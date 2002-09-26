Kentucky Banana Pudding

This is my grandmother's recipe! A version with a cookie crust.

Recipe by Melly Neel

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 40 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 to 12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • In a saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, cornstarch, egg, evaporated milk and regular milk. Mix together well and stir until thick. Remove from heat; add vanilla and mix well.

  • In a large bowl or casserole dish, arrange a layer of cookies. Pour pudding mixture over cookies and top with a layer of sliced bananas. Refrigerate until chilled.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
461 calories; protein 8g; carbohydrates 79.1g; fat 13.4g; cholesterol 40.6mg; sodium 207.2mg. Full Nutrition
