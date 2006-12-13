Vegetable Cornish Pasties

Awesome recipe! My husband and I have made this one many, many times. We use just potatoes, onions and carrots for the veg... tastes exactly like the ones I've had in Cornwall. I always get compliments on this recipe! Note on putting them together: For a true pasty shape, cut the dough into circles and put the filling in the center, leaving lots of room all around. You need less filling than you think! Then fold the dough over the filling so you have a semi-circle. Fold the bottom dough up over the top and press your thumb in all around to create indentations and seal in the filling. This creates the thick crust that Cornish miners would hold onto when eating them (they then threw the crust away!).

