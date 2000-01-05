Blueberry Bake

I made this yesterday at 5 am after very little sleep, so that will probably explain my issues with this recipe. Everything is so much better with sleep . . . . instead of the topping as written, I used pie dough that was in my freezer that I'd made a while ago and cut it up into pieces for the topping. If I had to do it again, I think I'd just roll out the pie dough and top like a pie; the pieces were pretty thick. My biggest issue, however, was that I could not for the life of me figure out what an 8x11 pan looked like. I have 9x11s, 8x8s, but no 8x11. So in my sleep deprived state, I decided that meant I would use a 2 quart pan instead, and while it worked, the filling did not jell as it probably would have in a 9x11 pan, as hubs pointed out later as we were eating it. So, I'm going to assume that was my fault and if I make it again I will use a 9x11 pan. It still tasted fine, it was just a bit watery. If you like tart, you will probably like this. The honey and the sugar are there, but the blueberries still had a tartness that is appealing if you like that. All in all, I made some mistakes but this was still edible and worth a second look. Thanks for the recipe.