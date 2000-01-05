Blueberry Bake

This low fat, low sugar dessert is great made with blackberries, too! Preparation time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

prep:
30 mins
cook:
40 mins
additional:
20 mins
total:
1 hr 30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
1 - 8x11 inch baking dish
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • To Make Biscuit Topping: In a medium bowl combine flour, baking powder, baking soda, and 1 tablespoon sugar. Mix well then stir in buttermilk just until all ingredients are moistened and dough forms a ball. Set aside.

  • To Make Berry Filling: In a large saucepan combine honey, 1 tablespoon sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, water, and lemon juice. Mix until smooth, then add berries. Simmer over medium heat, stirring gently, until thickened (about 10 minutes). Spoon berry mixture into an 8x11 inch nonstick casserole dish.

  • Drop biscuit dough onto berry mixture by tablespoonfuls.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, or until biscuits are lightly browned.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
150 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 35.2g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 0.8mg; sodium 208.8mg. Full Nutrition
