Kentucky Banana Pudding
This is my grandmother's recipe! A version with a cookie crust.
This is my grandmother's recipe! A version with a cookie crust.
This recipe is really good. I only had sweetened condensed milk so I used that instead of evaporated so it was a little too sweet for me but not for anyone else. I had to make a lot of it, so I also mixed in a pack of instant pudding. Hint: Add a tablespoon of lemon juice to pudding and your bananas won't turn brown.Read More
Didn't work for me. I tried it twice and it stayed a liquid both times, never got thick.Read More
This recipe is really good. I only had sweetened condensed milk so I used that instead of evaporated so it was a little too sweet for me but not for anyone else. I had to make a lot of it, so I also mixed in a pack of instant pudding. Hint: Add a tablespoon of lemon juice to pudding and your bananas won't turn brown.
"The Very Best Banana Pudding Recipe" I have made. I have to double the recipe for my husband to take to work. As soon as he gets there they start eating it until it is all gone. The cooking is worth the effort. I always soak my bananas in lemon juice so that they want turn brown. Thanks for the recipe....God Bless You!
Hubby wanted banana pudding & insisted that it not be instant pudding. I felt that as long as we were cooking the pudding that it might as well be homemade. Thsi was PERFECT! Although because of the reviews complaining of the aftertaste from the evaporated milk (sometimes it bothers me, sometimes it doesn't), I decided to use 2 cups of 2% organic milk & 1 cup of heavy cream instead. It didn't take long for this to thicken at all. I let it cool for about 5 minutes & then layered it into a flared crystal bowl....making sure my bananas were recovered to prevent discoloring. I garnished w/ a pile of whipped cream, two, huge strawberries & a sprig of mint. Loved it...thanks Melody!
This is a great banana pudding. Very rich and smooth, just like I remember my Mom making. Hint: Topping the bananas with pudding keeps them from turning.
First, I doubled the recipe like some reviewers suggested, and it turned out being the perfect amount for my Pyrex triffle dish. Secondly, I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup like some of the reviewers suggested. Next, I used only 2% milk because I didn't want an aftertaste like some of the reviewers commented and I also wanted to make this pudding 100% from scratch. Note: Dissolve the cornstarch in 1/2 cup of milk first and stir the lumps out. Pour the milk in the saucepan first, then the sugar, and after it dissolves, the egg (before the pan heats too much and creates scrambled eggs), and the cornstarch mixture. I used a stainless steel pot and a whisk. Patience is key because if you take it off of the heat too early, the custard will never thicken. I whisked for a long time and kept pulling the whisk up out of the pan to see if it had cooked; and eventually, there was no more egg white globs, everything was all dissolved and had a common consistency. Following the advice of one of the reviewers, I added the bananas to the hot custard after it thickened. I thought that I could skip the step of slicing and placing the bananas on the cookies, which can be time consuming. But by trying to shortcut, it left the bananas tasting "raw" with a bite. The cookies had softened, but the bananas were now crunchy. How gross. But adding the bananas to the hot custard flavored it so much that the actual bananas weren't necessary. The consistency of the custard was nice.
excellent. I cooked the bannans when I cooked the custard, wow what a hit
I did layers of cookie, banana, pudding...repeat. And topped it with some cool whip and crumbled wafers. It was delish, and everyone went back for seconds.
This banana pudding was fantastic, and easy! I ended up stirring the bananas in the pudding after it had cooled rather than putting them on top.
Finally, a bannana pudding like I remember. I've been trying to make a custard for bannana pudding for the last 10 years, without success, and I've finally found it. I've added a pinch of cinnamon and nutmeg, and topped it with a meringue topping, and it was great. It was a big success for the people who like Bananna pudding. Thanks For the receipe.
Cut down the sugar just a little but a great recipe. I have used it many times.
Yum, Yum. Just like grandma used to make. Following the suggestion of other reviewers, I used cream instead of evaporated milk. I wasn't able to use all the pudding because it had some lumps that I strained out, there is NO way this serves 11. I served it to 4 and there was very little left-just scraped bowls and happy faces.
