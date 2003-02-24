Terry's Favorite Easy Chicken Pie
This pie is easy to make and is wonderful comfort food. This is my husband's favorite meal.
Excellent, as usual I read the reviews 1st and followed some suggestions. I used cream of mushroom soup and used 1/2 of the cream cheese. I wanted to use what was on hand so I diced an onion, 1/4 cup celery and leaves and sauted and also 1/2 cup of rehydrated mushrooms (Sam's Club carries Tone's dried), 1/4 cup diced sauted carrots and 1/2 cup fresh brocoli sauted. WOW---this is outstanding and I can see where it would be just fine as a company dish. I'm going to try cream of roasted garlic and potato soup next time!!Read More
I made this for the second time tonight and even though I made extra it was ALL gone! I changed the cream cheese / soup ratio to favor the soup a bit more. I used leftover chicken thigh meat and for the veggies I used carrots (fresh), peas (frozen), leftover boiled new potatoes, and chopped shallots. I only wish I had pre-sauteed the carrots and the shallots since they weren't quite as done as I would have liked. I also added pepper and ground savory (poultry seasoning would work as well) and the flavor was heavenly. This is going to be a staple in our house for many years to come. Thanks Terry!
this is extermely easy to make. i boiled 4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts. i used 8 oz cream cheese, the can of soup and 1/2 bag of mixed vegetables as suggested. however, i added 1 rib of cut celery, 1/2 onion, 1/2 can boiled potatoes (cut)and 1/4 c milk. this was enough to make 2 pies. do not add salt (it soup has enough) but freshly ground pepper is necessary. will make this easy recipe again. may experiment with rosemary, thyme and other spices next time.
YUMMO AND EASY!!! I made my own pie crust and what a nice and fast dinner!!!!
I added cubed, cooked yukon gold potatoes, and some sauteed carrots and squash. YUM!!! This is such a comforting dish--perfect after a hard day at work! Makes for an awesome reheat, too! It is almost better as leftovers, so that the filling can solidify a bit.
This recipe was heavenly...I scaled it to 40 servings and made it for a dinner I catered. I used phyllo dough on the top instead of pie crust and it was delicious. Everyone said it was by far the best chicken pie they had ever had. The filling was the best ever. Great find!
This is a very good Chicken Pie. I gave this recipe a Twist. I was in a hurry to scramble something for our supper. I had 1 frozen pie shell and didn't have time to make a top crust or run to the store to buy another pie shell so I did the recipe as called but used my own bottled veggies (peas, carrots and corn) and for the top crust I added left over mashed potatoes. Baked in the oven till bottom crust was done and Top Potatoes were golden brown. DELICIOUS!!
This recipe is so basic and delicious. My family adores it, especially with the frozen pie crust. My only recommendation is to make sure you season your chicken well and possibly add a bit of seasoning you love to the cream cheese mix. Otherwise, it can be a bit bland. I think the suggestion to cut the cream chese is crazy - this is what makes this dish creamy and better than the same old pot pie.
This was a quick meal but for us it also tastes like a quick meal.
Excellent recipe. I doctored it a bit for our preferences. I used fresh carrots, potatoes, and onions- sauted in garlic and butter. I added black pepper, celery flakes, and poultry seasoning. I cooked up chicken thighs and shredded the meat off the bone. I used all of the cream cheese and soup. It turned out phenomenal! Even my toddler cleaned his plate. Definitely a keeper in our menu.
What a great dish! My family loved this recipe. Based on another review, I cut the cream cheese down to 4oz. It was great! Next time I'll add an additional 1/2 can of cream of chicken soup to keep it creamy. Thanks for the excellent recipe!
I used the butter flaky pie crust recipe (double the amount) for this pie in a 9 in springform pan, turned out really good. I also used all fresh veggies (celery, carrots, new potatoes, peas) and pre-cook them before adding chicken and soup, plus a dash of savory.
This is very nice and creamy - but not too thick. I did cut down the cream cheese a bit but only because I didn't have enough on hand. I'll try it with the full amount next time. I also added partially cooked potato chunks as another reviewer suggested. I doubled the recipe and it made 10 individual pies! Lots to keep on hand for cold winter evenings!
This recipe taste great but I think the cheese & cream of chicken soup make the fillings a little too thick for me. I'd like it better if it'd be a little lighter(probably a little less cream cheese?). Anyway, this is still a good recipe & I like it.
made this tonight for dinner it came out absolutely perfect!! i didin't have frozen veggies so I used a can of veg-all it came out very delicious!! thanks for sharing!
I only used half the cream cheese based on other reviews. I added a lot of coarsely ground black pepper, tarragon and some lightly sauted celery, onions and mushrooms. I used frozen pie shells. Def a keeper to put into the rotation for fast easy dinner. Quite rich tasting.
