Christmas Cranberry Salad

87 Ratings
  • 5 65
  • 4 17
  • 3 2
  • 2 1
  • 1 2

This creamy cranberry salad can be served frozen as well as chilled.

By TIASUE

Servings:
6
6 to 8 servings
6
  • Mix together the cranberries and sugar; cover and refrigerate overnight.

  • The next day, combine the cranberry mixture with the pineapple, marshmallows, pecans and whipped cream. Mix well.

  • Pour into a 3 quart dish, cover and refrigerate or freeze until ready to serve.

771 calories; protein 4.4g; carbohydrates 156.6g; fat 18.5g; cholesterol 17.6mg; sodium 92.2mg. Full Nutrition
