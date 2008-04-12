Chocolate Decadence Yule Log
A classic holiday cake that is so rich, it makes you feel absolutely decadent! You roll it up jelly roll style, and then decorate it to look like a log.
Made this yesterday: easy and delicious!! A few tips: To prevent the cake from breaking/cracking, you need to roll it up in the cloth IMMEDIATELY after taking it out of the oven! Also, the more you whip your eggs (I used a stand mixer on high for ~5 minutes), the lighter and fluffier your cake will be. I used a recipe for chocolate silk frosting instead (from good housekeeping), so it wasn't as sweet as the cream cheese would have been... which I think was the right choice! It actually got better the next day--the frosting kept the cake nice and moist, and after a night in the fridge the flavors were really well blended.Read More
Although I was pretty happy with the overall taste of this dessert and it got rave reviews, I probably won't make it again for a long time. The rolling part of the cake was very difficult and my "log" ended up looking rather beat up. However, the frosting covered it up enough to make it look presentable and all of my friends loved it!
This was exactly what I've been looking for for years. We traditionnally have a buche (or yule log) for Christmas, and I've tried many recipes before I reached what I was expecting with this one. It is so easy too. It took me less than one hour to have this one ready on my serving plate (if not for refrigeration time, of course). I used Bailey's as coffee liqueur, and its taste came out fine.
This was awesome! I decided to fill the cake with all the frosting since it was a "to go" dessert~traveled well this way. The next time I made it I added Razzamatazz~cheaper then Chambord~instead of coffee liquior~turned out great. I might also just make a cream cheese filling like I do for my pumpkin rolls and sprinkle crushed peppermint candies over the cream cheese before rerolling! Or add cream de menthe and add the candies. The combinations are endless! Thanks for a great recipe :) I love the "wow" responses!!!
Just use cream or butter cream and have a really good yule log you can enjoy,keep the cream cheese for bagels and cheese cake.
Very good! Looked sooo pretty. I used brewed coffee instead of coffee liqueur, and it still had a lovely flavor. Thanks!!
This was a multi-step recipe and the mistake I made was to roll the cake too late making it crack. The filling and frosting was too sweet and a bit runny with the chocolate coagulating into pieces. For an easy to make and use frosting recipe, the Sturdy Whipped Cream Frosting on this site is perfect with cocoa added to your taste one tablespoon at a time. It fixed all of the cracks and the cake looked and tasted great. Also, use a fork to make the log marks on the cake. With these changes, it is just like the French restaurant's yule log where I used to work. You don't need to use the liqueur; it's fine without it. Nobody knew the difference at the restaurant.
All I can say is "WOW!" I made this for our Christmas Day dinner, and it knocked people out! Chocolaty and creamy, truly decadent! (I garnished with the Meringue Mushrooms from this site, also a "keeper" recipe."
This is a good, solid recipe. It assembled just as described - no problems. The cake is excellent and the icing received good to rave reviews.
Really tasty, easy to make, excellent flavor. It also freezes well.
I made this for a work party...everyone thought I got it at a bakery. Tasted great, looked great, and was surprisingly easy to make.
i used peanut butter chips meltedin place of the semisweet chocolate in the frosting/filling and boy was it good and the log looked more like wood too.
The consistency of the cake batter might seem weird or foamy when you mix it but after it is baked it comes out moist as it should. When you transfer the batter to your jelly pan make sure that the batter is envenly coated in all corners. Do not over bake. Make sure that you are using a 10" x 15" jelly roll pan. Also** when tempering your chocolate always have it on low heat and stir it often. Do not add any liquid to it because it will harden your chocolate. If your chocolate hardens then just break it up and add it to the cream cheese/confectioner sugar and mix it in your kitchen Aid mixer or hand mixer. Also, I make mini Yule logs out of the large roll. Just cut it in 4' pieces and roll length wise. The picture that I posted is of a mini roll. I founf some chocolate animals and Kris Kringle at my local German deli.
Thin slices! Chocolate Decadence it is! Try serving with a scoop of peppermint ice cream. Very rich and delicious. Notes: Wrap cake immediately when it comes out of the oven; cool completely (i left it in a cold oven overnite, had no problem with cracking when unrolling). Easier to make than it looks. Definitely worth the effort.
