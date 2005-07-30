Dutch Apple Pie with Oatmeal Streusel
The crunchy oat topping adds an extra dimension to this delicious apple pie. Try using Golden Delicious, Jonagold, or Granny Smith apples for this pie.
The crunchy oat topping adds an extra dimension to this delicious apple pie. Try using Golden Delicious, Jonagold, or Granny Smith apples for this pie.
Wow, wow, WOW! Fantastic pie! I'm extremely fussy about apple pie and this is the best one I've ever made in thirty years! I did tweak the recipe slightly, taking into consideration all of the previous comments. Here's what I did: 1. Used a good homemade all butter crust and a glass pie plate 2. Used half Fuji and half Granny Smith apples, totalling 3 pounds (a little more than five cups) 3. Increased the flour to a rounded quarter cup 4. Omitted the lemon zest (don't like lemon and apple together) and the allspice (didn't have any) and substitued quick oats for rolled ones. I also discovered that you can do the initial baking of the apples and crust ahead of time. I had to leave, so I just took it out of the oven, lightly covered with foil and when I returned 3 hours later to finish baking it, it worked out great. With the full three pounds of apples I used, and all that streusel topping, it looks HUGE before it bakes but it comes out the perfect size. With a glass pie plate I dropped the oven temp to 360 degrees and I ended up baking it much longer (at least ten or fifteen minutes longer) until I could view the browned crust on the bottom (easy with a glass pan) This is crucial because otherwise you get a soggy crust on the bottom. We ate the pie after it had totally cooled and the slices held together perfectly. Delicious! Give it a try!Read More
Tasty topping, but a watery, soggy mess! Apples undercooked even after an additional 10 minutes in the oven.Read More
Wow, wow, WOW! Fantastic pie! I'm extremely fussy about apple pie and this is the best one I've ever made in thirty years! I did tweak the recipe slightly, taking into consideration all of the previous comments. Here's what I did: 1. Used a good homemade all butter crust and a glass pie plate 2. Used half Fuji and half Granny Smith apples, totalling 3 pounds (a little more than five cups) 3. Increased the flour to a rounded quarter cup 4. Omitted the lemon zest (don't like lemon and apple together) and the allspice (didn't have any) and substitued quick oats for rolled ones. I also discovered that you can do the initial baking of the apples and crust ahead of time. I had to leave, so I just took it out of the oven, lightly covered with foil and when I returned 3 hours later to finish baking it, it worked out great. With the full three pounds of apples I used, and all that streusel topping, it looks HUGE before it bakes but it comes out the perfect size. With a glass pie plate I dropped the oven temp to 360 degrees and I ended up baking it much longer (at least ten or fifteen minutes longer) until I could view the browned crust on the bottom (easy with a glass pan) This is crucial because otherwise you get a soggy crust on the bottom. We ate the pie after it had totally cooled and the slices held together perfectly. Delicious! Give it a try!
I only bake pies once or twice a year, but I like to make many of the same kind at once. Having said that, I found a few things with my second batch of pies that I would like to share. The crust does indeed go soggy and tends not to bake at the bottom, so for the second batch of 3 pies, I first brushed the frozen pie shells with lightly beaten egg whites before filling (it acts as a barrier and prevents the sogginess) and I also baked the pies at the lowest rack setting of my oven for 20 minutes at 425 degrees. Once I lowered the oven temperature to 375 degrees, I placed the pies back on the middle rack. I also used three LEVEL tablespoons of flour in the filling...I found the three heaping tablespoons recommended by other reviewers to be too pasty and two tablespoons to be too runny. I didn't have any problems with the apples not cooking through, but I sliced them very thinly because the lower sugar/water content in granny smiths tends to make them hold their shape and stay firm otherwise. It is a very good recipe and definitely worth a try.
This is an excellent Dutch Apple Pie recipe that will make your Grandma proud! Very east to make. I made a few minor changes: I didn't freeze the pie shell - couldn't see the advantage. And I didn't have allspice, so I found on a website a perfect substitute: 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon, 1/2 teaspoon ground cloves and 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg, mixed together. This will make more than the 1/4 teaspoon called for, so I just saved the extra, put it in a little jar and labeled it "allspice" for my next recipe that calls for it. This pie is scrumptious - especially with a little scoop of vanilla ice cream!
I made this recipe as is except for the lemon zest. It is very tasty! I had no problem with the crust and I did use the egg white trick. The resulting pie is super tasty, although I think it could use a little more cinnamon! Served with vanilla ice cream to guests and was told that I was "missing my calling" that I need to start a restaurant right now!
