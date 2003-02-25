Mini Meatloaves
Quick and easy to make. A family favorite. The ketchup and brown sugar give these loaves a tangy flavor.
Very good and tasty. Instead of forming them into individual loaves as suggested in the recipe, I used a muffin pan that I sprayed with PAM. The cooking time was the same and it was easier, too.Read More
make the meatloaf with seasoned bread crumbs. this taste like an oatmeal cookie with meat.Read More
Very good and tasty. Instead of forming them into individual loaves as suggested in the recipe, I used a muffin pan that I sprayed with PAM. The cooking time was the same and it was easier, too.
I wanted to try this recipe for several reasons - it has a ketchup/brown sugar topping like the recipe that my husband prefers and it was highly rated. I would never have thought of putting OATMEAL and CHEESE in meatloaf! It was SO good. The thing that absolutely made this recipe the best was the texture - and I guess that is attributed to the oatmeal and cheese! The only thing I did differently was put a dash of garlic powder in and use my Pampered Chef Mini-Loaf pan to do four loaves. One suggestion for those who are finding it to be too "wet". Let the oatmeal/egg/milk mixture sit for a few minutes so the oatmeal can absorb some of the liquid before you combine with the meat. YUM! This is going to be my permanent meatloaf recipe!
I wanted to try a new Meatloaf recipe other then my Mom's. I saw this recipe, and it was close to hers, but a little different (quick oats, sauce, no onion). So, I made it exactly as the recipe called for, BUT added one large chopped onion (meatloaf isn't meatloaf without onion). I found a NEW recipe. This meatloaf recipe is BETTER then Moms. My kids were licking their plates. I can't get the taste out of my mouth. It was fantastic. I already sent the recipe to my sister in law, to feed to her finicky kids. I think they'll even like it. I don't think anyone who tries this would be disappointed.
My husband wanted meatloaf for dinner so I got online to see what I could find....THIS WAS AWESOME!! I used a muffin pan like others had suggested. I like the individual serving sizes except my husband ate 9 outta 12 meatloaf muffins!!! So much for lunch tomorrow.... I stuck pretty close to original recipe but added Ms Dash's 1/2 tsp onion medley and cut back to 1/2 tsp salt. Also was just under 1/2 cup of oats so I added some italian bread crumbs too. Put about 1/4 cup chopped onions and had to add Worcester sauce cuz I love it! This really was easy to make and has me looking forward to the next time we can eat meatloaf! Thanks Tonya!!!
Very tasty. I added some chopped sauted onions for extra flavor and used fresh bread crumbs because I didn't have oats. I left the milk also. I did make 8 loavess, but I used 1 1/2 pounds of meat. I don't know that 1 pound would have been enough meat for 8 loaves otherwise. I felt they were the perfect size and ate one. My brother was here for dinner and ate 4 though, but he is a big guy and had just come from work.
I've finally found a meatloaf recipe I love just as much as my usual recipe! I'll be switching between the two! I did add some finely chopped onion, Worcestershire and garlic powder
This was really REALLY good!! After reading alot of the reviews, this is how I changed it a bit. I did use the muffin tin sprayed with cooking spray which yielded 10 mini meatloaves after a perfect 45 minutes in the oven. I let the oats, milk and cheese sit for a few minutes to soften the oats a bit. I also added 1 tsp garlic powder and 1/2 tsp onion powder to the milk/oats/cheese mix. For the topping I used dijon mustard - that countered the sweetness just right and made the perfect topping! This recipe is top notch!! My husband - the avowed meatloaf hater - ate SIX of them (and yes he was moaning on the couch afterward). That's a winner in my book!
Very clever recipe that was appealing to everyone! The kids liked having their own personal meatloaf and my dh even preferred it over the one giant lump of meatloaf. It looked so much prettier to serve on a plate too! I have to admit, I didn't have oats so I used regular saltine crackers and I didn't want the mustard in it so I left that out, but it was a fantastic recipe. I used a measuring scoop as a mold. A keeper!
I have tried several highly rated meatloaf recipes on this site, but this is my new favorite. It produces a tender and tasty meatloaf. I made the following modifications. I tripled the recipe and substituted 1 lb of ground lamb for 1 lb of ground beef. I made one batch of mini's in a muffin tin and instead of adding the cheese into the meat I formed the ball of meatloaf around a chunk of cojack cheese. Yummy, yummy! The other two loaves I mixed the cheddar cheese into and baked them regular size. Finally, I did not add the mustard to the topping; I don't like mustard. So I added a bit of onion powder and cut back on the sugar a bit. Anyway, awesome recipe!
