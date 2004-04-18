No Fail Pie Crust II
This recipe is both tender and flaky, due to the addition of vinegar and lard.
I bake pies weekly for a group of veterans, and I was curious about this crust. I have always made pie crust with just lard, flour, salt and water, like my mom did, so I tried this one day. The crust was a dream to roll out, but I was skeptical as to how much shrinkage there would be because the crust was so light and delicate. Well, I decided to bake two pie shells to see what happens. What happened was that I was pleasantly surprised. Wonderful tender, flaky crust and not much shrinkage at all. My guys said I outdid myself that week, so I guess this will become my crust of choice. Sorry mom! Hint: Shortening and butter are good for crusts, but lard can't be beat. And a little trick for those having tear problems. When you get the dough rolled to the desired thickness, lay your rolling pin on the edge of the dough farthest from you. Using a tender touch, roll the dough up over your rolling pin, then using your hands, not the handles, GENTLY roll the pin towards you rolling the dough over the pin. Put your pie pan directly behind the dough covered pin, and using both hands lift the pin and dough onto your pan, then roll away from you. Your dough will go into your pan beautifully, and your top crust will set perfectly.Read More
I'm not sure why mine was so different. I've never had a problem with a crust, but I haven't found a recipe I love either. This one though, was by far the worst for me. It was entirely too mushy. I ended up adding another 1/2 cup to a full cup afterward just to make it hold. Also quite a bit of shrinkage and there was something very unpleasant for me about the scent of the lard, which remained slightly even after baking. Not a winner for me.Read More
This is the best recipe ever... it is the same one my grandma used to use and I was so glad I found it here! It rolls out beautifully and is almost impossible to goof up! The crust is extremely tender & flaky... many have raved over this!
My grandma always told me practice makes perfect when it comes to most things especially pie crust, but I could not master a good pie crust, so it seemed. I doubled this recipe and made 3 pies over 4th of July and everyone raved about the pies and especially the crust! Tender and very flaky, they melt in your mouth. Thank you! I had plenty of dough left over to cut into strips and some I salted the others I put cinnamon and sugar on and baked to perfection! Thanks again.
This was my first attempt at a home made crust. Thank you Molly. I used Crisco's butter flavored shortening for the lard. ~kim
Do NOT substitute anything in this recipe, it's perfect as is! This is the crust my Mom was famous for...I knew it the second I tasted it. I haven't made a pie in years, and for me it is difficult to work with pie crusts anyway, especially one so flaky. If you are having problems with it tearing like I was, roll it out on a piece of wax paper...it helps with handling. This is the flakiest, melt in your mouth pie crust ever...even if my meringue didn't turn out, at least my crust did!!!
OK... to start, the reviews that claimed the crusts didn't turn out right was not this recipes fault!! They done something wrong! I've never made a pie crust in my 42 yrs on this earth - this was my first. On top of that, I lost my right hand a year and a half ago so now I'm a one handed pie maker. One word describes this crust. Amazing! Trust me, if a one handed pie maker has amazing results, go with it!
I doubled this recipe and made several pies for a meeting I had. This was my FIRST TIME making pie crusts and it turned out wonderfully. No fail, even for me!
The KING of crusts, the good old fashioned way. I divided and used one crust right away. The rest I rolled out between wax paper then rolled up in the wax paper and wrapped in plastic. Those I slid into cut to size cardboard rolls from wrapping paper which then were wrapped in foil and tossed in the freezer. I don't much like making crusts so making a bunch at once is the way to go.
My Sister-in-law gave me this recipe about a year ago.It always turns out. I make it often for Chicken Pot Pie, my family fights over the corner pieces so they can have the crust.
Great crust. Flaky, pretty easy to work with......will use this a lot.
This is the best recipe and its easy too. I have always used bought crusts till now. I did cut the salt in half on my husbands request. Try it you will not be disappointed.
Thank you for this recipe! I'd gotten to the point that I thought I'd never master pie crust. But now, I can bake a tender crust -whoo hoo! One point I already know is this: keep the dough chilled when working with it. I ended up using a chilled cookie sheet to help cool it down when rolling.
