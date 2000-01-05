Warm Apple Cinnamon Cobbler
This warm apple cobbler is topped with an easy biscuit recipe. Preparation time is 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
My husband loved this when I made it for him. I didn't buy the pastry flour, so I just used regular whole wheat flour and did minimal mixing.Read More
I'm giving it 2 stars because my husband ate it... I didn't like it at all--maybe I did something wrong... I divided the flour into 1/2 ww and 1/2 white, thinking the topping would be lighter. It was too tough, crumbly and tasteless to me...Read More
This is a low-fat cake and I like it. It doesn't take much time to make. As I am a diabetic I lowered the amount of sugar. Also you should lower the oven to 150 degrees.
Very good! Didn't have fructose, used sugar instead. I also added ground allspice and clove. Sprinkled a dash of brown sugar and spices on top of biscuit batter just before baking. Next time I will try tapioca instead of cornstarch as a thickener. Cornstarch has a slimy kind of texture.
very nice but a bit sweet but still 5 star
we all loved it a lot of caleries like my mother is diabetic and that was the max she could have in a day!
i change the servings and it was not as sweet as i wanted but it was really good anyways!
Not so hot. Would NOT make again.
Not very sweet. The apples tasted like apples, and the dough like dough. Ended up sprinkling sugar and cinnamon on top. Next time I will put honey in with the apples, and sprinkle the dough with sugar and cinnamon before putting it on top.
What I changed: I cooked the apples for far longer than the recipe called for because my family prefers less crunchy apples in their cobbler. I added more buttermilk and oil to the topping mix to make it more creamy and easier to spread over the cobbler. These extra additions keep the topping from looking undercooked and lumpy. Made this awesome dish for my neighbor who lost her husband, and then for my mother-in-law and father-in-law. They all loved it! Biggest compliment was that they couldn't tell I had made them something sugar-free and more healthy. I will def. be making this again for my family get togethers and as presents for diabetic friends.
added some syrup decreased the amount of fructose will definitely make again
I made this today and it is incredible! The only thing I did not have was fructose so I substituted sugar and brown sugar. The apples did not run at all so my ratio of ingredients must have work. Will make again
This was great
was ok - didn't like the biscuit part as much as I like a 'crunch' type apple dish, tho. followed recipe with no variation. not sure I'll try it again..
I substituted Stevia for fructose and it came out great. Some reviews said the apples were to crunchy so I cooked them longer before baking it and everyone loved the cobbler.