Yummy! Easy to make. As a family of 6, 3 of us loved it.
This is just like my mom used to make when I was younger. She always used nilla wafers, then a layer of pudding then the bananas, but its also great with graham crackers. My mom never used lemon juice anywhere in the recipe like others suggested, if you just make sure the bananas are covered with pudding they will not turn brown. She also crushed up more nilla wafers to put on the top layer of pudding, DELICIOUS!
This banana pudding was the bomb. I only used the custard portion of this recipe. I stacked vanilla wafers and bananas and the custard until I have cookies left on top. Only thing I would change is the amount of sugar. I found this to be slightly sweet, but overall very good!!!
This was so good!! My family loved it. This is my new favorite banana pudding recipe. It does not feed as many as it says. I have to double it for my kids and grandkids.
Didn't work for me. I tried it twice and it stayed a liquid both times, never got thick.
Who knew pudding was so easy to make. This was a bit more custard in texture then I would have liked. Next time, and there will be many, I'll scale back on the cornstarch or not let it heat so much/long. I'd like it a bit more creamy than custard-y.
Made this for my hubby tonight (hoping it would be like the banana pudding he's use to). He said it was very good but he thinks maybe I let the pudding get too thick before pouring it over the bananas and wafers. He will NEVER give a recipe a full five star rating so in order for this to get four is really saying a lot! I will definitely make this again. Next batch will be for Easter. Thanks for the recipe!
I am so happy with this recipe, and so is my wife! It was super simple to make and just as delicious. I would recommend this recipe to anyone, it would make a definite party pleaser.
This is my hubby's absolute favorite dessert - and when there's a little left over.... I pass it on to my father in law. The best Banana pudding we've ever had!!!!!
Really good, but a little too sweet. Next time I'll try just 3/4 cup sugar. I added a couple ounces of cream cheese and a little cinnamon and served it warm over sliced bananas (no vanilla wafers). Perfect.
I can already tell this will be a KEEPER. My beloved husband is quite picky about his banana pudding(s), and I knew right off the bat that this had the flavor and texture he loves. You can't get this in an instant pudding, and honestly-- I never should have gone the "instant" route to begin with! 5 Stars for the Old Kentucky Home Recipe! :D
I mashed the banana's with a touch of fruit fresh, and added them after they were off the heat. Yummy!
I made this two times. The first time I poured it into a glass pan and it was delicious, the second time I used a tin pan...not so good.
Wow, really yummy and rich! My 19 year old daughter made this for us one night last week. I'm giving 4 stars because I think the bananas would be better if under the pudding. On top they got dark and a little watery by the next morning. But I still ate some for breakfast! We all enjoyed this recipe, it goes in the 'keeper' file!
So good! Made this with my roommates and loved it. Make sure everything solid is mixed before you add in the liquids or it will be chunky.
THIS IS A DELICIOUS PUDDING. IT REMINDS ME OF THE WAY MY MOTHER USED TO FIX BANANA PUDDING.
This was a great banana pudding recipe (from scratch). Everyone loved it! For my version, I used 3/4 c. of sugar, a tspn. of margarine, two eggs, and decreased the evaporated milk and increased the regular milk. Will definately make again! Thanks!
Just what I wanted in a banana pudding: the texture was smooth, and the pudding came out nice and thick. Took this to a friend's house for a dinner date and it was gone almost instantly -- everyone LOVED it. Will definitely be making this again! From the smell as I was cooking it, I was afraid that the canned milk would leave a funny aftertaste, but I didn't notice any at serving time. I left it in the fridge overnight and most of the next day, so that might have had an effect. Alterations: I ran out of vanilla, so only added 1 tsp instead of 2 (not a problem, it turns out). For the cookies & bananas, I layered the bottom of an 8x8 baking dish with the wafers, and mixed two of the sliced bananas directly into the pudding after taking it off the heat. Then I poured in the pudding, and layered on more cookies, then a layer of bananas on top. I only used half the box of cookies for this -- I can't imaging fitting in any more!
