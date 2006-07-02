Cinnamon-Roasted Almonds
Here is an easy snack idea to serve at any holiday party.
Addictive! I tweaked this recipe only a little. To increase flavor I reduced nuts to 3 cups but kept coating ingredients the same. Be sure to wisk the egg white until it is VERY foamy. Baking an extra 30 minutes increased the crunchiness! It's important to use the correct size baking sheet for the amount of almonds - nuts should be single layer and just fill the pan - an old dark pan works best and I don't bother to spray it - I scrape up the extra sugar at end and throw it in with the nuts. After the first hour stir every 15 minutes and continue baking until the coating is dry.Read More
Three stars as written, because this recipe requires major tweaking in my opinion...there is not enough coating and the baking time or temperature is off. Either double the coating ingredients or use half the almonds. As for baking them, either increase baking time to get them really crunchy or increase oven temperature to 300 degrees. Still, worth trying again and tweaking till perfect.Read More
This is a wonderful recipe! I have been making roasted almonds for a few years at X-mas time for my sisters who absolutely adore them, but I have never really liked them much. This year I decided to tweak the recipe a bit, and I am very, very happy with the results, SUPER! For one thing, I took into consideration other reviews and double the coating. Secondly, I comined the sugar and water and placed them over a double broiler (low heat), as I never liked the grainy feel of the roasted nuts that I have made in the past. After the sugar was almost completely dissolved, I removed it from the double broiler and added 4x the cinnamon, and 2x the salt and 1 tsp of almond extract. After combining and baking per the recipe, I was astounded by how good these are. My sisters, who loved the roasted nuts I made before, say that there is absolutely no comparison to these. YUMMY!
We're NOT worthy We're not worthy... AAHHH went to get this recipe for a co-worker (made them for holidays and have been "advised" to make them again) and started to salivate thinking of them! Also added 1/2 cup brown sugar & vanilla to egg white on second batch really did make them perfect! I also am a firm believer in easy and Reynolds non stick foil is perfect in this recipe! no mess and the nuts come off with ease after drying and hardening(YUM!) oddly enough I was looking for a recipe initially that was like the mall nuts--but found I LOVED this on pecans even better--thought maybe peanuts would be good--no dont try it not good on peanuts!
A hit! We made 4 batches of these fabulous nuts right before Christmas. We gave part of them away as gifts, and ate way too many standing in the kitchen. They are very easy, and very tasty. I did make double the amount of coating so that the nuts would be totally covered, and used a bit of extra cinnamon. A word of caution- they really stick to the baking sheet, so give it a spray of Pam, or use a nonstick pan.
Wow, these are great! I added about 1/2 tsp. of vanilla to the egg white. If you are using salted nuts, omit the salt. I also made a separate batch for my folks using Splenda since they are low carb-ing. The Splenda batch was drier, so double the cinnamon / Splenda mixture for a heavier coating. They loved them. Also, I would strongly advise using PARCHMENT PAPER on the bottom of the pan (secure it with some spray oil) to make stirring & clean-up a breeze.
I used 1 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 1/2 cup brown sugar & 1 tsp vanilla. These are sooo good & sooo much easier to make than my old recipe. Thanks BJ.
Excellent, everyone says they are very moorish! but, like others did I followed the recipe but also added a half cup of brown sugar,used 1/2 tsp of salt as my almonds were unsalted (salt brings out the flavour in everything without having to taste salty) and 1 tsp vanilla and 2 tsp cinnamon! other that than that I follwed the recipe to a T!!! many thanks, I won't need to try another recipe as this one is perfect. I can't rate original recipe but with my changes it was deffinately a 5, I may add some maple syrup to the egg and vanilla next time too and use pecans!
These taste just like the ones from the stand at the mall. And they charge $3.25 for an individual serving of them. Much cheaper to make at home and they taste exactly the same. One tip though, they are very sticky. I baked them on parchment paper. Also I used 1 tsp. cinnamon and also added a dash of vanilla. My husband and I ate the whole first batch ourselves. Can't wait to make more for my Christmas party!!
