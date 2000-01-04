Sunday Morning Asian Frittata

The taste was ok, but the method has several problems with it.. first, just just soy sauce for seasoning is going to result in a very bland dish. I added some salt and red chillie flakes to the eggs. second, using 8 egg whites will result in a rather crisp sort of frittata which I didn't fancy so I used 8 whole eggs instead of 4 eggs and 8 egg whites. Third, the cooking time is way off... 8-10 minutes on medium flame will result in a well burned bottom. I cooked on the stove about 5 minutes but it still burned pretty badly, which is why I had to top with cheese to mask the burnt flavor that came through even after cutting a layer off. so overall, it's ok, but I dont think I will try this again...

