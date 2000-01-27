Basic Bean Soup
This is a simple, basic bean soup. It's very easy to assemble, and it tastes great, too! Try adding other vegetables, if desired.
After reading the "most helpful" reviews, this was my approach: 1.) Subsituted 2 packets of ham bouillon (each packet=1/4 lb. of ham) 2.) Added chopped celery (carrot sticks and celery sticks were purchased together already cut at WalMart) 3.) Added 2 cups of diced potatoes 4.) Added two tsps. of garlic, and approx. 1 tsp. of the following: basil, oregano, thyme, black pepper and seasalt, as well as 2-3 bay leaves. 5.) Left out the ketchup, as I was confused as to "why" to use it 6.) Tossed everything in the crock pot with 8 cups of water (per the original recipie) and let cook (KEEP TEMP LOW!!!!)for 7 hours. ABSOLUTELY DELICIOUS AND NUTRICIOUS!!!!!! However, the morning after eating the soup, I realized my system was apparently ill-prepared to break down the beans, so I decided to add 7 drops of BEANO to each new serving (which solved the problem...) Will probably make at least twice a month from now on!Read More
Look at the comments and add a lot of spices.Read More
This was a wonderfully flavorful and easy soup. Make sure to soak dry beans as they still take almost six hours of cooking to soften. I added a smoked pork hock during cooking. Watch your water level and add water as you go to make sure you end up with enough servings at your preferred consistency.
This is a great recipe but I must admit I did make a few small changes...I added 2 stalks of celery, a bay leaf, 1 t. of garlic powder. I also set out a bottle of ketchup for those who prefer it instead of adding it directly to the mix. (Just a small amount of ketchup absolutely MAKES bean soup...the country restaurant here serves theirs with a dallop in the center!!) Also, I combined everything in my crock pot and cooked on low for 6 hours.....therefore no boiling...so easy & so good with cornbread!
Great recipe but definitely need the meat as it can be quite bland otherwise
I boiled a ham bone in the water, strained, then skimmed the fat and put the ham pieces back in for more ham flavor. Also used canned great northerns rinsed instead of dried. Excellent!
Quick, easy and fun to make with kids. Delicious, without being too fancy. Makes a great winter meal with some crusty bread.
This is a excellent soup. I followed the recipe to the letter. My family has a big "Soupfest" the Saturday after Christmas every year and this recipe was a really big hit. I made up a pan of Mexican cornbread to go with it and it was great.
My kids loved it and my husband (who generally doesn't like bean soup) had seconds. Very easy and very good. I've made it twice already, next time I think I'll use a blend of beans for variety.
This Soup Was Great,Quick & Simple. I Also Added Smoked Sausage & Crushed Hot Pepper For A Little Smokey Zing!
I really like bean soup and this recipe is wonderful! It is so easy to make and truly delicious!
Very easy. I used chicken broth instead of water and (drum roll) I added bacon drippings... I know, I know. (Next time I'll add garlic) : )
I made this in the crock-pot. Used dry beans, 3 cans of chicken broth and 3 cups of water for flavor since I didn't have any ham. Did not precook/ soak the beans, just rinsed them and put them in. Cooked on high for 6 hours and low for about an hour. They came out great ! I was worried they would not get done without the first step, but they were nice and tender. Thanks for sharing !
I've actually made this before, minus the carrots and ketchup. I guess was a staple of larger families of the depression or later, as my family & inlaws had it on a regular basis. What we have done also, is made corn bread to put into soup as we are eating it.
As a vegetarian I used Morningstar Farms bacon instead of ham to give it a smokey flavor. I just diced it up and added it halfway through. Seriously, it was delicious. I also added a half of a can of tomato sauce and a teaspoon of sugar instead of ketchup.
A bit bland, but wonderfully comforting on a cold winter night. We had it with cornbread.
I added a pound of ham and also a pound of bacon (fried before adding to the soup). I also used navy beans and the soup cooked really fast, it was done about an hour and a half sooner than I expected. This was sooooo good on a cold winter day. I can't wait to make it again!
Was good. Didnt have catsup so subbed Hickory BBQ sauce
This is a very good bean soup. I had a ham bone with meat on it in the freezer so I just threw that in with the beans. Came out great. I served with Indian Fry Bread. Yum. Great meal for a cold winter day! Thanks for the recipe.
This is a really good soup! Everyone loved it, including my small children! I used fried pieces of bacon instead of the ham, and didn't have fresh onion so I used dehydrated instead. I also added about a tbsp of red pepper flakes and it definately needed a little salt and pepper but it was really good! I will definately be making this again...and again.
I searched high and low for a bean soup like my mom used to make. This is it! So easy and tasty. I always cook it with a smoked shank or ham hock added for a little smokey flavor. Just removed before serving. I make this soup all the time in the winter months.
I give this 4 stars since I found the instructions a little confusing - do you drain the soak water from the beans and then add a fresh 8 c or do you re-use the soaking water for the soup and add more to cover the beans? The directions on the bag of beans said after soaking to use fresh water, so I did, but then it was very watery after cooking for 6 hours - did not look appetizing. Luckily after letting the soup cool overnight more water absorbed and it ended up the perfect consistency. I also cubed a 1 lb ham slice and doubled the carrots for a heartier soup.
Its OK. This is a very basic recipe with very little flavor. I followed the recipe exactly and when I tasted it 2 hours into the cooking I was disapointed so I added some seasonings. If you make this be ready to add some salt, pepper, maybe a bay leaf or whatever else you like.
The basic recipe was fine. I added dry oregeno, thyme, basil, and a bay leaf. I also added 4 whole garlic cloves and used chicken boullion instead of plain water. I didn't add the ketcup.
I love bean soups, but this one lacked flavor. Will make again, but sub veggie or chicken broth for the water.
I used 2 cups of veg broth and reduced by 2 cups of water total. Everyone loves it!
Good soup for a cold winters day. I used what was leftover from a picnic ham and just placed the whole thing, bone and all, in with the beans. The last hour I removed the meat from the bone. Put the ham into the pot and threw away the bones. It brought back memories of my Mothers bean soup. Thanks Chris, this is a keeper recipe!
I can't imagine anyone eating this soup as it is. It tasted like beans floating in ketchup water. I added celery, potato, barley, bay leaf, thyme, basil, garlic, bullion powder, cabbage, condensed tomato soup and Mrs. Dash. Even at that it is still watery. I'm hoping that after simmering all day it will have some taste by dinner time.
SO-O-O-O GOOD! I made just a couple of minor changes - I used 2 chopped carrots, 2 sliced stalks of celery, and a bay leaf, but otherwise followed the recipe. This is great comfort food. Thank you for submitting this recipe. I will definitly make it again.
I tweaked this recipe a bit and my family loved it! I used a 15 bean mix (soaked overnight and drained); added some bacon along with the ham, add decreased the water by a few cups. I also used chicken broth and some left-over gravy in place of some of the water.
had a large meaty bone from a smoked pork butt and used it and some smoked pork chunks instead of ham. Yum!
This was really good, it did take forever for the beans to get done though. It ended up turning out to be more like stew it was so thick. It was very flavorful and my husband (who does not like beans) ate two bowls of it.
I thought this soup was okay. I followed the recipe almost exactly... I forgot to add the ketchup, but since it was just to "get the desired color" I guess I didn't miss out on the taste. I added salt and pepper, but it still seemed bland. Could use a few more spices, but it definitely gets points for the nutrition factor!
Substituted bacon for ham it came out great we did it in the slow cooler and will freeze leftovers
This was very basic. I let my beans soak over night and they were done in about 1 hour on top of the stove. Not sure what 6 hours would have done for them. They were almost too mushy at 1 hour. These do need lots of salt at the end but I like the simpleness and no fuss of these beans. Will make again tweaking just a bit.
Great recipe! I have made it many times. It's a low-calorie lunch for me since I'm dieting and it does fill you up. Changes: I substituted 4 cans of beans instead of the dried ones. It speeds things along a lot!! (Rinse the beans off after dumping out of the can.) I also substituted chicken broth for water and added a couple of ham hocks for a smokier flavor. (I remove those after cooking.) It really is a great recipe as is and I would still give it 5 stars as written.
Very good and simple to make. Adding meat (I added hot italian sausage) is a must.
This is my moms receipe too! It is up to you how much ketchup and ham. I use smoke ham hock, and slices of pork slices. Boy, flavor town! Yum..entire house smells so yummy! I am thinking tomorrow when I make this to add potato's to it at the last hour. Still thinking about it. Want it to be more healthier, and potatoes may make it too many calories.
I added beef broth but wouldn’t next time just water
Excellent soup. It was a big batch so I divided it up. Some of the savings I puréed, which I preferred.
I make this soup often and my family loves it. I use one whole medium onion diced small, and 3-4 whole carrots. I add a tub of the Knorr homestyle chicken stock, and use 1 lb of diced ham. 1/2 tsp white pepper is the only seasoning I add, and I use 1 TBSP tomato paste for color. I find that I have to add water part-way through cooking to get my desired consistency. Great recipe!
I tried this soup last month and thought it was really good. The only thing I changed was that I added kielbasa sausage instead of ham, since it was what I had on hand. Thank you Chris!
