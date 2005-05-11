Shepherd's Pie IV

Rating: 4.27 stars
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1

Shepherd's Pie is a wonderful 'company meal' to share or to send for my husband's lunches. We like to pack it in disposable containers and share it with home bound friends who are recovering from an illness or with our grandma. Since everything is in one container, it is easy to transport and hearty to eat. If desired, replace the chives with parsley.

By Kathleen Enick

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Lightly grease a 10x15x2 inch baking dish.

    Advertisement

  • Place ground sirloin in a large skillet over medium heat and saute 1 minute. Add chopped onion and continue to cook until meat is no longer pink and onion is beginning to brown. Pour mixture into greased baking dish.

  • Top meat layer with green beans and cauliflower. Sprinkle cheese over vegetables, then spread evenly with cream of mushroom soup.

  • Place potatoes in a large pot. Cover them with water and bring to a boil. Boil 10 minutes, or until tender. Drain.

  • To potatoes add softened cream cheese and butter or margarine. Whip until all ingredients are combined. Pour in milk and continue to whip until potatoes are smooth and fluffy. Add garlic powder, salt, and pepper to taste. Spread potatoes over soup layer. Sprinkle lightly with chives.

  • Bake uncovered in preheated oven for 35 to 45 minutes, until potatoes are golden brown.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 27.4g; carbohydrates 51.3g; fat 28.2g; cholesterol 91.9mg; sodium 573.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (34)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

angelgirl
Rating: 4 stars
11/05/2005
This recipe worked well. However, I did make some changes. I used the serving converter and made enough for 5 people. I substituted frozen corn for the cauliflower and I omitted the cream cheese from the mashed potatoes. Someone else complained about the milk not being enough for the mashed potatoes. Honestly I didn't even look at those measurements. I just made real mashed potatoes the way I always do (and I never measure there either) and it worked just fine, so probably "mashed potatoes to taste" would be a good addition to the recipe. I also forgot to add salt. Even without salt, this dish came out well and it was a hit with the kids (1 and 3). It worked great for finger food for my 1 yr old, and even my husband enjoyed it. It is super easy and a great quick fix meal. I would definitely recommend it, and it will be on our repeat menu as well. I give it four stars, for being a good, balanced, tasty meal. The only reason I wouldn't give it five is because five seems like it ought to be reserved for something really fabulous, ingenious, or out of the ordinary. Read More
Helpful
(21)

Most helpful critical review

SIMBOBBY
Rating: 1 stars
03/20/2007
A bit bland. Better Shepherd pis recipes on this site Read More
Helpful
(4)
33 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 18
  • 4 star values: 10
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 2
  • 1 star values: 1
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
angelgirl
Rating: 4 stars
11/04/2005
This recipe worked well. However, I did make some changes. I used the serving converter and made enough for 5 people. I substituted frozen corn for the cauliflower and I omitted the cream cheese from the mashed potatoes. Someone else complained about the milk not being enough for the mashed potatoes. Honestly I didn't even look at those measurements. I just made real mashed potatoes the way I always do (and I never measure there either) and it worked just fine, so probably "mashed potatoes to taste" would be a good addition to the recipe. I also forgot to add salt. Even without salt, this dish came out well and it was a hit with the kids (1 and 3). It worked great for finger food for my 1 yr old, and even my husband enjoyed it. It is super easy and a great quick fix meal. I would definitely recommend it, and it will be on our repeat menu as well. I give it four stars, for being a good, balanced, tasty meal. The only reason I wouldn't give it five is because five seems like it ought to be reserved for something really fabulous, ingenious, or out of the ordinary. Read More
Helpful
(21)
Rachael
Rating: 5 stars
11/05/2002
I found this recipe as I sought to rid the fridge of a head of aging cauliflower. It was delicious- preferable to the recipe not containing the cauliflower. I did omit the cream cheese in the recipe and everything turned our wonderfully! Thanks! Read More
Helpful
(7)
BLANFORD734
Rating: 5 stars
10/04/2003
This recipe was very very good. It made wonderful leftovers. The only thing we changed was that we only used two onions that was plenty. Also we used real mashed potatoes instead of instant. But it was a very good recipe that we'll use again when we have company for dinner. Read More
Helpful
(5)
Advertisement
Kimela
Rating: 5 stars
06/12/2006
Great basic recipe!!! I used ground beef minced garlic and made my own real mashed potatoes. Hubby and I loved it but will tweak it according to our tastes. Am going to sprinkle red pepper chips in meat and onion mixture to make it spicer. I see endless variations in this future pie. Thanks for sharing! Read More
Helpful
(5)
mommacass22
Rating: 5 stars
11/17/2010
This recipe was worth a second helping! Omitted the cauliflower and added mushrooms to the ground beef. My family loved it! Read More
Helpful
(4)
SIMBOBBY
Rating: 1 stars
03/20/2007
A bit bland. Better Shepherd pis recipes on this site Read More
Helpful
(4)
Advertisement
Connie
Rating: 5 stars
01/27/2012
Excellent! I mashed the cauliflower w/the potatoes (can't tell it's even there). I also added about a cup of sour cream to the cream of mushroom soup. I have three recipes for Shepherds Pie and I think this is my favorite. My kids like it with corn better than with green beans. This is a versatile recipe. Read More
Helpful
(4)
AYLINAYLIN
Rating: 5 stars
09/29/2004
I was worried about making Shepherd's pie because I like spicy fun things (I am Italian!); but this recipe is very very GOOD. I defintely loaded up on the garlic powder - but even so this recipe was awesome! My English roommate and my Irish boyfriend gave me STANDING OVATION after the first bite!!! I will definitely make this again and again!!! Read More
Helpful
(3)
janna
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2007
Great recipe. Never made this before. Cut down a little on the onions and cooked the vegetables a little first. Had lots of leftovers that heated up well and tasted just as good as the first day. Read More
Helpful
(3)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022