OMGosh!!! This was fabulous. I am not big on apples, but I LOVE pie; but have never made a good apple pie until now! My husband, who is an apple pie connoisseur also LOVED this. I made this pie to serve tonight for our second night of Sukkot (The biblical Feast of Booths/Tabernacles). Many of our neighbors came to fellowship with us and EVERYONE raved about this pie. There was none left. THe plate was licked clean!!! This one goes in the recipe box and will be used often. The only alteration I made was to omit the lemon zest, just did not sound good to me. Anyway, this is a must try!!! We love it. Thank you and God bless!
I've tried a bunch of apple pie recipes searching for THE ONE and I've finally found it! This recipe is perfect! The filling has just the right amount of sweetness and spice and the streusel makes a yummy, cookie-like topping. For those of you having issues with how much flour to add, every batch of apples is different so the amount you need will vary from pie to pie. The best way is to coat your freshly cut apples with about 1-2 tbs of lemon juice and 1/4 c sugar, let sit in a colander for 15-20 minutes and the excess juices will run off. If your apples are really juicy you will need more flour, if they are on the dry side, you can use less. If you want, you can do this over a bowl and save the juices to reduce and mix back into the pie before it bakes, or use as a glaze on top. I used two heaping tablespoons in mine and it was perfect. Also, when using flour as your pie thickener, it's very important that the filling come to a BOIL! If it's not vigorously bubbling the flour will not thicken properly; your pie will be runny and you will still have that "flour-y" taste. And remember, the pie needs to cool for at least a few hours so the juices solidify before you cut it. Even the best made pie will be runny if you cut into it right away.
My family loved this recipe! I made two of these (and one pumpkin pie) for 9 people and these two DISAPPEARED before I could blink. Sorry, pumpkin! I used Jonagold in one, Granny Smith in the other. I used some of the suggestions in the reviews (no lemon zest, 3 T. flour). I find Granny Smiths will stay too firm for my family's liking at only 40 min. baking, so for that pie I cooked the apple mixture for about 5 min. in a saute pan with 1 T. unsalted butter. Softened them just slightly enough to come out perfect after baking. YUM!
Baked this for our Christmas dinner this year and my father-in-law declared that from now on, we'd have Apple Pie for dessert at every family get-together. That speaks wonders for a man who rarely touch his sweets. Tweaked the recipe slightly: (1) Made the crust from scratch using the 1 1/2 x of the butter pie crust from this website; (2) Baked the crust in the top shelf for 5 minutes (at 220C) before adding the apples; (3) Used 6 sliced apples (2 huge fuji's and 4 granny smiths)and still found I'd need more apples - will add use 8 in all the next time. (4) Added cranberries to give a great twang to the tart filling. (5) Used demanera sugar (unrefined) and have reduced the sugar for the filling to 1/2 cup; and 1/2 cup (unpacked) for the streusel. (6) Added finely chopped cashews (the only unsalted nuts I had with me) in the streusel and this added to the cruch and flavour beautifully! Will use walnuts next time. (7) I did bake the streusel for about 50 minutes. Afterwhich I'd removed the foil and let the top brown nicely. I've used a glass bottomed pie dish as suggested by an earlier reviewer (so that I can tell if the crust is soaked through. With the amount of apples used, they appeared "too much" and over-flowing initially; but after 10 minutes of baking, they've settled down well. Will use a deeper pie dish next time. Served the warmed pie slices with my favourite ice-cream but would probably do better with just vanilla instead coz that was a tad too sweet for
Very yummy pie! I used a deep dish pie pan, so I used about 6 c apples (and would probably use even more next time) with the same amount of sugar mixture and it was awesome. I also added some cut up caramels to the filling. Mmmmm. Definitely a keeper.
I don't usually follow a recipe to make pie...just a bit of this & that. But I followed this recipe exactly, only changing to 3T of flour instead of 2T (and a home-made crust). It was wonderful! Just the right thickening, just the right sweetness, & the topping was just what I was looking for. Thanks for sharing!
The BEST Dutch Apple Pie ever!! I got this recipe about 3 months ago and have now made it twice already by request from family!
