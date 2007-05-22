Fruited Curry Chicken Salad

4.7
586 Ratings
  • 5 460
  • 4 102
  • 3 20
  • 2 4
  • 1 0

A healthy and tasty chicken salad with a fruity twist - great on a croissant or in a honey pita. The salad is best if eaten the day after preparation. This allows the ingredients time to mingle, giving a fuller flavor.

Recipe by Karen L Baker

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large salad bowl combine the chicken, celery, onion, apple, raisins, grapes, pecans, pepper, curry powder and mayonnaise. Mix all together, tossing to coat. Salad is ready to serve!

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
306 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 11.5g; fat 23g; cholesterol 44.4mg; sodium 152.6mg. Full Nutrition
