Basic Bean Soup

49 Ratings
  • 5 29
  • 4 15
  • 3 3
  • 2 1
  • 1 1

This is a simple, basic bean soup. It's very easy to assemble, and it tastes great, too! Try adding other vegetables, if desired.

By Chris Davis

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a large bowl, combine the beans with the water, cover and let soak overnight.

    Advertisement

  • In a large pot over medium high heat, combine the soaked beans with water, carrots, onion and ham. Add more water to cover all, if necessary. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low and let simmer for 4 to 6 hours. Add ketchup just to get desired color. Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
181 calories; protein 12.8g; carbohydrates 27g; fat 2.9g; cholesterol 13.4mg; sodium 380.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022