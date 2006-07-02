Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds

4.6
750 Ratings
  • 5 560
  • 4 141
  • 3 40
  • 2 6
  • 1 3

Here is an easy snack idea to serve at any holiday party.

Recipe by BJ go

Gallery
37 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 15 mins
Servings:
16
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10x15 inch jellyroll pan.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly beat the egg white; add water, and beat until frothy but not stiff. Add the nuts, and stir until well coated. Mix the sugar, salt, and cinnamon, and sprinkle over the nuts. Toss to coat, and spread evenly on the prepared pan.

  • Bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven, stirring occasionally, until golden. Allow to cool, then store nuts in airtight containers.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 7.8g; carbohydrates 13.3g; fat 18g; sodium 40.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/21/2022