My family requests this pie on numerous occasions...the most recent being a pregnancy craving of my daughter. I use A full 3 pounds of Granny Smith apples. I put the prepared and sliced apples along with 3 Tbsp butter in a sauté pan and cook while stirring well for about 7 min. Just until they start to soften up. I then combine in a separate bowl the 2/3 C white sugar w 1/3 C brown sugar, 4 Tbsp white flour, 1 and 1/2 tsp cinnamon, 3/8 tsp nutmeg, and 1/4 tsp allspice. Stir together well. Dump this combination over the apples in the sauté pan with the heat off. Stir well, and let sit like this while you brush prepared pie crust with beaten egg whites and bake for 5 min in a 400 degree oven. When it comes out of the oven, I raise the oven temp to 425, fill the crust with the apple mixture, then place a foil shield around the crust edges to protect from over browning. Let it bake for 10 min at 425 degrees while I prepare the Streusel topping with the following: 3/4 cup flour, 3/4 cup instant oatmeal, 1 tsp cinnamon, 1/8 tsp nutmeg, 1/2 cup packed brown sugar. Mix together well. Add 1/2 cup slightly softened butter. Cut in well, then I use my hands to get it mixed together well to the large crumble state. I just don't seem to be able to achieve this delicious state of large crumbles with any utensil. Remove the pie from the oven. Leaving the foil shield on the edges in place, I add the crumble topping to the pie, and lower the temp to 365 degrees for my glass plate pie, retu
FANTASTIC!!! This was my first attempt at making a pie from scratch; I must say it was a total success! No fail Dutch apple pie!! I read through some tips, and the only thing extra I did was add 1/3 cup brown sugar to the filling and some butter. **for a quicker pie, use a premade crust and simmer the filling mixture on the stove for about 10 minutes* this will also help you gage how runny your filling is and will allow you to add more flour if necessary (I used about 4tbs of flour). Also, if you like your topping a tad crunchier, toss in some extra oats!
Very good pie, but beware that this recipe makes enough streudal topping for at least two pies! Just make 1/4th to 1/2 of the topping called for and lightly sprinkle it on top. Don't pack it down or it turns to a solid brick because of all the butter.
This was my first apple pie and it turned out AMAZING. I used a different, all butter recipe for the crust, but baked everything the same. TIP FOR CUTTING THE JUICE : toss sliced apples in 1/2 of the sugar (1/3 cup for this recipe) and place in a mesh colander over a bowl for a good hour, or longer (I did this while my crust sat in the fridge). You'll find a nice 1/4-1/2 cup of juice in the bowl when you are ready to use the apples. You can put this in a pan and cook down to a sticky syrup to add back into your pie filling or just toss it, but this step will keep your pie from being runny.
Absolutely the best applie pie I have ever had! I used Macoun and Jazz apples and they were great. The only thing I changed was I added 2 tbls. of cornstarch to sugar mixture because my pie fillings are always runny. It came out perfect. I sliced apples thinly (not cubed) just like picture showed and I am glad I did. It was layers and layers of soft, sweet apples. I saw some reviewers who said bottom crust was not cooked all the way and a little soft. I love my crust like that and that is how it came out (I'm a little weird I guess), but that is an easy fix. Just brush crust with egg and bake 5-10 minutes before adding filling. My husband likes his crust crispy so I do that for him. Excellent, excellent recipe. Make this tonight!
Tasty topping, but a watery, soggy mess! Apples undercooked even after an additional 10 minutes in the oven.
After picking some fresh apples, I decided to try this recipe. This was so good and did not last long enough for seconds. I made the following changes after reading reviews 1: used frozen pie shell, and brushed it with an egg white. Bake it for 5-10 minutes, then proceeded with recipe. 2: Increased flour for pie filling to an even 1/4 cup. 3:Omitted lemon peel/zest. 4: using 'quick cooking' oats. Other than that, followed the recipe. Everyone LOVED this...I will be making it again for thanksgiving!
This is one of the best pies I have ever made. It will be a family favorite for years to come. I also found they freeze very well which is great for holiday time or whenever you want to keep a dessert on hand. I froze the apple filling in the pie crust and shrink wrapped it. I thawed the pie before baking and made the streusel topping fresh.
Very tasty and well worth the effort. I made my own pie crust, and after mixing the sugar mixture with the apples (I used granny smith), I let it all simmer slowly in a covered pan on the stove for about 15 minutes before filling the pie crust. Also baked it the whole time at 425. That was a mistake, but a serendipitous one. The family loved it.
Oh my goodness this was beyond words delicious! Didn't last more than a day. Took other's suggestion of adding a bit of tapioca to keep the juices together. Will defenitely make again and soon!
This pie was just amazing, easy to prepare and easier to eat, so yummy!!!
