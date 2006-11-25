No Sugar Apple Pie
This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.
This sweet, tart apple pie contains no added sugar, for a wholesome take on a classic dessert.
I didn't want to cook my apples twice because I like my apples very chunky, so I thickened the entire can of apple juice with the cornstarch and stirred in it cinnamon. I put the apples in the crust and just glopped the apple concentrate mixture on top and then covered it with the top crust. I baked it for 1 hour at 350 and it turned out wonderful. So if you don't want mushy apples, that is a good way to do it.Read More
This pie tastes good, but I don't believe it is a very wise choice for diabetics. At 53.7g of carbs per serving, a diabetic might as well have a couple of chocolate bars.Read More
I didn't want to cook my apples twice because I like my apples very chunky, so I thickened the entire can of apple juice with the cornstarch and stirred in it cinnamon. I put the apples in the crust and just glopped the apple concentrate mixture on top and then covered it with the top crust. I baked it for 1 hour at 350 and it turned out wonderful. So if you don't want mushy apples, that is a good way to do it.
Yummy. This turned out great. The only thing is my Husband is a diabetic and the concentrated juice is also considered a very high sugar so I decided to try it with just regular apple juice and it still turned out great. Oh ya I also used Mac Apples instead of green ones (green ones are a little too tart for me). Thanks for the recipe. I'm going to try it with other fruits!! I also made sure to put it into a cholesterol free pie crust so it was low in cholesterol too.
This pie tastes good, but I don't believe it is a very wise choice for diabetics. At 53.7g of carbs per serving, a diabetic might as well have a couple of chocolate bars.
I'd love to give this 5 stars for not using butter in the filling, but while it was good for a healthier recipe, it didn't wow me. I used super sweet Fuji apples instead of Granny Smiths, and I'm glad I did because the pie was a bit tart even with the sweeter apples. FYI: the body metabolizes fructose (fruit sugar) the same way as sucrose (table sugar). So while BOTH INCREASE BLOOD SUGAR, fructose is generally preferred because they usually come along with good stuff like fiber and vitamins, while things made sugar are usually processed and lacking nutritional value (i.e., apples vs cake).
I love this apple pie. I make it with apple cider instead of apple concentrate, and it is awesome! My entire family begs for it. Just be careful of the amount of apple cider, or the pie will boil over like crazy. Cook it on a cookie sheet. This is the only apply pie that I make now.
This is a fantastic recipe! I made it initially some time last year, in the fall, and I've not used another recipe since. Everybody who's ever tried this has given it rave reviews, and I love it so much that this is my default pie. (I've made it at least 15 times!) I bake it every one to two weeks, and it barely lasts a couple days, at most. I usually try and use at least three different types of apples, but always at least two. This adds to the flavor of the pie. I always use Granny Smith, and either Jonagold or Empire, or both. I also add more cinnamon, at least half a tablespoon more. Delicious pie!
Fantastic!!!! This is the best sugar free dessert I have ever eaten!!! increase the cinnamon or add nutmeg for an extra punch of flavor
I was very sceptical in making this pie at first. I was sure it was going to be too sour because of the lack of sugar. But it is amazing how wrong i was! My mom who usually always wants things extra sweet, said that it was the perfect pie! My family couldn't believe that it had no sugar in it! I used no sugar added granny smith apple cocentrate, and granny smith and royal gala apples for the filling. When filling the crust with the apples , make sure to remove the apples from the syrup, because if you add too much syrup in with them, it will leak a lot while baking. I used the best ever pie crust recipe on this site. Very easy to make and turned out great! Thank you for this recipe, awesome!
The taste is fine, but this recipe is neither "no sugar" nor is it suitable for diabetics. The apple juice concentrate adds a tremendous amount of sugar to this recipe.
I was leary of making this pie since there was no sugar, but the taste was great. I used golden delicious apples and added a little more cinnamon and threw in some nutmeg too. Turned out great, we all loved it!
To make this truly "no sugar" I juiced 4 large apples instead of concentrate. I mixed Golden Delicious and MacIntosh(use all Golden Delicious for a sweeter pie), added nutmeg and a dash of allspice to the cinnamon. My diabetic SO says this is his new favorite dessert!
