Squash Casserole with Cream of Chicken Soup

59 Ratings
  • 5 42
  • 4 11
  • 3 2
  • 2 3
  • 1 1

This casserole is creamy with a wonderful herbed topping. You can also mix leftover turkey or pork in this dish and serve as a main dish after the holidays.

By Ladysmom

Gallery

Recipe Summary

Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Cook squash and onions in boiling salted water until tender. Drain and mash them with 1/2 cup butter or margarine. Stir in sour cream, grated carrot and cream of chicken soup. Set aside.

  • Melt remaining 1/2 cup butter and stir it into the stuffing mix. Pour half of the stuffing mix into the bottom of a 9X13 glass baking pan. Pour the squash mixture over the top of the mixture, and the rest of the stuffing mix on top of the squash.

  • Bake for 30 minutes, until golden brown and bubbly.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
423 calories; protein 6.2g; carbohydrates 29.1g; fat 32.3g; cholesterol 76.8mg; sodium 858.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022