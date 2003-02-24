Terry's Favorite Easy Chicken Pie

4.5
104 Ratings
  • 5 78
  • 4 15
  • 3 5
  • 2 6
  • 1 0

This pie is easy to make and is wonderful comfort food. This is my husband's favorite meal.

Recipe by Sunflower

Gallery
4 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • In a large mixing bowl combine soup and softened cream cheese. Mix until thoroughly blended. Stir in vegetables and chicken.

  • Pour chicken mixture into pastry-lined pie pan. Cover with top crust. Seal and cut steam vents in top. Cover edges of crust with aluminum foil to prevent overbrowning.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes. Remove foil halfway through baking to allow edges of crust to brown. Check often late in cooking time to ensure crust is not burning.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
532 calories; protein 28.8g; carbohydrates 30.6g; fat 32.5g; cholesterol 104.6mg; sodium 785.7mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022