I made this one last night and I now have a favorite meatloaf recipe! My husband loved it ~ there were no leftovers. I have a new baby and this was easy to make up while he was napping and shove in the fridge for a few hurs, and pop in the oven when ready to cook. I ended up with 6 mini loaves, and I just added a pinch of regular sugar to the sauce (no brown sugar) and it was perfect, not too sweet at all. I added some garlic salt to the mix as well. I also used seasoned bread crumbs instead of oats. I will definitely make this one again.
Ideal for kids and freezes well! I make these for my sons’ lunch all the time. I use the ingredients as per the recipe BUT put the individual potions in a muffin pan greased with PAM. I have a simple food scale and make 3 oz patties. I add the sauce equally over all the portions. Obviously, I make these when the little ones can have it as a meal. But this recipe is so easy to make in a big batch, that I can make more and freeze them in individual containers (two per container in this case) that can be sent to school with him for a reheat. UPDATE: My boys were getting tired of big meat patties. I now actually just scoop one tablespoon of the mixture, roll it into a meatball and then when all the meatballs are formed in a oven safe dish, I just dress them with the sauce. Bake for only 30 minutes and watch them gobble them up. Also served as appetizers and people who did not like meatloaf gave me compliments!
We loved this. Like others, I mixed the milk, egg, salt, and oatmeal and let it sit while I prepared the rest. I added half a small chopped sweet onion and a little pepper. I divided the mixture evenly into my 12-muffin-tin and shook a little garlic powder over the top. Then I spooned about 2 teaspoons of the catsup sauce over the top of each "muffin." I put them in the oven, and after about half an hour, I took the then-meatballs from the muffin tins, tossing out the grease, and put them upside down on a foil-lined pan. I covered them with the rest of the catsup mixture and returned them to the oven for the remaining cooking time (about 20 minutes more). These were so great! I'll make up some more tomorrow and freeze them for a lazy-day dinner later on this month! Great recipe! Thanks!
These were good. I used a jarred pasta sauce instead of the ketchup, but other than that I didn't make any changes. Will make again. Thanks for the post.
This is the 2nd time I've made this recipe. I've always been a meatloaf fan, but DH could take it or leave it. Out of all of the meatloaf recipes I have used, he eats more of this one though. I had never put oats or cheese in meatloaf before, but I love the texture of this meatloaf. I just make it into one loaf and slice it up. I do add dried minced onion, garlic powder and fresh ground pepper. Best part about it.....meatloaf sandwich for lunch tomorrow! I will make this recipe over and over.
I did these a little differently. Used 1/2 cup each evap. cond. milk and Italian seasoned breadcrumbs, half the cheese, ketchup, salt and brown sugar, and added garlic powder, dry mustard and worcestershire all to the meat mixture. Put in prepared muffin cups and baked for 30 min. and then topped with flakey refrigerator biscuits (split in half). Continued baking for about 6 min. longer, till biscuits were done. Delicious, and thanks!
These were excellent. I made them for work lunches so the mini-style suited tupperware well. The sauce on top of the meatloaf is great, and I added a few extra oats for healthy fiber. I also accidentally used old-fashioned oats, not quicking cooking ones, and it didn't make a bit of difference. They were still delicious.
Wow - what an amazing recipe!! Me and my husband loved this dish! (We used antelope burger - so it is game friendly too!) The sauce as perfect for me, but hubby thought there was a little too mutch ketchup flavor. Will only add 1/3 cup ketchup next time... Maybe even less of sauce all together - was way too much. I found it easier to make 6 mini-loafs than 8. Thank you so much for sharing this recipe - it is going in our dinner rotation!
My hubby raved about these little loaves. I used ground turkey and they were really delicious. He loved the glaze on the top. A great twist to an old standby.
Well I have finally found my ultimate meatloaf recipe to settle down with! I have tried many, but this my final answer! Oatmeal meatloaves are just the best. I added onion to this of course and I added some Woreshire (sp) sauce to it and some garlic powder to it. I cut down on the brown sugar in the topping for hubby's sake, but if it was just me I would have kept it all it. I did have to add more oaks because the mixture was too soupy, probably up to a cup or so since....I doubled the recipe as I always do for meatloaf so that I get twice the result w/ one time the mess and freeze half of it. I have a really big pan that is bigger than a 13 x 9 and I made 4 long loafs out of it. I did up the baking time to 1 hour. This was great and easy and like I said it is here to stay! Thanks!
