Vegetable Cornish Pasties
A meatless version of a traditional favorite.
Awesome recipe! My husband and I have made this one many, many times. We use just potatoes, onions and carrots for the veg... tastes exactly like the ones I've had in Cornwall. I always get compliments on this recipe! Note on putting them together: For a true pasty shape, cut the dough into circles and put the filling in the center, leaving lots of room all around. You need less filling than you think! Then fold the dough over the filling so you have a semi-circle. Fold the bottom dough up over the top and press your thumb in all around to create indentations and seal in the filling. This creates the thick crust that Cornish miners would hold onto when eating them (they then threw the crust away!).
Great flavour - I got lazy on the following... I used ready made frozen puff pastry. I also left out the mushrooms & cheese (vegies alone give enough flavour for me). I used a food processor to grate all the vegetables together, making prep a breeze. Perfect amount for four pasties THANKS.
Delicious! I first had Cornish Pasties in Bath, England in 1995. I've since become vegetarian, and I despaired of ever finding a veggie version. This is a little labor intensive, but produces wonderful results. Thanks!!
Too Good! I have had pasties at the famous upper peninsula in Michigan. These were delicious. I used 'mushroon turnovers' recipe from the site for the crust. Extraordinary really. Oh, I did add some smoked chile tomato sauce in the veges instead of yeast extract and a wee bit of oregano. This tasted very good. The crust is out of the world.
My wife made these from the recipe. Being English was a little nervous but should not have been. These were wonderful. For a twist replace the Worcester Sauce for a mix of Garam Masala and Currey Pwder dissolved in a little water.
This was very good -- much better than the simple ingredients might suggest. It is a very hearty vegetarian meal -- my husband was convinced there was meat in them until I told him otherwise. I omitted the yeast extract spread (didn't have any) and forgot the egg wash at the end. I think this recipe would be pretty forgiving in terms of root veggie substitutions -- I didn't measure or count, just scooped a good handful of carrots, turnips, and potatoes. I think the filling would also be excellent done in a bread crust like a calzone. Thanks! Great recipe to use up all the root veggies I got from my CSA!
My husband and I really love this recipe and I find myself making it at least once a month. I like to use golden turnips (rutabagas) instead of the white ones, and I substitute a can of peas for the mushrooms.
I used pastry for double-pie crust from this site. Left out mushrooms,turnip,cheese due to family preferences. Added some chopped zucchini.May consider peas next time Used a boullion cube in lieu of Marmite.Made 8 pastries-my picky eaters gobbled them up!
Very good recipe. My mother uses an old recipe from England for the pastry. It's called "ruff/rough puff." I used that because I prefer it to standard pie dough.
Mmmm..... Sadly, my turnip had seen better days when I made this, so I left it out, and added a bit more carrot and potato. I think as long as you make the sauce, the filling is flexible. Um... yeah I also didn't actually make a pasty. I wasn't feeling all that motivated, so I made the filling and ate it with bread. But I am *certain* that it would only be better in pasty form.
I didn't have the mushrooms or yeast spread, so I just omitted them. These are a great base, but next time I think I'll add some garlic or other spices. It's like a healthy Hot Pocket :P
Thank you so much for this recipe! I totally cheated on the pastry, but the filling was gorgeous. I actually used flaky croissant pastry from the biscuit section which took a lot of the prep time out, and was delicious-although not totally authentic, I think it made my very American husband like it more than if I had used the traditional pastry. These freeze great- I will make this again and again!
Super tasty! I didn't have very many mushrooms on hand, so I didn't use as many as called for and it would have been nice to have more. These would be made delicious with a good gravy.
My family really enjoyed these, wonderful flavor. I didn't have yeast extract spread, and I thought it was fine.
I would definite make this again! It was delicious. The first time I was pretty slow figuring out what I was doing, but I'm sure in the future it will be fairly quick! I did not use the turnip or the yeast extract spread. I just made a crust like I normally make for pies. I think next time I will make 8 smaller pies rather than 4 large ones so that I hope they will be easily transportable and good finger foods.
Very good but time consuming. Thanks