This is definitely more healthy than the "sugar-added" variety of apple pie, but it isn't necessarily better for diabetics, myself being one of them. Apple juice contains a lot of sugar (15 grams in half a cup RECONSTITUTED). I haven't figured out how many carbs are in a can of concentrate, but it definitely isn't a wise choice for a diabetic. That being said, this is super yummy, and doesn't need the extra calories from the sugar.
This pie turned out very well and tasted good. However, I think the 'No Sugar' in the title is a bit misleading. This pie has plenty of sugar in it from the fruit and the juice. I was rather taken aback when I saw the calorie content, which is more than a regular apple pie. It was very easy, though, and turned out well.
Made this for my diabetic dad who said it was great, but this is NOT a 'no sugar' apple pie. It's a 'no sugar ADDED' apple pie. The no sugar added apple concentrate had 28 grams of sugar! I used granny smith apples, because they are less sweet. I will keep looking for another recipe that has less sugar overall. By mistake, I made the concentrate/cornstarch mixture first, before peeling the apples, and then afterwards it was goopy and did not mix well into the rest of the mixture, but had it been done right it would have made a really nice gooey pie.
This is NOT a NO Sugar Pie, but a NO ADDED refined sugar pie. Other than that its good, but I can not serve this to my diabetic family members since the sugar content is much too high from the sugars in the concentrated juice.
Nice recipe. Very easy to make and it turned out nicely. I couldn't find unsweetened apple juice concentrate so just used the regular. I mixed granny smiths with red delicious. I thought it was a nice mix of sweet and tart, but as per the hubby's request will use a combination of sweeter apple next time.
My FIL is diabetic and I wanted a dessert he could enjoy for Christmas, but I was sooo nervous about this because I've never made a pie before and without the sugar I just wasn't sure how this would turn out. I had no need to worry, this pie was simple and tasted delicious. Without the extra sugar, all the flavor of the apples really comes out. I tried half Granny Smith and half Golden Delicious, but since my husband said he liked the sweeter pie (he was the only one) I might try all sweet apples next time. BTW, I tried the variation one of the other reviewers suggested... not pre-cooking the apples and sauce and baking the pie for 1 hour. I was happy with the firmness of the apples but the sauce just cooked in a big clump on the bottom. From now on I will at least thicken up the sauce before pouring over the apples and baking.
I was SO pleased with the way my pie turned out. I used nutmeg instead of cloves and 1/2 red apples. Thank you for sharing your recipe!!
I made this pie as well as a sugar-added pie. this one was more of a hit!
I loved it! Since my Husband is diabetic, I had to make an alteration. I used sugar-free lemonade mix and more cornstarch to thicken it up
this is great!!
I absolutely loved this recipe! My dad has recently become borderline diabetic, so this recipe will be great for him! I used granny smith apples and even though it was a little tart (which i love) it was still sweet too. I also used sugar free cool whip when serving.....it went great with it!!
I found this pie to be extremely tart. I think next time I will use a sweeter apple than Granny Smith. Also I think I will start the oven at 450 for a few minutes and then lower to 350 because the crust I make has a lot of shortening and it did not crisp up and brown sufficently. The recipe with the nuts on top sounds better.
This recipe is delicious! I didn't follow it exactly, I just had 4 apples so I diced those up and poured some apple juice (not concentrate) into the pot. I probably added a lot more cinnamon that the recipe called for...I love cinnamon. I also added a couple dashes of nutmeg.
Wow! This recipe is awesome. I used the Pie Crust III recipe (found on this site) and made a lattice design for this pie. To cut the sugar even more, I used regular apple juice and it turned out fine. I didn't have any green apples, so I used Fuji apples instead. It was delicious!
Great recipe, luckily no one in family is diabetic. The juice I used was Orange/Pineapple/Apple because the stores I went to didn't have Apple. I thickened the juice first, added some raisins then apples uncooked. Added an oatmeal crumb topping instead of another pie crust and it turned out great. Only recipe we'll use.
This was my first attempt at an apple pie and it came out wonderful. I did not simmer the apples as long as suggested and I used two different kinds of apples to add flavor. I also could not find unsweetened concentrate so unfortunately mine has some sugar but it came out tasting great. As soon as find unsweetened concentrate I will make this again.
