Mexican Roll Ups
These tasty treats are fun to make and even more fun to eat. This recipe is from the WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 15 minutes.
This was pretty decent and easy to make. A little heavy on the cumin (and I like spicy), and not very filling. I thought they were a bit better heated. I have to say I don't understand the concept of the wax paper - this does *not* make them fun to eat, and in fact, just makes a big mess trying to peel back the paper and keeping all those fillings intact. I just rolled them up with no paper and ate them from the end like any wrap.Read More
I shredded the roast beef. Also I put sour cream and salsa on the filling. It tasted much better.
Mexican food is my favorite.