The best Apple Pie! The Oatmeal Streusel is amazing. I like to make regular apple pies, but didn't have time to make 2 crusts and I had one store bought crust in the fridge. I find that most streusel toppings are very 'floury' and bland, but this one was like a crispy oatmeal cookie on the top that blended well with the soft apples underneath. And it is made with basic ingredients that a stocked pantry would have. Thank you so much for the recipe!
Another way to avoid a soggy bottom crust is to mix together 1 T each of cornstarch & white sugar, then sprinkle it onto the bottom crust before you fill it with the apple's. Work's every time !
I followed this recipe exactly and would not change a thing next time except to use different apples. I jused Granny Smiths and they were a little tart. Other than that, good consistency, just the right amount of topping, and the pie held together nicely. Will make again!
I have made dozens of pies but never apple, until now. I tried this after looking at dozens of recipes and I'm so glad I did - it was stupid good. Two things I'd recommend: 1.) put your apples and sugar into a bowl and let this sit for about ten minutes - the sugar will draw out a lot of moisture that you want to discard before putting the filling into the crust. Once you've drained the apples, mix in your spices. 2.) instead of flour, I use 2 tablespoons of tapioca - I always use tapioca in fruit pies, works beautifully every time. This is a really excellent pie, thank you for sharing!!
I read the reviews for this pie and saw that it got great reviews so I decided to give it a shot. It tasted somewhat good, however the pie was so runny, it was more like apple pie soup. I cooked the pie according to directions and when I took the pie out of the oven the apples were still very hard. I tried to make this pie again. This time I cooked the apples before I put them into the pie, it turned out a little better and a little less runny, also the oatmeal streusel isn't the greatest. This certainly is not the greatest or easiest recipe available. Sorry.
The taste of the pie and streusel topping very really good, however, after the pie was all cooled and we cut it there was approximately 1 cup of liquid on the bottom and the crust didn't cook on the bottom. I followed the recipe exactly.
After reading the reviews, I made some revisions to the recipe, and made THE BEST APPLE PIE ever! For the apples, increased flour to 3 healthy tablespoons, reduced sugar to 1/2 cup. Subbed Chinese 5-spice for the nutmeg and allspice. For the crumb topping, reduced the flour and oats to 1/2 cup, and the sugar and butter to 1/3 cup. This pie was incredible, my husband couldn't stop raving!! (Note: only used the tinfoil for the first 10 minutes) Thanks Ginny.
!!Great!!! I took the advise of someone else and used the French Pastry Pie Crust(reduced for one crust). I also exchaned one fourth of white sugar with Brown and used three tbsp. of flour for thickening instead of two. It was absolutely outstanding and it cut perfectly. Not runny, thick with apples(I used golden del.) and perfectly sweet. I have only made three pies in my life, I am a cake person, but whew, I have found a winner! Thanks.
Though I've been baking since my teens, I'd never made a Dutch apple pie. Today was the day, and I am pleased with this one. Since I don't like things overly sweet, I only used about 1/2 cup sugar in the filling, since my apples weren't at all tart. Used 2 HEAPING tablespoons of flour. For the topping, 1/2 cup both flour & oatmeal, and 1/3 cup both brown sugar & butter -- same cinnamon, no zest. Was the perfect amount of topping for me. I DID use foil. With the little extra flour, the filling was not runny at all. Served still slightly warm -- wow!
This recipe was marvelous, especially with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. I had to bake it an extra 20 minutes before the apples were done, so the total cooking time was more like 50-55 minutes. I would remove the lemon zest from the streusel topping because the lemon taste really conflicted with the cinnamon-nutmeg-allspice taste. Oh and I would also add more cinnamon and subtract some of the oats.
Very tasty. The amount of streusel on top was almost a little much for me, but it was still excellent. After baking, I cooled it down completely and then heated it up in the microwave if people wanted it warm with ice cream...SO good!
WOW! Delicious and easy! I followed this recipe closely, except put in 1 heaping tablespoon of cinnamon. I used the "No roll pie crust I" recipe from this site, and did bake it for 5 minutes before filling, as others have suggested. My husband says it is the best apple pie he's ever had, and my mother-in-law asked for the recipe. Two great compliments from people who have tasted lots of apple pies :) This will be my apple pie recipe from now on.
This was incredible! My whole family loved it. I followed the recipe with only two minor changes. I used lemon juice instead of zest and I pre baked my crust after brushing it with egg whites, as suggested by other reviews.
the spicing and flavor of the filling and the crumble top is perfect (i used 1/3 cup of Splenda in the filling and 1/2 cup Splenda Brown in the crumble and omitted the rest of the sugar), but i don't see the purpose of the crust; i'll stick to making apple crisp. Still, if you're looking specifically for a pie, this one's a winner.