I could not believe how well this pie went over. I too made it for a diabetic member of the family and everyone loved it! Several people asked for the recipe.
I love this because it's sugarless. my father is a diabetic, so i'm trying to be careful in consuming sugar. i added the cinnamon, and threw in a cup of raisins, and believe it or not, i feel i have a ton of energy breakfasting with this than with regular bread. Thanks for the great recipe.
I got rave reviews for this pie from my Dad who eats absolutely no sugar due to his diabetes. And it tasted amazing even to me. It's not goopy like store bought apple pies and definitely isn't too tart. The only thing I'd recommend is adding more cinnamon to taste. I did and it turned out really well! The best of my Xmas baking this year!
This pie is great - you don't miss the added sugar at all!
I was going to try different no sugar added pies, but I tried this first and my father in law and I love it (we're both diabetics) and I was going to try some others, but my husband pipe up and said there was no need to try anything else and he ate the rest of the pie. Thanks for thinking of us diabetics and others... Susan from S.C.
Very good! Almost too good... I later discovered fruit juice concentrates are metabolized in the same way as refined sugars. I'll try it next time with raw apple juice or cider. The pie was a little too sweet for me, so maybe my revised version will taste more like a French tart (nothing wrong with that!).
Very good for a "no sugar added" apple pie. I usually add a Gala or a sweeter apple to the Granny Smith's. Much prefer it to apple pie made with a sugar substitute.
I try to avoid refined sugars and can't have butter, so this is the apple pie recipe I use, and it is delicious! I've found that I like it much better cold than warm out of the oven. As some others have pointed out, the "no sugar" title can be misleading. This pie is still high in sugar; it's a natural sugar from the fruit juice, so it's good for people trying to avoid refined sugars, but I don't think this would be a good choice for diabetics.
I tried this (boy, was I skeptical about it!) and it was awesome, thanks for sharing.
This pie was SO good I couldn't believe it! I made this for a friend at my office who's hypoglycemic and not only did she love it, the whole office loved it! I don't think I'll ever make another apple pie again. After all, who needs all that sugar! THANKS!!!!
Fantastic!!! I did mine open-faced in a deepdish pie crust using red delicious apples and it turned out wonderful!
This was a great dessert. The whole family loved it. I'm a gastric bypass patient so I can't have suger. This is a perfect dessert also for diabetics.
My mother-in-law made this in lieu of a cake for my diabetic father-in-law's birthday. It was delicious--we did not miss the sugar at all. She used Honey Crisp apples, and the result was as sweet tasting as any apple pie I've tasted. (Although, my father-in-law pointed out that the lack of granulated sugar didn't make it much safer for him. The carbs and fruit sugars in this recipe are still of the type he regularly avoids.)
This was my first try a baking an apple pie. I like the fact that it is low in sugars. I did use golden delicious apples. I and anyone else who tried this could not tell is was low in sugar.
Yummy! I adapted and used pre-made gluten free crust and made gluten free crumb crust.
The pie was easy to make and it wasn't that bad but to me, the pie was really really sour. I'll assume it was the green apples and lack of sugar. I'll try this again but I think I'll use some green apples and some other type of apples. (I like it because my dad always says to add less sugar so now I can say I don't add any other sugar)
I made this for my boyfriend's brother who is diabetic. We had a BBQ and need some kind of dessert for him to eat. Everyone tasted it and thought it was one of the best apple pies they have ever had…much to my surprise cause I didn't do a very good job with presentation. My boyfriend's brother said it was the best he ever had, wanted me to give the recipe to his wife and he took what was left of the pie home! I had many requests for this recipe…I was truely shock, considering that this was the first pie I have EVER made and it was a HUGE hit with the diabetic people and people who could have had cheesecake and the other chocolate desserts!! Please try this recipe…it will wow everyone!!!
This was the best apple pie!! We loved it. Traditional Apple pie has always seemed to sweet to me. This pie has a natural rich fruit taste that is very satisfying. The only change I will make is that I used 1 tbs of cinnimon which seemed like too much 2 tsp would be plenty and I used Golden Delious apples I am making it again this week, Yummy! Try it warm :0
Absolutely delicious. I don't think I'll ever make Apple pie any other way again. This was fabulous and "NOT" too sweet as others mentioned.