I'm pleased with the results of the pie dough if I were using it for a pot pie, but it tastes a little too salty for a fruit pie. Next time I'll reduce salt by 1 tsp and maybe replace it with a tsp of sugar.
I consider myself a pretty good chef, but I was always afraid to try to make pie crust. You know, you've been to the work pot luck and someone makes pie and the crust is so tough you have to chew it a hundred times. NOT WITH THIS CRUST! This crust is so light and flaky, it rivals anything I've ever had anywhere. The lard freaked me out at first, but I do remember my grandmother telling me nothing works as well. Anyhow, I made it for lemon meringue pie and took it to a friend's house last night. Every bite of the entire pie was gone - I should've made two! This will be the only crust I ever make! Hmmmm, maybe I'll try chocolate cream next. :)
I have been using this recipe for 35 years and am famous for my pies. And this dough is easy to handle, and you can re-roll it if necessary. I couldn't make a good pie crust to save my life until I got this recipe. If you prefer vegetable shortning, just use a little more than the lard called for. Lard is more "short' than vegetable shortning.
This is my 2nd attempt at actually making a pie crust and it was great. I specially searched for one using lard because older ladies said using lard made it flakier and, boy, were they right! It was also easy to roll out. Will definitely be using this recipe again.
When I saw this recipe, I was thinking, "An egg? Baking powder? This is going to be weird." Still, I could tell it was a recipe with a lot of thought put into it and so I gave it a try. It turned out wonderfully well. Even after I was sure I'd overhandled it, it was tender and flaky and delicious. This will be my pie crust recipe from now on.
Oh WOW! This came out both tender and very flaky. Now I have 2 favorite recipes! This is as good as the french pastry crust. I did use lard to make this. Will definitely keep and use this one again and again! I cut this in half and still got 3 pie crusts from this recipe. It felt kind of "wet" at first when I made the 3 balls of dough, but once on a floured surface, I found this was very easy to roll out and work with.
I wouldn't even give this recipe a star but I couldn't go on without choosing one. This is without a doubt the WORST pie crust I have ever made. I always use lard for my pie crusts as well as flour, salt and ice water. It had been a long time since I had baked a pie and I couldn't find my recipe and couldn't remember the ingredient amounts for sure. So, I Googled "pie Crust" and I found this one. All the reviews but one was 5-star so, even that one bad review didn't deter me. The ONLY review that was spot on was the one bad review. First of all, I couldn't get it to stay together when I rolled it out and had to do a lot of "piecing". I finally got it rolled out and when rolling it onto my rolling pin like I always had done in the past with my own recipe, it continued to fall apart. I finally got it into the pie tin and managed to flute the edges (while doing so it constantly came apart. I made a pumpkin pie for Thanksgiving, not exactly brain science. Everything looked good but the crust was very fragile. A piece of edge broke off so I tasted it. It tasted like there was no salt but I distinctly remembered adding the salt. It left a bad taste in my mouth and I decided it was from the vinegar. I asked my guests to critique the pie and it was unanimous: the crust was terrible. There were comments like: "the filling is fantastic", "It's OK, I'll just eat the filling", and "It leaves a funny, tinny taste in my mouth". Needless to say this recipe is NOT a keeper. I
Alrighty, a quick confession- I have never, never made a decent pie crust, ever, professionally OR at home. My pastry typically resembles something one would find on an archaelogical dig. Until now! This recipe was easy, fast, and saves well- I turned out a lovely pecan pie and a wonderful coconut pie, both with the BEST crust I've ever made, using this recipe. It's flaky, flavorful, holds up to the fillings- in a word, perfect! Thank you for sharing this one, Molly- my family thanks you, too! :o)
I think this will be a great recipe but I do need some help with it. I used lard and also mixed it in a food processer. It never formed a ball and was very soft. I probably added an extra cup or more of flour to get it all to semi form a ball. It is now in the fridge and we hope that helps. I am worried it got over beated and may now make a tough crust. Let me know if anyone has a suggestions. However it does look very smooth line the one in the picture. I think my next problem will be rolling it out and getting it into the pie plate. Thanks,
This was a great recipe. I put everything in my Kitchenaid mixer with the dough attachment, took it out, separated it into 4 balls as the recipe suggested, used two and froze two. Made a turkey pot pie that I found on here, it was wonderful! Thanks for a great pie crust recipe!
