Chocolate Sandwich Cookies II

These EASY to make cookies are absolutely fantastic. Moist and chewy - can't stop at one, or two,..... ...

By Anne Paquette

15 more images

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (165 degrees C). Lightly grease cookie sheets.

  • In a medium bowl, stir together the dark and light chocolate cake mix. Add the eggs and oil, mix until well blended. Roll dough into 2 inch balls, and place them onto the prepared cookie sheet. Flatten the balls slightly with the back of a spoon.

  • Bake for 10 to 12 minutes in the preheated oven, until firm. Let cool on the baking sheet for a few minutes before removing to cool on wire racks.

  • To make the filling, beat the cream cheese and confectioner' sugar together until smooth. Spread between two cooled cookies.

Per Serving:
609 calories; protein 6.9g; carbohydrates 88.6g; fat 27.1g; cholesterol 82.5mg; sodium 583.1mg. Full Nutrition