Not a bad recipie, i changes the Coffee liqueur to a sweet rum to give it a warmer taste. We use this cake as the "kick off" for the night that all our guests arrive. Still looks appitizing even after you cut a piece off.
My cake was not as light and fluffy as the ones in store, a bit on the hard side,(shame on me) and the frosting was a bit sweet for my taste, but I don't like a sweet frosting. I will try this again anyways since it was fun. Thank you!
I made this on a whim for Christmas Eve dessert. I didn't add the mocha flavoring in either the cake or filling/icing just because I didn't want a coffee flavor to it. It was simple & quick to bake and rolled together nicely. It was a very rich dessert and almost too rich to truly enjoy. I'm a sweet lover and even I had trouble trying to finish my 3/4" slice. Not that it wasn't delicious, just incredibly rich & sweet.
Great recipe! I used chocolate ganash for the frosting because I like th bark look better.
excellent! I've been playing with different fillings but it tastes great and lookd good. I found (by accident) thatyou can get a more realistic bark look if you do the final frosting touches with your fingers.
I can only rate and comment on the cake part because I used a whipped cream filling and a stovetop chocolate frosting recipe (from Allrecipes). The cake tastes great, but compared to other roll cake recipes I've made this was harder to work with. A little extra care and lots of frosting hides most defects.
Simple, savory and sweet! I followed the recipe exactly and it turned out perfect. Thank you for sharing your recipe!
WONDERFUL recipe! It worked PERFECTLY, and it was the first time I had ever tried a jellyroll-type dessert. Just make sure you follow the directions specifically and you'll be a happy camper. (Best chocolate frosting I've made in years, too!)
I considered 3 different yule log recipes before making this. I selected this based on it using all purpose flour instead of cake flour and the fact that the filling and icing were the same and that the entire recipe was chocolate. I do not like changing a recipe the first time through however, I did substitute 1 T of Grand Marnier for the 1 T of coffee flavored liqueur in the filling. The end result was excellent both in presentation and in taste. I think this could be a repeat dessert in the future. I wasted no time in rolling my cake in a non-terry towel, but I did have some sticking to both the parchment and also the towel after the cake cooled. I would have liked a little more detail in decorating the side branch--my cake did not seem long enough to cut a piece for the side branch. I would say this is an intermediate recipe that looks like expert level. I particularly liked the taste of the filling--the cream cheese is unidentifiable and just has a nice light chocolate taste.
A lovely presentation! This cake was a bit sweet to my personal liking, however others did enjoy it. A friend who is a professional baker said it was very good. A few points: * An "airplane bottle" size of Tia Maria liquor had exactly the 3 TBSP needed for the recipe. * I substituted 'sugar in the raw' rather than white sugar for the cake batter and it worked out fine. (I used regular sugar for filling/icing). * Since most "bakers chocolate" in my area comes in 1/2 oz squares rather than 1 oz., I wasn't sure about how many to use but I stuck with the ounces in the recipe rather than number of squares and it was fine. I rarely bake, but followed the directions and found the cake easy to make and decorate. I would have liked to add the meringue mushrooms, but ran out of time. The cake made a nice presentation. The only thing I would have preferred personally is a lighter, less sweet filling (the cream cheese filling was about as sweet as a can of cake icing that you buy at the store and I'm not used to it). I look forward to making this again, perhaps adjusting for a less sweet filling/icing (chocolate whipped cream?) and giving myself more time to have fun with decorating the log with meringue mushrooms, chocolate shavings, etc. I found that the confectioners sugar has to be sprinkled on the log immediately before serving as it soaks right into the icing otherwise.
Simple to make. Tastes delicious. Just be sure to sift confectioners sugar (an oversight on my part) or you get little white spots in the frosting. Wonderful recipe!
This recipe was excellent. A couple of additions I made, first, I added chocolate sauce on top of the cake prior to rolling and second instead of using the frosting inside of the cake, I put whipped heavy cream on top of the chocolate sauce and then rolled it and placed the frosting on top. Yummy!
Fantastic Recipe. I have been making sponge roll cakes for years, this one turned out extremely well. My family doesn't care for coffee flavourings therefore I substituted liquer for some cabernet-franc icewine I had on hand... a wonderful flavour, reminiscent of black forest cake... I will definitely make this again, and won't wait for next Christmas !
