Warm Apple Cinnamon Cobbler

This warm apple cobbler is topped with an easy biscuit recipe. Preparation time is 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

prep:
20 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F ( 190 degrees C).

  • In a large saucepan over medium heat, combine the apples, water, cinnamon, cornstarch and fructose. Cook until apples are soft and mixture is thickened, about 10 minutes.

  • Pour the apple mixture into a casserole dish.

  • Prepare biscuit dough by combining the whole-wheat pastry flour and baking powder. Add the oil and stir until well mixed. Add the honey and buttermilk; stir with a fork until flour mixture is moist. Add additional milk if necessary.

  • Drop biscuit dough by tablespoons on top of apples. Bake for 20 minutes or until biscuits are golden brown. Serve warm.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
258 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 42.2g; fat 10.1g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 103.2mg. Full Nutrition