We make this almost weekly in the winter now!
This pie was delicious, and so easy to make. I just added a little bit of cracked pepper to add to the flavour. For a pie-cooking-novice like myself, this was definitely the perfect recipe.
oh my! This was delicious. I added minced onion, pepper and adobe seasoning to the mixture. Wonderful. Will make again
Although I had read the reviews stating to only use half the cream cheese, I always like to try the original recipe first. Turns out everybody was right. You really do only want to use half the cream cheese and add a little more soup, otherwise the cream cheese overpowers the rest of the flavor. I think next time I'll reduce the cream cheese and add half a can of chunky potato with garlic soup instead. Otherwise, the recipe was perfect. I'll definitely be keeping this in the rotation because it's so easy to make and the kids loved it.
Great quick meal for a busy day and kids will really love it. My girls both begged for 2nds...what a great way to get some veggies in! I did add oregano for flavor. Definitely a keeper!
I must say, this is the same recipe I have used for over 15 years. I didn't know anyone else used cream cheese! The only difference I add to mine is a dash of poultry seasoning and I do not put crust on the bottom, only because it ends up soggy. I place mine in a glass caserole dish and place premade pie crust on the top. I usually make some biscuits and serve the biscuits for those who want more bread. THIS IS TRULY THE BEST Chicken pot pie and the easiest one to make also.
This is great! I used half the cream cheese and doubled the soup...I used cream of potato soup because the bag of frozen veggies didn't have potatoes in them. Worked out perfectly! I make this all the time. Oh and I used rotisserie chicken from the grocery store to make it even easier.
I love this recipe, as does my fiance and everyone he works with!! This is the only dish they let me make for potlucks anymore. I added a bit of salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning to the recipe, but other than that it's 5 stars as-is!!
One word: Extraordinary! This is the best pot pie I've ever made. I followed the recipe but made a few small changes. I used frozen I had on hand: carrots, corn niblets and green beans. I sauteed some onion and added it as well, and since the reviews all seemed to concur on this-I used cream of mushroom in place of cream of chicken. It was spot on. I noticed some didn't find the cream cheese necessary, but I used the amount the recipe stated and found it perfect-rich and decadent. If you would like it lighter-I would say leave out the cream cheese.
This is really good!! I used deep dish pie shells (dont think I was supposed to), so it seemed there was room for more filling. Think next time I might try adding some onions - it could use a little more flavor. Might also try adding more than just half the bag of veggies (to make it a little healthier).
I can't tell you how much we LOVED this! I made minor adjustments by using peas and corn in one pie and just corn in a second and a diced baked potato in each. Everything else was made to recipe and I honestly wouldn't change a thing. I have already been told I need to make this again- soon!
This was delicious! I changed things up a bit though. I boiled the chicken and shredded it. I substituted canned carrots and frozen corn instead of frozen veggies and also added some thawed hashbrown potatos (the cubed kind). Next time I will cook the hashbrowns before adding them. I also used cream of chicken soup with herbs instead of regular cream of chicken. I had more veggies and meat than the recipe called for, but it made for a very thick, hearty pie. I'll make again and experiment with some more seasonings. The cream cheese made the flavor delicious!
This recipe was bland and did not go over well with my family.
I enjoyed this version of pot pie, but I think the cream cheese should be cut back to about 4 oz. It overwhelmed the other flavors. I used cream of mushroom instead of cream of chicken and added some additional poultry seasonings and sauteed onion (or mire poir mix - carrots , celery & onion). Overall it still tasted pretty bland. Perhaps you need to use the cream of chicken soup to stand up to the 8oz of cream cheese? I'll probably try it again, but I'll continue to look for a better recipe.
This was really great! My oldest son even liked it and he is pretty picky, he gobbled it up, veggies and all! Oh, I used the lower fat cream cheese.
I followed the recipe exactly but used fresh carrots, potatoes and celery which I precooked. The taste of the pie was overwhelmed by the cream of chicken soup. Won't be making this again.
Has become a staple in our house! I shred the chicken, omit the vegetables, use 1 package cream cheese, and 2 cans cream of chicken soup...finally found the chicken pie recipe my family had been searching for!
i have a chicken pie recipe that i have used for years. but this recipe is way better. i like the taste of the cream cheese in it. and like you said my husband loved it !! thanks for sharing this awesome recipe !!
This was pretty good, but even better leftover. After reading the ingredients, my preference would be that chicken pot pie should have onion in it. Also, next time I'll put the whole 16-ounce bag of mixed vegetable in the pie. When I cooked some onion in some margarine, I added the already-thawed vegetables and cooked them until hot; then I added the cream cheese/chicken soup mixture to the veggies, the chicken, and added salt and pepper. Then, I put all of it in the pie shell. I have always had a hard time handling the second pie shell that goes on top; mine wants to crack. It doesn't affect the taste--just not as pretty as it should be.