Very good, for best results decrease almonds to 3 cups, increase cinnamon and salt to 1 teaspoon each, DO NOT BE AFRAID OF THE SALT! It makes everything taste better. Add ½ cup brown sugar. Replace the water with vanilla extract. Make sure to beat the egg whites until they form almost stiff peaks. After mixing everything together and pouring on a parchment lined baking sheet, smooth out the nuts with the back of a large spoon into a single layer and bake 1 hour, then take a pancake turner and mix the nuts, then spread them out again into a somewhat single layer and bake another 15 min. Cool completely before storing in an airtight container. P.S. use raw almonds, the original recipe do not specify what type to use. I made about 15 batches of these for Christmas gifts this year. I had a hard time keeping my dad out o them!
I have been looking for a recipe for this since I bought some at a fair and I have found the perfect one and so easy. I did have to change it some using the 1 tsp of vanilla to the eggs and 1 tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp of salt, 1/4 cup of white sugar, 1/2 cup of brown sugar and they turn out great. I did use parchment paper which help so much so they did not stick and also sprayed the bottom of the pan with pam to hold the paper. I will use this again and again. Thanks for shareing the tips it helped a lot.
So wonderful and addictive! I doubled the coating, quadrupled the cinnamon and replaced the water with vanilla. I also replaced 1/2 the sugar with brown sugar and added a couple Tbsp. of honey. I increased the baking time by 15 minutes. So easy to adjust to your tastes - use whatever sugar and as much cinnamon as you prefer!
My family loved these! Next time, I want more crunch, so I might double the coating. It made the house smell divine.
As I was stuffing my mouth with these fantastic nuts I kept thinking this coating would be great on pretzels. Not as addictive as the nuts but good all the same. I used a 15 oz bag of pretzel twists, 1 cup sugar, 3 egg whites, 3 teaspoons water, 1 1/2 teaspoons cinnamon, no salt. I cooked in a disposable alum. roaster and that worked great. I stirred more frequently and cooked it about 1h20m then turned off the oven and left it there for another 20m and then cooled completly.
We were recently at a ball game and tried these. This recipe is WONDERFUL!! I added a little more cinnamon like others had suggested and a dash of vanilla. I think I know what heaven smells like!!
These are amazing!!! Don't be afraid to try it! I altered it, like everyone else...used vanilla extract instead of water, added 1/2 c. brown sugar to the white sugar, and increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. I also baked an extra 20 minutes to be sure they were crispy. I have already made 2 batches of these, and given most away as gifts! Thanks so much for the recipe!
These are ALWAYS a huge hit when I make them. Eat them with reckless abandon!! I followed some older reviews and use 4 cups of almonds, 1/2 c. each of white and brown sugar, 1 teas. of vanilla, 1 teas. of cinnamon and 1/2 teas. of salt. I also bake these on a half bake sheet lined with a silpat - super easy cleanup!
very good! makes the natural almonds taste good :) I only used 3 cups almonds and replaced the water with vanilla, also doubled the cinnamon and with do 2 tsp next time as we like more cinnamon.
Fantastic! I made these for my mother for X-Mas and she just loved them. I loved them so much, I tried it with other nuts I had on hand (walnuts, pecans, almonds, and cashews at one time). It was delicious. Don't limit yourself to just almonds here. Any nut will do.
I am giving this 4 stars because I used so many reviewers' tips when making this recipe. I used vanilla in place of the water, added 1/4 cup brown sugar to the topping mixture and only used 3 cups of almonds. I also increased the cinnamon to 1 teaspoon. I stirred them on the cookie sheet about every 20 minutes to break up the clumps. They turned out wonderful and I am giving them as gifts in little Christmas bags.
These are great. I did however change it. I used vanilla extract instead of water to mix with the egg white, added a 1/2c of brown sugar to the 1/2c white sugar and I increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. I baked them for an hour and a half and stirred them up every 15 minutes. They were crunchy this way. I know that I am not rating this recipe per se, but rather a variation but this was a great starting point. Yummy!