My husband requests this meal at least once a month!
Absolutely delicious! I made mine in a muffin pan and they turned out perfect. Very easy to make. Thanks!!!
My 2 small boys loved their "own" meatloaf. I may also reduce the ketchup ... but will definitely do this one again!
This was absolutely delicious and super moist. I made the following changes: Sauteed 1/2 white onion, jalapeño pepper, and two cloves of garlic. I added worschestire sauce to the mix, along with garlic powder, and pepper. It was sooooo good!
the recipe is good but as an under 300 calorie dish it falls short. A serving of meat is 4oz not 2oz. This recipe is great but it only serves 4 not 8
I was a little hesitant because of the oats and cheese but desperate for lower cal dinners. This was actually very good. I have made it a few times now and even my picky little eaters like it.
One of my favorite and most-used recipes! As is, it's really good and I give it 4 stars, but I normally make a few changes to send it over the edge to 5. First up, I add a small onion, diced finely. Then I add 4 or 5 strips of cooked and crumbled bacon. With these two additions, this recipe is out of this world.
The meatloaves by themselves had very little flavor. The topping by itself is pretty sweet & ketchup-y. Together they make a tasty little meatloaf tho. The texture is so perfect!! I would def add some onions next time!
Excellent recipe. I hate meat loaf, but the reviews of others on this meatloaf recipe were so great I had to try it. Well after trying this recipe I have to say I have changed my mind about meatloaf. Wonderful taste, moist, sweet and tangy. This recipe is a keeper. Thank you
This is a staple in our house! 2 per person is just right for a meal. They freeze well for make-ahead cooking too!
This recipe has became a favorite for us! This is almost exactly like a recipe from the cookbook Taste of Home but this one leaves out the onion and has a little less brown sugar. I reccommend adding 1/2 c. chopped onion to the meat and 1/2 c. brown sugar to the sauce. This is not your ordinary meatloaf. A lot of meatloafs are dry and plain. These come out sooooo MOIST and flavorful! The sauce is so sweet and is the best part! I have made this recipe many of times! I always seem to use brown sugar oatmeal because thats all I have instead of cooking oats. And then I add just a little bit of seasoned bread crumbs to it also. When you combine the beef mixture it looks a little runny from the milk...but thats the whole point of it coming out so moist. So dont try putting more oats or anything in it because it could soak up everything and make it dry. I normally make about 5-6 small loaves out of this recipe. The best thing is everyone gets their own lil loaf! It has always been on the top of our list!
I'm not a big meatloaf person (too much of it as a kid) but this is pretty good. The best part - Hubby said it is better than his Mom's...this says a lot! Instead of making mini loaves I just make it as one loave and it turns out just fine.
I made these in muffin tins and added onion and bell peppers. Just the right size for a quick lunch.
I tried this recipe last night, and did not make any changes. It didn't turn out well at all. Not sure what I did wrong. It was very bland.
I used ground turkey instead of ground beef and added some garlic to the mixture. Turned out great! Thanks for the recipe.
Great recipe! I enjoyed it and so did my husband, even though he's not the biggest fan of ketchup. The only thing I'll do different next time is add some spices to the meat (maybe some pepper and onion) and then cut down on the brown sugar a bit. It was a little too sweet!
For us, we needed 1/2 cup chopped onion which improved the flavor. These are good with no topping, but with gravy drizzled over the top. The cheese gives a firmer texture. I form these into small patties or loaves and bake in a greased foil lined 9x 13 pan for easy clean up. Thanks for sharing.
Delicious recipe! It has great flavor even without the ketchup topping. I used 3/4 tsp salt and 1/4 tsp garlic salt. I also used another reviewers suggestion and let the oats soak in the milk for about 10 minutes before adding the meat which made the oats barely noticeable after the meat was cooked. Will make again for sure.
I made this in jumbo muffin cups, so I got 6 loaves. I baked them for 35 minutes, then turned them out onto a foil-lined cookie sheet, and coated the undersides with the leftover glaze, then baked them another 10 minutes.
These were great. I'm using them for a Bunko dinner. I didn't have to change a thing.
