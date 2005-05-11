Shepherd's Pie IV

1 of 34

Rating: 4 stars This recipe worked well. However, I did make some changes. I used the serving converter and made enough for 5 people. I substituted frozen corn for the cauliflower and I omitted the cream cheese from the mashed potatoes. Someone else complained about the milk not being enough for the mashed potatoes. Honestly I didn't even look at those measurements. I just made real mashed potatoes the way I always do (and I never measure there either) and it worked just fine, so probably "mashed potatoes to taste" would be a good addition to the recipe. I also forgot to add salt. Even without salt, this dish came out well and it was a hit with the kids (1 and 3). It worked great for finger food for my 1 yr old, and even my husband enjoyed it. It is super easy and a great quick fix meal. I would definitely recommend it, and it will be on our repeat menu as well. I give it four stars, for being a good, balanced, tasty meal. The only reason I wouldn't give it five is because five seems like it ought to be reserved for something really fabulous, ingenious, or out of the ordinary. Helpful (21)

Rating: 5 stars I found this recipe as I sought to rid the fridge of a head of aging cauliflower. It was delicious- preferable to the recipe not containing the cauliflower. I did omit the cream cheese in the recipe and everything turned our wonderfully! Thanks! Helpful (7)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was very very good. It made wonderful leftovers. The only thing we changed was that we only used two onions that was plenty. Also we used real mashed potatoes instead of instant. But it was a very good recipe that we'll use again when we have company for dinner. Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars Great basic recipe!!! I used ground beef minced garlic and made my own real mashed potatoes. Hubby and I loved it but will tweak it according to our tastes. Am going to sprinkle red pepper chips in meat and onion mixture to make it spicer. I see endless variations in this future pie. Thanks for sharing! Helpful (5)

Rating: 5 stars This recipe was worth a second helping! Omitted the cauliflower and added mushrooms to the ground beef. My family loved it! Helpful (4)

Rating: 1 stars A bit bland. Better Shepherd pis recipes on this site Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars Excellent! I mashed the cauliflower w/the potatoes (can't tell it's even there). I also added about a cup of sour cream to the cream of mushroom soup. I have three recipes for Shepherds Pie and I think this is my favorite. My kids like it with corn better than with green beans. This is a versatile recipe. Helpful (4)

Rating: 5 stars I was worried about making Shepherd's pie because I like spicy fun things (I am Italian!); but this recipe is very very GOOD. I defintely loaded up on the garlic powder - but even so this recipe was awesome! My English roommate and my Irish boyfriend gave me STANDING OVATION after the first bite!!! I will definitely make this again and again!!! Helpful (3)