Pecan Pie III

Rating: 5 stars As for the flour/butter alteration dispute it is how you add it that will make the difference in the result. I dissolved the flour in the melted butter before mixing into the rest of the ingredients and my pie was velvety rich smooth and delicious. If you want to impress them at Thanksgiving this is the one! Helpful (115)

Rating: 5 stars Wow - no wonder all the reviews for this recipe were so positive!!! Made this last night. Following the suggestion of another reviewer, I added 1/4 cup of butter and 1 tablespoon of flour. This is truly the PERFECT pecan pie recipe! Cooked it for the exact time stated, and after it cooled it set perfectly. I will pass this wonderful recipe on to my daughter - Thank You!!! Helpful (83)

Rating: 4 stars I tried baking this but I used some of the suggestions in the review box. DO NOT ADD BUTTER to this it won't solidify if you do. The recipe was probably fine as is. It actually tasted very good but the extra butter really ruined it. I would also suggest adding a lot more pecans. I can tell this recipe will actually taste good though so I'm going to make it again - I just won't add in any alterations from the comments ever again LOL. Helpful (72)

Rating: 5 stars This was the first pie I have EVER made and all I heard was "This is the best pecan pie I've ever had." My dad father-in-law mother and a few friends all loved it. I added a 1/4C butter and a tablespoon of flour to the recipe. It set up perfectly. I also added whole pecans to the top of the pie to give it a nicer presentation. I was asked to make this pie for both of my family Thanksgivings! Will be making this pie for the rest of my life! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars I used this pecan pie for Thanksgiving and everyone loved it. I did add 1/4 cup of butter and 1 Tablespoon of flour as suggested on a review. The trick is to melt butter mix with flour then add to other ingredients. Cook for the exact time stated turn off your oven an let it cool on the oven rack. It will set perfectly. I also added pecan to top. thanks for this recipe it was easy and tasted great. Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I had never made a pecan pie so I came here searching for a good recipe for a tough crowd at Christmas. I read the reviews and decided to give it a try. I altered to some of the different suggestions offered in prev. reviews by adding a tbls. flour and 1/4 cup butter. Not only was the taste amazing but was firm even after setting out most of the evening. This one is a keeper and a hit with my family. Thanks! Helpful (25)

Rating: 5 stars I made this pie for a party I had to attend and everyone said it was the best pecan pie they had ever had. I did switch the white sugar for brown added the 1/4 melted butter and 1 tbsp flour. I will be making this again many times. Helpful (19)

Rating: 4 stars Very good! I think it would taste even better with more pecans and brown sugar instead of white. After 40 minutes baking the center was still a bit runny but it set as cooling down. Helpful (18)