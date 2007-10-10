One Dish Chicken Noodles

Combination of wide egg noodles, chicken cubes, peas and chicken gravy.

Recipe by Susan DiMario

Directions

  • Heat oil in large skillet. Cube chicken into bite size pieces and brown in hot oil. Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, boil noodles in water until soft, then drain. Add hot cooked noodles to chicken in skillet and pour in gravy and peas. Stir together until ingredients are covered/coated with gravy. Cover skillet, reduce heat to medium low and let simmer for 10 minutes until gravy and peas are hot. Serve directly from the skillet.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
450 calories; protein 31.2g; carbohydrates 57.7g; fat 9.3g; cholesterol 100.3mg; sodium 649.6mg. Full Nutrition
