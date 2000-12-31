Easy Creamy Vanilla Fudge
This is really yummy fudge. It's creamy, easy and tastes great! There are lots of things you can add to this recipe!
The fudge was great, I have made two batches of it now, I used heavy cream instead of milk, made it extra creamy, also added chopped walnuts.Read More
Not creamy at all. I've been in search of a great vanilla fudge -- like from the Jersey Shore. This is NOT it. It tastes like hardened confectioner's sugar.Read More
The fudge was great, I have made two batches of it now, I used heavy cream instead of milk, made it extra creamy, also added chopped walnuts.
This recipe is always very soft, and will not harden. But it tastes alot better if you add more butter and vanilla than the recipe calls for.
I try not to give bad reviews, but this recipe wasn't great. I made it last night and it did taste mostly like hardened confectioner's sugar. Today, after sitting, it's a little better. So maybe it will be even better tomorrow, but I won't make it again. Mine did harden okay though, no problem there like in some other reviews.
Sure it is easy but it was so runny that my husband and I added in 7 ounces of marshmallow fluff and then it turned out good.
The consistency was just fine. Take your time, cook slowly on low heat, and use real butter. It doesn't take a genius to figure out that if it looks thin you add a little more sugar too thick- add more cream/ milk. It does, however, need more flavor, and the color is bright-white, not like the picture. This is a great versatile base that allows you to add different flavors (peanut butter, coconut, brown sugar. maple, peppermint...). You can go wild with your own creativity.
This recipes stinks. It taste nothing like vanilla and it doesn't even cut into square. It's wat to soft for anything.
This Fudge is not only gorgeous,but has a lovely texture and creamy taste! *****'s 2 u!
this fudge was tasty and creamy but more like a frosting than a fudge. i tried the recipe with 3oz of dark chocolate added in which made it set much better and it turned out more like a fudge.
This fudge recipe is my favorite. It is so creamy smooth.
This is really easy to make,and is very yummy.
very good and very creamy it melts in your mouth. and very easy.
this recipe is very simple to make but it will not harden. i have made it twice and both times it does get hard enough to be called fudge. it cant be cut in any way. but i do like the taste of it.
This would have to be the worst fudge that I have ever tasted. I read some mixed reveiws on hear, but decided to take a chance any way. It is not fudge it is not at all creamy hardened confectioners sugar. DO NOT TRY TO MAKE THIS RECIPE! you will just be disapointed.
I've never made any kind of fudge before, I don't think, and I've hardly ever even tasted vanilla fudge either, so I may not be a good judge of this recipe. It was pretty quick and easy, and tasted okay to me. The vanilla flavor was fairly noticeable, and this was on the sweet side. I was a little surprised that the fudge had a slightly grainy texture to it (I guess the sugar transformed somehow). In little portions, it lasted me for over ten days. I probably won't make this again (I think I much prefer chocolate or even peanut butter fudge), but I can at least say this is worth a try.
This recipe is very poor. I have tried it twice now to make sure it wasn't something I did! It wasn't. I am sorry I wasted ingredients a second time. It didn't set, it was a mess to clean up, not at all what I know as vanilla fudge.
It was amazing! I herd some veiws that it's best to put it in the freezer, but I didn't understand that... I put it in the fridge and it was perfect! I added a pinch more vanilla. My family and I love it.
This was delicious! I read the other reviews which said that "no matter what they did they could never get it to harden". For anyone else making this recipe, what I did was put the fudge in the freezer! It hardened all the way! Yum!
This is icing, not fudge. Don't waste your time.
This was not a good rercipe it tasted like hard sugar.
Really creamy, and is really nice.
This tastes like cheap icing. If you don't cook it long enough, it's runny, if you cook it too long, it flakes and hardens. But it really does taste just like hardened confectioner's sugar.
This really is NOT awful. It is very sweet, but as stated fudge is sweet. I think the word creamy; however, does not apply. Reminds me of a vanilla fudge Russell Stover used to make....but not like the Jersey shore. It is a very easy fix for a sweet tooth craving...just not something you would serve to friends.
i want to make this fudge but my mom wont by the confectioners sugar so i wanna know if u cud use regular white sugar
Do not try this recipe. It's disgusting. It tastes like frosting.
This fudge was very quick and easy, but it really didn't taste that good. It was way too sugary, but it was ok for homemade.
This makes terrible fudge, but amazing frosting (especially if you want a frosting that will semi-harden).
This was really easy to make, but it doesn't taste good at all. I agree with an above reviewer who said it tastes like hardened confectioners sugar.
this fudge was bad.it tastes just like confectioners sugar w/a slight vanilla taste.too soft too.the directions say just cook until smooth.it should have times or something because it was way too soft if you just cook til smooth.it was super easy.
I just made this...it turned out great and was quite tasty with a creamy texture. I added some brown sugar and about 1/2 tsp of molasses to give it a richer flavour. I would not hesitate to offer this to guests.
This is wonderful. Although the directions do not say it, I cooked the recipe until it reached soft ball stage on a candy thermometer. It was fabulous. I also added a teaspoon of cinnamon. It came out tasting like a cinnamon bun icing. My kids loved it.