This recipe was very simple and well liked by all who savored it. I first made it for a young man from the South who wanted his grandmother's banana pudding; Melody's Grandmother's Kentucky Banana Pudding hit the spot and got me another date. I made it for former co-worker and friends and it was a huge hit. I also made a dish without banana for those who are allergic to bananas and it was loved just as much. This recipe was added to my "make often" list.
This was an awesome recipe and very easy to make. It was a hit at the family cookout!
Great....I have tried many versions....This one is great because it is not real "eggy" tasting.
Very tasty but the cookies got a little soggy with what was left over. Great desert if it is being eaten all in one shot though!
I brought this to a lunch meeting where it was a huge hit!! I added a hint of nutmeg and a meringue topping also.
This is the best banana pudding I have tasted in a long time. Yum!
This was absolutely delicious. I have never been fond of banana pudding but my husband likes it and he wanted me to make it for dessert for our New Years day dinner. I doubled the recipe and added a dash of banana flavoring when I added the vanilla. The pudding was so creamy. I will be making this again you can bet. Thanks so much for sharing this recipe.
My husband doesn't like the traditional banana pudding with the meringue. I found this recipe and tried it. I LOVE IT! However it is very sweet.
Pretty good recipe, just a little too sweet for my taste. With a little less sugar, it's perfect. Beat's the heck out of these instant pudding mix recipe's. If you want real banana pudding, make it from scratch, it's not that hard!
" Two Thumbs Up ! "
This recipe was very good!!! We enjoyed it because it was not just the instant type. the only difference I did was that I only used two bananas and 1/4 cup more sugar. Fine recipe!!
Instead of wafers I used graham crackers. And a layer of bananas on the bottom and on the top. Delicious!
Fabulous dessert!!! I heated the milk mixture to boiling then simmered until it thickened up.
I thought this had a strange "bite" to the flavor, but my family ate it and said that they liked it. It was not as good as I expected from all of the great reviews..
This was my first time making Bannan pudding from scratch. It turned out great I'm happy to say. How many people noticed that the vanilla was listed in the ingredients but the directions never told you to put it in there? I noticed at just the right time.... :o)
This is EXCELLENT! I normally don't make pudding desserts, but this one sounded good. My husband loved it too!
Excellent tasting and quick and easy to prepare. I would wait to add bananas until right before serving because they brown so fast. I will definitely make again.
my picky boyfriend loved it! He evean said it was better than his mothers!!
I made this recipe because I was out of flour (which is what my "usual" banana recipe - off the 'nilla Wafers box - calls for). This turned out REALLY thick, more like banana paste than banana pudding. The flavor was pretty good, but I will not be making it again.
I loved this simply because it tastes like homeade pudding. It is much better than the recipes where you have to add instant pudding mix! I think next time I will put the sliced bananas on top of the wafers and then add the pudding to keep from having blackening bananas on top.
this is a tasty and easy pudding. instead of wafers on the bottom, i use twinkies...yes twinkies and its wonderful!!!!!!!!!
Very creamy and easy to make. I moved south 11 years ago and wondered what all the fuss was about nana puddin...until I tried it! yum
I'll stick to my cooked vanilla pudding recipe. Although it had a good texture, the evaporated milk left a strange aftertaste. I also wouldn't recommend placing the bananas on top, as they will turn brown.
This was a winner at my house. I like the taste of homemade pudding much more than the instant kind so I was very glad to find this recipe that did NOT use a box of vanilla pudding. It had a rich creamy taste that was just right.
This is very, very good!!!
Delicious! I, too, used sweetened condensed milk as that was what I had, and just cut the sugar in half. It turned out great!
Very yummy. I didn't have vanilla wafers, so I used graham crackers. I also took the advice of another reviewer and created layers having two layers of each. Thanks for the recipe. Will be making again.
This is our favorite banana puddin recipe and we use the custard in things like cream puffs as well. The custard is awesome: creamy and just sweet enough. We layer the puddin/bananas/cookies about 3 times in a regular ol' bowl. Thanks for this great recipe!
