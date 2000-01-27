Chocolate Sandwich Cookies II

Made the recipe as-is, and am rating it as such. I dislike it when people rate their own variations of the recipe instead of the recipe AS WRITTEN. That being said (steps off the soap box, lol), I did follow a few things the second time around that were in the review boxes: 1. I mixed the dough with my hands. Probably not the best idea, since the chocolate got EVERYWHERE. That stuff is STICKY. Mix with a wooden spoon and 'fold' the dough instead of mixing it with your hands. 2. Timing of the cookies is perfect, I cooked them for 11 minutes (I fit about 12 cookies per cookie sheet with parchment paper). The only thing I changed the second time around was I really smashed the cookies down with the heel of my hand, made the cookies look more like the picture when they came out! 3. Using my hands, I scooped out 2 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie (I didn't have an appropriate scooper), and it made the cookies nice and even-looking. 4. Let the cookies dry COMPLETELY before icing them. The first time I put icing and I ended up with mushy cookie all over my hands. This time I covered the cookies with a clean towel and let them sit on the cooling racks for 1.5 hours before icing them with a spoon. One big dollop of icing per cookie (about a tablespoon) and it worked good. Best of luck! :)