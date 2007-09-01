Cheeseburger Pie
Pie for dinner! Easier than cooking cheeseburgers and pretty enough for company.
Pie for dinner! Easier than cooking cheeseburgers and pretty enough for company.
This is quick, easy and turns out perfectly every time. I make the following changes: decrease Worcestershire to 1/2 tsp & add 1/2 tsp dry mustard to the cheese topping; add 1/2 tsp oregano and substitute plain salt for the seasoned salt in the meat mixture. Leftovers reheat well. Add a salad and you're done.Read More
While I received strange looks from family and my unexpected drop-in guest when I told them what dinner would be, the pie was eaten and proclaimed "pretty good". It smells and looks just like meatloaf, except in a pie shell. I think this would be perfect for a play group lunch, as it is VERY filling. Be warned, however...if the name turns you off, stay away.Read More
This is quick, easy and turns out perfectly every time. I make the following changes: decrease Worcestershire to 1/2 tsp & add 1/2 tsp dry mustard to the cheese topping; add 1/2 tsp oregano and substitute plain salt for the seasoned salt in the meat mixture. Leftovers reheat well. Add a salad and you're done.
While I received strange looks from family and my unexpected drop-in guest when I told them what dinner would be, the pie was eaten and proclaimed "pretty good". It smells and looks just like meatloaf, except in a pie shell. I think this would be perfect for a play group lunch, as it is VERY filling. Be warned, however...if the name turns you off, stay away.
VERY nice dinner alternative to cheeseburgers or meatloaf. The eggy layer with cheese really takes it to another level. I tried another Cheeseburger pie recipe here, and it was fine, but this was much yummier. I used pre-made puff pastry dough for the crust, and added a little extra pepper to spice things up a little. Rave reviews!
definitely meatloaf pie not cheeseburger pie. it was good, but i probably won't make it again.
This reminded me more of a deconstructed meatloaf than a Cheeseburger Pie. My hubby made this, so maybe he did something incorrect. I will make again to see if I get a better result.
This is definitely quick and tasty! I didn't really follow the recipe... I used Lipton onion soup mix in my ground beef, added Rotel tomatoes and ketchup to the mixture. The family LOVED IT! My son said this is his next favorite dish.
Husband loved the pie, not big on the sauce though. I added 1/4 cup romano to the meat mixture, was VERY good!! I will make this again!
This recipe was really easy, especially since I used a storebought premade pie shell! But it just wasn't as yummy as I thought it would be. My family wasn't a big fan of it either, although my little 3 and 18 mo olds ate it just fine. But I won't be making it again.
This is a recipe that I make several types a month. The whole family loves it.
I thought this was wonderful. The only part I had a problem with was the topping. It overflowed. I had to bake the pie on a cookie sheet to catch the spillover. But the flavor deserves 5 stars! The worcestershire sauce added a great flavor to the topping. My husband & I finished the whole thing in one night :) My kids wouldn't touch it, though.
Good quicky. I used crushed tomatoes with seasonings instead of tomato sauce. Kids love it!
I love this recipe- I have been making a variation for years. I also add dried mustard to the topping and sub ketchup for the tomato sauce. I also like to add a little oregano to the ground beef just for personal taste. Very filling easy meal!
I made this recipe while in Australia where certain ingredients are a little different. Due to this, I skipped the garnish sauce. Despite variations I found this to be a great fast meal. I even froze part of it for the next week and it was still good reheated.
This was a hit with my family. I made a few changes based on what I had on hand and would do it the same way next time. Instead of tomato sauce mixed with the meat, I used ketchup. We also dipped in ketchup instead of the cocktail sauce and it was perfect. I also added some minced garlic to the ground beef and onion. My kids don't like green peppers so I passed on them. This is a pretty simple recipe that we all enjoyed. My kids rated it 5 out of 5 too.
my whole family loved it! and were picky eaters..i skipped the breadcrumbs.
Great meal idea. It turned out amazing.
This is a great starting point and a very forgiving recipe as far as playing with the ingredients. My family likes it, but I've made some changes. I decreased the amount of bread crumbs by half so it doesn't taste like meatloaf. I added bit of salt and increased the onion since my family isn't crazy about peppers. I put more tomato sauce in and added some chopped dill pickle. I also added garlic powder to give it some additional flavor. I also add some mustard to the filling, about 2 tablespoons. This makes it taste more like a hamburger. The topping is good, although I do add a bit more Worchestershire Sauce since I think it adds some tang to the cheese.
This is a great basic recipe. My 2-year old loves it! I did not do the cocktail/tomato sauce topping due to time/ingredient limitations. I think you could put a full can of tomato sauce in it and bypass the topping. I also used black pepper instead and it still tasted good. For the pie crust, the store-brand generic pie crust I've used the first 3 times I made this, worked much better than the brand-name kind I used the last time I made this (which was horribly dry and crusty). I served it with corn in the pie or on the side. Both taste great!
We all liked this pretty well but thought it tasted more like a meatloaf than a cheeseburger. It is very simple to make, especially if you use a store-bought crust.
This is delicious and I would definitely make it again! The only change I made was that I used puff pastry instead of a pie shell. Only one change I would make: as much as I love cheese, I would probably cut back & maybe use only 1 cup instead of 2. It does sort of taste like a meatloaf, but it's still very good & maybe kids who wouldn't normally eat meatloaf, might eat this!
Although a littl apprehensive at first this is fantastic - full of flavour! I made my own pastry and added some parmesan to it to give it an extra bit of cheese flavour - we will definately be making this again a hit with everyone!
I was surprised at how good this was. It really tastes like a cheeseburger! The recipe was easy enough that the kids could help put it together too. I served it with coleslaw and fries for a nice easy meal.
Quick easy and good. I tried the garnish sauce, but I think it was better with plain old ketchup.
This pie was pretty good. My kids didn't love it, but they all had seconds. One thing: I was out of tomato sauce, so I substituted tomato puree. That was the only bad thing in it! We will definately have this again.
One of hubby's favorites. I use refrigerated crust and pre-bake for about 5-8 minutes before adding meat mixture. Add more tomato sauce and omit sauce. It's a keeper
A quick meal to put together and have ready for everyone in less than an hour.
My kids love this recipe. I make the crust out of a recipe in this app as well. I had leftover so I went ahead and made some mini pies for snack tmw.
Made this one last night. I took some of the tips off of other reviews. Added some garlic while cooking the meat mixture and added a can of drained Rotel when adding the tomato sauce to meat. Also served with sliced jalepenos! Good stuff and enough leftovers for lunch today!!
Good. Fast to make. Filling!
A wonderful main dish! We enjoyed it very much!
We absolutely love this recipe. I did make a couple of additions. I add a clove of chopped garlic in with the onion and bell pepper and added a drained can of Rotel tomatoes in with the tomato sauce. I also added a Tbsp. of mustard to the topping mixture. Really gives it a neat zing!
Yes, I had to make a change . I did not have a bell pepper so I added a half cup of chopped fresh mushrooms and a half cup of sliced cherry tomatoes with everything else the same and wow what a happy accident! It was spectacular! Such a scrumptious recipe. This will be a "go to" fav...Thanks! Danna from Texas
I really wanted to like this but the eggy layer just killed it for me. 3 stars because my hubby liked it.
I liked the recipe alot, so did my fiance. He is a big man with a large appetite, and it did him well.
My family loved this!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections