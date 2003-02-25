Mini Meatloaves

I have to say this recipe is very, very yummy! I forgot to take ground beef out of the freezer so I used ground turkey and added 1 chopped medium onion and about 1/2-1 tbsp of worcestershire sauce to give the turkey a little kick since it isn't as flavorful as beef is. I also added fresh mushrooms. I think I may even try adding broc. to it next time for a nice rounded meal, since I have a hard time getting my son to eat green veggies. The sauce was THE BEST PART!! A little sweet (and we love sweets in this family) so I think I might reduce the brown sugar a bit. I had tasted the sauce before it was put into the oven and I have to say it didn't taste anything like it did when it came out of the oven. Yummy,yummy. My husband NEVER puts the food away for left overs but he did this dish. He wanted to make sure it didn't get left out so he could eat it the next day,lol. I also took the advice of others about making it in a muffin pan, turned out awesome. cooking time was the same. This recipe will definately be making it into my binder for future use. Love the individule portions makes it serving to my 15 month old much easier. Thanks a bunch!!!