I didn't really have enough apples, but made the 2 pies anyway. Did not have a top crust, either. Now that said ... DELICIOUS. The apples were from a co-worker's tree, not too tart. The pie was sweet even though it was sugar free. I can't wait to make this again.
In my opinion, it needs sugar!
I CANNOT BELIEVE HOW WONDERFUL THIS PIE IS!!!! I MADE THE PIE FOR MY DIABETIC MOTHER, BUT FROM NOW ON IT IS MY NEW APPLE PIE RECIPE FOR THE HOLIDAYS AND ANYDAY. I COULDN'T BELIEVE HOW SWEET AND JUICY AND WONDERFUL THIS PIE WOULD BE. MOST TIMES WHEN I TRY SOMETHING MADE FOR DIABETICS OR FAT FREE THE TASTE COMES OUT BLAND OR BLAH, BUT I COULDN'T TELL THAT ANYTHING WAS MISSING FROM THIS RECIPE. IT TASTES EVEN BETTER THAN THE LOADED SUGARY APPLE PIES THAT I HAVE MADE IN THE PAST. THANK YOU SOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO MUCH.
The best pie ever!!!!!! why bother putting sugar in? excellent , will make this recipe from now on. Followed exactly except for I used Cortland apples :)
I'm sorry, but this recipe was not good. My husband, who loves apple pie but doesn't eat sugar, asked me not to make this recipe again. It is way too tart. I have used a recipe from the Splenda website for years and it is so much better than this receipe. If you want a no sugar added pie I'd highly receommend the Splenda recipe.
This is easy as pie and it's rather good. Two pieces did cause the blood sugar to climb however.
This pie tastes great. The liquid was too much for the pie shell so next time I will use only half of the apple juice concentrate. Very, very good
sorry my family hated it..
I used unfiltered apple juice instead of the concentrate, which was recommended by another user. It gave too much apple juice flavour for me. I would try it again, but change it up with some brown sugar added and some other spices like nutmeg. Perhaps this is a good base for some experiments???
This pie is simple and easy to prepare. Your guests/family won't care or know that there isn't any sugar in it...unless you tell them!
Delicious! I have given this recipe to everyone I know that bakes and they all loved it!
I am so excited. This is my first Allrecipes review and I'm so glad it 's for this apple pie. I wanted to try this because my father in law who is diabetic is visiting for 3 weeks for the holidays. So when I came across this recipe I wax like a kid in a candy store. This pie came out amazingly tasty. I did make a few changes after reading countless reviews. Since I couldn't find sugar free apple juice, I decided to used Motts Light Apple juice, Publix unsweetened organic apple sauce, nutmeg and all spice. I also went with 6 Fugi Apples as well. As per another review, I wanted my pie to be chunky so I did not add the apples until after my filling thicken. Then I simmered the apples in the pie filling for about 10- 15 mins adding more apples juice, and spices as needed. I sampled the pie filling prior to pouring it into my pie shell and it wasn't tart nor sweet at all but it needed a hit. So I added about 2-3 table spoons of Stevia . I know it defeats the purpose but I used so little that it didn't alter the flavor at all. When I looked at the regular apple juice it had anywhere from 25-31 grams of sugar per cup. So the light only had 12 grams per 8 ounces so I went with that. This is definitely a keeper. Great recipe.
The pie was easy to make and tasted good. I didn't use apple juice concentrate, I used fresh apple juice. Also, I put in some lemon juice to tart it up a bit. I also added a little splenda for a little extra sweetness without the calories. And I decided to experiment and added 2 nectarines. I liked it and would make it again.
This was an excellent pie. I served it as dessert at a card game for some elderly women, many of which are diabetic. They loved it. I followed the advice of other reviewers and used 5 Granny apples and a nut top crust, the rest of the ingredients were the same as listed. Everyone loved it. I served it with sugarfree vanilla ice-cream. This is a keeper.
My diabetic mom loved it along with my kids!
I used the three sweetest apples my grocery store had (Honeycrisp, Fuji, & Gala) and followed the recipe and got rave reviews from my Mother-in-law who is a diabetic. I'm making it again for my mother-in-law's birthday and expect the same kind of results! I had researched lots of sugar free apple pie recipes and apples in general and decided to use the sweetest apples to compensate for not sugar! I can't use artificial sweeteners because they give me migraines, and with a diabetic husband and mother- in-law it limits the type of desserts I make these days, but this is a big hit!
