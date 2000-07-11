Sea Foam Candy
A beige, delicately flavored, smooth and creamy candy.
Sea Foam candy is one of the best cany recipies I've ever tasted befor and the kids loved it.Read More
This was sweet but it tasted more like divinity to me than seafoam.Read More
Great texture and taste.
A welcome change from the finicky egg-white version. Too much or too little corn syrup will alter the result. Always make sure your measuring vessel is clean and dry; fat will sack ya. I pour the candy on to a silpat mat. No sticking. Can also top with room temperature chocolate chips if you don't want to go through the hassle of dipping.
a little hard to get it to 260 on my flat top stove because of heating element turning on and off but turned out great. Make sure you have a stand mixer very helpful.
I just want to say thanks SO much! I've been searching for this long lost treasure in my mum's old 'recipe box' (consisting of hundreds of loose paper bits and pieces!) My mum used to make this treat for us as kids almost every Sunday afternoon. She passed away many years ago, so I'd love to rekindle the old tradition with my sisters and the growing family!
This is the first "sea foam" candy recipe that I haven't burned BUT I don't really consider it a true sea foam. Its really more like divinity. I was a little disappointed because I wanted to make it for a gift for my sister in law, but this is NOT the sea foam candy that she loves so much. Thanks for sharing. Great recipe if you want something more like divinity.
YUM! They are soooooo sugary, and I can only eat one or two, but they are soooo good. :) Yummy!
Absolutely worth trying!
This is a great recipe!!! My daughter and I even made It on a cloudy day and it turned out perfect. It is very soft and light. It could be called brown sugar divinity. If you are looking for the other type of sea foam candy you might try a recipe on this site called sponge candy. But this is exactly what I was looking for and I love it!!!
Would never call this a "Sea Foam" candy. Divinity is more on target.
