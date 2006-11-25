No Sugar Apple Pie

I am so excited. This is my first Allrecipes review and I'm so glad it 's for this apple pie. I wanted to try this because my father in law who is diabetic is visiting for 3 weeks for the holidays. So when I came across this recipe I wax like a kid in a candy store. This pie came out amazingly tasty. I did make a few changes after reading countless reviews. Since I couldn't find sugar free apple juice, I decided to used Motts Light Apple juice, Publix unsweetened organic apple sauce, nutmeg and all spice. I also went with 6 Fugi Apples as well. As per another review, I wanted my pie to be chunky so I did not add the apples until after my filling thicken. Then I simmered the apples in the pie filling for about 10- 15 mins adding more apples juice, and spices as needed. I sampled the pie filling prior to pouring it into my pie shell and it wasn't tart nor sweet at all but it needed a hit. So I added about 2-3 table spoons of Stevia . I know it defeats the purpose but I used so little that it didn't alter the flavor at all. When I looked at the regular apple juice it had anywhere from 25-31 grams of sugar per cup. So the light only had 12 grams per 8 ounces so I went with that. This is definitely a keeper. Great recipe.