What can I say? I have never had banana pudding before and I thought it would go over well. I don't think problem is recipe, don't think I like banana pudding. It was too sweet, and very thick. There were way too many 'nilla wafers in the pudding and they got soggy real quick. I cut this pudding with a knife to serve it. Thanks, but not for us.
This is the recipe for banana lover's! yum!
The consistency of the custard is thicker than what I'm normally used to in a banana pudding, but it tasted great!
I put cookies topped with bananas and pour half of mixture over. Then another layer of cookies and bananas and mixture, then top with layer of cookies. I have to eat it hot, it's so yummy!
I like this recipe. It's nice and creamy from the evaporated milk, and a lot easier than making the pudding from scratch. I topped it with marshmallows and browned them in the oven under the broiler for a couple minutes. Delicious!
Very creamy . I served this for a Birthday party. They loved it. I took the tip from another and doubled it. It made a 10 inch bowl full. I only had one box of Vanilla wafers and only four large bananas. The bowl couldn't have held any more. Still very good
This was excellent. I took a 9 x 13 pan and placed a package of Lorna Doone cookies on the bottom - all laid out and then added sliced bananas to the top of the cookies and then poured the pudding over the top. I added a container of cool whip to the top of the pudding. Needless to say - it was heaven! It got such rave reviews - even my very picky daughter loved it! It will definitely be made again and again.
This is a great recipe. I have made it many times. My husband loves it and cannot get enough of it. He says its the best banana pudding.
This was a good recipe; we modified it by putting it in a trifle dish and layering the cookies, pudding, and then bananas - all twice. Topping it with whipped cream makes for a pretty presentation. It was just slightly too sweet for us, so I may cut back the sugar next time we make it, but we would definitely make this one again since it was easy to make and assemble and had a good flavor.
I don't know where I went wrong, because I followed the recipe, but my pudding has been chilling in the fridge for several hours and just won't set. I am going to try bringing it back to a boil and adding more cornstarch in the hopes it will thicken it up, but I'm not feeling too hopeful...very disappointed...
As with another rater, the aftertaste totally disagreed with me. I do not see or understand the 5 star rating by others. I will not make this again and will stick with what I believe to be the best banana pudding recipe found on this site (Grandma's Banana Pudding) which I think is the best all time!
I'm rating this four stars because my kids loved it. I found it a bit too sweet for my taste.
Made this for a cookout. It was pretty good but did not taste like the recipe my mother makes. It was more banana tasting then cream tasting like hers. Would make again, but may try to get her recipe.
My family really liked this banana pudding. Not quite like mom's or mother-in-law's (their both from ky) but it had a really good flavor. I will definitely make again.
Excellent! This is so much better than Banana Pudding made with store bought boxed pudding! Well worth the extra work.
Just as good as my Mother's! A family favorite
Had the same problem as a couple of other reviewers: pudding wouldn't set. :( But we seem to be in a minority here, so maybe not the fault of the recipe.
This was good but very very sweet. I have not made it a second time yet, but will cut the sugar when I do.
We've made it like this for years. The only changes I made were all whole milk, plus a dash of salt (1 tsp for a triple batch). I tempered the eggs to avoid curdling (by that I mean I beat the eggs seperately, then cooked the remaining mixture until hot, then spooned the hot mixture about 3 cups but a cup at a time into the eggs, stirring constantly. Then added the egg mixture to the remaining pudding to keep cooking.) Stirring constantly also prevents sticking. Great! Thanks for posting.
Never thickened up. I tried the recipe two times and the second time I added a little more corn starch. I'm heart broken because I really wanted some good banana pudding. I figured anything with Kentucky in the name had to be good :( Maybe I should just call it banana cookie soup because that's what it is. Two dishes of it.
I made this to enjoy while watching The Kentucky Derby this year and it was very good. The pudding is rich and sweet, the cookie layer underneath helps to balance the whole thing. I will make again next year but, I know I will get asked to make it before the next derby.