Tantalizing! You won't know whether to eat this pie or smear it all over your body. My dog even loves this apple pie. I did make a few alterations: added lemon juice rather than zest to enhance flavor of the apples, and used a homemade, never-fail crust using butter-flavored crisco. Thank you for sharing this recipe!
This is a good pie. I've used all types of apples with success, and like many others, found myself increasing the flour to no more than 1/4 cup to combat the sogginess - though to be honest, scooping out the apples into the pie crust and leaving the juice at the bottom is the smart thing to do for any pie using fresh fruit that's not being cooked on the stove first to create a thickened filling. I've made the pie with a frozen crust, but prefer the standard brushing with egg white and allowing to dry or baking for 10 minutes then cooling prior to filling. I used McCormick apple pie spice - my normal go-to - rather than the separate spices listed. The only thing I did NOT like was that the amount of sugar in both the pie filling and the topping is excessive. In my opinion, it could be cut to 1/2 c in the filling and 1/4 c in the topping. Good recipe, though and I appreciate your posting it. I will bake this pie again.
this makes a wonderful pie, very tasty, I highly recommend it ... however when I make it again I think I will cut the streusel topping down by almost half, there was almost more topping than pie!
this recipe was not very good there wasn't enough sugar in the recipe and the pie did not turn out at all.
Yum - very good! I did add a little lemon juice to the apples and tbsp of brown sugar to the topping.
I added just a pinch of salt to the streusel topping but otherwise made as is. Great way to use up a store-bought pie crust I had in the freezer and a few Granny Smith apples.
Made this for family Christmas dinner and everyone loved it. Personally thought it tasted a little doughy. I used half Granny Smith & 1/2 Rome apples, and frozen pie crust from grocery store. Overall very tasty. Next time I will decrease amount of flour in filling.
Sorry but I did not like this. I gave it 2 stars because hubby said it wasn't bad but for the topping absolutely killed it. I should have realized when I saw the oatmeal ingredient that it would not be the nice crumb topping that I wanted. I would still encourage others to try it because the filling part tasted good and if you like the oatmeal topping you may like this as well. I will find a similar one with the crumb topping I prefer. Thanks
Everyone at work loved it! The second time I made it, I cut down the amount of streusel topping and added more apples to the filling. To me it was better that way.
This recipe was great! Everybody loved it, but I did need to bake it a bit longer. Also, I would bake the crust longer before i put the filling in next time. I used jonagold & granny smith and it was awesome! Thanks!
I made this as written and it was pretty good; just not great. I had to cook it twice as long as the recipe called for in order to get the apples soft enough to eat. The topping seemed a little mushy, not what I expected.
Made according to directions with one exception....did not use Nutmeg because I did not have any on hand. Excellent recipe, made this similar recipe out of the Betty Crocker cookbook years ago. My husband used to dislike this apple pie version (he was brought up on store bought pies)but he said this was excellent. He is finally coming around to what Home baked food should taste like!
This is my new standard apple pie recipe! I followed the directions exactly as written and ended up with a beautiful, delicious apple pie that everyone loved. Definitely deserves more than 5 stars!! Thanks so much for sharing.
The times for this pie are definitely low, at least for me and I'm just about at sea level. After 35 minutes the Fuji apples I used were not cooked and there was a lot of liquid so I put it back in the oven for approximately another 35 minutes. If I had to do it over again I'd probably cook the pie at 425 for 20 minutes and adjust the time at 375 accordingly. On the bright side after cooking the pie longer the liquid became thick and delicious and the streusel is perfectly crumbly. It's a great recipe, just be mindful of the cooking time and test the apples for doneness.
I had a few minor problems with this pie, but once I got them resolved, it was wonderful. I used granny smith apples, and the first time I made it, the filling was super runny and the apples were still way too crunchy for my taste. Still, my family liked it, so I made it again. The 2nd time, I mixed up the filling, adding a little more flour to the mix, and threw it in a covered baking dish and baked it until the apples were soft. Then I put it in the pie shell and followed the directions the rest of the way. It turned out awesome! I will make it again with golden delicious and I think it will be even better. Thanks for a great recipe!
Very good pie! Skipped lemon zest, otherwise followed recipe. Thanks.. Lekker!
Great! Didn't really change the recipe at except for using 3T of flour. Used lemon juice in filling instead of zest since I didn't have any on hand.
