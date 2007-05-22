Fruited Curry Chicken Salad

HELPFUL TIPS: I only use one package (deli section) of Tyson's grilled chicken strips diced up, which equals a heaping 1 cup. Then I use half an apple, same amount of grapes, and a mixture of craisins and raisins (which comes in a package next to craisins and raisin), and since no one likes celery ...omit that. For the nuts, I used Almond Accents found in the salad section (toasted almonds with flavor). They made this TO DIE FOR!!! For mayo, I basically use the amount needed to cover all the ingredients which is always at least 1/4 cup LESS than the amount indicated! My husband HATES chicken salad sammies in any form, but loves this. Reminds me a lot of Arby's wraps but better. You definitely have to let this sit in the fridge for one full day to get the full effect of all the blended flavors. I love this recipe because the ladies in my get-togethers think they're eating a healthy alternative and I look like a super cook for serving them in a tortilla (wrap like a burrito)!