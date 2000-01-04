Sunday Morning Asian Frittata
A nutritious morning meal packed with good things. Preparation Time: 15 Minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
This was delicious and nutritious! My whole family ate it up. It made about 3/4" deep in a 12" cast iron skillet. I didn't have any fresh ginger, but powdered was fine. Also didn't have bean sprouts, but the kale and fresh peas were perfect on top. I will definitely make this again!Read More
The taste was ok, but the method has several problems with it.. first, just just soy sauce for seasoning is going to result in a very bland dish. I added some salt and red chillie flakes to the eggs. second, using 8 egg whites will result in a rather crisp sort of frittata which I didn't fancy so I used 8 whole eggs instead of 4 eggs and 8 egg whites. Third, the cooking time is way off... 8-10 minutes on medium flame will result in a well burned bottom. I cooked on the stove about 5 minutes but it still burned pretty badly, which is why I had to top with cheese to mask the burnt flavor that came through even after cutting a layer off. so overall, it's ok, but I dont think I will try this again...Read More
This was a lot... crunchier than I expected; while the taste wasn't bad, I didn't enjoy the texture. Unless I followed the recipe incorrectly, it seems that the meal tastes more like a lumpy thrown-together concoction. Since that is my only complaint, and the actual taste wasn't so bad, I don't think it was completely negative; it's just that the texture threw it off for me.
My parents liked this, but I however was not a fan. Something about having an asian inspired breakfast just didn't work for me, I like to stick to my classics. Not to mention all the prep work and making it just wasn't wort it...sorry!