These were very good and easy to make. I think I'd like more cinnamon flavor in the coating, though. I will double the cinn-sugar mixture next time, as suggested by some reviewers. I took these to a party and served in an oversized martini glass -- fun presentation!
Really yummy! Took the advice of other reviews and doubled the coating using vanilla instead of water and brown sugar instead of white sugar plus added nutmeg and cloves and cooked it a half hour longer for the crunch.
These were FABULOUS! I did use 2 tsp. cinnamon, 1/2 c. brown sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla which I added to the sugar mixture before coating. I will definitely be making these again!
These were absolutely great! I followed the recommendations to add vanilla, used half brown and half white sugar, double the cinnamon and double the coating. The almonds were a big hit.
This was an awesome base recipe; however, since I was trying to replicate some almonds that I bought from a street vendor, I ended up making modifications for my second batch. Please try it this way - you won't regret it!!! I reduced the nuts to 2 cups (you could also just double the coating ingredients...) for a heavier coating. I replaced the white sugar with dark brown sugar, increased the cinnamon to 2 tsp, and decreased the salt to 1/8 tsp. Make sure you let the nuts cool off most of the way before eating so the coating can harden, otherwise they will seem chewy.
I made this snack for my mother. She cannot eat regular sugar so I replaced the sugar with SweetLeaf stevia. For half the recipe that would be 2 cups of almonds I used 2 1/4 tsp of stevia. My mother absolutely loved this!
Thank you for this healthy recipe! I tweaked to add ground ginger and cardamon, omitted the salt due to diet restrictions. There's a tiny bit of sodium in the egg white which is enough for us. The relatively high 18g total fat content is due to 16 g of polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats - the good guys! Almonds are packed with vitamins and minerals too. My husband requests these with no concern for the healthiness of the recipe. I have them on hand for munch food. At about 22 nuts to a serving, this is a healthy and satisfying substitute for a bag of chips. Great for guests too.
not quite like the ones you can buy but still good.
I gave this in Christmas bags with other goodies and it was the biggest hit. People raved about them! I couldn't stop eating them either. Almonds can be pricey, especially around the holidays, but you catch a good sale, they freeze well.
These are AWESOME! They taste just as good as the ones you buy in the mall for a fraction of the cost. My daughter and I made these and gave them away in cute little jars for the Holidays, we didn't stop getting compliments for about two weeks! I did add about a tbsn of vanilla and also added an extra tbsn of cinnamon (maybe even more). These turned out so well this will definately be the Christmas gift people look forward to next year!
This recipe is fantastic. I did what others suggested and added 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1 tsp of cinnamon and I added 1 tsp of vanilla to the egg whites. They were great! I didn't find them too sweet at all with the extra sugar, so I don't know what they would taste like without it. The only thing I may do differently next time is add a little more cinnamon. Maybe 2 tsp like a few people suggested.
Used other suggestions of vanilla instead of water, and added 1/2 C. brown sugar. On a low carb diet, so I used Splenda brown and granulated sugar for baking. Turned out GREAT and WAY less sugar!
These are very good. They are very similar to the ones we used to enjoy at German Christmas Markets. We like to add more cinnamon than the recipe calls for though.
Not enough cinnamon for my liking but easy enough to do. Next time I will add more.
OK as is. With the following changes -- spectacular!! Sub almond extract for water, then toss THREE cups nuts with 1/2 c brown sugar, 1/2 t allspice, 1 t cinnamon, and 1/2 t salt. Bake for 1 hr, toss around in pan, then bake in 10 min increments till done to your liking!!
