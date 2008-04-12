Chocolate Decadence Yule Log

A lovely presentation! This cake was a bit sweet to my personal liking, however others did enjoy it. A friend who is a professional baker said it was very good. A few points: * An "airplane bottle" size of Tia Maria liquor had exactly the 3 TBSP needed for the recipe. * I substituted 'sugar in the raw' rather than white sugar for the cake batter and it worked out fine. (I used regular sugar for filling/icing). * Since most "bakers chocolate" in my area comes in 1/2 oz squares rather than 1 oz., I wasn't sure about how many to use but I stuck with the ounces in the recipe rather than number of squares and it was fine. I rarely bake, but followed the directions and found the cake easy to make and decorate. I would have liked to add the meringue mushrooms, but ran out of time. The cake made a nice presentation. The only thing I would have preferred personally is a lighter, less sweet filling (the cream cheese filling was about as sweet as a can of cake icing that you buy at the store and I'm not used to it). I look forward to making this again, perhaps adjusting for a less sweet filling/icing (chocolate whipped cream?) and giving myself more time to have fun with decorating the log with meringue mushrooms, chocolate shavings, etc. I found that the confectioners sugar has to be sprinkled on the log immediately before serving as it soaks right into the icing otherwise.