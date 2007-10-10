One Dish Chicken Noodles
Combination of wide egg noodles, chicken cubes, peas and chicken gravy.
I made this last night, I added a can of cream of chicken soup to make it creamy, and some garlic powder, pepper and steak sauce. I thought it was ok, but my son and my husband LOVED it, It was so easy to make, I will definaly do this one again!!!Read More
Considering how easy this is, it's wonderful. It's a little bland for me, but some black pepper (or white pepper) should fix that up. I found canned peas to be a little too mushy, even when added at the last possible second, so I think we'll just have them on the side next time. My only question is why this is called "One Dish Chicken Noodles" when the recipe calls for two large pans? Oh well, it's still easy, fast and even nutritious if you choose the ingredients well.
This is good. I have a similar recipe that uses canned cream of chicken soup instead of the gravy...just add some water to get the consistency you like. I like to have corn on the side.
This recipe was great, I read several reviews and took some advice to complete my dish. I started out by using 2 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, to saute 1 clove of fresh garlic and half of a medium onion. I added my chicken was the garlic began to brown along with a little Seasonal Salt, sweet basil, and pepper. From there I followed the directions to a "T", but once finished, I added a coating of Parmesan cheese. This is a great dish and a do over in our household!
This was so easy and tasted so good. We made homemade noodles for ours, it took longer but tasted great.
Awsome & simple. I used Healthy Harvest egg noodles and didn't use any chicken as I dont really like meat that much, and used ALOT of can peas, it was sooooo yummy.
This dish proves you don't need a long list of ingredients and complicated steps to make a tasty dinner. Thank you for sending this in! My family, especially the teen in our house, loved this. The only addition I made was some pepper.
Good, but a little bland.
We are not big fans of peas at our house but I found fresh broccoli steamed then added Tasted great.
The dish was a little bland, so I made sure to add enough pepper as well as sauteed some garlic with the chicken to add some flavor! It tasted like a hearty chicken soup, without all the liquid.
Good. Don't like peas, so I stir fried some broccoli. I added a splash of soy sauce and a little ginger too. Yum.
THIS WAS SO EASY AND SO GOOD. THE ONLY THING I CHANGED WAS USING CANNED PEAS INSTEAD OF FROZEN. THIS ONE IS A DEFINITE KEEPER.
I really enjoyed this recipe. My husband, who is very picky, also ate it too days in a row. He hates leftovers! I added a can of cream of chicken soup per other reviews and cracked black pepper and garlic powder.
did something similar. cooked 8 chx tenders with s 7 p, garlic and onion powder and poultry seasoning. remove from pan, add 1/2 carton chicken broth and equal water added egg noodles then cut up chicken and added back in.then added 1 pkt chx gravy cook for 10 minutes while steaming brociolli on side. should be simple enough for all my picky eaters to enjoy
good and simple. The kids loved it ate it all up!
Very good and very fast. Will definitely make this again. Thanks for the recipe.
Just made this for dinner, it was simple, had all the ingredients, and was quick. And the best part ALL my kids liked it!
Bland. It needs more spices. I seasoned the chicken with salt, pepper, and garlic before I cooked it, and added some parmesan cheese to the mixture and it was still a little bland. Probably won't make this again.
i used packaged gravy because that is what i had. 1 chicken & 1 country gravy prepared them seperately then combined them and added 2 cups shreadded cheddar cheese before pouring over the chicken & pasta mixture. it was a last minute meal and worked our to be a new family favorite!
Not bad for a quick meal. Used homemade gravy rather than bought. And used broccoli in place of peas.
My husband I both enjoyed this. We omitted the peas and added salt, pepper and garlic powder to the chicken as it was browning. This is a wonderful quick, weeknight recipe that you can prepare with items from your pantry. I will definitely add this to my go to list.
Super fast and easy. My 15 yr old son loves making this. Very versatile recipe and can use any veggies, not just peas.
very good and so simple!! Added ginger and pepper. Next time will add mushrooms. So easy!! Thank you!!
Good comfort food!!!
I'm always on the lookout for easy recipes with minimum cooking involved. This was very easy and very good. My husband and son liked it, and my son is actually going to cook it when he's on his own in a few weeks - now that's an easy recipe! And the chicken, noodles and gravy make it a comfort food dinner. Thanks, Susan.
Wow....super fast! I like that. Meat, veggies, side...all in one and in less than 15 minutes.
This was a great recipe. You can cutomize it anyway you like. I did not think there would be enough gravy but it turned out just right.
Great way to use leftover chicken from my cook 2 chickens at once night. Simple and tasty.
This would a good start for a good recipe. The only thing I don't like is the taste of the chicken gravy. I did add the gravy but tweaked it by mixing 2 tablespoons of flour with a cup of milk to make more of a cream gravy. It totally changed the taste. I'm a country girl and there just isn't anything better than cream gravy .
i made it according to the posted recipe. It needed a little extra spice for my taste. Added a little garlic.
This is a quick and easy idea. I modified it to suit our tastes and for the ingredients that I had on hand, but that is the beauty of this recipe.
Deboned a rotisserie chicken. 4 cups of frozen vegetables , 12 oz cooked egg noodles. Added a can of cream of chicken along with the 2 jars of chicken gravy. Salt, Garlic, Pepper, Onion Powder, and a splash of Worcestershire Sauce...its very good. Thank you ??
I didn't make any changes except to add carrots as it was pictured. I wish I had, this was bland and just tasted like the gravy from the jar. Terrible...
it was really easy to make and was really good! I will definitely be making it again.
Very easy and very tasty. I seasoned chicken with garlic, salt, pepper, and onion powder. I also used frozen peas and carrots just for a bit more variety.
This was so bland I could barely eat it. This needs a lot more seasoning. Maybe i will try to doctor up the leftovers since it made such a huge amount.
used leftover rotisserie chicken and added a little cream of chicken soup. Pepper to taste.
