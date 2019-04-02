Lunch Box Hot Hot Dogs
When the kids need a break from sandwiches, why not send them with a hot hot dog to warm their bellies before going out to play? This recipe explains how to keep the hot dogs warm.
Great idea! My 3rd grader came home drunk from the beer that was suggested as a complimentary drink, but other than that, it worked great! :)Read More
To all of those who responded with "are you kidding me... horrible food choice... blah blah blah". Yes, you are correct, hot dogs are not the most nutritious but on occasion, it can't hurt and you can certainly substitute all kinds of pseudo dogs. I just have to say I love the creative way to do this! Bravo!Read More
I love this one. My daughter is in elementary so, to avoid any mess or fuss at lunch time, after following the directions to heat the thermos I dump out the hot water and grill up the hot dogs (turkey for us) on the stove top and wrap them in foil. She loves being able to have a tasty and fun hot option for lunch. Thanks to Lorrie for sharing. BTW, I hope this is not posting a bunch of times. Seems like I lost my original post when I added a second for clarifcation. My apologies if you've read this already)
My mom used to pack these for me once a week when I was a kid. Now I bring a couple of dogs to college with me when I need a warm lunch. Cheap college food!!! I make chili-dogs this way too, pour out the first boiling water and then put in the hotdog(s); fill thermos with really hot chili. YUM!
I thought this was a good idea, but our sausages had gone a bit soggy by lunchtime. Thank you so much Purple Hippie for your tip of cooking the sausages, wrapping them in foil and then adding to a warmed, but waterless thermos. Perfect!
Thank You for the GREAT idea! My daughter will not eat sandwich meat. We use her thermos for lots of things but I never thought of this. So easy!!
Not just for kids lunch boxes- EXCELLENT solution for an off campus college student stuck on campus all day with no access to heating appliances.
Great idea!!! I needed something new for my three high school boys...They thought it was so cool and it filled them up!
what a great idea, kids and Dad love taking this lunch.
What a smart idea this is! We were able to fit three hot dogs in our average sized thermos. I preheated with boiling water as Lorrie recommended, poured it out, placed three thawed hot dogs and then poured boiling water to the top. My child said they were perfect by lunchtimes and all the kids at the table got a good laugh out of it. Now we have a bet to see how soon other kids will start bringing hotdogs for lunch!
OMG!!!! the best and soooo easy! the nustard and cheese go well together
I send this for my Kindergarten age daughter and she loves it! To makes it easier for her and to make it fit in her smaller thermos, I cut the hotdog in half, then put it into the preheated thermos and then cover in boiling water. I cut her bun in half to match the hot dog and put a bit of ketchup and mustard on it for her at the very last minute before she heads out the door. This way she only needs to use a fork to get the hotdog out and then put it on the prepared bun.
My daughter is off to Kindergarten this year. And was trying to think of diff ideas for her lunch so she would not be bored. So we did a test run because I was concerned with her dumping hot water on herself...So I boiled some water and filled the thermos - let it sit for about 20 min with a dog (from fridge not frozen)- dumped out the hot water and wrapped dog in foil and put it back in the preheated thermos - made up her lunchbox as normal and 4 hrs later at lunchtime she sat at the table and went to town. Dog was warm and she thought it was so cool! And dont fret over ur kids eating a hot dog and it not being healthy... Trader Joe's makes Chick/Beef/Turkey dogs with no nitrates! Super low in cals - so u can feel good about switching it up! Thanks for the idea.
After heating the Thermos, I fill it with hot Spaghettios and the warmed hot dogs cut into bite-sized pieces. Send a spoon.
Another option, if not already mentioned, is to fill the thermos with tomato soup and hang the hot dog in the soup in the thermos. Then you get a tomatoey flavor to the hot dog (like ketchup) and soup to eat too!
Like another poster stated I heat the thermos then wrap the hotdog in foil and place in heated thermos. I also send egg and cheese burrtios this way. My older kids loved top ramen so during winter I would send the heated soup in the thermos and the noodles in a tupperware bowl. At lunch all the needed to do was pour the hot soup over the noodles, mix a bit and enjoy!
I need a new idea for my almost 9 year old for her school lunch because she was sick of all the normal things I would send her. I was a bit worried that she would make a mess getting the hot dog out but she didn't the hot dog was just the right size for her to put her fingers in and reach it ( I use the bun length hot dogs) I didn't have to send packets of ketchup because they have them at her school already. When she got home she said everyone kept asking where she got her hot dog and she told them what I did. The next day a few kids came to school with it in there lunches. When I went and picked her up from school yesterday her teacher asked how I kept her hot dog warm so she could send it for her kids that are right around the same age I laughed and told her.
great idea!! I am definetly trying this for one of our daughters :)
Great idea. I am a 79 year senior and when I go out for the day shopping I take a Dietz & Watson smoked hot sausage this way. It is the same size as a hot dog. Beats going to a fast food place. Charlie b
thankyou best switch up idea ever.
WHAT A WONDERFUL IDEA!!!! I have a very picky kindergartener, and she will be so surprised when she gets her lunch on Monday. THANK YOU!
Thanks! I'll be using this one all year and with all of the variations. Oh the things you can do with a thermos! I forgot all about the potential. :))
Good idea!!!!!!!!!!
The kids are going to LOVE this change of pace!!
Great idea!! Thank you so much for passing along this easy and smart solution!1
I did this years ago when I packed my husband's lunch. To switch it up, I would make chili sauce and put it in the thermos and put the hot dogs in the chili to stay hot. I would send him small containers of cheese and onions to top the chili dog. He loved his chili dog lunch and his co-workers were jealous! I did this before microwaves were popular. (for the person who said hot dogs are bad for you, what isn't?)
Hi! This is my submission. The idea is just a way to have the wiener cook during the morning to be ready for lunch. The bun should be wrapped separately and not placed in or near the water. So the bun is wrapped and goes into your child's lunch. The wiener goes into the thermos. At lunch, they unwrap their bun, remove the wiener and put it into the bun. I hope that is helpful.
I fixed this for our son years ago to take for school lunches. No one (at that time) had ever thought of such a thing so he was definitely very popular. He didn't even want the bun, just apple slices, maybe a few chips. He'd buy milk or take a juice box to drink. One note: I would pour boiling water on the dogs, then seal in the thermos. By lunch, as it cooled, it made quite a seal. Littler kids (or not as strong) might need a bit of help getting that lid off, and whoever does remove should be careful. That water is still pretty hot. His dogs were always steaming hot.
My daughter was excited about being able to take hotdogs to school! She loved them! All she could talk about when she was home from school!
I do this for my son all the time! The preheating technique works great for keeping just about any food warm longer. Hot dogs and beans, spagettios, mini meetbalss with sauce, soups etc. The tip i would suggest to moms is to wrap a dry wash cloth around the thermos to keep the heat in longer and keep other things in the lunch box from getting soggy/warm from steam :)
This is such an excellent idea! My husband and I travel 12 hours one way when we go home to visit family and get tired of the traditional sandwiches and expensive convenience store foods. I will definitely be preparing this for our upcoming trip for Thanksgiving!!
this is genious. seriously. add the hot dog sauce & onions instead of the boiling water the second time around & throw in a plastic spoon & a bag of chips & soda; good to goooo :)
After you dump the hot water, refill with hot chicken noodle soup or chili. The hot dog will still be hot, but you'll also have warm soup!
I used this idea when I did in-home child care for pool/outside activities using a larger insulated thermos. Kids loved it and it was so easy!
Okay I thought this was a really good way to send my child to school with a hot meal. I've tried this a couple of times, but the bun always gets all wet when i dump out the water to replace it? I don't know if I'm missing something, but i don't know how to keep the bun from getting soggy?
This works great for just about anything in a kids lunch. My daughter loves taking hot dogs for lunch. Heating the thermos also works well for soup and chef boyrdee products. Thanks for the great idea!
My mom had a twist on this- she would pack the hot dog in boiling-hot chicken noodle soup! Worked a treat, and on a cold winter school day, it was a joy to find in my lunch box. Thanks, Lorrie, for the reminder- my kids will appreciate this! :o)
What a great idea! Who would've thought something so simple. My son recently found a new love for hot dogs - definitely going to try this, thanks for a great idea!
MANY years ago we used to make tomato soup with water--put it in a thermos and add hot dog (s). This way the liquid you pour off is part of lunch ! Soupn& sandwich
What a great idea!!
Works great- I used this for a school picnic where I took lunch for my family. Bag of buns, condiments, thermos and picnic-to-go w/ little clean up. Thanks!
When I first saw this, I thought, "really? Everyone knows how to make a hot dog!" But the thermos idea is ingenious! 5 stars!
what a great idea!!
My mom always made this for lunch using the previous night's chili in the thermos. Instant Chili Dog for lunch!
Great idea. When my son was little I used to put hot tomato soup in his thermos with a hot dog stuck into it. He ate the dog and drank his soup. Try it.
This is awesome.. Works for hungry hubbys, picnics, and traveling too!!
My kids love hot dogs and are all so bored with the same old lunch routine, so I thought I would try this. My kids loved the idea! I emptied the water out of the thermos out at the end of the day and it was still piping hot. I never thought of pre-heating a thermos before. That is the key to this.