WOWSER! My pie crust used to be tough. I just never spent much time on them. I bugged my mother to make them for me instead, sigh... NEVERMORE! I just used this for homemade double crust chicken pot pie and the families that received them for dinner tonight are raving about them. I made one change. I used 1 c lard, chilled and 2/3 c non salted, sweet cream butter, cubed 1/2" and chilled for the fat component.
I made this pie crust recipe and loved it I can't stand to eat a pie with tough crust, but this one was flakey and tasty. I was warned by the person who gave me the recipe that it will be wet or sticky and won't look like it can be rolled out, but as you roll it out, just keep adding flour to the board so it doesn't stick. (don't add flour to the mixture) It came out perfect!
I have used this recipe for many years. Something about adding the egg and vingegar really makes for an easy crust that always comes out perfect. My favorite flour is Hudson Cream. That seems to always work well.
This pie crust is WONDERFUL! Always tender and flakey, you'll never have to worry about the thickness. My husband (who normally dislikes pie crust and sneaks it to our fur-babies) ate the whole thing.
I've used this recipe for several pies now and will probably use it for life. It truly is no fail and is just as good thawed as fresh. We don't do lard (pork) so I used vegetable shortening and it worked great. One minor complaint: it was a little salty with a very sweet butterscotch pie, but was perfect with apple pie. As a top crust it was wonderfully thick and flaky. I love recipes like this that make us novices feel like the pros!
Wow!! This was the BEST crust I have ever made in my life!! I finally found a crust recipe. This was tender, tastey, and flaked nicely. I used it for the Turkey Pot Pie II recipe. The whole meal was spectacular! Thanks so much Molly!!
Crust had good flavour but completely fell apart. I was able to make a crust by piecing bits of it together, but it would not have worked with a wet filling.
This is a nice basic crust recipe. The vinegar makes is nice and flaky.
messed up and only added 2 cups of flour- it turns into cookie dough, makes an interesting queche!!!
my pies are always appreciated at family gatherings, but this time the crust got rave reviews!
excellent crust recipe. i was surprised. dough seemed almost light- but rolled out beautifully. will definitely make again.
The first time a I made this I changed the recipe slightly by replacing 1/2 the lard with cold butter. It turned out tender and flaky. I found that this recipe could produce 5 or 6 crusts as opposed to only 4. * Made this recipe again using home-made lard, and it was AMAZING! Right up there with my Baba's. If you can find it, try a pie crust with home-made lard.
this recipe is the same as my old recipe with the exception of lard in place of shortening. Shortening has trans fat which is what I am trying to avoid. This recipe is so wonderful and superior to shortening or oil made crusts. It is exactly like the pie crusts my mother and all the ladies of "back then" used to make. Thank you!
by far the best crust i have ever made! my dad was always the king of crusts and trying his recipe ..just didnt work out. i thought i would try this since so many people saved and im so happy i did!! (of course i needed by dad to roll it out for me but i got it down now) thank you so much for this is TRULY a no fail crust. i was skeptical about the lard but there was no way i was buying shortening and so glad i bought it. flaky and absolutely delicious!! do not substitute a thing
I have been making pies for 39 years. This is the easiest recipe that I have ever found. Turns out perfect every time. Light, Flaky, and delicious. I can usually get 5 crusts out of a batch of this recipe. I roll mine on the thin side.
