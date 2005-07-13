Squash Casserole with Cream of Chicken Soup

So impressed with this idea. I am sure it's great as written, so 5 stars. I used a little olive oil and black pepper to saute the mixed yellow squash and zucchini I had until fairly tender. Also had the thin sliced onion in there as well. I cheated for time and used my salad shooter to shoot them right into the pan! Used the can of chicken soup and 1/4 cup of sour cream. Had a box of instant turkey stuffing, bcs we were having turkey fillets, and mixed a melted stick of butter (half cup) in it until a little browned. Mixed half of it into the squash mixture once most of the liquid was evaporated, topped it with the rest, and in 25 minutes had an amazing casserole. My apologies for making changes to the originator, bcs I am sure it was fantastic that way also. I did borrow from some of the other commentators, so thank you. This will be my go to squash casserole from now on!