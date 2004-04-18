No Fail Pie Crust II

I wouldn't even give this recipe a star but I couldn't go on without choosing one. This is without a doubt the WORST pie crust I have ever made. I always use lard for my pie crusts as well as flour, salt and ice water. It had been a long time since I had baked a pie and I couldn't find my recipe and couldn't remember the ingredient amounts for sure. So, I Googled "pie Crust" and I found this one. All the reviews but one was 5-star so, even that one bad review didn't deter me. The ONLY review that was spot on was the one bad review. First of all, I couldn't get it to stay together when I rolled it out and had to do a lot of "piecing". I finally got it rolled out and when rolling it onto my rolling pin like I always had done in the past with my own recipe, it continued to fall apart. I finally got it into the pie tin and managed to flute the edges (while doing so it constantly came apart. I made a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, not exactly brain science. Everything looked good but the crust was very fragile. A piece of edge broke off so I tasted it. It tasted like there was no salt but I distinctly remembered adding the salt. It left a bad taste in my mouth and I decided it was from the vinegar. I asked my guests to critique the pie and it was unanimous: the crust was terrible. There were comments like: "the filling is fantastic", "It's OK, I'll just eat the filling", and "It leaves a funny, tinny taste in my mouth". Needless to say this recipe is NOT a keeper. I