This is very rich and filling! My fiance said he didn't like pot pies, but I made this anyway and he had 2 servings and took it for lunch the next 2 days! I buy my pie crusts at Sams and usually make 2 pies and freeze one... Thanks for sharing this recipe!
We all loved it. I added the whole 16 oz bag of vegtables, 1/2 sauteed onion & black pepper but it really does need more spices to be absolutely great. Next time I'll use 1 whole onion, some sage or thyme
We loved this recipe. I did not use frozen veggies though. i cooked up some fresh chooped carrots and potatoes instead. next time i will try peas or brocolli as well. i also added seasonings to the mix. i made my own pie crust but for ease you could use the refrigerated kind.
The recipe "as is" did not meet our expectations. Too salty, too creamy, just not what we like in a chicken pie.
Really nice pie, I used cream cheese with garlic and herbs.
This is a good pie although my family found it a bit bland. Next time I will add onions, salt and pepper and maybe a touch of sharp cheddar. Thanks for the recipe
I was pleased with this recipe, having grown up eating homemade, store-bought and restaurant pot pies, this one was a real contender for the top spot. I prepared mine using deep dish pie crusts and was able to utilize the full 16oz of frozen veggies. I also added about 2 Tbs of dry sherry and 1/2 of a large onion to the recipe. I should also note that I used left over chicken from the "Savory Roasted Chicken" recipe posted on this site. Using plain chicken would have required salt and pepper, and possibly other seasoning.
this was my second attempt at baking. it turned out fantastic, the whole family loved it, made it for my dad for dinner. we couldn't stop eating it, and im baking another 2 more! one for my mom's church gathering and another for my dad to bring to work. (i'm 16 and a klutz in the kitchen, which goes to show how easy this recipe is to have turned out so good)
This was so good! I added just a few chopped onions and two potatoes that I had peeled, cubed, and boiled. I also used a lower fat cream of chicken soup and low fat cream cheese. It was very easy to make, and perfect food for a chilly day!
This pie is awesome tasting. It's so easy to prepare. My family couldn't get enough of it! This is definitely a keeper.
I used 1/2 can of cream of celery soup and 1/2 half can of cream of chicken soup along with some pimentos for color. I warmed the remaining soup (did not add water) and used to serve over the leftovers when reheating. I will definitely make this again...it was delicious!
Absolutely good and easy to make. I made this for dinner tonite, and the kids loved it. Vegitables and all. I used 1 can of cream of Mushroom soup instead of the cream of chicken, and it turned out great! This is a good, inexpensive dish! I am definitately added it to my dinner cycle.
Great recipe! I followed it "as is" and the entire family loved it. Quick and easy especially if you have leftover chicken!
Very easy to make. Used less cream cheese, and added the phyllo as a top as other reviewers suggesterd. Very good and will make this again!
Such an easy, quick and tasty pie. Id never made a pie before and was just crossing my fingers, but my guests LOVED it. I used short-crust pastry, my food processor to combine the cream cheese and soup and I baked in a glass pie-dish. SO TASTY!! This one is a new favourite for sure.
Very tasty, next time will try canned veggies. Cream cheese could be halfed but it was not too overbearing as it was. Premade piecrust worked excellant. Great way to use chicken leftovers!
It wasn't the worst pie I've ever tasted but I wouldn't call it the best. The filling was very runny and if I had followed the recipe it would have been bland. Luckily I seasoned the chicken with seasoned salt, pepper, and poultry seasoning before I cooked it. The leftovers tasted better then the freshly cooked product. Probably won't make again.
Thanks for the recipe my husband has just finished it and really enjoyed it, and he knows pie - we call him the pieman ha ha ha, I added some chicken seasoning whilst cooking the diced chicken and he said this was a lovely added taste and I also added onion and a few mushrooms to the usual mixed veg. Thats the great thing about this recipe you can just add whatever you have handy, as this was the first time I have ever tried to make a pie I'm well pleased with the result and am looking forward to making more pies and more recipes from this site!
Outstanding comfort dish! I made the filling the day before and when we came back from being out and about on a Sunday, I just rolled out the dough for the filling and popped it in the oven. Super easy great recipe!
My family really enjoys this meal. I added seasoning because initially it was very bland. We eat this at least once a month!
This was SOOOO good!! Only thing I added was 1/4 teaspoonful of black pepper and poultry seasoning. Definitely a hit with my entire family!!!
Really, really, really good!! The cream cheese adds a bit of a different taste that is absolutely yummy!!! I will definitely be making this again.