I used a deep dish pie crust and made 1-1/2 times the amount including topping and it was delicious! I also added a little vanilla to the apples.
This may well be the most delicious apple pie recipe I've ever made. Both the filling and the streusel topping were very tasty and, in my opinion, a cut above all the rest. I used a combination of Granny Smith and Honey Crisp. I brushed the crust with egg white before putting in the filling and my crust was not the least bit soggy. I didn't have time to freeze the crust and don't see how that could have made it any better. Perhaps if you do the egg white thing, it isn't necessary. Thanks, Ginny, for an excellent recipe.
This was really good. I used both white and brown sugar in the apple mixture and omitted the butter (my filling was NOT runny). I omitted the oats for the topping and just used flour, sugar, brown sugar and butter. I put the topping on the pie and baked uncovered all at the same time for 50 minutes at 375. Just a tip, put pie on a cookie sheet to catch any overflow.
This turned out great, I should have used more tart apples, but that has nothing to do with the recipe. Just a suggestion.
I had a bag of small MacIntosh apples to use up. I love apple pie but I also love apple crisp. So when I found this recipe that combines the 2 I was in heaven...and even moreso after eating it!! I made it for company and everyone wanted the recipe! I tweaked it according to previous reviews - increased the first amount of flour to a heaping 1/4 cup, reduced the Allspice to 1/8 tsp and omitted the nutmeg and lemon - but that is just according to our taste. Reduced temp to 360 and cooked for 50 minutes. It cut well and stayed together wonderfully. Warmed and served it with vanilla ice cream! Excellent!
The topping was great, however the baking time for this pie is seriously wrong! Any apple pie that wants to get cooked needs longer oven time.
This is the BEST apple pie I've ever had! The streusel topping is perfect. I used two packets of Maple and Brown Sugar oatmeal (per another reveiwer's comments) for the topping and it was delicious. I thought it might be too sweet, so I slightly decreased the amount of sugar and it turned out just right. I also increased the amount flour in the topping to 3 level tbsp. and the filling was the right consistency. I also didn't use the lemon zest. This is THE apple pie recipe I will be using all of the time. I can't wait to make it for my family on Thanksgiving. Thanks for a great recipe!
This is just a fantastic recipe. I used a combination of sweet and tart apples, and it was a good balance. After slicing the apples, I cut them into smaller pieces. I used the "Shortbread Crust" from this website, and it was a great combination. I didn't use the lemon either. My only problem is that after the designated cooking time, my apples were still pretty crisp. We still ate it that way and it was delicious, but I'd like to try maybe steaming the apples until slightly soft in the microwave before mixing them with the sugar and flour mixture. I will be making this recipe again.
This is my 3rd year making this pie. I make it every thanksgiving or when i got a sweet tooth. I LOVE this pie...i never expected it to taste so good! My family loves it so much i dont even get a chance to eat it LOL. One hint is to cover the edges of the pie with tin foil bout 10 minutes into baking cause they have a tenancy to burn over time in the oven. make sure you have a cookie sheet below cuase if its cooking right...it will start to leak a bit. also wait a hour or two before eating cuase if you cut it hot the filling from the rest of the pie will seep into the space you cut out. I find adding 1/4 a teaspoon more of nutmeg/cinnimon/cloves into the apples and the streusel makes it a bit more flavorful..and adding a few more chunks of butter to the apples never hurt no one either ^_^
Absolutely wonderful! My husband's favorite pie is Dutch Apple Pie, and now this recipe is his new favorite.
I'm not a fan of apple pie, but my parents love it so I thought I'd give it a whirl for Christmas. It was good. I used a pre-made, deep dish frozen pie crust. It was a little soggy and I did prebake it, so next time I think I'll try brushing it with egg white. I used 6 small Jonathan apples, which was a bit more than 5 cups. I also used 3 level tablespoons of flour in the pie mix, and quick oats and liked the results just fine. I probably made and used a bit too much of the streusel topping because I knew I'd love it. Next time I will try another reviewer's idea and cut up some caramels to made it even yummier.
I followed Barb's suggestions and it turned out perfectly delicious!
Nice but very very sweet
ABSOLUTELY WONDERFUL!!!! I am an apple pie fanatic! I love it all year long not just for the holidays! I didnt change a thing and probably wouldnt want to simply because I wouldnt want to mess the wonderful flavor! The only thing that wasn't really even a problem, was that It was a little runny in the first & Second slice. Someone mentioned how Instant vanilla pudding helps that. SO I will do that next time, and there will be a definite next time!
Used empire apples.
