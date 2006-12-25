Pineapple Cranberry Salad

26 Ratings
  • 5 20
  • 4 3
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This is the best cranberry gelatin salad I've ever tasted. It has been served with our Thanksgiving dinner for many years.

By Patti R

Servings:
9
Yield:
8 to 10 servings
Ingredients

9
Original recipe yields 9 servings
Directions

  • Drain and reserve syrup from pineapple, add water to equal 1 cup.

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, bring the pineapple juice to a boil, add gelatin and stir until dissolved. Remove from heat, add cranberry sauce, orange peel, orange juice and lemon juice. Blend together and cool until slightly thickened.

  • Stir in pineapple and celery, turn into mold or 8 inch square pan. Chill until firm.

Per Serving:
184 calories; protein 2.1g; carbohydrates 46.1g; fat 0.1g; sodium 87.3mg. Full Nutrition
