No Sugar Apple Pie

This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.

Recipe by Carolyn

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • In a small bowl whisk together cornstarch, cinnamon, and 1/3 cup of the apple juice concentrate. Set aside.

  • In a large saucepan simmer apples with remaining apple juice concentrate until apples are tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in cornstarch mixture and continue to simmer until thickened. Remove from heat.

  • Spoon apple mixture into pastry-lined pie plate. Cover with top crust. Seal and flute edges. Cut steam vents in top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 45 minutes, or until crust is golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
307 calories; protein 1.9g; carbohydrates 52.4g; fat 10.7g; sodium 218.2mg. Full Nutrition