Fantastic apple pie! I made this for my Dutch In-laws and got the approval! yum, my mother in-law told me she was keeping the left overs........no questions asked;) I had my apples sit in the sugar mixture while I was preparing my crust. By the time I was ready to fill, there was a bit of liquid at the bottom of the apples. So I drained it a bit - but not a whole lot. Also - there is A LOT of streusel, I could probably cut it in half next time. This turned out great, thanks!
I followed this recipe almost exactly, and like other people, found that it came out too watery. Also, I thought the streusel top had too much butter in it. If I make this again, I'll add more flour to the apples and cut the butter down by half. The flavor of the pie is excellent, I must say.
My husband is an apple pie FANATIC, and I have been looking for a yummy and easy Dutch Apple Pie recipe, and I have found it! I made a few changes; no lemon zest (don't like it), added a bit extra flour (per previous reviews), and I ground the oatmeal to a fine powder in my coffee grinder (didn't want whole oats in there). I've made it three times and gotten it almost perfect! I say almost because I can't seem to get the apples tender enough. I've added to the cooking time by about 15-20 minutes and experimented w/ different apple types (tried Jonathan and Jonagold), and still a little too chewy. No complaints though that I will have to keep on experimenting! My husband says it's the best he's had!!
I was in a hurry and purchased the ready made pie crust which i put in a glass pie dish. Took the advice of other cooks and brushed the pie crust with an egg white. I used Golden Delicious apples with 1/2 cup of brown sugar with a tsp of cinnamon and 1/2 tsp nutmeg. Didn't use any allspice, 2 Tbsps flour. Do not make this pie unless you are have other people around to help you eat this pie. It is too tempting, It's the best apple pie I've ever made.. I've made two pies within two weeks. This is a great pie!!
We have so many apples from our trees right now and are trying tons of recipes. This is by far the BEST apple pie I have ever made! EXCELLENT recipe!
It would have been much better without the allspice and nutmeg and with more cinnamon. I baked it 35 minutes after adding the topping, and the crust and topping were nicely browned, but the apples were very undercooked. The apples should have cooked longer during the first baking. This pie wasn't very appetizing. Waste of ingredients. UPDATE: I increased my rating from 2 stars to 3, because after I refrigerated it overnight, and the pie did taste a little better cold.
I dont usually like apple pie, but this one was pretty good. The family liked it too. I thought the apples were a little crisp and the bottom was slightly soggy though.
I really like this pie. I have found that this pie is great with all granny smith apples (I usually mix two kinds of apple for a pie). The tartness of the granny smiths is perfect with the sweetness of the topping. Don't leave out the lemon zest - it really makes it! Once I subbed orange zest and it was great too. The mix of spices makes this more fitting for a winter pie than a summer one, I would think.
OK, I can only really rate the oatmeal streusel part of this recipe. I seriously cheat and use a frozen crust, canned apples (dressed up with more cinnamon, nutmeg and butter) and the topping. It makes a really tasty pie and somehow nobody ever knows that it's not fully homemade! Even my family (two are professional bakers) was fooled! I did make this pie fully according to the recipe once and the filling came out way too runny. Extra flour would have done the trick.
Awesome! I liked it so much when I made it yesterday as a pie that I now have two 9 X 13s (double recipe in each) in the oven as apple crisp!
This was a great recipe to get things started. I ended up not using the allspice and 1/2 the nutmeg in the filling while adding 2TBSP of tapioca. I also increased the amount of brown sugar to 1/2 cup. I have heard nothing but great things when I serve this pie (I am not personally a fan of apple pie) and have been requested to enter a pie contest.
Absolutely loved this apple pie. My favorite so far.
This apple pie was amazing!! It was the first apple pie I made from scratch and it was so easy! I used one of the apple peeler/slicer/corer tool which made it so easy! I took it for the 4th of July to a party and it received rave reviews! The strusel on top makes the pie! This is definitely a keeper!!
I bake pies frequently, and was visiting my daughter. So I looked up this recipe, as her husband likes dutch apple pie. Most other reviewers gave this recipe a good rating. After making the pie and having to throw it away, because the crust was nicely browned on the edges but upon cutting the bottom crust was not even cooked. the whole pie was ruined. I came back to your site and read the other reviews. Everyone gave it 4 or 5 stars but said that the bottom crust did not cook, so they either did not freeze the crust or baked it longer. It is ridiculous to give a recipe a good rating if following the recipe as written gives a bad result.
What a great recipe! If you follow the recipe exactly, the pie will turn out perfectly. The streusel topping is fabulous! So yummy!
