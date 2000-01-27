Chocolate Sandwich Cookies II
These EASY to make cookies are absolutely fantastic. Moist and chewy - can't stop at one, or two,..... ...
I wasn't sure what to make of this recipe before I made it (all I could picture is whoopie pies, which is two small cakes with filling inside). This is not whoopie pie! The texture of the cookies is not really cookies, more like brownies. A few things; 1) The "cookie batter" is really hard to stir. I mixed this with my hands, like a meatloaf. 2) Make sure you use parchment paper on the pans. I made my first batch on a regular cookie sheet sprayed with non-stick spray and those babies were hard to get off without deforming them. 3) I used a number 40 scoop to make sure I had an even amount of batter so I would get the same sized cookie but you could use a Tbls x 2. I changed up the filling a bit by adding 1/2 stick of butter, 1tsp vanilla, and a Tbls of milk. Popped it in a zip lock bag, cut off the end and "piped" the filling on a cookie and topped with the second cookie. These were wonderful! Very tasty and differentRead More
This recipe was really easy to make. We found we liked it better when the cookies were not cooked as long (maybe 9 min) so they were a little softer.
I love this recipe! I actually got it from a friend of mine, but she uses my absolute favorite cake mix, RED VELVET! The Red Velvet cookies are awesome, as are Carrot Cake and Butter Pecan. The Butter Pecan are very sweet though...I want to try it with just a yellow or white cake mix and see how they taste...Here are some changes/things I do: first, I don't roll them into balls, I just use the Pampered Chef small scoop and they turn out the perfect size. Also, my icing is a bit different. It won't taste so cream cheesey this way - I use 1 block cream cheese softened, 1 stick butter softened, 4 cups powdered sugar (which is one box), and 1 teaspoon vanilla....SO YUMMY!!! I keep these in the fridge also! Try the Red Velvet if it is available in your area... YUM-O!!
I used 2 regular cake mixes 'cause that is what I had. Great cookies. I needed to bake full 12 minutes. Simple and delicious!
Outstanding! I loved these because they are so unique and taste like little chocolate cheesecakes without the plate and fork to serve to a crowd. I was skeptical about the cake mix but I used two packages of devil's food cake mix and the cookies were extra chocolatey like ice cream sandwich cookies. I made the balls to flatten about half the size though so they turned out the size of a normal cookie rather than a giant one. Much more attractive this way. Also, I would cut the icing sugar in half next time. There was so much confectioners sugar that you could barely taste the cream cheese. I'll start with one cup and add to taste if necessary. I'm sure that way, it would have earned a 5-star rating from me. A keeper recipe for sure! I brought them to work and people actually came and found me after having one, usually with an "OMG" comment :) Enjoy! dee
Update:2/2011- This has been such a go to recipe for me for a quick dessert. But today I out did myself. I made the cookies with red velvet cake mix and I filled them with cream cheese frosting with mini chocolate chips.Then for Valentines I stenciled a powdered sugar heart on the top cookies. They looked amazing and they tasted so good! WOW!! Great recipe. My husband came in late tonight but wanted a dessert. I threw these together and we had a great tasting snack in time for our favorite program. The only substitution was canned icing and it worked great! Update: I have since made this recipe with butter cake mix adding in a tsp of almond liquer and 1/2 cup finely chopped almonds. I put them togather with orange marmelade and they were fantastic.
I got this recipe long ago from a camp cook and when I found I lost the recipe I went looking...so glad I found it! Although I don't make these often, everytime I do I wonder why I don't. Try them frozen - they taste like an amazing ice cream sandwich.
I made this and it was soooo easy! Tastes really good too! I used two random chocolate cake mixes that i found sitting in the pantry and one had mini chocolate chips in it which was kind of a nice touch to th cookie...I might have to make more though because I'm taking them to a party tonight and I can't stop eating them!
