Christmas Cranberry Salad

Everyone loved this at Christmas Dinner. It looked very pretty next to the rest of the salads. I added the full amount of all ingredients, except marshmallows--I probably only put a cup, and it was just enough. I didn't have any problems with it being runny like some did. I didn't just drain the crushed pineapple, I squeezed a lot of the juice out. Also, you have to beat the whipping cream long enough for it to be very stiff. I think if yours gets runny, it's because you're not beating the cream long enough. If you're using Cool Whip instead, make sure to cut back on the sugar or it will be way too sweet since whipped topping is already sweetened. And to cast my vote on the Frozen verses Chilled versions-- I prefer Chilled.