These are amazing and so addicting. I was making them for gifts and I had to make more because we ate most of them before I had the chance to wrap them. So I followed some other reviews, this is my suggestions double the recipe ofcourse. I used 2x the amount of salt, 4x the cinnamon, and added 1tsp vanilla. On the sugar I used half the regular sugar and the other half brown sugar. I added about four tablespoons of water to the ingrediants and warmed them up very low on the stove so that the sugar dissolves and ingrediants blend nicely together, then mix into almond and egg mixture. It will seem like a lot but the longer the almonds cook the thicker the mixture gets. I also recommend stirring almonds every 15 minutes to evenly distribute the mixture among the almonds, always make sure almonds are in a single layer on the cookie sheet. I cooked them for an hour and they turned out perfect. I suggest if you giving these for gifts wrap immediately after cooling :)!!!
YUMMY! Decided to make for a Christmas gathering and I'm not so sure it'll make until then because I can't stop eating them! Definitely add the 1/2 c.brown sugar and 1 t. vanilla. If you don't use salted almonds then use 1/2 t. salt. Enjoy!!!
Soooo Good, my family loves them. I did follow the advise of others and cut back to 3 cups of nuts and added 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1tsp vanilla. I baked them for an hour and half stirring them every 15 minutes. My husband said he liked them better than the mall!!! Wow Thanks for recipe!
I am so happy to have found this recipe! I love these nuts, but cringe at having to pay so much for them from the vendors at malls and events. It was so incredibly easy to make, and I will be making these for years to come! I think this would be great to give as a home-made gift, and I know they will impress my friends, family & co-workers! I followed the suggestion of other reviewers and doubled the cinnamon & sugar, and I used 5 cups of almonds because that's what I had on hand, and they came out perfect! Before I spread the almonds on the pan I put down a sheet of Reynold's Release foil so I wouldn't have to clean up a cooked on mess from my pan, and it worked famously!
This is a fantastic recipe--exceeded my expectations! I made the changes suggested by other reviewers (1/2 cup each brown and white sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp vanilla), used unsalted almonds. I had to fight off my family (who kept sneaking these from the pan as they cooled) so I would have some left to give away! Don't worry--the nuts WILL dry as they bake, and they WILL crisp up as they cool. Wonderful. Can't wait to try with pecans. THANK YOU!
I am on a low-carb diet so I substituted Splenda for the sugar and doubled it as per MLCASE's advice. They came out awesome and you'd never know I didn't use regular sugar. This recipe is definately a keeper and a great healthy snack. Thank you BJ!
These are addicting! I took the suggestion from one reviewer to double the coating (1/2 c. sugar, 1/2 c. brown sugar, 1/2 tsp salt, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1 tsp. vanilla) and they turned out perfect!!! And so easy to make! My whole house smelled wonderful! I'm going to be making more for Christmas gifts! Thanks for the great recipe!
They taste good but I doubled the topping and the whites made it gooey and the topping was gooey till I cooked it (there was no tossing, only stirring, it was so gooey). I cooked them 1hr20min and they never looked pretty like the picture. If you have any suggestions as to what I did wrong, please let me know. They do taste great. They just aren't pretty.
I also added 1 teaspoon vanilla and 1/2 cup brown sugar. I only used two bags of 6 oz each whole almonds. These are excellent!
I soaked them in boiling water for a few minutes, to get rid of the oil. When I made these, my wife loved them so much that she had me make batches for Christmas gifts. The moral: Making these can be time consuming because you can be making them A LOT!!!
I did the same "upgrade" as others did- adding brown sugar and some vanilla extract with the egg white. A touch more cinnamon too...yeah, I know I'm not rating the original recipe, but these are so yummy I don't think anyone will really care. My house smells like a delectable bakery and these are frighteningly addictive.
Easy and delicious! As several reviewers suggested, i doubled the coating ingredients and used extra cinnamon.
I think with tweaking the ingredients, you can increase the flavor quite a bit. I used 3/4 C. of brown sugar and a full teaspoon of cinnamon. Great recipe!