I just made these great cookies for our bake sale. They were the first thing to leave. I did use a different cake mix. I used triple fudge cake mix{BETTY Cr} and I used Devils food Cake mix{Pislbury}, I was concern over the cookies being hard. I felt as though the fudge mix would bring in softness. let me tell you it did, and did not have a fudgy softness, but just perrrrrfect, and it had mini chips in it, next time i might add WHITE chips to them. For the cream, i followed another person recommendation here, and added the 1TBLSP milk, teaspoon vanilla, and 1/2 stick butter. I made my butter room temp. I then scooped it all up after mix it, placed it in a ziplock bag,cutt the end and used it as a pastery bag. Be careful not to over fill because the crem is not thick, and don't press the cookie down to hard, Just fill them and let them sit.This was really great that way. I am keeping this recipe. My kids loved it, and the parents raved over them, Not to mention SUPER QUICK!!!.. Thank you
I added a little mint extract for half of the batch. So good dunked in hot chocolate!
Very good cookies! For those who are concerned about the calories I replaced the oil with apple sauce. It didn't taste any different and makes it a lot healthier.
Super duper easy! Huge hit! Next time I might just use a can frosting and make mine smaller. They were just great! Thanks!
YUMMY!!!!!!!!!!!!! OMG, these were amazing! With some modifications in the frosting...since everyone said how gross & non-complementing the frosting was, I took some advice from other raters-->Filling: Beat with mixer 4 ounces cream cheese softened, 1 T Vanilla extract, 1 T milk, 1/2 stick butter (4T)softened, 2 1/2 cups powdered sugar. As fr the cookies, they were perfect as is! I put them all in an air-tight container....and they are amazing the next day. Very chewy and delic.
Took these to work. Everyone loved them. Said they were very rich. Thanks for possting the recipe
Such a simple recipe with so MANY possibilities! I made awesome spider cookies for Halloween with dark chocolate cake mixes. I added orange to the cream filling, licorice for legs and decorator's frosting for eyes - orange, green and black. These are cookies best made on the small size because they are VERY rich and delicious but hard to eat the whole cookie if too large. Be sure to use parchment paper and they will come right up without any damage to the cookie. Thanks for a fabulous recipe!
Absolutely AWESOME! I used a Pineapple flavored cake mix and it was just perfect!! I did cook them for 14 minutes at 325 to get them a little more crisp. YUMMY!!!
These are very good. They are very rich, almost too sweet, so I gave them a rating of 4. I recommend making small cookies if you don't want to get overwhelmed.
Fabulous! I tripled the recipe for a party and used 3 boxes dark cake mix, 2 boxes devils food and 1 box yellow cake mix. I also used powdered eggs because I hadnt made it to the store. EVERYONE loved them and they were so moist and chewy. I added butter to the filling and found it to be just right. Even had some filling leftover so I will be making more today. Thanks for an awesome recipe!
Delicious. I suggest adding a teaspoon of vanilla extract to your cream cheese/sugar blend. Use a piper or put the cream in a ziploc and cut the corner. Much easier and cleaner! When putting the top cookie over the cream, twist it like an oreo to get the filling evenly smoothed out. I also suggest you make smaller cookies. Just use your hands to mix the batter (it's very stiff) and roll it into balls. Use parchment paper on your cookie sheet and use your hand to flatten the cookie. What a yummy treat. Highly recommend.
Simple, fast and delicious. I used two regular chocolate mixes and added chocolate chips. I didn't have an opportunity to make the frosting because my husband and kids came home and the cookies went straight from the cooling rack into them. They all gave the cookies 5 stars as well. Definitely a new favorite in our house. Thanks Anne.
Made the recipe as-is, and am rating it as such. I dislike it when people rate their own variations of the recipe instead of the recipe AS WRITTEN. That being said (steps off the soap box, lol), I did follow a few things the second time around that were in the review boxes: 1. I mixed the dough with my hands. Probably not the best idea, since the chocolate got EVERYWHERE. That stuff is STICKY. Mix with a wooden spoon and 'fold' the dough instead of mixing it with your hands. 2. Timing of the cookies is perfect, I cooked them for 11 minutes (I fit about 12 cookies per cookie sheet with parchment paper). The only thing I changed the second time around was I really smashed the cookies down with the heel of my hand, made the cookies look more like the picture when they came out! 3. Using my hands, I scooped out 2 tablespoons of cookie dough per cookie (I didn't have an appropriate scooper), and it made the cookies nice and even-looking. 4. Let the cookies dry COMPLETELY before icing them. The first time I put icing and I ended up with mushy cookie all over my hands. This time I covered the cookies with a clean towel and let them sit on the cooling racks for 1.5 hours before icing them with a spoon. One big dollop of icing per cookie (about a tablespoon) and it worked good. Best of luck! :)
Made a half batch as a test for an upcoming cookie exchange. I'll definitely be taking these with a few modifications. The cookie itself is awesome and oh so easy. It's soft and gooey, but holds up well to being handled. The reason only 4 stars for this recipe is the filling leaves something to be desired. As is, it's not nearly thick enough. I doubled the cream cheese and added some butter. It still oozed when I ate it, but I'll bet they'll set up in the fridge and be really good by tomorrow. I also think that these would make awesome icecream sandwiches.
