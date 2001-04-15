Peanut Butter Fudge III

This fudge is creamy and really addictive!

Recipe by Jennifer Hall

Servings:
36
Yield:
6 dozen
Ingredients

Directions

  • Grease a 9x13 inch pan.

  • In a large saucepan with a candy thermometer inserted, pour evaporated milk, butter or margarine, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil and cook until candy thermometer reads 236 degrees F (115 degrees C). Remove from heat.

  • Stir in peanut butter, marshmallow creme, and vanilla extract Mix well and pour immediately into prepared pan. Allow to cool completely, then cut into pieces.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
236 calories; protein 3.9g; carbohydrates 35.6g; fat 9.7g; cholesterol 9.8mg; sodium 91.5mg. Full Nutrition