Perfect ratios and the directions are great. I have made other yule logs in the past, but this is the recipe I will use from now on. I made 2 smaller "logs" so the cooking time was shorter, but if you follow the directions, it will roll perfectly. Also because I did the two smaller logs I had to make more frosting...not that I minded licking the beaters :)
I just made this recipe for Christmas. I followed the recipe exactly and I was disappointed. The cake itself was dry and didn't roll - it broke so I layered it instead. The cream cheese frosting was way too sweet for our family, and one day later there is still half a roll left. I would not use this recipe again.
omg the BEST and super easy cakeish logish thing... or whatever, between this and some truffles, we have plenty of choclate
too sweet
First time making a yule log and it's perfect. Only change to recipe was using unsweetened chocolate for the icing as well.
Dry cake. Icing didn't work either. :-(
I am very disappointed in this recipe. Some red flags along the way that this is not a good recipe: very little chocolate (only 2 oz?!?!), and it produced very little batter. Chocolate decadence it is not. It did roll nicely but what paper-thin sponge wouldn't? I've learned my lesson about trying random recipes off the internet; I will stick with America's Test Kitchen from here on out.
The instructions are clear and the taste devine. I recommend Starbucks Coffee Liquor! A new holiday favorite.
this is great
So easy to make. I was busy with other things in the kitchen,so my KA beat the eggs and sugar for a long time. They really became fluffy and light lemon colored. I will remember to not be in a hurry with the egg and sugar mixture the next time. I used the whole recipe of cream cheese and chocolate for the filling. It was because I did not read the recipe well, but there is no such thing as too much filling. I am making some chocolate ganache now for the "bark".
It was kind of dry, cracked when I rolled it and the flavour was just so-so. I made a rich chocolate buttercream frosting for the outside, and sweet whipped cream for the inside, so it looked amazing and had enough richness DESPITE the cake ... but a moist chocolatey cake would have made it even better. I won't be making this again.
Amazing! Just finished baking this for christmas and it came out great! My apartments a bit crooked, so it came out a bit uneven, but rolled up pretty well still. :)
I have made this cake roll many times over the last several years. I make it at Thanksgiving and Christmas and sometimes in between. It is wonderful as is written. You don't know what you are missing if you haven't used the cream cheese filling. I get rave reviews every time I make it and I NEVER have to throw out any of it. I usually have people asking for more. Rolling the cake immediately in a clean dish towel is essential to a tight round roll and not a flat one. It is not difficult to do after you've practiced a time or two. Allowing it to cool while wrapped in the towel is essential, also. When cool carefully unroll and don't force it to lay flat or it will tear. Just carefully work the filling into the curve and when filled just roll it back up and put the seam on the bottom. Then frost with icing. Don't leave out the coffee liqueur. Coffee and chocolate are made for each other! This dessert is not your regular every day cake, don't make it if the regular every day is what you want.
I agree with CanniliEater's viewpoint - keep the cream cheese for bagels and cheesecake. There seems to be a real cream cheese rage. It turns up as an ingredient in many recipes. My birthday is at Christmas and my traditional birthday cake was a buche de noel, either store bought or lovingly made by my aunt, an excellent baker and cake decorator. She used a good butter cream icing and embellished the finale presentation with either German marzipan mushrooms from the German deli or with a sprig of ceramic mushrooms saved from year to year. You can tell I'm really nostalgic about buche de noel! Today my birthday cake of choice is an almond cake filled with almonds and marizpan - bought at the Dutch food specialty store. I'm about to try your recipe with a few adjustments. Thanks for the recipe and the memories.
I have to eat gluten free due to celiac disease so I made this with a GF flour blend that had xanthum gum already added. It was DELICIOUS! It rolled easy, no cracks. I didn't frost it into a log because I made it for Valentines Day. Instead, I sprinkled it with powdered sugar and when sliced for the plates, I topped it with cherry pie filling. Everyone raved about it! Easy, fast and impressive!
"Chocolate Decadence" doesn't belong in the title. The cake part was not chocolately at all (barely light brown). Otherwise the consistency/texture of the cake was good and the instructions were helpful in making a successful jelly roll.
It was okay. The cake broke when I tried to roll it. The filling didn't stay in and I had a lot of extra. We don't eat things that are overly sweet, so the filling/frosting was too sweet for my family and started to make us feel sick.