I doubled the recipe and it turned out to be too much milk. I felt the cheese was too much also. My family and I just did not like the flavor of the meat or the sauce.
I've always considered meatloaf as the utimate "comfort " food. I have an addition to any meatloaf recipe that might sound weird but you won't believe how much more moisture it adds. Tapioca..yes tapioca! Add about 1 TBSP. to a small loaf then more according to size.
I have never made meatloaf that was edible until this recipe! I use tomato sauce instead of the glaze (that's how my mama always made meatloaf), and add finely chopped onion and garlic and a pinch of cumin. I always make extra and freeze the little loafs. I also have to cook these a bit longer than the recipe says.
This has been my "go to" meatloaf recipe since my children were small - 40 yers ago. I do add onion and some ground black pepper. Regarding the person who thought it had a "wet" texture, I've found that it's best to let it sit at least 5-10 minutes after coming out of the oven before serving or slicing. These mini loaves (without topping) freeze really well. Wrap each individual loaf in wax or freezer paper, place on a cookie sheet and into the freezer. When frozen, transfer to a freezer container or large freezer bag. Thaw, add the topping and pop in the oven.
This was terrible. We ended up having to throw most of it out. The meat had NO flavor, and the sauce on top was really bad. I wanted to try something different, but I will stick to my tried and true meatloaf. If I could give it a 0*, I would.
Pretty good, but, I changed it so much I am not sure I should be reviewing. I doubled the meat amount, used a sleeve of crushed saltine crackers instead of the oats, cut the amount of cheese in half (used what was stated for the original recipe), used 2 tsp of worcestershire sauce, 2 tsp salt, 1 tsp pepper, a couple of shakes of italian seasoning, 2 tsp garlic powder, 2 eggs, doubled the milk, 1 cup of chopped onions. For the sauce I doubled the ketchup and mustard and left the brown sugar amount the same. It was perfect - not too sweet! I made 4 fairly large loaves (we put chopped green peppers in one of them), placed them on their own pieces of foil and placed that on my roaster rack and lined the pan below with foil for easy clean-up. All the grease fell down below. This needed 1 hour 20 minutes. This was good, and I am not a meatloaf kind of person.
This is an almost exact replica of the recipe I grew up with. I love the oatmeal added to this meatloaf, it makes the texture unbelievable. I also like to add a dry packet of Lipton's Onion Soup mix for a spectacular flavor addition. The Ketchup topping is sooo good and hard to replace. I've tried doing that with a tomato paste/brown sugar/mustard mix, but nothing beats the flavor that the ketchup brings. Some things just cant be beat ;) I'm a southern girl with the taste of good ol' comfort food. This does the trick!
THIS WILL LOOK TOO MOIST WHEN YOU PUT IT IN THE PAN!!! I was really worried when I put mine in the pan because it was so moist I couldn't shape it into a big mounded meatloaf in the bread pan. However, when it came out, it was super moist, tasted absolutely amazing, and is one of the best meatloaf's I've ever made or eaten. The hubby LOVED it and went for seconds. This will be the recipe I use from now on. I took someone's suggestion and let the cheese, oatmeal, egg, and milk mixture sit for about 10 minutes. It did soak up some of the liquid. Then I added the meat. Like I said it still looked too moist but in the end it was a fantastic meatloaf. I also used exactly 1lb of hamburger and not a package that had 1.2 or 1.3 pounds. That could've been why mine was more moist too.
Meat loafs were excellent. I found the glaze a bit overpowering. ( I used all & there was about 1 1/2 tbs per loaf) Next time I will make 1/3 the glaze & brush on.
This was gross by all opinions in my house. Unfortunately we ended up tossing this and went out instead. Not sure of how to make this a better recipe. However the is another called "Easy Meatloaf by Janet Caldwell".
My husband and son loved this recipe. I did add some cracked black pepper and a little garlic powder. My husband ate four and my son had two. No leftovers tonight. Thank you.
Very tasty, and very easy. I made it in muffin tins and it cooked for the same amount of time, just perfectly. Yummy sauce, and we had a bunch of extra to serve on the side. I'll throw it into my rotation. There are so many good meatloaf recipes out there though so I won't be using this exclusively. Good one though!
Made this as directed (except I formed it into one whole loaf) and it was bland mush. I won't be using this recipe again!
this was the plainest meatloaf and the topping didn't go with it at all- my husband said "it's okay" but I couldn't even eat it, what a waist.
My family really liked these! I baked mine in a muffin tin and the recipe made 11 muffins. I used Ground Turkey instead of Beef. They were good!
Very bland as is. The texture is great and the glaze was good, but the meat was very tasteless.
Love this recipe! My boyfriend says it's the best meatloaf he's ever had and requests it all the time. I like to add diced carrots and celery (about 1/2 to 2/3 cup each) and also a single serving bag of salt & vinegar kettle chips (crushed), plus garlic powder, oregano, and some chili powder. The glaze is a great addition to the meatloaf! Usually we make it in a 9x9 pan instead of the mini meatloaves, and often cook it on the grill in the summer (med or med-high heat) to avoid heating up the house. Once we made it in a mini muffin pan for meatloaf bites to take to a party, they were a big hit!
YUM! The glaze really makes these meatloaves outstanding - I did add a little steak sauce to it for the richness it adds. I added garlic and onion powders and a little worcestershire to the meat. My meat mixture seemed a bit too wet so I added some Italian seasoned breadcrumbs. The texture came out beautifully. Great flavor and super easy to throw together. Thanks!
I really rate this a 3.5. After reading other reviews, I added approximately 1/4 lb. of additional ground beef. I believe the oatmeal almost made the meatloaf too creamy. I will make it with 1/2 oatmeal and 1/2 bread or cracker crumbs the next time. I also think the addition of a little finely chopped onion would boost the flavor. The ketchup topping was good but slightly sweet. Maybe cut down the brown sugar just slightly. I wonder if adding the ketchup topping the second half of the baking time would allow the meatloaf to get a little "crustier." The little meatloaves were adorable. Children would love having a little loaf of their own.
These were great! I did make some modifications, however. I used ground turkey, no cheese, 1/4 C oats, 2 tbl. pl. breadcrumbs, 1/2 tsp. salt, 1/2 tsp. garlic powder, 1/4 tsp. pepper and 1/2 C chopped onion. I also put these into 12 muffin tins. These were very moist, and the sauce is outstanding! When putting them in muffin tins, you can get away with about 3/4 of the sauce. Thanks Tonya!
I made some adjustments based on the amount of meat I had and my preferences, but this turned out perfectly. This recipe is super tasty, super easy and a great representation of a classic meatloaf (mom's always had cheese). The biggest substitution I made was that I used half oat bran and half "fish shaped cheese cracker" crumbs (hooray for smashing fishy crackers with a rolling pin). I also added some dried onions, garlic powder, cracked black pepper and a touch of cayenne. I did not make the sauce because I didn't have the ingredients but the meat loaf is so tasty you don't really need sauce if you don't want to.
Delicious!
Nothing much to say here except that these tasted great. I baked these mini loaves in a muffin pan. The sauce really made the meatloaves, which themselves were a little bit lacking in the flavor department. Don't mess with the sauce, but you may want to alter the loaf recipe for more flavor.
excellent! I put in several Tbsp's Worcestershire sauce into BOTH the meat mixture and the sauce, along with a few Tbsp. of dried jalapeno's to the meat mixture, which my husband really liked! I also just made it into the traditional loaf, instead of the mini loaves- baked @ 350 degrees for just over an hour. And I used about 3/4 lb. ground beef and 1 lb. ground turkey! I will definitely make again!
This is the best meatloaf I've ever eaten!!!
Very good recipe. I will probably reduce the amount of ketchup next time, but otherwise it was delicious.
I made these mini meatloaves tonight. Results: I will make them again, this time add some seasoning, a little bland for my taste. I had ground venison which is very lean and the meatloaf just melted in our mouth. I used muffin tins and they turned out to be the perfect portion. Mashed potatoes and green beans completed the meal. I would not want to alter this recipe too much, it is good as is. Thank you! Can't wait to make these again. A plate of these would be great for a pot luck.
