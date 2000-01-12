Meringue I

This meringue is made with a sugar syrup and is stabilized by cornstarch. More durable than most meringues. Can be used to top 1 pie, or can be piped onto a baking sheet to make 'nests.'

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C).

  • In a small saucepan combine 2 tablespoons sugar and cornstarch. Mix well then whisk in water. Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until mixture is thick and clear. Remove from heat and allow to cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl combine egg whites, salt, and vanilla extract. Beat until soft mounds form. Gradually add 5 tablespoons sugar, beating well after each addition.

  • Continue to beat egg white mixture while slowly pouring in cornstarch syrup. Beat until stiff peaks form.

  • Spread meringue on top of pie, or pipe desired shapes onto parchment-lined baking sheet using a large pastry tip.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 12 minutes or until golden brown.

57 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 12.9g; sodium 93.7mg. Full Nutrition
