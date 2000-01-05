Mexican Roll Ups

These tasty treats are fun to make and even more fun to eat. This recipe is from the WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 15 minutes.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

6
Directions

  • For each roll-up, tear off about a 15 inch piece of wax paper or aluminum foil. Place the tortilla on the paper or foil. Place a romaine lettuce leaf on top of the tortilla. Add about 3 ounces of beef on top of the lettuce for each tortilla. Divide the tomatoes, red and yellow bell peppers, oil, vinegar and cumin over each tortilla.

  • Begin rolling the paper or foil over the tortilla to encase the filling. Roll until the sandwich is completely rolled up. To eat, peel back the paper or foil.

419 calories; protein 27.8g; carbohydrates 73.7g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 45.4mg; sodium 1635.4mg. Full Nutrition
