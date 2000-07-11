Sea Foam Candy

4.2
14 Ratings
  • 5 10
  • 4 0
  • 3 3
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

A beige, delicately flavored, smooth and creamy candy.

Recipe by Robin

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
50
Yield:
50 pieces
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

50
Original recipe yields 50 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine light brown and white sugars, water, corn syrup, and salt in a heavy 2 quart saucepan. Cook covered until mixture boils rapidly. Remove lid, place candy thermometer in pan, and cook without stirring to 260 degrees F (127 degrees C). Remove from heat.

    Advertisement

  • Beat egg whites until stiff. Pour hot syrup in thin stream over egg whites, beating constantly with electric mixer on high speed. Add vanilla and pecan flavoring.

  • Continue beating until soft peaks form and candy starts to lose its gloss. Stir in pecans and drop by spoonfuls onto waxed paper. When candy has set, store in airtight container.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
51 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 11.9g; fat 0.4g; sodium 17mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022