I just doubled this recipe and made 8 pie crusts. I didn't have lard so I used part shortening and part butter. They rolled out nicely. I rolled out 6 of them and put in foil pie plates, then I left 2 in flattened balls to use as top crusts when I need a double crust. I wrapped them up tightly in plastic wrap and put them in the freezer. All set to make pies for Thanksgiving next week! And I'll have a couple crusts left over for other occasions. I haven't baked one yet but they made pretty crusts and the raw dough tasted good. :o
This recipe produced a very nice pastry. It was extremely easy to work with and the pastry turned out wonderfully light and flaky. My only complaint, and the reason I only gave 4 stars instead of 5, is that it is quite salty with the 2 teaspoons of salt - might work well for a crust for a savory pot pie or something but not so great for a sweet fruit pie. Next time, I plan to reduce the salt by about half but otherwise, I don't plan on changing anything. Thanks!
Best and easiest pie crust ever! I had this recipe years ago and misplaced it.....found it on Allrecipes.com just in time for Thanksgiving pecan pies! (I do add 1 Tbsp. of sugar with the dry ingred.) Tender, flaky, easy to work with.
I baked my first pie crust with lard. Outstanding.
My crust looks absolutely beautiful. It is flaky and tender. I did reduce the salt to 1 tsp and I added 2 1/2 tsp of sugar. I always make sure my water is ice cold when I pour it into the mixture. This is definitely a keeper! Enjoy!
Best pie crust ever! Full of flavor! Will use this recipe from now on!
I love this recipe and actually, this is my first successful pie crust. I used this to make Grandma Opel's Apple pie. Since I have never been a fan of plain shortening pie crusts, I used the butter flavored Crisco. This crust, with the right filling, is a sure winner.
I love recipes that I can assault the kitchen aid with only to have it come out tasting like I worked my fingers to the bones and so yummy. I did bake the shells at 425 for 20 minutes until golden brown. I would like for the insructions to include baking time.
I had to substitute the lard with margerine, only because i didn't have any lard! Loved the recipe and plan on using it again as well as sharing. Was simple and rolled out really nice! Love it!
I've always made this crust - it's also my mom's recipe with the exception of the baking powder - I'm going to give it a shot next time.
This is a good pie crust, but I am not 100% sold on the taste. I made it twice, once with organic vegetable shortening & the second time with lard. I liked the taste of the shortening crust, but the texture of the lard crust was more tender. I am going to experiment a bit & maybe replace some of the shortening with butter.
flaky pie crust very good.
I always had trouble making pie crusts until I found this recipe!! I don't change a thing. I have used it on fruit pies and even on homemade chicken and turkey pot pies!!!! Fantastic
This is my favorite pie crust recipe and it has never let me down. I do not understand why others have had problems handling it. Maybe because they did things at room temp. I always roll my dough into crust size balls and refrigerate for a while before rolling it out. If you use either waxed paper or plastic wrap (what I prefer) and place your ball of dough between two sheets of it and then roll it out with a rolling pin you should have no problem. Also no mess is created this way as everything is between the two sheets of paper. Once it is rolled out just remove the paper from one side and place it face down on your greased pie plate. Then remove the top paper once that is placed properly. Do the same with the top once the filling is in your pie and the handling problems should all be taken care of. Hopefully this hint helps some who have had problems handling this recipe as it is so tender and flakey---would be a shame not to make it again. Also the lard is what makes it.
BEST PIE CRUST
I was looking for a crust with no butter and shortening due to allergies. This crust is amazing! I won 2nd place at the local pie bake off!
Love this recipe!! Haven't made my own pie crusts for years but just rendered out a bunch of lard so tried this recipe. It was so easy to handle. Have pumpkin (carrot) pies in the oven right now and they smell delicious!
Love the crust! I have a hard time making crust, but this one was easy to make, very easy to work with and tasted great! I did make one change...I used lemon jucie instead This will be my No Fail Piecrust from now on!
I got tired of paying about $2.00 for 2 pie shells at a pop. I made these for my turkey pot pie and I must have rolled them out pretty thin because I had extra left over. So, I put it in the fridge and used it the next day for pecan pie. I couldn't roll it out so I added a little water and worked it with my hands. After that, it rolled out beautifully :) All 3 pies came out perfect - I'll definitely be using this again .
