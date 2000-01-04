Sunday Morning Asian Frittata

A nutritious morning meal packed with good things. Preparation Time: 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large nonstick, oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil. Add the scallions, ginger, and garlic and saute for 1 to 2 minutes. Add the red pepper and saute for 3 minutes.

  • In a medium-size mixing bowl, mix together the eggs and soy sauce. Add to the skillet. Cook over medium heat for 8 to 10 minutes until eggs are set on bottom.

  • Place the bean sprouts and snow peas over the eggs. Sprinkle with sesame seeds. Place in the oven at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake just until top is set, about 8 to 10 minutes. Watch carefully that eggs are just cooked and do not become tough. Set oven to broil. Broil the frittata for 30 seconds just to give it a nice browned color. Serve in wedges.

125 calories; protein 11g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 6.5g; cholesterol 124mg; sodium 302mg. Full Nutrition