My step dad is diabetic and he said this was the best sugar free pie he ever had. My other family member didn't even know it was sugar free. I did try something slightly different though. I used apple/raspberry juice instead of just apple juice.
I substituted the can of unsweetened apple juice concentrate for 1 1/2 cups of unsweetened apple sauce. The grocery store didn't have the concentrate and the apple cider (reviewer Kathy S. suggested the use of apple cider instead of the concentrate). So I used the apple sauce. It what I normally use to substitute sugar in some baked goods so I thought why not? It turned out really good. Next time I'm going to use apple cider like Kathy S. suggested.
This was good. I used Gala apples. I will probably bake it longer next time to brown the crust more and make it a little more "crusty". The crust was too soft, top and bottom.
This is a good pie, but is NOT good for diabetics, which is why it gets 3 stars. Apple pie, even with no added sugar, is filled with carbohydrates (one med apple alone has 25 simple carbs which immediately convert to sugar). Pie crust and cornstarch are the same. So while the pie itself is healthier than a 'normal' apple pie, this is not a good diabetic choice.
I made this pie for my diabetic cousin, and it is my new favorite apple pie recipe! The filling thickened up really well, and was very flavorful.
The pie is excellent. I made it for a dinner we were having with my boyfriends daughter and her family. Since he is a diabetic, I wanted a dessert that he could enjoy along with the rest of us. Everyone loved it and couldn't believe it was a NO SUGAR APPLE PIE. This one's a winner!!!
I used reconstituted apple juice instead of the concentrated as I was making it for diabetics. Also, I used Johnathan apples. I would use a crisper, sweeter apple next time. Saying that, it was still a delicious pie. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe was just what I was looking for. I don't care for most apple pies because I find that they are too sweet. Then a few years ago I tried a sugar free apple pie from my local market. I was in love. However I was not in love with the price they were charging for the pie not that it was not always available when I wanted it. So I came looking here for a recipe. This pie tastes great. My mom is not much of a sweet tooth and she fell in love with it. And best of all it was so easy to make. My first attempt produced a gorgous pie that I got rave reviews for.
I made this for my co-workers, one of which and diabetic, and everyone thought it was wonderful!
This pie was great! This year Thanksgiving was at my aunt's house. She is diabetic, so I wanted to make a dessert that she could enjoy. Not only did she enjoy it, but so did everyone else. They were surprised that it was sugar free and contained no artificial sweetener. Several people have requested the recipe, and I was asked to make it again for Christmas dinner.
Terrible. NO taste. I will never make this again.
Oh My ,it smelled and looked lovely but was so over sweet as the concentrate juice was overwhelming. I didn't offer it to my diabetic friend. I know it was the cause of too much concentrate. Possibly I used a larger can. Be ware of how much you use.
This was great. I thought the lack of sugar would affect the taste, but my husband, who is a sugar fiend, did not notice and loved it. Definitely a keeper.
Trying hard to eat healthy and I think I hit the jackpot. This is sweet with just the concentrated apple juice. Will never use sugar again when I make apple pies. Great idea.
Wonderful!
it was a little tart for me so i put a half cup of splenda sugar and the flavor balanced well.
This is delicious--but the "no sugar added" title is a bit misleading, it's very sweet! It almost put my diabetic father in a coma, but the rest of the family loved it!
my coworkers loved this pie. everyone wanted the recipe.
This was easy and yummy! I just wish I had some way of knowing how many apples make 6 cups. Now I have an extra two in my saucepan and the lid lifted off my pie in the oven.
Fantastic! I am and have been on a no sugar added diet for a few years now and have not felt better. One thing I have missed is a good quality pie without the added sugar. When I made this I was out of this world. A+ by everyone who tried it. I did make a few modifications: Because this diet does not allow fruit 'concentrates' (the theory is that the fiber slows down the abortion of the sugar into the bloodstream so you can process it normally), I had to find something else. Unsweetened Apple Sauce was what I used, though it is not as sweet. To sweeten I used about 10 chopped dates with pits removed and mixed it in with applesauce/cornstarch/cinnamon. When I put the crust on top I did not cut any holes so that the sweetness would absorb into the pie from the dates better. I used both green and red apples too. It turned out FANTASTIC! Best apple pie ever.