I have never made pastry before, and although I found it hard to work with it was delicious. I love a flaky salty pastry with a sweet pie, and I adapted 'Grandma Oples' apple pie to become 'salted caramel apple pie' SOOOO good! :))
Look no further. This pie crust is the best ever! Shared this one with my daughter. Thank you for sharing your recipe. A wonderful flaky crust. Made without changes.
Used this crust for a pot pie and it was wonderful. I didn't have enough all-purpose flour so I substituted with self-rising flour; omitting the baking powder and salt. It was perfect! I used my mixer for the flour and lard then used the dough hook once I added the liquid ingredients. I then chilled my dough ball for a few hours until I was ready to use. It was incredibly easy to work with and didn't tear. This will now be my go-to crust for just about everything.
I have made many many crusts and this is my least favorite. Normally I don't measure things out but with new recipes I always do!! So staying true to the recipe I followed exactly and it would not hold together and was difficult to roll out. Then when I cooked it the shrinkage was terrible and it split. I think I will stick to the old fashion recipe that my grandma gave me.
Made Blackberry pie with a double crust for my co-workers. I followed the recipe exactly, but cut the recipe in half...took two balls and flattened them in plastic wrap, and chilled them for a while, then rolled them out on a pastry cloth with rolling pin covered with cloth. No problems whatsoever. I got so many compliments on the crust. I will use this recipe often.
It is the easiest and prettiest pie crust. I just smile everytime I look at my pies. Thanks!
Made my 1st crust today and it was just perfect! Just the right amount of flakiness for me and tender. I used 3 cups flour, 1 tsp salt and salted butter instead of lard since I did not have any on hand. This made two crusts. After forming the 2 balls I popped it into the freezer for 30 mins and it rolled out like a breeze. Placed it on the tray then back into the fridge to chill for 30 minutes while I made the topping which was pumpkin pie. Am so pleased with myself! Thanks for sharing.
I loved the way it held together as I rolled it out, cut it and did the lattice-work. The only thing I did differently was brushed the crust with egg and sprinkled a little cinnamon and sugar on top, which is just personal preference. This crust was beautifully flaky and light and complemented the blueberry filling wonderfully! I will gladly use this recipe again.
I followed the directions but I covered the pie with tin foil at first and then took off to brown so that it didn't get too brown. Was fabulous!
The best ever crust. This is the only crust recipe I will ever use! Thank you for sharing!
this recipe was ok i had a hard time rolling it out it kept cracking which most likely was my fault...lol taste wise it was delicious!!
I haven't make a pie crust in years. I didn't roll it out as much as I should have but wow did I ever get the compliments one it. I'll never use another.
I've never written a review, 'cause, to tell the truth my recipes never come out as indicated - BUT, this pie crust came out tasty, flacky, and it rolled in ONE PIECE. I used Crisco butter flavor lard..wow - thanks. I don't know why this is not as well known as it should be. I even screw up the refrigerated crust or the frozen ones...they burn, they puff up, they don't cut well...
My first try at using lard in pie crust. I cut the recipe in half as I only wanted to make one pie. Overall, I really liked it. Crust was flaky and more forgiving than recipes calling for shortening. Will definitely use this again.
Turned out great. Will cover with a crust protector next time. Meade it with the Blackberry Pie I and was delicious!!!
Very easy to work with, it was the best part of the pie, sadly.
I have made this pie crust several times and have had good results each time. I make 1 1/2 recipe as I have 9 inch, deep dish pie pans.
Best recipe for pie crust I have ever had.
This is the first time I’ve made a pie I could be proud of. The crust is tender but not difficult to roll or transfer to tin. My only regret is I didn’t find this years ago.
No change in recipe the crust was great
This basically fell apart on me. I had to leave the crust thicker than I would have liked because when it was thin, it simply stuck to the non-stick paper I was rolling it out on and it would tear everywhere. Too crumbly, moist and easily torn.
This recipe worked wonderfully for my chicken pot pie! I rolled up and froze the extra dough. I love how quickly the dough comes together and is very easy to roll out. Out of the oven it was flaky, golden brown, and delicious! Alas, I substituted crisco for lard (*my southern roots gasp in horror*) but it still turned out amazing! My parents loved it and so did I.
Was a very good crust. Easy to roll out and work with. Husband said the crust was good, so that is a big plus. Will use this recipe again. Have the extra crust in freezer for the next pie.
The recipe is so easy and turns out every time, if you are starting to make your own pie crust, this is a must try.
Amazing crust, easy to make, use, and delicious. I will never make crust with butter again!
This is an awesome, easy recipe for a no fail pie crust. It even freezes and unfreezes well. I would add that I would NOT use this recipe for a dessert pie as is isn't light nor sweet enough. However, it is absolutely perfect for meat pies and maybe even sweet potato or pumpkin pies. If you use shortening instead of lard, use a smidgen more. Butter flavor Crisco is great for chicken pot pies.
This is the only recipe I use for my pie crust. The magic is the baking powder. Over the last year I've played with it using butter instead of lard or half-and-half. In any case it's always been an easy crust to work with, yielding a fluffy, flaky , tasty & melt in your mouth crust.
Substituted the lard for 1/2 Crisco and 1/2 butter. Really nice texture and made a beautiful lattice for apple pie. Definitely will use again!
Great recipe. I cannot use most shortenings as they contain palm oil. I did put my dough in the fridge for about an hour before rolling. This really made the dough easier to roll and manage. I also added the water after all other ingredients were added to make sure sure I got the desired texture. I did not need the full amount.
This recipe worked for me!!!!! Best pie crust ever.
very easy
I'm inexperienced at pie crusts, but this turned out perfectly. I added a touch of extra flour because it was sticky. Turned out great, everyone raved :-)
Had my hubby make it and it turned out amazing. Did blueberry pie first (used 1 tsp salt and some brown sugar), doing turkey pie tonight and expect the same results. Try it, you will be amazed.
I have failed miserably at making pie crusts in the past and tried this recipe in desperation saying to myself, "give it one more chance" and I am so glad I did! The crust turned out wonderfully, flaky, tender and it held up to pumpkin pie filling just great. I substituted one teaspoon of the salt for sugar as one other reader did. I used shortening by mistake, thinking I had bought lard in my Costa Rican grocery store. The crusts turned out just fine. I did chill the dough balls for about 20 minutes before rolling them out. I ripped one of them transferring to the pie plate but it easily patched. I am so glad I tried this recipe! Thank you, Molly.
Was quite easy to make but seemed just a little moist. May have been the size of the egg I used. Will make again and won't change a thing.
the best pie crust recipe ever. it's my go to for pies and demanded for every family function. didn't change a thing.
I dread making pie because of the pie crust turns out bad...had a day off and though ok surprise husband with a pie when he gets off work. This crust is awesome and I do believe more pies will be made in this house love it flaky and tasty
I must commend you on this exceptionally flakey , light and fluffy pie crust that melts in your mouth. Bravo! I have tried countless recipes for a good crust. I followed this recipe to the instructions which I rarely do lol. I made an apple pie for a young man who helps me and some butter tarts for my friend. I got 10/10 review on your crust. I have won awards on my crust recipes now it's going to be retired. Many thanks??
Perfect crust. Best no fail recipe I've ever tried!
This recipe is amazing! I’ve never been able to make a decent pie crust, and definitely never a successful roll-out crust but this one was perfect! I made two chicken pot pies and still had enough dough left to make another pie with top and bottom crust so it made six crusts in total. Unfortunately this isn’t a recipe you can make a smaller portion of, so be prepared to make 3 pies with top and bottom crusts or about 6 pies with bottom crust only. Next time I will try freezing up some crust between parchment and see if it comes out alright. A couple notes: I substituted the 1 2/3 cups lard for 2 cups shortening and it came out beautifully; and after leaving the third pie’s dough in the fridge in a lidded container for two days, it was completely rock hard. I filled a sauce-pot with some water and put a vegetable steamer on top and set the dough on top to steam it and even after becoming rock hard and having to be steamed back to life, it still came out tender and flaky! I’ll definitely be making more pies now that I’ve found this recipe.