Absolutely delicious. So easy. Cut cream cheese in half. Added 1/2 tsp each of sage, thyme, a cup of fresh sliced crimini mushrooms and a couple pinches of salt and black pepper.
This chicken pie is awesome. I have a picky picky hubby who always says, "Hmm. It's ok." to almost everything I make. He likes this so much that he wants to me to make another pie for him and his buddies at work. Good thing it's super easy to make!
My whole family loved this recipe. I made my own crust and I added chopped broccoli for the vegetable. It had an awesome flavor. This is definitely a keeper!
Very yummy and satisfying!
I used only 4 ounces of cream cheese. The recipe was delicious.
This is the first recipe that I have rated. This was so simple to make and DELICIOUS!! I will definitely make it again. I used Veg-All canned vegetables and it worked well.
couldnt be any easier to make. It was very rich and delicious. Different from your typical chicken & gravy pot pie, but still very tasty.
BIG hit with adults and kids. I left out the veggies, and served some on the side. VERY creamy. Thanks for the great recipe! I know this will be a favorite from now on.
I went a little bigger, but it came out awesome I think.
Great yaste and easy to make! My husand loes it!
Was very good. Cut the cream cheese in half and added chopped green onions. This one is a keeper.
I did follow the directions exactly as given but the filling turned out on the dry side and the flavor didn't appeal to my family, darn!
This was ok, but extremely bland...not sure why someone's husband thought it was a favorite meal. Might be improved with seasoning...the texture of the sauce is nice, but not flavorful. Other recipes are much better.
We almost ate the whole pan. Very rich...
This was good, but I should have heeded some of the others' advice to cut the cream cheese in half. It was a bit overwhelming. It tasted more like a rich dip than a chicken pie filling. My husband (who never complains) even said that the cream cheese was too much. Like some others, I added some potatoes (boiled), and I added some Tony's seasoning (down here in Louisiana, we always kick it up a notch!). I will make this again, but next time will divide the cream cheese in half.
Oh My Gosh! So good. I was amazed at how simple this was. This pie tasted like a lot of love and care was put into it but really, it was just a lot of pre-made items.
This has become a favorite in our home.
PERFECT!!
Everyone loved it!! Leftovers were delicious.
Excellent! Definite comfort food. Here are the changes I made. I marinated my chicken in buttermilk, then sauteed and cubed. I used 1 can of condensed chicken and mushroom soup, added 1/3 cup of buttermilk to the mixture. I only had fresh carrots on hand so I cut and boiled them and added frozen peas. I used the entire 8 oz of cream cheese.
What a wonderful and easy recipe I did make a few tweaks by adding thyme and salt and pepper and I used garlic and herb cream cheese. It was delicious will definitely make it again
I followed the recipe as is and it was GREAT!
Tried this recipe for the first time tonight. I loved it and so did my boyfriend. He actually said that I will have to make this again real soon. Very creamy and tasty.
Ecellent recipe! Super easy and super delicious!
This is the MOST delicious chicken pie recipe I have found! I add frozen pearl onions to the vegetable mix and use a whole rotisserie chicken. Each time I have served this, it's been met with rave reviews! Easy and sublimely delicious!
This is very good as written. I make it all the time.
My family and me love-love-love this recipe!! It is the go-to pot pie recipe! I don't change anything except that I would like to add some potatoes and maybe even some water chestnuts one of these times. I have been using this recipe for a couple years now and my picky husband absolutely adores it!
This was delicious! Thanks for posting this great recipe that ANYONE would love. Yum!
This recipe is totally delicious. It's a hit. My family and friends just totally love it! Thanks!
This is wonderful and very easy! It's great comfort food in the winterand it's one of my hubby's favorites. I make it all the time. The only thing I've changed is that I add some chopped onion. Thanks for the great recipe!
This is perfect meal for a cool fall day. I've been using this recipe for at least a year now and I don't think there's a better pot pie to be had!
This is THE BEST and THE EASIEST chicken pot pie ever! All 3 of my kids (7, 6, 3yr) will eat it, which rarely happens in my house. THANK YOU for this fantastic recipe!
Just made this for dinner tonight. It is sooo much easier than my usual chicken pie. I used a whole wheat crust, and everyone loved it. I can tell this will be a staple, with lots of room for variety.
Very easy and soo yummy!! I did add some chopped onion and it gave it a nice flavor! Thanks for sharing and this one is another keeper!!
I followed the recipe as written and it was just ok. I won't make it again.
Just as the recipe stated, this is amazingly easy to make and it rivals most chicken pies I've had. The cream cheese is a wonderful add-in and provided a great texture without making the pie taste any less "chickeny". This is a great use of leftover chicken meat when you have a large roaster!
