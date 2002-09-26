Kentucky Banana Pudding

First, I doubled the recipe like some reviewers suggested, and it turned out being the perfect amount for my Pyrex triffle dish. Secondly, I decreased the sugar to 3/4 cup like some of the reviewers suggested. Next, I used only 2% milk because I didn't want an aftertaste like some of the reviewers commented and I also wanted to make this pudding 100% from scratch. Note: Dissolve the cornstarch in 1/2 cup of milk first and stir the lumps out. Pour the milk in the saucepan first, then the sugar, and after it dissolves, the egg (before the pan heats too much and creates scrambled eggs), and the cornstarch mixture. I used a stainless steel pot and a whisk. Patience is key because if you take it off of the heat too early, the custard will never thicken. I whisked for a long time and kept pulling the whisk up out of the pan to see if it had cooked; and eventually, there was no more egg white globs, everything was all dissolved and had a common consistency. Following the advice of one of the reviewers, I added the bananas to the hot custard after it thickened. I thought that I could skip the step of slicing and placing the bananas on the cookies, which can be time consuming. But by trying to shortcut, it left the bananas tasting "raw" with a bite. The cookies had softened, but the bananas were now crunchy. How gross. But adding the bananas to the hot custard flavored it so much that the actual bananas weren't necessary. The consistency of the custard was nice.