I made lots of changes to this one as I was baking the almonds. I added vanilla, salt, extra brown and white sugar plus more cinammon. I had to turned on the broiler on low and watched them carefully to glaze the sugar as I had to keep adding sugar. At the end of the cooking time these were still wet and had sugar on top due to my actions above, but the broiler did the trick in drying and glazing the sugar and made them even crunchier. The extra sugar gave these that "bumpy" look of the one I found at the fair, instead of the shiny, not so tasty look I was getting by following the recipe. The almonds came out really good and very, very close to the bought ones, if not better. The kids loved them,.. well ok me too :) The recipe gives the right idea but the ingredients are a little off so I will give this recipe a 3.
These are always a hit and I am always asked for the recipe when I bring them somewhere. I use 1 lb. of raw almonds, double the topping (I use 1/2 cup brown sugar and 1/2 cup white sugar), and stir every 20 minutes until done.
This was a great treat! I love almonds, and the cinnamon added such a good taste. I set them around the house in candy dishes at a party, and they were gone pretty fast!
Made the following changes: added 1/2 tsp vanilla (forgot to replace it with water as others have suggested), added 1/4 cup brown sugar, and put in 1/4 tsp regular cinnamon and 1/4 tsp saigon cinnamon. Boy, oh boy, were these almonds sugar coated, so I actually added in another cup of almonds. They were good but I would cut down on the sugars and replace it with spices or honey for health's sake. I would add more cinnamon next time too.
Insanely amazing! Just as good as the nuts you would buy at a fair or theme park. I made the same recipe with almonds and pecans. I added 1/2 cup of brown sugar, extra cinnamon, and 1 tsp of vanilla extract to the eggs. I also melted about 1/3 cup of butter, let it cool and added it to the mix. Delicious! They keep well and are great christmas gifts!
Great! I only use walnuts or pecans so the mixture will adhere better to the nuts. Use splenda for half the white sugar, dark brown sugar and double the cinnamon. Add 1 tsp vanilla to the egg white. Wonderful hostess gift during the holidays packaged in a mason jar. Everyone wants the recipe!
I'd give this 10 stars if possible. They taste like the nuts you get at the fair or mall. I took other reviewer's suggestions and used vanilla instead of water. Still used 1/2 c white sugar, added a 1/2 c brown sugar, and doubled the salt and cinnamon. This was the perfect amount to coat 3 c of a pecan/almond mix. DELICIOUS!
My teenage son LOVED these! I followed the advice of other reviewers and substituted vanilla for the water. Also since he is diabetic, I used Splenda instead of real sugar. They were delicious and he ate 2 lbs the first evening.
I made the mistake of using raw whole almonds. The sugar coating turned out great but the nut was raw tasting and chewy. Tried baking them a little longer but the coating was then overcooked. I'm definitely gonna try again with roasted whole almonds.
Delicious! I've made this several times, and the only change I've made is using 3 cups of almonds rather than 4.
Y-u-m-m-y!! I just made a batch of these and followed the recipe exactly. I didn't think they were sweet enough so I came back and read the reviews. Based on the reviews, I made another batch of the coating (w/a little almond extract) then dumped the already toasted almonds in the second coating. I then toasted them for another 30 minutes. Now they are tasty!!! I think this method might actually work better because the second batch of coating seemed to adhere better to the already toasted/sugared almonds. So you get a nice double layer of sweetness... and who can complain about that?!?!?
The key is to make sure you roast them long enough. I followed the recipe instrutions and they were still raw in the middle. The next day, I roasted them for another hour at the same temerature and they were very yummy and everyone loved them! Good and easy! Oh, I used 1 teaspoon cinnamon.
Maybe I did something wrong, but I didn't think these were that great....
As per suggestions, doubled the coating mix, used oil on the pan. Also threw in cashews; next I'll try hazelnuts. Awesome, and good for gifts.
I have been searching for a recipe to make the almonds that we buy at the mall during the holiday season. After a few minor changes, I found that this was as good, if not better. I used unsalted almonds, no salt, and added 1/2 c. brown sugar and 1 tsp. vanilla as a reader suggested. I plan on packaging these for Christmas gifts for hard to buy for co-workers.