I have to say this recipe is very, very yummy! I forgot to take ground beef out of the freezer so I used ground turkey and added 1 chopped medium onion and about 1/2-1 tbsp of worcestershire sauce to give the turkey a little kick since it isn't as flavorful as beef is. I also added fresh mushrooms. I think I may even try adding broc. to it next time for a nice rounded meal, since I have a hard time getting my son to eat green veggies. The sauce was THE BEST PART!! A little sweet (and we love sweets in this family) so I think I might reduce the brown sugar a bit. I had tasted the sauce before it was put into the oven and I have to say it didn't taste anything like it did when it came out of the oven. Yummy,yummy. My husband NEVER puts the food away for left overs but he did this dish. He wanted to make sure it didn't get left out so he could eat it the next day,lol. I also took the advice of others about making it in a muffin pan, turned out awesome. cooking time was the same. This recipe will definately be making it into my binder for future use. Love the individule portions makes it serving to my 15 month old much easier. Thanks a bunch!!!
This meatloaf is so delicious- the best ever- according to my family! Even better- it is super simple with only a few ingredients but still packed with flavor. This will be the go-to meatloaf from now on.
Easy and excellent. I substituted ground turkey and low-fat cheese. It was delicious.
This recipe is very similar in how I've made my "little" "mini" small loaves. My recipe came from my mom and I have played with it little over the years. Oats absolutely! Onions are a definite! Garlic is also welcomed! I've used a combination of the oats and italian-style bread crumbs in the same mix. For the topping, because I'm not a big fan of ketchup; I still use just as much but I add a teaspoon or two of A1 sauce or Worcheshire to give it a little bite and more mustard. More recent years I started adding the cheese which is a nice touch too.
This recipe is by far a favorite in our house. I like to add a little worcestershire sauce and diced onion...yum!
Very moist and super yummy. Made exactly as specified and was happy enough that I'd not change anything next time.
Thank you Tonya! My family and I love these meat loaves. They are simple to put together and take not time to bake. What a great tase and that sauce is so yummy.... I made these one night while my mother was visiting. Now, undertand that she is so picky.... she cut one in half and put it on her plate and took a small taste and promptly put the other half and another full one on her plate. And, asked for the recipe. Folks, don't let this one slip by... it is so worth it!! Thanks again Tonya!
I made these in a muffin tin and used whole oats, rather than the quick-cooking kind, since that is all I buy; I did let the oats sit in the egg/milk mixture for awhile in case they needed softening up! We enjoyed this very much and look forward to meatloaf sandwiches tomorrow! However, we do prefer the Brown Sugar Meatloaf, from this site, better. Thank you for sharing your recipe, Tonya!
My family just loves this recipes. I could probably make it everyday and they wouldn't complain.
This recipe is FANTASTIC! The glaze/topping is the best and really makes these pop! I have made them twice now from demands of my family. I use a muffin pan and come out with 12 perfect meat-muffins. I have only made 2 small changes - once I added finely chopped onion and the other time I used a meat loaf mix instead of all ground beef. Both ways are fantastic. The recipe is PERFECT as is, but can see room to 'play' with it for more creations - next time will be adding bits of bacon to the meat ... Who doesn't love bacon?? Thank you Tonya from all of us for the NEW way mommy makes meatloaf!
We really liked this recipe.I did add some chopped onion and bell pepper and made 4 small loaves instead of 8.Cooked 2 and froze 2 for later.Another keeper.Thanks!
These mini meatloaves are the best! Thanks for sharing.
Very good, my husband loves them and I like the fact that the meatloaves cook faster than the conventional method. Excellent!
I am not giving a lower rating because I didn't follow the recipe exactly. I used lean ground beef, 1% milk, and 2% cheddar to reduce the fat content. I added garlic powder and a little dried onion. Every thing else I followed exactly. These were okay, but not the best... I found them to be a little bland. If I used higher fat meat and dairy they probably would have tasted a little better, but I think the lack of seasoning in these is the only flaw. I did like the individual serving idea, and will be using that in the next meatloaf I make.
Recipe as written is very good. Regarding letting the oats soak, I just let them sit in the egg/milk/salt while I was grating the cheese into the same bowl (5 minutes or so), which turned out great. I also added 1 large onion, finely diced, though I think you could use a little more depending on your tastes. I made them in a muffin pan as others have suggested, my only criticism of this is that fatty ground beef can leak grease out of the top of the muffin holes, eventually ending up in the stove. I used 75/25 fresh ground beef, and had to put a drip pan below the muffin pan. I think in the future I will use 85/15 ground beef to reduce the grease. The sauce is sweet, but I like it. I added a little more Dijon than is called for, as well as some Worcestershire. It is similar in taste to a sweet barbecue sauce, without any kick. The finished product didn't taste like mustard at all, in case you're mustard-averse and are curious.
