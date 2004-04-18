No Fail Pie Crust II

4.7
135 Ratings
  • 5 114
  • 4 11
  • 3 4
  • 2 4
  • 1 2

This recipe is both tender and flaky, due to the addition of vinegar and lard.

Recipe by Molly

Gallery
8 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
32
Yield:
4 single crusts
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

32
Original recipe yields 32 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, mix together flour, baking powder, and salt. Cut in lard until mixture resembles coarse meal.

    Advertisement

  • In a small bowl, mix together water, egg, and vinegar. Pour into lard mixture and stir until dough is thoroughly moistened and forms a ball. Divide into 4 portions and wrap tightly. Use dough within three days or freeze.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
156 calories; protein 1.8g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 11g; cholesterol 16mg; sodium 163.1mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022