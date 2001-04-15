Peanut Butter Fudge III
This fudge is creamy and really addictive!
The reason the person before me didn't get such a good result is because the temperature of the fudge is wrong. You need to take it to the soft-ball stage, which is between 234-240 degrees Farenheit. It was the submitter's fault. It was delicious though once I changed the temperature.Read More
The reason the person before me didn't get such a good result is because the temperature of the fudge is wrong. You need to take it to the soft-ball stage, which is between 234-240 degrees Farenheit. It was the submitter's fault. It was delicious though once I changed the temperature.
Editor's note: The cooking temperature and salt ingredient were corrected by the allrecipes.com staff on 12/27/2007 based on user comments.
Like everyone else said, the temp in this recipe is wrong! Soft ball temp is correct.
I'm not sure the directions are correct on this one. I tried this twice and it came out with a really sandy, grainy texture. The 270 degree temperature doesn't seem right. I tried it the second time and only went to 260 but I got the same result. I was really disappointed because the author seemed so enthusiastic about it.
the recipe has a great taste, but the cooking time is way too long. mine turned out like hard packed sand. I think if the cooking time was changed to soft ball stage it would turn out like it is supposed to. Even though I have still been eating some of mine with coffee I think I will crumble the rest of mine in a food processor and use it for icecream topping, or it might also make a great packed crust for a pie.
This recipe is VERY incomplete!!! There is no salt listed in the ingredient list, yet the instructions say to combine evaporated milk, butter, sugar and salt!?
This is the only recipe i use for pb fudge. Everyone loves its..my family, bake sales at work, they look for my fudge! I don't know why anyone would give this less than five stars. thank you kindly for this wonderful recipe that makes so much!
oh my gosh!!!!! it was amazing! i totally forgot to add the vanilla extract, but it turned out great anyway. it wasn't to sweet and it had the perfect texture. thanks for such a great recipe!!!! i loved it! :)