Apple pie is my favorite dessert *ever,* and now that I no longer eat cane sugar, I'm thrilled to find a recipe that will allow me to still eat it! I've been experimenting with this recipe for about a year now, using it as a springboard for my personal perfect apple pie :) I use about eight red delicious apples - as sweet and good quality as I can find (you're not adding cane sugar to compensate for the tartness of green apples, so sweet is better). Make sure you slice the apples nice and thin, lots of surface area. 4 Tbs tapioca instead of 3 Tbs cornstarch - I prefer the flavor of tapioca. Two Tbs cinnamon and a heaping tsp of nutmeg, because I like a lot of spice in my pie. Also, I add about half a tablespoon of clover honey - that little bit of flavor just sets off the taste *perfectly.* This pie is good the night it's made, and *heavenly* the next day after the flavors have had a chance to meld. Also makes a very nice cobbler.
the flavor in this pie was wonderful, just because theres no sugar in it doesn`t mean your skimping on quality. I did add an extra 2 cups of apples for the second pie, because with only 6 cups, i felt like my apple pie was totally flat and waaay too liquady....also, only simmer your apples until they START to get tender, or else you`ll have mush. Great recipes overall, with the changes, i`ll be making more pies!
I baked this pie last night for my history class dinner. Since my father is diabetic with a sweet-tooth, I wanted to serve a special treat for him and my other classmates trying to lose wight after the holidays. I must congratulate Carolyn for her wonderful recipe. Everyone loved it and there was no pie left!
This pie turned out great and tasted wonderful! It was my first time making pie and it turned out great.
Made the pie over the weekend. Next time I will add lemon juice because the Granny Smith apples are very tart and need a little toning down. Otherwise it was good, except the apples turned to applesauce after cooking. Think I will try different apples next time also.
not bad esp for a sugarless pie - almost too much cinamon but Rich really liked- so did the kids
This is a very good substitute for your traditional apple pie. It's definitely a keeper!
I did love this pie. I gave it 5 stars because it is all natural. I am type 2 diabetic and love sweets. I used honeycrisp apples, a little over 6 cups. I also cooked apples as called for & apples were not mushy as some noted. I used a pre-made pie crust, which didn't brown as nice as I wanted it too. Bottom was doughy. I did bake it for 45 min as called, maybe more time next time? I added 2 packs of Splenda into juice mixture. It gave a touch of sweetness I always crave. Will definitely make again with some changes to pie crusts.
Amazingly sweet!
Wonderful and there is no need for sugar. I used 6 Honeycrisp apples.
I made it, but it was time consuming for me to peel the apples by hand. I will make again, though. It'a refreshing to have a sugar-free go to dessert!
I really want to give this recipe a 5star for the no sugar and butter fillings but I don't know why my fillings turn out watery and I had to spoon out about 6 tablespoons of juice. Read from one of the top reviewer for this recipe that she don't wanna double cook the apples and I followed her style to thicken the entire can of apple juice with the cornstarch and stirred in it cinnamon then put the apples in the crust, glopped the apple concentrate mixture on top & then covered it with the top crust. Baked it for 1 hour at 350, allowed to cool for an hour but recipe failed. Can anyone tell me what went wrong? I will try this recipe again and edit my review.
Love it
Just made this pie today; I used Granny Smith apples and like the others said, I too was skeptical at first that the apple juice concentrate would be overpowered by the tartness of the apples, so I was pleasantly surprised the pie came out as well as it did! With my no-fail crust recipe, the pie was a hit, even for my picky husband! Will make this my go-to apple pie recipe as of today!
my husband a diabetic said it is very good and I also liked it a lot
Instead of apple juice concentrate, I reduced down some apple cider. The sweetness level was good, but double cooking the apples left them fairly mushy, and the pie could use more cinnamon and spices. I thought it was good, but not great; family members liked it fairly well.
I am diabetic and can have little to no sugar, this is maybe the best apple pie I have had, the family request it all the time.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections