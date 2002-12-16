Filling Meat Pie

Rating: 2.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

This very tasty meat pie is a favorite around my house, where picky eaters abound. Don't be fooled by the green beans and corn - they make the meal! Tenderloin is an expensive cut of beef; you can substitute sirloin tip roast if you'd like.

By Ciara Neill

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
1 - 9 inch pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Fit bottom pastry into a 9 inch pie pan. Cover pastry with pie weights or dried beans.

  • Bake pastry in preheated oven for 7 minutes. Remove pie weights or beans immediately. Set crust aside. Do not turn off oven.

  • Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add vegetable oil, then meat. Toss to coat meat with oil. Saute until meat is browned on all sides, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat and allow to sit at least 3 minutes.

  • In a medium saucepan, melt butter or margarine over low heat. Add garlic, onion, dill, rosemary, sage, and salt. Cook mixture until onions are translucent. Add milk to pan and turn up heat to medium. When mixture comes to a boil, add 2 to 4 tablespoons of flour, depending on how thick you want the sauce to be. Cook mixture until it thickens, stirring constantly. Remove from heat.

  • In a large bowl, mix meat with corn and green beans. Spoon mixture into baked pastry shell. Pour sauce over top. Cover with top pastry, sealing edges as best you can without breaking the edges of the bottom crust. Cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, until golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1007 calories; protein 57.8g; carbohydrates 38.9g; fat 68.2g; cholesterol 192.4mg; sodium 1590.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

SGAMMIE
Rating: 5 stars
12/16/2002
This recipe was absolutely fantastic and freezes well. Will recommend to all my family and friends. We also added a chopped up carrot. Read More
Helpful
(11)

Most helpful critical review

DAVERIMMER
Rating: 2 stars
11/08/2002
Good receipe easy to adapt with other ingredients which i do reccomend. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Reviews:
