Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds

I made lots of changes to this one as I was baking the almonds. I added vanilla, salt, extra brown and white sugar plus more cinammon. I had to turned on the broiler on low and watched them carefully to glaze the sugar as I had to keep adding sugar. At the end of the cooking time these were still wet and had sugar on top due to my actions above, but the broiler did the trick in drying and glazing the sugar and made them even crunchier. The extra sugar gave these that "bumpy" look of the one I found at the fair, instead of the shiny, not so tasty look I was getting by following the recipe. The almonds came out really good and very, very close to the bought ones, if not better. The kids loved them,.. well ok me too :) The recipe gives the right idea but the ingredients are a little off so I will give this recipe a 3.