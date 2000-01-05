Blueberry Bake
This low fat, low sugar dessert is great made with blackberries, too! Preparation time: 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
The recipe was really good. Instead of taking the time to make the dough, I used frozen biscuits as a short cut.Read More
The blueberries were WONDERFUL! But the biscuit topping was not on a par with the rest- Kind of chewy and doughy.Read More
This was AWFUL! Both my husband and I did not like this recipe. I really had high hope for this recipe but the I think the combination of cinnamon and blueberries just do not mix. Then the flavor of the biscuit was less than desired. I sure will not be making this one again.
made this for a diabetic friend for a community supper at church with a pie crust and just followed the info for blueberry filling. It was awesome, he loved it. It baked up nicely gelled. Thanks.
simply delicious
I made this yesterday at 5 am after very little sleep, so that will probably explain my issues with this recipe. Everything is so much better with sleep . . . . instead of the topping as written, I used pie dough that was in my freezer that I'd made a while ago and cut it up into pieces for the topping. If I had to do it again, I think I'd just roll out the pie dough and top like a pie; the pieces were pretty thick. My biggest issue, however, was that I could not for the life of me figure out what an 8x11 pan looked like. I have 9x11s, 8x8s, but no 8x11. So in my sleep deprived state, I decided that meant I would use a 2 quart pan instead, and while it worked, the filling did not jell as it probably would have in a 9x11 pan, as hubs pointed out later as we were eating it. So, I'm going to assume that was my fault and if I make it again I will use a 9x11 pan. It still tasted fine, it was just a bit watery. If you like tart, you will probably like this. The honey and the sugar are there, but the blueberries still had a tartness that is appealing if you like that. All in all, I made some mistakes but this was still edible and worth a second look. Thanks for the recipe.
