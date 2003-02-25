Mini Meatloaves

Quick and easy to make. A family favorite. The ketchup and brown sugar give these loaves a tangy flavor.

By Tonya Swope

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a large bowl, combine the egg, milk, cheese, oats and salt. Add the ground beef, mixing well, and form this mixture into eight miniature meatloaves. Place these in a lightly greased 9x13 inch baking dish.

  • In a separate small bowl, combine the ketchup, brown sugar and mustard. Stir thoroughly and spread over each meatloaf.

  • Bake, uncovered, at 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) for 45 minutes.

Per Serving:
255 calories; protein 15.1g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 14.4g; cholesterol 73.9mg; sodium 656mg. Full Nutrition