We tried this recipe at our family holiday baking day and loved it. As a matter of fact, we are all already out of it and I have to make another batch. It is sweet, but isn't all fudge? It is super easy to make! I would recommend bringing back to room temperature after refrigerating before cutting it.
It definitely wasn't a proper fudge but whatever it was, we loved it! It was very easy, but if you're looking for a proper fudge then use some other recipe but if you want to, like me, just make a delicious dessert then this is perfect!
this recipe was easy, but the taste was very sugary. It wasn't very creamy, but if other ingredients were added, the powdered sugar flavor could be masked.
This is the worst fudge recipe I have ever used. It as soon as I take it out of the refrigerator it starts to melt. I would not recommend this to ANYONE. Its grainy not creamy...its horrible.
if you need a quick fudge fix, this is it! while it reminds me somewhat of cake frosting set at fudge, my son and I really enjoyed it.
Did not harden. Tastes like butter and sugar. I never made fudge that didn't harden until now. You always bring to a boil and boil until it hardens when you drop some in a cold glass of water. I knew this but followed the recipe anyway and viola mushy fudge.
very good fudge ,added nuts and cranberries
This product didn't turn out quite as I had hoped, too soft, however I popped it in the freezer after cutting into squares, whatever size suits you, while I melted some semi sweet chocolate chips and when it was frozen really hard I dipped each piece into the melted chocolate and placed each piece on a parchment paper covered cookie sheet. The fudge needs to be kept as frozen as possible prior to the chocolate covering it, or it's too soft to coat, but once hardened they are more like a vanilla soft centered chocolates... Pretty tasty :0)
I love the recipe. It is very easy to make and tastes great.
I added coconut to it, and it was quite tasty
Didn't get hard like fudge should
I was hopeful. I really wanted to like it, but it's just too sweet. It needs something to dilute the taste of sugar.
Easy to make =- used ingredients that I have on hand...However, I was disappointed on the outcome..Its probably me. I guess I just dont like fidge afterall.
YummmO I made this Vanilla Fudge tonight. I was looking for something sweet to make, and not having alot of ingredients on hand at 5:00 AM, I looked up Vanilla Fudge because I thought I had enough ingredients for a simple, quick vanilla fudge. I made this one and it was easy, firmed up nicely .. and it tastes yummy. I put in the freezer for a little while and then in the fridge. I did add extra vanilla, but that is all extra. One thing I should say is that I used skim milk and it did not alter the recipe at all, although I do know whole milk or cream would have made it even better and creamier. I am just as happy with it like it is. I love it and would make it again. Thank you.
It's not even worth a star at all. I made this "fudge" exactly how the recipe reads and I may as well have opened up a can of sweetened condensed cream and spread it out into a pan because that's what it tasted like. It was left in refrigerator 24 hours to harden but never did. Maybe ingredients were omitted from the recipe, I don't know but I do know, I will never make this again.
i been a cook for 45 years making tons of fudge over years i dont do reviews but this one is not good at all they need to work out details more on rescipe then repost at this point i wont try this ever again till its fixed
It’s soft and won’t harden but otherwise it’s good
add almond milk for best flavor
This fudge was good, but waaay too sweet. I don't know what I did wrong, but the fudge was creamy.
I used 3tbsp sweetened condensed milk, a splash of almond milk (it was getting a bit thick), and matcha powder. Gonna sprinkle crushed cashews atop.
I was not sure how long to cook this recipe? I cooked it all together and poured it in my pan, I am not sure if it is going to set up. It was all creamed together when I poured it but not very thick. I am really hoping it sets up. Can someone tell me how long to cook the mixture? Also should it come to a boil? Thanks
I think the problem people are having with the consistency has nothing to do with the recipe, but more to do with how long thei they're cooking it. The sugar needs tie to break down. I cooked mine on medium heat, stirring constantly until I saw steam. Then I turned it down to low and stirred it until the consistency seemed to be more runny than creamy. I walked away for a second to put a dish in the sink, when I came back, the top had slightly crusted. I to that as a cue it was ready. I poured the majority into a small pyrex pan, and used a red gel did coloring with the rest. I drizzled that over top, and used a skewer to swirl it a little and give it character. I piped it in the freezer and within an hour it had set! Definitely mite of a fudge consistency than I expected from the reviews. All in all, it is pretty sweet, but if that's what you're looking for, this is great! ***note: I used REAL pure vanilla, not extract**
This is a great recipe! I don't know why everyone was saying this is bad. It's very creamy, and there are perfect amounts of each ingredient. Tastes just like real fudge!
Not good. Can't imagine where the 4 and 5 star ratings came from.
Husband enjoyed it very much and others have called it good and not bad. very soft though, I highly recommend NOT using wax paper to make layers in a dish, you'll either eat paper or end up throwing it away. Super easy to make though!
I liked this fudge because it's an easy and simple way to quickly satisfy a sweet tooth. I only made a small amount of the recipe as a treat for myself so just made individual candies in mini cupcake papers. Also added peanut butter for extra flavor and a dollop of chocolate syrup on top before I popped the fudge in my mouth!
This fudge turned out well, I followed the recipe except use a small amount of the mixture in a separate bowl and added 1 1/2 Tablespoon of peanut butter to it and that too was very tasty. Thanks I will be using this recipe again.