***SO GOOD***You will not be disappointed if you try this. I used two boxes of Devils Food cake mix because that's all I had on hand. For the filling I used 4oz softened cream cheese and 1/2 stick of butter (4T), creamed those together and then added approx 2 1/2 cups of powdered sugar, 1 T milk, and 1 T vanilla. Before I added the powdered sugar I only poured 2 cups and slowly added more to get the right consistency I was looking for. The cookie itself is like a Oreo Cakester. They were a big hit and will definitely make again. Thanks Anne!
Very easy and very tasty! I made one batch with two boxes of dark chocolate cake mix, and another batch with two boxes of vanilla cake mix. Both turned out great. I was making these for people whose taste I don't know very well, and I wasn't sure they would like cream cheese filling. So, I opted for regular cake icing in the middle. This made for an extremely sweet and filling but yummy cookie. I will try again with cream cheese, because I love cream cheese. My cookies weren't firm in 12 minutes--more like 18-19 minutes.
These are the first cookies I let my 8-year-old daughter make without my help. They are now requested at every family gathering. Whether a child or adult, this cookies will impress and please!
Really good an simple, keep them in the refridgerator and they are even better the next day!
Great recipe! I made the cookies chewey to my taste (7 minutes). Also I changed the recipe a little and added wip cream! I made this recipe twice today once red velvet flavored and one chocolate. With the red velvet I used cream cheese frosting. But with the chocolate I made them into a cylinder shape and instead of using frosting I made wipcream! So good!
These were so delicious! However I did find the dough a bit tough so I added about 1/3 cup apple sauce. I actually add or substitue apple sauce for some of the butter is recipes. It makes it that much more healthier and also adds more moisture and so much more yummier!!
i loved it! It was so easy to make with my little nieces. When we were done they could keep their hands off of them! It was a successes anyone can make this!
They were pretty good, nothing too special. However they were very fast and easy with only 3 ingredients and store-bought frosting. I strongly recommend undercooking them otherwise they do end up hard and not nearly as good. I made them smaller than in the instructions and only baked them for 7-8 minutes but I should have done even less still.
Very easy. I had only 1 devil's food cake mix, so I cut the recipe in half. We also liked the softer cookie so opted for less baking time. Filling is very sweet. I will likely experiment with marshmallow creme filling or buttercream & cool whip filling for next time.
This recipe is absolutely awesome! I made these for my daycare kids and they loved them. for the frosting I used canned milk chocolate and melted some carmels and added to the frosting and with the leftover melted carmel I drizzeled some over the cookies.All my daycare kids could say is nummy!! Thank you for this recipe..
Great Recipe! I used this for a Christmas cookie exchange & added red/green food coloring to the icing. Very cute, but they didn't travel well. Tasted great! I made 1 inch balls & cooked them 7 minutes for a smaller cookie. For the filling I used 1/2 stick butter & creamed it with the cream cheese, then vanilla, & powdered sugar. They are delicious! Taste even better out of the fridge. I agree with another writer that peppermint would be good too!
I made my filling from 1/2 can chocolate frosting brought tooroom temp, whipped then folded into 3/4 tub whipped topping, the recipie filling was calorie dense and I was trying to use things up from my fridge.
This recipe was really good. I cooked the cookies for about 10 minutes and at first they were a little harder than I would like, but I put them in an airtight container and the next morning they were soft. I gave it 4 stars because of the frosting. I added a lot more sugar, vanilla extract, and some milk. It was far to cream cheesey for my taste, but with a few small changes...the whole sandwich cookie was delicious. My kids love them!!
i make cake mix cookies all the time but i never thought of adding a filling. i came across the recipe on accident but boy were these GOOD! they are best after they have been sitting in the fridge a while. i will be making these again and again!