I got rave reviews from family and friends. I bought a bag of whole natural almonds and after reading the previous review, was concerned they would be chewy. So I roasted them for 10 minutes at 350 degrees and cooled them before proceeding with this recipe. I also used vanilla. I tasted one prior to popping in the oven and b/c it didn't seem sweet enough, added some (maybe 1/2c) of brown sugar. These will also make a great school snack. thanks!
These are awesome! I followed the advice of some of the previous reviewers and tweaked the recipe a bit. I added a 1/2 cup of brown sugar, I substituted vanilla for the water, and I increased the cinnamon to 1 tsp. I used two cups of almonds and two cups of walnuts. They both taste wonderful. They taste exactly like the nuts I always buy at the fair.
This is an easy recipe and it tastes so good. I wanted more cinnamon so I just upped it from 1/2 tsp. to 1 tsp. and that gave it the kick I was looking for without being overwhelming.
These are sooo good! Did as other reviewers suggested and used 3 cups of almonds, the extra 1/2 cup of brown sugar, 1 tsp of vanilla, and cooked an extra 20 minutes!! I made them for a party and everyone loved them. I just didn't think they looked that pretty. I plan on making these again this week just to have on hand, something great to snack on and a nice change!
Followed recipe exactly, but they tasted bland. Second try: Doubled the salt and cinnamon, and used half vanilla and half water. Now I liked them much better. Lined pan with parchment paper and no need to butter the pan. Also, I needed to roast them an extra 15 minutes.
I substituted peacans for half the almonds, that way we had both peacans and almonds.
Wow...awesome recipe! Everyone thought that these were the best they've ever had! As other reviewers recommended, I added the 1/2 C brown sugar, 1 t vanilla instead of water and baked for 1 hour 20 minutes. Now I have to go buy some more almonds...
Don't skip step #2 where it says to "beat the egg white". I forgot this once when making this fabulous recipe and I ended up throwing out the batch. It just didn't work right w/o the frothy egg white. We make this all the time and give it away as gifts. Huge hit! And it makes the house smell good too!
Excellent, and easy!
WOW! I changed the recipe slightly as suggested. Try doubling the topping as follows: ½ cup sugar; ½ cup brown sugar; ½ tsp. salt; 1 tsp. cinnamon AND 1 tsp. of vanilla. This slight change makes a world of difference and definitely moves it from a 4 star to 5! Yum!
This recipe was so so but after I added 1 TSP vanilla and 1 TBSP KARO SYRUP to liquid ingredients and then 2x cinnamon, 1/4 cup sugar and 1/2 cup of brown sugar to dry ingredients and mixed and baked it the same way, it was perfect!
I tried making these cinnamon-roasted almonds, and I wasn't really impressed, even with "improvements" of using vanilla instead of water, and doubling the cinnamon. Mine ended up looking nothing like the image, so maybe using sugar in the raw is better to give them a bit more texture. I really preferred the Candied Almonds recipe found on allrecipes to this one. :\
Great!
These are so good! Thanks to the reviews I read, I used 1 tsp vanilla instead of the water, doubled the salt and cinnamon and used 1/2 cup each of sugar and brown sugar. I used parchment paper on the pan for easy cleanup. I will definitely make these again!
Great snack. Looking forward to making for the holidays, & giving as gifts. I used pecans & almonds. Plan on using cashews & peanuts as well, next time. Thanks
I made these for Christmas and they were wonderful, everyone loved them. I used raw sugar and it made a nice shell on the outside.
My favorite recipe of Christmas 2012 ~ I was in a cookie/candy exchange and chose to make this recipe for one of the candy options. After reading through all the reviews I chose to sub vanilla for the 1 teaspoon of cold water. This recipe comes together so quickly, that they are in the oven within 10 minutes of starting to make them. The almonds I used were roasted almonds, but they contained very little salt. My mom made the same recipe using salted whole roasted almonds and I liked the flavor of hers even better than the first batch I made. It was the salty/sugar combination that I really enjoy. For the second batch that I made, still using my almonds, I increased the salt 1 teaspoon and liked the taste much better. This will not be a “Christmas only” recipe for me, as my family loved these enough to be a “year round” recipe!
I took the advice of other reviewers and replaced the water with vanilla, added 1/2 cup of brown sugar (but just 1/3 cup of white sugar), and 1 1/2 teaspoons of cinnamon. I had walnuts, almonds, and cashews on hand, so I made a mixture of nuts. The walnuts were especially good. These are very addicting nuts!
I made this recipe for a family open-house. It was simple to prepare and everyone loved them.So true as many have said...very addicting. Thank-you B.J. for a recipe that will remain in my home for many years to come. I love pecans and can't wait to try them as well. I think that I will do gift packages next Christmas also.
I've tried this recipe and like others, increased the cinnamon - DELICIOUS!! I don't do any frying but would like to know if you can fry these instead of baking? If yes, how long and what temp should the oil be?
Excellent recipe! People were talking about them a week later - definitely worthy of including in Christmas Baskets!
These made a great snack. I had to portion them out or would have eaten them all at once. I followed the other reviewer's recommendations and only used 3 cups of nuts, vanilla instead of water and added brown sugar. Also threw in a little cayenne.
Made exactly as written and these were "YUM-MO"!
Yum. They were quick and easy to make. My husband said they weren't sweet enough. Hmm...how much more sugar can I add. Maybe I'll try a little brown sugar next time mixed in with the white. Can't hurt!
AWESOME!!! Probably the best recipe I've made from this site...and I've made a lot! My husband and I loved this recipe! In fact, my husband like them so much he asked me to not take them to our Bible study, like planned, because he didn't want to have to share!I too added the additional 1/2 cup brown sugar, 1 tsp cinnamon, and 1 tsp vanilla. I wouldn't make any other adjustments! Can't wait to try with pecans...YUMMY!!!
UNBELIEVEABLE! This are so amazing & super easy to make! I used some of the suggestions & made the following changes: I used unsalted instead of salted almonds (I tried one batch of each and the former came out much better, especially because this allows you to adjust the salt). I used 1/2 tsp. of salt, 1 tsp. cinnamon and added 1/2 c. brown sugar & 1 tsp. vanilla. They store very well too!
These are fabulous, when warm just like the ones they sell at the fair. Thanks!
reading others reviews made me aware of the need of tweaking, I did try something totally different and used 5 spice powder in place of the cinnamon and doubled the amount to a tsp, fabulous
Everytime we're at the mall or a fair, my husband looks for the cart selling roasted almonds. I came across this recipe and decided to give it a shot. He loves them! I did read several reviews beforehand and added some additional cinnamon and baked them about 1 hour and 20 minutes to make them nice and crunchy. Our family enjoyed them at Thanksgiving too....it was a "left-over" they requested along with some turkey.
Oh my my ... these are FABULOUS. Definitely took the advice of others and doubled the coating mixture ingredients. Also, bake for an hour and stir, then stir every 15 minutes for another 45 minutes. These are a godsend for those of us trying to cut back on sugar .. Splenda works great with these. I make these just about every week!
These are awesome!!! Also really good on mixed nuts,for a change of flavors. The cooking time was pretty much exact also which is a plus....Thanks
Only complaint - NOT ENOUGH! This was terrific! Very easy, and smelled great while baking. Next time, I'll triple the batch! (At least!)
Added 1 tsp. vanilla, 1/2 cup brown sugar and used walnuts and almonds! Yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
Like others before I tweaked the recipe, and it came out delicious! Therefore I am rating based on the modifications. I added 1 tsp of vanilla extract, 1/2 c of brown sugar, and 1 tsp of cinnamon. I baked for 1hr, but next time i will try baking for an additional 30 min. I also stirred every 20 min. Really good stuff!!
Perfect appetizer or snack! Kids even loved them!