I've been making this recipe for years and we love it! I got it from Taste of Home. We like it so much because you get more of the yummy sauce per serving as opposed to just a tiny bit on the top of a "slice" of regular meatloaf. They also tend to not be as soggy and greasy as regular meatloaf. I make it exactly as directed, but will try the muffin cups with cheese cube in the middle - sounds good!
I have been making this recipe for many years. I actually made this recipe in a large quantity for a college project. I made about 150 mini-meat loaves that day, and who would of thought that meat loaf in a cafeteria would have been the biggest hit. I even gave this recipe to my mom, and she replaced her "tried and true" recipe with this one. It does have a sweet sauce, but that's what makes this recipe wonderful. If you are worried about sugar intake, replace the sugar with Splenda's new brown sugar product. Just a quick note... when you put the sauce on, don't worry about putting it on thick, because it won't run when baked. OH, the miracle of ketchup!
This recipe was one of the best ones for meatloaf I have found! Having the mini meatloaves really cut the cooking time and made it cook evenly. The sauce was great and I'll probably even use it for chicken and other meats. This one is definately going into my regular dinner rotation!
I like the idea of individual portions. Meat could use a tad more flavor. Next time I will add some onions and garlic powder.
This is a wonderful recipe. At first I thought it was too much milk, but it was perfect. The meatloaves were done at the exact time stated and they were moist and delicious. Loved the topping. Didn't change a thing. Thanks for sharing.
I've been making these wonderfully delicious mini meatloaves for years, only we've called them Lil' Cheddar Meatloaves. And if I'm making them and in a hurry to get dinner done, I just make one large loaf instead, and bake it about one hour. Either way is yummy.
This was very good. Followed the recipe almost exactly, just added a little onion and garlic powder and a couple of dashes Worcestershire. I only made 4 meatloaves instead of 8. Even my 15 month old loved this!
This was a great recipe. I made it as is, with only the addition of onion (as one reviewer stated, it's not meatloaf without). I also let the oatmeal sit in the milk for a few minutes as suggested and baked them in muffin pans. I got 11 meatloavies. Thanks for sharing!
This is so quick and easy to make and very tasty and moist! My family really enjoyed this one so it will become a permanent recipe in my box. The flavor has a barbeque quality to it and it smelled so good while it was baking that we were looking forward to having it for dinner. I made it in a 12 section cupcake tin but the juices overflowed so the next time I'll know to put the tin on some foil to prevent spillage.
Wonderful receipe! I used ground turkey instead of beef, but didn't change anything else. Will definately be making this often, thanks for the receipe. :)
I really enjoyed this recipe! However, I did make a few tweaks to it due to last minute planning for dinner. Instead of oats, I used bread crumbs which soaked up some of the milk. Also, I used less milk because I figured there would be too much liquid (which could also take some of the flavors away). Instead of 3/4 cup of milk, I only used 1/2. Flavor was great and made everyone happy.
This is a very good meatloaf recipe. I added onion and a little garic powder to this recipe. My family enjoyed!
These freeze well. Make a double or triple batch and freeze in gallon baggies with waxed paper in between the loaves (use a straw to suck out all the extra air. I've never tried freezing the glaze - I just make it as needed. Also, they can be cooked on the grill w/o the sauce and are very yummy that way too.
This is a real family pleaser! I've made them many times. Great when you are in the mood for a meatloaf but want something different than the same old loaf you have been making for years. The topping is very sweet and kids (ok adults too)like the novelty of having their own little loaf.
This was pretty good. I ended up adding some garlic and onion powder because the recipe seemed like it would be bland. I did think the ketchup sauce was a bit too sweet. would reduce the sugar next time. I also took the advice of other reviewers and made these in a muffin tin. It makes the perfect serving size. Great idea!
These were good! My sons loved them, the oldest had 3!!! I baked them in muffin tins as others suggested because my ground beef had just thawed overnight and for some reason still soft after adding more quick oats and another egg. Will make again!
Made these once and they were good, but thought they were better with a few tweaks: added 1/4 cup finely chopped onions, dash of Worcestershire Sauce and garlic powder, used saltines instead of oats, and reduced the milk to 1/4 cup. While you could tweak them any way you like according to your preferences, I think reducing the amt of milk was a NECESSARY adjustment. If you follow the recipe, they're very soggy. I cook these in a 6-mini-loaf pan and the kids love them!