Everyone went crazy for this. I used less sugar in creamcheese . And I also made with vanilla cakemix and made a moose filling also great hit. easy, and unique
very yummy
Yummo! I like these a lot. I used a normal calorie mix, and I cut back on the confectioners sugar by half also. I made two batches of the filling just to see what the difference was and I believe that using 2 cups of confection sugar makes it sweeter but drowneds out the flavor of the cream cheese. If you like it more of a tangy cheese flavor, only use 1 cup. My opinion. With 2 cups the texture seems more silky though like a frosting.
These were amazing! They were easy to make and were a hit for Easter. I did add to the filling as suggested in someone else's review, I add 1/2 stick butter and tsp of vanilla to the filling, they had just enough sweetness to them. I did make them small then the2" it called for because they were hugh so I cut it down to about 1" balls. Thank you for the quick and easy cookies, I had added this to my family desserts. I will try it will Red Velvet cake next. Awesome!
These were good and easy. My family ate them up in less than two days! I made my own cake mix from scratch cuz I didn't have any of the box but they still turned out great! Our store had a sale on the cake box mixes for a dollar a piece and I bought a bunch just to make this recipe! Thanks!!!!
We looooved these! The taste is a more sophisticated version of the old sandwich cookie which appeals to both kids and adults and so easy to make! I really liked the suggestion to put the icing in a ziplock baggie, snip the corner and pipe the icing onto one cookie. This made filling the sandwich very fast, tidy and the cookie looks better too! I will make these again and again!
These were really good and so easy my 11-year-old daughter made them by herself! I gave them 4 stars because we weren't crazy about the filling. We are definitely going to make them again, but might incorporate some of the suggested changes for the filling. My daughter would like a filling more like a whoopie pie.
THIS RECIPE WAS DELICIOUS.I WILL MAKE THIS RECIPE FOR A LONG TIME. THANK YOU
yummy yummy yummy!!! made it exactly according to the recipe and it was delicious!
I made this recipe yesterday, I followed it exactly except I used one chocolate fudge cake mix and one german chocolate cake mix. These are so good! I did make one-inch cookies because I felt the two-inch were too big as they are very sweet! A good fast recipe!
Baked 8min, 10 sec. Used a watermelon baller so they cookies were all the same size. Don't over-fill the cookies or you won't have enough filling. We loved these!!
I'm giving it 5 stars despite the fact that the filling was a bit gross to me. I had planned on making these for a bake sale at school but didn't give myself enough time & the filling didn't turn out. So I was left with A LOT of chocolate cookies. But they were AWESOME! Soooo soft and chewy even after almost a week! So I halved the recipe the other night, using one box of yellow cake mix and added chocolate chips. Sooooo GOOD! Yellow cake with chocolate frosting is my favorite but I feel like a pig when I make a cake. So doing it cookie style works perfectly for me!
Gave this 3 stars for ease. But it was way too rich. I could only eat 1/2 a cookie. I followed one reviewers suggestions but I think the vanilla should have been cut in half. The cookie minus the filling would have been better.Very chocolaty cookie. I think the combination of the filling and cookie made it too much of a good thing.
I agree with previous posts... they're more like a cookie/brownie than a cookie or cake. definitely NOT a whoopie pie. But mine were a lot flatter than the photo makes them appear. Although now that I look at other photos, maybe I just expected the unrealistic. They're fine flat - soft and chewy. I halved the size of the cookies, made 1'' or smaller balls, and baked them for 6 minutes. I tried baking some in a shaped cookie pan - hearts for valentines day. But they didn't work well... the centers sink. So I ended up with heart shaped mini cookie bowls... I gave up on the shapes and made the rest round - they're great :)
I love these! I make them during the holidays and they are always a big hit. They are easy to make and delicious!
We LOVED these and they're so simple to make... I'll keep these in mind for the next bake sale at school.
Sooooo good! Can't believe such a simple recipe makes such a great dessert. I made the cookies smaller than the recipe called for just because I prefer smaller sized cookies. I'm glad I did because they are very rich and I doubt I could eat a whole one otherwise. Wonderful!
These cookies are fast, easy, and good. Make sure to use quality cake mixes. The chocolate taste in cheaper brands isn't strong enough to come through.
i thought these were just average....the cookies were pretty good, but I wasn't a big fan of the cream center. Kind of bland in my opinion, but my kids really liked them.