THIS WAS DIFFERNT BUT TASTY.I HAVE NEVER COOKED PUDDING FOR BANANA PUDDING BEFORE IT WAS VERY CUSTARDY
My doughter and I made the Kentucky banana pudding and we surprised my husband ,who loves pudding .HE loved it ,we loved it and id deffently make it again. The recipe was easy and quick .thanks for sharing .
Have been using this recipe for 7 years or so...absolutely delicious. No modifications...this is REAL southern homemade banana pudding just like my grandma use to make....
Sorry did not work for me.
I started with 1/2 cup of sugar and it was already quite sweet. I couldn't imagine using the full amount. I used nonfat milks and it was a bit rubbery and I used low fat vanilla wafers and that was fine. It tasted pretty good. I was able to kill the aftertaste with a good dose of vanilla and very ripe bananas.
The flavors in this recipe remind me of the banana pudding I ate as a child. Authentic goodness!
I love this pudding
This was really good. I was looking for a creamier pudding recipe. This one is more light and fluffy, if that is what you prefer. I may just add some heavy cream to it next time. I also used real vanilla that was bought in Mexico. Thanks for the delicious recipe!!!
Made this recipe exactly the way it is other than soaking the bananas in lemon juice for a bit (then draining them) while starting the custard and cooking some of them with the custard as it was thickening. No problem with it thickening at any time as some reviews state. Yummy!! Added some of my son's mini "Nilla wafers" he takes in his lunch as an added touch to the top although a 13X9 pan did not require a 12 oz. box of vanilla wafers for the crust and extra can be added to the top as needed. I have a grandson who will eat the leftovers from the box. :o)
Dessert couldn't get any better! I brought the leftovers to work and by the time the second shift people came there wasn't any left!
this tasted fantastic except my bananas turned brown from being layered on top. So much for presentation. Also, I made this the night before and would not recommend doing this. I'd say this recipe is for same day serving.
I’ve made this three times already! Best banana pudding I’ve ever had! Made exactly like the recipe every time. Family favorite!! Thank you!
Great recipe! I only used 3/4 cup of sugar, replaced regular milk with coconut milk, and added a layer of bananas on top of the cookie crust. Absolutely delicious!
OMG. I made this yesterday and hubby finished it off today. Plus I have the ingredients to make the pudding in stock. Yea!!!
Call me sheltered - but I have never made pudding from scratch... this was very good. My husband loved it. Turned out tasty and beautiful.
Too sweet and I have a sweet tooth. I wondered if I accidently used sweetened condensed milk so checked the can in the trash and it was evaporated milk. It was sort of gloppy.
Great recipe for those of us who like to cook from scratch. I dislike the "chemical" flavor I taste in instant pudding and whipped topping. I whip real cream to top this and for an extra rich flavor add a block of cream cheese to the pudding while you are cooking it. This may need a little thinning with some extra milk, but adds a special tone. My husband, who normally does not eat dessert, requests this often. Thanks!
I made this for my cousins birthday party and everyone loved it. It did not take long for all of the pudding to disappear. I recommend that if you want to cook it a day early make the pudding first put it in the fridge and the next day put the pudding in the casserole dish with the layer of nilla wafers at the bottom and the bananas on the top. If the pudding doesn't thicken up turn the heat up more and it will get thicker faster.
Did not set up and banana turned brown
The first time I made this it didn't set at all. Then I learned in a class I took here in town when doing this you have to bring the temp up to 170 - 180 and then it's done. Tried it a second time and bingo it worked great. I also added 2 mashed bananas to this as I took it off the heat. I think it made it better tasting for what I was looking for. Thank you for the recipe and this one I am adding to my make it all the time list.
I made two changes to this recipe. I used all 2% milk instead of condensed milk and regular milk. Then I added one additional egg. This pudding is quick and easy to make and very delicious. It keeps well for a couple of days unlike puddings with a meringue topping. Much better flavor than store boxed pudding mixes.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections