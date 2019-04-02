Lunch Box Hot Hot Dogs

I need a new idea for my almost 9 year old for her school lunch because she was sick of all the normal things I would send her. I was a bit worried that she would make a mess getting the hot dog out but she didn't the hot dog was just the right size for her to put her fingers in and reach it ( I use the bun length hot dogs) I didn't have to send packets of ketchup because they have them at her school already. When she got home she said everyone kept asking where she got her hot dog and she told them what I did. The next day a few kids came to school with it in there lunches. When I went and picked her up from school yesterday her teacher asked how I kept her hot dog warm so she could send it for her kids that are right around the same age I laughed and told her.