and let you know how everyone liked it!
We love this recipe! It's great for leftover turkey, too.
THIS IS A WONDERFUL RECIPE! GO EASY ON THE ONION SO ITS NOT SO OVERPOWERING. I USED LITE MIRACLE WHIP MAYO AND IT TURNED OUT AWESOME. ALSO, I ADDED 1/3 CUP CHOPPED PEAR (CANNED HALF PEARS IN LITE SYRUP). I USED WHOLE RED GRAPES INSTEAD OF GREEN (FOR COLOR AND SWEETNESS), A TBSP OF SUGAR, AND A PINCH MORE CURRY POWDER. BEST THE NEXT DAY ON A TOASTED PITA! YUM!
Wow!.. I can't believe I never tried chicken salad before this.. So good; we are big fans of fruits, nuts and curry so this salad was a giant hit with us. Used almonds instead of pecans and craisins instead of raisins; I didn't have grapes so I omitted them. I served it on lettuce but the lettuce was bland. Maybe next time I'll figure out what I can put on it first. Thanks, I am now hooked and I know I'll want to make this with my leftover chicken from now on! :)
This recipe is FAB! I used a lot more curry in my version (do this to taste in a separate bowl as suggested elsewhere). I also used dried cranberries in my version instead of raisins--I really recommend trying this! Crisp apples work best and I prefer using a combination of yogurt and lowfat miracle whip instead of mayonnaise (it just seems to need more kick than the mayo can provide). If you think it needs it, squirt in a bit of honey (also as suggested here). Really, this is my favorite kind of recipe--one that has good "bones" and allows you to be creative!
