Easy Creamy Vanilla Fudge

I think the problem people are having with the consistency has nothing to do with the recipe, but more to do with how long thei they're cooking it. The sugar needs tie to break down. I cooked mine on medium heat, stirring constantly until I saw steam. Then I turned it down to low and stirred it until the consistency seemed to be more runny than creamy. I walked away for a second to put a dish in the sink, when I came back, the top had slightly crusted. I to that as a cue it was ready. I poured the majority into a small pyrex pan, and used a red gel did coloring with the rest. I drizzled that over top, and used a skewer to swirl it a little and give it character. I piped it in the freezer and within an hour it had set! Definitely mite of a fudge consistency than I expected from the reviews. All in all, it is pretty sweet, but if that's what you're looking for, this is great! ***note: I used REAL pure vanilla, not extract**