This is a wonderful holiday dessert! I followed the recipe since it was the first time making it. Everyone loved it ! It is very rich so I suggest serving thin slices. I decorated it with live holly leaves and berries! It is also delicious the next day! I kept it in the refrigerator (covered) and we enjoyed it all week! I also used this cake recipe to make an ice cream roll. I substituted the filling with peppermint ice cream! You could even make some of the original icing and cover the outside of the roll with it. Now that would be decadent!
Have made this one for the last 3 years
Fabulous! Easy and delish. Have made this two Christmases in a row. Wow factor is as high as you want it. You can decorate elaborately or simple to suit your taste. My kids love this tradition.
I would make this again but with a few tweaks. I didn't like how the recipe listed the squares of chocolate--I misread and used only half needed for the cake. Not all chocolate comes in 1-ounce squares so the total needed should have been written (2 ounces and 4 ounces). I also thought baking for 18-20 minutes is too long. Mine was ready in half that time. Also, I would double the recipe for the frosting/filling. I like having a good amount in the filling as well as on the outside.
easy to make and it was delicious. great presentation for company.
I loved this recipe, made it over the holidays and added 2 tablespoons of coffee grounds, and used german chocolate. Amazing! Will definitely make again.
Number one; never put a scant amount of icing sugar on your towel...use lots....it can always be brushed off. Always start the recipe by saying to melt the chocolate and let cool. Then mix the dry ingredients to set aside and them start beating the eggs. I will only use this filling as icing as it is so sweet and freeze the rest. I filled mine with whipped cream. I have been making yule logs since 1978 but decided to try something new. This one is ok but I just should have known better.
Didn't like it at all.
I only made the cake part of this recipe. It was not chocolatey enough. But it was easy to make and rolled and unrolled easily. Filled the log w/ whipped cream and frosted w/ vanilla frosting. Just wish it had a more pronounced chocolate flavor.
Far too sweet and rich and cake was very dry. I did not agree with mixing water with melted chocolate either. I will try this again but not use the creamed cheese and make a nice chocolate whipped cream filling and let it sit overnight.
I liked the cake part, but I agree with previous reviews, filling is too sweet. I mixed cream cheese filling with a chocolate butter cream frosting and added extra cocoa powder. Made “bark” by spreading melted chocolate on parchment paper, then breaking after cooling in the freezer and sticking to frosted cake. Mushrooms are made from meringue.
I loved the cake but I left out the coffee liqueur. I also made a whipped filling instead because of family with health issues that can't have cream cheese . Over all it was great.
I don’t know if you tested this recipe before it was added to the repertoire, but I found it did not work well at all. When I added the flower to the egg mixture it clumped and would not dissolve. When the cake came out of the oven it was not a good cake. And the recipe for the frosting for the inside And outside was not nearly enough for my liking nor did it taste very good. I hope you guys test these recipes before you post them.
I was so worried this was beyond my meager skills but it turned out really well. My crusts were too dry but after cutting them off it was fine. Wished there was a wee tiny bit more frosting for it that I’ll try to fix next time
The cake was fine but the filling & frosting was too sticky that it pulled my cake apart. It made it very hard to frost. I will adjust the recipe if I make it again.
I followed recipe...,I am a baker/cook... my sponge was great texture... but my chocolate taste was more of a very light Swiss chocolate! Flavor! No way. Did it. Lomlike the ddrkchocolate I wanted. Have no idea whe re I went wrong. Will. Try another.
Excellent and festive dessert! My family loved it! I used strong brewed coffee as I had no coffee liquor. Personally I thought the cake was a bit lacking, but it got excellent reviews from tasters. Will make again next Christmas. I added merangue mushrooms too.
Made it for christmas and tasted great even when I substituted kahlua for instant coffee. (2 tbsp water + 1 tsp instant coffee for 2 tbsp of kahlua). The icing was too sweet though. Maybe cut it to 2 or 2.5 cups instead of 3 cups. Will definitely make this again! Thank you for the recipe!
Was a pretty easy recipe. I used a salted caramel coffee liquor and used butter and flour for the pan, no parchment paper. Will be having tonight and by all accounts it should be delicious..
Yum
This was surprisingly easy! It turned out great. I added some chopped almonds and cocoa powder to the recipe but it didn't cause any negative side effects.