These cookies are always a huge hit with my family and friends. Perfect as is!
these were way to sweet for my family, so I made a second batch and filled them with ice cream instead. They were an instant hit! My neighbors were coming back days later for more!
so easy! i used the suggestion for the icing from another comment and it worked so well. can't wait to try different variations of this...
Very good cookies. I made them for a bunch of teenagers and they said they were the best homemade oreos they have ever had. My only complaint is the suggested size of the cookie. I made the first batch with a 2" cookie scoop and I thought they came out WAY too big. So I made the rest using teaspoon size balls and they came out the perfect size for a sandwich cookie.
Very good but the filling need something. Maybe I'll take the advice of another reviewer and add some marshmallow creme.
THESE WERE GREAT my husband loved them daughter thought they were too sweet but there all gone! thanks
My daughter loves these and they look impressive for a bake sale but they are not to my taste. actualy she likes them best without the filling and I think that is my objection too. Some kind of healthy fruit or nut spread might be better.
These are delicious. I used store bought vanilla icing instead of making the icing though.
These were great cookies and made wonderful "spiders" for Halloween.
These cookies were simple and amazing! They took only a few minutes to make, but still produced a perfect cookie - you'd never guess they were so easy!!! A total keeper! They were perfectly chewy, which was what I was looking for - I cooked them for 10 minutes. They also came off the tray very easily, I didn't need the parchment paper that other reviewers mentioned needing. These will be fun to experiment with too...mint frosting sounds extra good, as does putting a scoop of ice cream in the middle and making some amazing ice cream sandwiches!!! Can't wait to make them again!!!
Very good. I halved the recipe( I only had one box of chocolate cake mix on hand). I used 4 oz of oil and two eggs and the consistency was perfect. Cream cheese was very rich and I added just a tablespoon of butter and it gave it just enough buttery flavor. It made 20 sandwich cookies and one extra half for taste testing. I used the small pampered chef scoop and that worked very well.
Absolutely delicious! Very easy to make.
This are my favorite holiday cookies I could eat all of them! I split the frosting in half and add green food coloring to one mix and red food coloring to the other and then have very pretty christmas cookies to display.
everyone always love these i use chocolate cake mix and yellow cake mix and use one chocolate and one yellow cookies to make the sandwiches makes it alittle different.
The BEST! So easy and delicious! I've had several requests for this recipe! You can be creative with the filling too- Yummy! EDIT: Just used spice box cake and added cinnamon & nutmeg to the filling.... YYYYUUUUUUMMMMMMM!!
FABULOUS!! I used 2 boxes of dark chocolate cake mix. I have used this frosting recipe, but I've also added mint extract and green food coloring for a mint cookie - supurb. My next try, I will use the creamy peanut butter frosting from this site - it will be great.
delicious! My family loves these. I also took them to a wedding shower and they were a big hit! I recommend them to anyone. My husband thinks they are like "Oreo cakesters".
There is a reason this recipe has so many 5-star ratings. It is SOOOO simple and delicious! I am going to make sure to keep chocolate cake mix on hand so I can whip these up any time. These take 3 minutes to make and 9 to cook. How easy is that? And the chocolate cookie tastes so good you can eat it alone or experiment with dozens of fillings.
I only gave this recipe 4 stars because I did not follow it exactly, but it was FANTASTIC!! I had spice cake mix, so that is what I used, and my own recipe for cream cheese frosting for the filling. But I followed the cake mix + eggs and oil (but I used olive oil) and it made a fantastic cookie! So soft and not too sweet! The batter was really sticky, but I just oiled my hands and it rolled into balls just fine! 10 minutes in the oven was perfect for mine! Will definitely make these again!
It wasn't what I thought it would be. The cookies were too big and rounded. Won't make these again.
I did use egg substitute and also used non fat vanilla yogurt in place of the oil. (just a caution, if you use the yogurt, the mixture is way too moist to roll, even after refrigerating. I molded it between two spoons and dropped on a parchment covered cookie sheet) I made chocolate with a canned vanilla frosting that I dyed yellow for the Steelers. I also used white cake and a canned cherry frosting for the Cardinals. These were a huge hit a the Super Bowl party I attended both with the kids and the adults. I will be making again and experimenting with different flavors. Thanks for the recipe!
wow...so easy to make...and great to get rid of a few extra cake mixes...I halved the recipe and used a carrot cake mix i had on hand...i also didnt feel like dealing with a confectioners sugar mess so i added some leftover store bought cake frosting to the cream cheese....they were so good...i made my way to big (i love big cookies) so i cooked them longer....my three year old loved them!
Out of 5 kids, only one thought that this was good. I must say, I didn't care for these either. One didn't like the cookie. The others didn't like the filling with the cookie. I'll give it three stars because I can use the filling for another recipe. By the reviews, I do think this is a good recipe, just not for my famliy.
I made these using devil's food cake mix and they were delicious. I used a standard buttercream frosting as the filling instead just as a personal preference. I made a double batch (yes, 4 boxes of cake mix!) for a church potluck and they were gone before any other dessert!
I didn't think these were that great. They also have a TON of fat and calories- 620 cal., 28 g. fat!! If I eat a cookie, I don't want to feel like I have to work it off with a long workout! I would rather make less fattening cookies, and be able to have more than one! And...if it is going to be loaded with fat, it better be amazing!!
Im giving these 4 stars and not 5 because my husband thought they were too sweet. I loved them and my 3 year old loved them (but he cant be trusted as a dessert critic- he likes anything with sugar!)
simply delicious
These were so easy to make and everyone loved them! I mean they were out for 10 minutes and all 30 cookies were GONE! I am lucky i sold on before i put them out.
Hubby loved these. I call them Doreos. I actually chilled the dough overnight and used a cookie scoop.
These didn't do it for me. I used two boxes of german chocolate cake and per the advice of others trimmed down the powdered suger to about 1 1/2 cups. I thought these lacked taste and there wasn't enough cream cheese frosting. My husband really like them so I will probably experiment with different cake flavors to see if that makes a difference.
Very easy to make and they should really be called Brownie Sandwich Cookies because they are so moist!!! If you're not a fan of cream cheese use vanilla frosting or even peanut butter frosting - yum! Going to make these with a spice cake mix next time!
I love this recipe. Everyone who tried these cookies loved them. For the cake mixes I used German Chocolate and Milk Chocolate. And I had to double the frosting. I will make these again and experiment with different cake mixes. A must for everyone's recipe collection.
Insanely amazing!! I make these cookies all the time for special occasions....or whenever I have a craving :P. The only thing I would say is to add 1 and 1/2 or 2 packages of cream cheese and confectioners sugar because I like them very creamy!
My sister in law made this cookie years ago, but she put crushed candy cane in the filling....yum
Baked for 14 minutes and added 1/2 stick of softened butter and 1 tsp vanilla extract to frosting. Very very Yummy!! I highly reccomend
I have made these cookies twice now, and they were a big hit both times. My 5 year old is able to help out and he loves that I don't have to get the big mixer out to mix the cookie dough. Tastes good even after freezing. Thanks for this!
These cookies are amazing... I was a little unsure as i was making them since you dont follow the directions on the box and the batter is really hard to mix but these turned out great!! They are SO moist and so delicious! I will definitely make them again soon!!
My 10 year old son made these for Mothers Day and everyone LOVED it!!! Recommend to everyone!
Delicious! Best easy chocolate cookie recipe i've come across! With the filling it was a bit too sweet for my fiance and I but I will definitely make them again!!
So delicious! I have used a variety of cake mixes and the chocolate always seems to work best. When I did 2 yellow cake mixes it was very wet and hard to form into balls. I just stuck the dough in the fridge and that seemed to help. I normally fill them with homemade buttercream frosting. Love these!!!
I thought this was just ok. I did not find them to be anything special. I mixed them by hand because it was not possible to do with a spoon and baked them on a cookie sheet sprayed with pam. They came out great. I also changed the filling by adding 1/2 cup of butter along with the cream cheese. I think if I added some vanilla extract it would have been yummier. I just put them in the oven and hope they come out better tasting this way. They taste good and choclatey but it was just ok. Thank you!
Mmmmmmmmm....I made these with chocolate mix and then with strawberry cake mix. Both were eaten up quick. These are pretty sweet so I would suggest making them smaller or cutting back on the powdered sugar. I am going to try this with white cake and with carrot cake this weekend...and I am really looking forward to them.
