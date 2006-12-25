Pineapple Cranberry Salad
This is the best cranberry gelatin salad I've ever tasted. It has been served with our Thanksgiving dinner for many years.
This recipe is so good. It has such a mixture of taste. I added apple instead of celery-don't like celery and added nuts.Made it for a Christmas pot luck. So many compliaments. Scrumptus will make again for sure.Read More
I liked this recipe, though I made a few alterations. I used fresh cranberries instead of canned sauce, which really gave it some zing. I also added a chopped granny smith apple instead of celery for the crunch. My only complaint was that this recipe, as it says 9 servings, was difficult to halve.Read More
I made this for our 2001 Thanksgiving dinner and it was a bit hit with those who love cranberries and cranberry sauce. The pineapple, orange, and celery added extra flavor and texture and were a great compliment to the cranberries. I'll definitely make it again.
This was a beautiful and tasty salad- quick as heck to prepare! I used sugar-free raspberry jello- 2 small boxes, crushed pineapple instead of tidbits, and I omitted the orange peel because I don't care for it. It comes out a beautiful, deep burgundy color, and was such a pretty and yummy compliment to the rest of our holiday dishes. Excellent!
This recipe is very tasty. It tastes delicious with or after your meal. I love the rich raspberry and cranberry flavors. I like celery but the family is picky, so in case anyone is interested it turned out great without the celery (but I miss the extra crunch!) Thanks
I made this (without celery) and even my sister-in-law who does not like cranberry salad had to try it after everyone raved about it. It turned out great with a nice firm texture and a tantalizing combination of flavors. Oh, I also added small cubes of honeycrisp apple which I put in the orange juice so it wouldn't turn brown while doing the juice/gelatin part. that added a nice touch. Thanks for sharing this wonderful recipe.
This was very good. Next time I will use crushed pineapple instead of tidbits.
This is sinfully good. Quick to make and delicious!
The jello was thicker than I prefer probably since there isn't much liquid added. I also didn't taste the orange flavor. It was more tart than citrus tasting. Another cup of liquid (water or juice)is needed to lighten it up.
My father used to make this before he passed away but his was tart. I like the sweetness of this dish better. Will follow this recipe instead. Yumm
Excellent jello salad and perfect with Thanksgiving meal. The taste and texture is perfect.
refreshing and delicious. I made it without the celery because of grandma.
Wonderful, but sweet. Great for Thanksgiving!!!
**double or triple the serving size folks- this recipe probably wont make it past 4 people!!*** The mold just went into the frige and I had to just give it a taste test- I used sugar free jello and was out of oj so I used cran/apple juice and O..M...G... its INCREDIBLE!! What a zesty zing its going to give our thanksgiving tomorrow!! My husband is eating the small amount that didnt fit into the mold lol, yes raw! Its that good!!!
Super simple! Great way to use up that extra cranberry sauce. I used chopped apples instead of celery, and my family loved it.
I left out the celery and added an extra can of whole berry sauce. It was just like my grandmother used to make!
Instead of celery, I use the seeds of one pomegranate; all the crunch, 10x the flavor.
I have made this twice for holiday meals. I really like it. I have made with celery and with apple as a substitution. Both are good. You can play around with the ingredients/flavors as many reviewer's suggest. If nothing else, it is a pretty addition to the holiday spread!
This is the perfect cranberry salad for Thanksgiving! If made as directed, it has the perfect blend of tastes with a little crunch. Substitute apples for celery is very good also.
I added 1/2 cup chopped Pecans
So easy and delicious. I have shared this recipe many times.
