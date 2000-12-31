Easy Creamy Vanilla Fudge

68 Ratings
  • 5 16
  • 4 13
  • 3 17
  • 2 7
  • 1 15

This is really yummy fudge. It's creamy, easy and tastes great! There are lots of things you can add to this recipe!

By Stephanie

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
20
Yield:
15 to 20 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Grease a 9x5 inch pan. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • In a 3 quart saucepan, over very low heat, mix together confectioners sugar, butter, milk, vanilla, and salt until mixture is creamy.

  • Pour quickly into greased 9x5 inch pan. Refrigerate until firm, then cut into squares. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
121 calories; protein 0.1g; carbohydrates 22.6g; fat 3.5g; cholesterol 9.3mg; sodium 25.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022