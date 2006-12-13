Vegetable Cornish Pasties

A meatless version of a traditional favorite.

By Viv Bearpark

Recipe Summary

prep:
30 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Divide pastry dough into four equal portions and roll each one out in a square shape. Set pastry aside to rest.

  • Place a large skillet over medium heat. Add butter or margarine and allow to melt. Add onion and saute for 5 minutes, until translucent and beginning to brown. Add carrot, turnip, potato, mushrooms, and water. Lower heat and cover skillet. Allow mixture to cook for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

  • In a small bowl, dissolve yeast extract in milk. Whisk in 1 egg. Stir this mixture into cooked vegetables. Continue to stir until mixture thickens. Add cheese, and salt and pepper to taste. Set aside to cool.

  • Place 1/4 of filling on one half of each pastry square. Fold pastry diagonally and seal edges. Brush tops of pastry with beaten egg.

  • Place pasties on a baking sheet and bake in preheated oven for 30 minutes, until pastry is golden brown.

Per Serving:
687 calories; protein 17.4g; carbohydrates 55.4g; fat 44.7g; cholesterol 154.5mg; sodium 859.2mg. Full Nutrition