Very good! Did not follow suggestions about using egg in the crust and it was a bit mushy - will try that next time. Streusel was a bit floury and not quite sweet enough for me, but the filling was delicious! Will adjust streusel mixture next time, but will certainly make it again!
I prefer granny smith apples for the best apple flavor!
I was disappointed in this pie. I am known for my pie making skills, and thought this would be the ultimate - great pastry, filling and a crisp-like topping! My crust was good - my usual recipe. The pie filling was ok, a little tasteless, but the topping was powdery and dull tasting. Next time, I would increase the amount of butter/margarine in the topping, add more flavor to the filling.
I receieved great compliments on this pie. I added extra flour as suggested, the filling turned out great. I didn't have a lemon available, the pie tasted great without it.
This pie is amazing. I have been making it for years and the only thing I change is that I add a full teaspoon of cinnamon in the apple mixture. This pie even won me $100 in a bake off :)
I am a pie diva, they are my specialty. This was pretty good, I'm not sure if I liked the topping enough to make up for the extra calories though. I will probably make it once more before I completely write it off. The only change I made was to use my own homemade crust.
This pie is awesome! Just for kicks, I added some caramels (cut in half) under the topping. Also, I used one packet of Apples & Cinnamon and one packet of Maple & Brown Sugar oatmeal instead of regular for the topping. Very yummy!!!
I used a pillsbury frozen pie crust on the bottom but followed all the other directions closely. The pie hardly browned at all; I ended up removing the tinfoil completely and letting it bake 5 minutes longer. It came out runny! It tastes fine, but it just doesn't look that great. I'm hoping that it will firm up a little by tomorrow morning. I like the flavor and this is definitely easier than making a two crust pie, so I may try this again baking it a little longer and maybe taking the tinfoil off half-way through. Thanks for sharing the recipe! :)
YUM... I can not say enough wonderful things about this recipe. It was probably the best apple pie I've ever had. The lemon added a little bit of a zip that I wasn't expecting, and I may try it without the next time but I also loved it with it. Will definitely make again.
Tastes great using fresh peaches instead of apples!
This is very good. I like that it is not over sweet. 1. I followed the advice of others and added a tablespoon of tapioca to thicken it all up. (I will actually add two tablespoons next time. It was still a bit runny/mushy.)2. I did brush the crust with an egg white to keep the crust from going mushy. 3. I did not have allspice or a lemon and made the recipe without them. It still turned out great.
I made the following modifications as suggested by others: I used half granny smith & half fuji apples (although i'll use all one or the other next time); added 1 TBSP of Tapioca to the existing 2 TBSP of flour (this worked brilliantly -- the pie wasn't runny at all and unlike other reviewers, i didn't drain any of the juices); added 2 TBSP of brown sugar to the existing 2/3 cup of white sugar. I brushed the pie crust (set in a glass pie dish) /w egg whites and pre-baked for 10 mins or so at 400 degrees. I also pre-baked the fruit filling in a glass casserole dish for 15 mins at 400 degrees prior to dumping it into the pie crust (to address the crunchy apple issue mentioned by others). The pie turned out excellent. However, I wasn't "blown away" by this pie. In fact, I was annoyed at all the modifications necessary to make the end result "perfect." It was a lot of work for a pie that is slightly above average. It is also missing something, but I can't put my finger on what... It has a bland flavor. It needs a bit more "zing", perhaps the reviewer that suggested adding some cranberries was on to something. Overall, I might make this again, but only if I'm extremely motivated. There are easier and better recipes available.
I always use Granny Smith apples and so I add a little more sugar than called for. I also use more cinnamon, because I like it. I don't always have nutmeg or all spice in my cupboard, but it doesn't matter. It's just a great topping!
Yum! Turned out great! The crust was golden brown, the filling held together well, and the apples were fully cooked. Here's the modifications I used, some suggested by other reviewers: -I baked the pie crust for 5 mins before adding the filling. -I used Gala apples (what I had on hand). -I used the 2/3 cups white sugar, plus about 3 tablespoons of brown sugar in the filling.-I also added an extra tablespoon of flour to the filling.-I omitted the lemon zest from the topping. -I baked the pie for 40 minutes, taking the foil off for 5 minutes toward the end. We loved the streusel topping! Thanks for the great recipe!!!
Turned out great, it was really delicious - but I used half the sugar called for with the apples.
This was absolutely delicious! Apple pie & apple crisp in one! Satisified my husband and myself in one recipe! Thanks!
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections