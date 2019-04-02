Lunch Box Hot Hot Dogs

When the kids need a break from sandwiches, why not send them with a hot hot dog to warm their bellies before going out to play? This recipe explains how to keep the hot dogs warm.

Recipe by Lorrie

Ingredients

Directions

  • Prepare your child's lunch box by packing hot dog bun, ketchup, mustard, and Cheddar cheese.

  • Preheat your child's insulated beverage container by filling it with boiling water. Let stand for 15 to 20 minutes. I put the kettle on when I get up and let it heat while the kids get ready for school. Right before they leave, dump out water and replace with more boiling water. The preheating keeps it hot for a longer time. Place hot dog into the water and close the lid.

  • When your child is ready for lunch, they can take the hot hot dog out of the container and place it on the bun. Top with ketchup, mustard, and cheese to make a hot lunch from home.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 15g; carbohydrates 25.6g; fat 24.4g; cholesterol 47.7mg; sodium 1082.7mg. Full Nutrition
