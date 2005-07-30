Dutch Apple Pie with Oatmeal Streusel

I've tried a bunch of apple pie recipes searching for THE ONE and I've finally found it! This recipe is perfect! The filling has just the right amount of sweetness and spice and the streusel makes a yummy, cookie-like topping. For those of you having issues with how much flour to add, every batch of apples is different so the amount you need will vary from pie to pie. The best way is to coat your freshly cut apples with about 1-2 tbs of lemon juice and 1/4 c sugar, let sit in a colander for 15-20 minutes and the excess juices will run off. If your apples are really juicy you will need more flour, if they are on the dry side, you can use less. If you want, you can do this over a bowl and save the juices to reduce and mix back into the pie before it bakes, or use as a glaze on top. I used two heaping tablespoons in mine and it was perfect. Also, when using flour as your pie thickener, it's very important that the filling come to a BOIL! If it's not vigorously bubbling the flour will not thicken properly; your pie will be runny and you will still have that "flour-y" taste. And remember, the pie needs to cool for at least a few hours so the juices solidify before you cut it. Even the best made pie will be runny if you cut into it right away.