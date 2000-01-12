Meringue I
This meringue is made with a sugar syrup and is stabilized by cornstarch. More durable than most meringues. Can be used to top 1 pie, or can be piped onto a baking sheet to make 'nests.'
I have never made meringue that satisfied me as best as this one did. it was perfect. did not shrink, get thin, run or disappear, plus it cut without pulling off of the pie. i will use this recipe from now on. thanks, you made my long time waiting for the perfect recipe worth it.Read More
I gave this recipe a 2 for sending cooks down the wrong path. You are not looking for your corn starch, water, and sugar to turn into a clear 'syrup'. You are looking for a 'gel' instead. Make sure your mixer is on high when adding the 'gel' in. If you see the consistency get soupy, that means your 'gel' was not thick enough. Apply your 'gel' liberally into your whipped egg whites to keep the airy peaks. Make sure also to whip your egg whites away from your oven and do not try to do a meringue in high humidity or foggy days unless you want soupy results.Read More
Don't know what I did wrong. My "syrup" was thick with no possibility of pouring. I added it in and it did not disperse into the egg white mix, so I ended up with countless tiny lumps-like poorly made gravy. I've looked so long for a great meringue recipe, so will try it again with my next lemon pie. Any hints on what I did wrong would be appreciated.
This is the yummiest, easiest, meringue recipe. I put it on "grandmas lemon meringue pie" It tasted and looked beautiful. this is the only meringue i have ever had turn out on a lemon pie. I highly recommend this recipe!!!!!
This is the best meringue recipe I have found. It is very easy to make and consistently comes out beautifully. The only remark I have, is that the recipe might be confusing to some in that the description of the cornstarch/sugar/water mixture should come out like a very thick paste--Much like the white paste used by school children
This was my first attempt ever at a meringue. I was under the impression that meringue only consisted of egg whites and sugar. I've also heard that based on only those ingredients, most of the time, your meringue will fall flat. I was excited to find a recipe that had a thickening agent such as cornstarch, but at the same time concerned there might be a starchy or pasty taste. The finished result was great; stood firm and very tasty. Twelve minutes at 450 seemed a little too long; mine was golden brown at 8 min. I think it's my oven, though; I think it gets hotter than the digital read says it is. Overall I'm very impressed with the results of my first meringue; thank you.
This was easy and very yummy. Not weepy at all
This was an absolutely MISERABLE experience for me :( Like another review, my syrup/gel made horrible horrible little beads in the "meringue". I never could get those out. Didn't get "Peaks" either! Will NOT use this again.
I too had the problem with my syrup being too thick to pour and consequently had the small almost tapioca like lumps. Any suggestsions as to what I'm doing wrong?
I made this recipe tonight and everything looked fine till i took it out.At first they looked firmed but once i took them out they went flat and they tasted eggy.Can you please tell me what i did wrong?
I will not even rate this recipe because it is a disaster. I tried it 3 times but could not get it to work. The cooking until clear never happens and when cooked that long, there is no way it will pour out. I tried until it was just thick and whipped it on high for 15 minutes and it never fully fluffed up.
Good, basic meringue. It's not the end of the world if your cornstarch/water/sugar mix becomes to thick too fast. I just added a little bit of water after cooling and whisked it smooth into a syrup, then beat it in. Definitely bake it thru or it will taste eggy.
Great meringue recipe! I thought it sounded kind of weird but tried anyway. Will never use another!
This meringue turned out perfect. It's super easy. I was skeptical at first at how easy it sounded but it was super yummy! Try it!
best meringue ever! only recipe I use now. the cornstarch mixture does not need to cool, in fact it's easier to pour into egg white mixture while it is still warm and it incorporates better. Thanks for sharing!
I used this meringue to make nests. Baked them at 350 for 20 minutes...turned it down to the lowest warm overnight. They turned out really dry and perfect for topping with pudding and fresh fruit. I would probably add a Tbsp more sugar if making nests again.
The best meringue I ever made. Next time I may drop off a little sugar but love the way it held together and the taste was perfect on a banana cream pie.
I dont know If I jus cooked them wrong but my cookies came out kind of burned and gooey
I am an avid baker but could never master meringue until this recipe my pie was superb. Thank you!