That is so smart! I have tons of thermoses and a kids that doesn't eat soup. I will WOW her this week with this idea.
What a great idea! My family and I keep kosher and with my son starting school in the fall, I was wondering what I would do when the school has hot dog days (do they still have those?). Now I know! He won't be the only one without. :) Oh, and for the person who gave this a one star rating because it's sooo not nutritious: lighten up! A hot dog once in a while isn't going to kill a kid. Sheesh.
My friend's dad used to put the hot dog in chicken noodle soup in the thermos. Yum!
HA! My Mom used to make us these when we were kids (in the '70's!). We loved it! I can only imagine they are even better today as the thermos's are better and would keep the hot dogs hotter. Can't wait to try this for my son this school year. Thanks for the memories :)
What a creative idea. My kids love this!!! No more of my daughter hiding her pbandj sandwiches behind the bookcase.
Great idea! Thanks
Absolutly AWSOME IDEA , Its almost like a no brainer for school but i didnt think of something so simple yet smart , Thanks
OMG! What I neat idea!!! Can't believe I didn't think of this one! THANK YOU for giving my son a much needed change in his sack lunches!!
what a great idea! and i don't even have kids in school.
This is great! Preheating the thermos is such a good idea. My daughter loves having this in her lunch. Now I preheat her thermos for every use.
GREAT idea! I have been making my kid's lunch's almost daily for 6 years now and have never thought of this! Thanks for sharing your tip! I know what my kid's are getting on Monday!
Very Good, But they don't just need to be for the kids lunch. I have also had them for dinner, and snacks.
Fantastic Idea!!
i have done this with frozen raviolis mixed in with pasta sauce, too.
I have been doing this for my kids for some time now and they just LOVE IT!
What a nice surprise for the cold lunch! Works like a charm.
My oldest son loved this. My only problem was the sodium content in the hot dog I was sending with him was giving him headaches. Great idea! Thank you!
Hot dog kept hot this way will taste nasty. The water will remove any flavor the hot dog has by lunch time..
I tried this with my son, but I must have messed it up, because he reported back it was soggy and pale (?!) I used our favorite uncured all-beef hotdog, maybe that was the problem.
Easy, tasty and the kids love them!
I started using this idea fifty years ago. My kids were the envy of the lunch table. I included a plastic fork to retrieve the hot dog to avoid burned fingers. A wide mouth thermos works best. Bigger kids can get 2 hot dogs in them. We didn't have mustard packets in those days so I just put the mustard on the bun before I wrapped it. We live in a major league baseball city that allows us to bring in our own food. I cook the hot dogs, warm the buns in the oven in foil. Put the cooked hot dogs inside the buns, rewrap and put in a soft sided cooler to keep warm. The are as good as the vendor hot dogs and a lot cheaper. I've been doing this for about 45 years.
Great idea! My food allergic 1st grader loves getting hot dogs for lunch. :)
Love this clever idea! Thanks my kids were very happy with this surprize lunch!
My mother did something like this. She would sew a double thickness of thread through one end of the hot dog (they must have had thicker skins back then) and feed the hot dog into my thermos. She would then fill it up with soup, generally cream of tomato, and screw on the top with the thread hanging down outside. At lunch time, I would carefully pull the hot dog out, put it in the bun, pull the thread loose and pour the soup. I thought it was mighty fine. GM
This works! I was amazed, my son is amazed and every mom that sees it saws "I should have thought of that!" Thanks!
My son loved this! Worked perfect with the ketchup packets for something fun and different!
I used to do this for my kids, but put hot chicken noodle soup & a cooked hotdog in the thermos. Just tie a piece of dental floss on the end of the hotdog for easy removal. Heck they can even clean their teeth! As if hahaha.
Great idea! My boyfriend was tired of the same sandwich every day and loved that he could have a warm lunch at the job site (construction). Thanks!
Now why the heck didnt I think of that ?????????? Thank You !!!!!!!!
Really clever, thanks for sharing this!
Excellent idea! Thanks! Hot dogs are not as horrible as they used to be. I like to buy the Organic Applegate brand. Thanks again!
I always tried to make my kids lunches interesting, cookie cutter sandwiches etc. I did the hot dog in a thermos many times, but would fill the thermos with chili! It would cook the hot dog and they would have a good bowl of soup plus a chili dog to go with. Would send a hot dog bun also. Even though they are in their 40's now they still talk about the neat lunches they had.
My kids would be thrilled to have a hot dog show up in their lunch on occasion! Great idea.
I've been enjoying this since 1982.
Simple and easy. This is one of those recipes where you say to yourself 'Why didn't I think of this?' Thanks for sharing your idea!
