Squash Casserole with Cream of Chicken Soup
This casserole is creamy with a wonderful herbed topping. You can also mix leftover turkey or pork in this dish and serve as a main dish after the holidays.
My family loves this dish! I didn't peel or mash the squash but sliced/quartered it and I didn't use the butter. Used reduced fat sour cream to lower the calorie count as we're watching our diets. Used Vidalia onion and cut into bite sized pieces for extra flavor. Also used cream of mushroom soup and I'm going to try cream of celery soup next time to see how it tastes. I also have blended zucchini and yellow squash for a different look to the dish sometimes. This dish gets thumbs up everywhere I take it. Great way to use the garden goodies!!!Read More
Judging by the ratings, this seems to be a hit or miss recipe. Obviously it was a miss with me and the wife, and we both like squash. The squash was fresh from our backyard garden so that wasn't the problem. What put me off was the sour cream. And that's odd because I like sour cream. But it didn't suit me in this recipe. I did like the herbed bread stuffing. I may try this again minus the sour cream (we have three very healthy squash plants that seem determined to take over the planet so I have to do something.) My thanks and appreciation to Ladysmom for the effort.Read More
My family and I have been making this exact recipe for years at Thanksgiving, so I know it is amazing! This recipe is the reason I don't like to try other squash casseroles -- honestly, the other ones I have tried NEVER stack up! Things I do differently: I don't peel or seed my squash. I cut the squash instead into about 1/4 to 1/2 inch thick slices before boiling, and I do not mash them after boiling -- I just put the slices in the casserole. It tastes delicious this way, although I imagine mashing is good for tricking picky eaters. Another good tip -- you can swap out yellow squash for zucchini in this recipe, or do half and half for some variety and color -- the taste is about the same. Delicious!
I omit the carrots and use 2 boxes of stuffing with 1/2 cup margarine. I mix the margarine with all the stuffing, then mix 1/2 the mixture with the squash mixture and place the other half of the mixture on top. YUM!
I love squash and wanted something yummy besides fried squash. My neighbor gave me this recipe to try and it is AMAZING! The only change I did make was adding grated cheese to the recipe to make it cheesy and kid friendly! One hint I would like to give is -- instead of boiling the squash and onion, sautee it in olive oil for 10-15 minutes. This gives the dish a better flavor and the squash isn't as mushy!
I love this recipe. My good friend's mom taught me to make this and I always bless her when I do. But, she taught me one difference which really makes this an outstanding Thanksgiving dish. We use Butternut squash instead. The flavor is richer, the color is spectacular, it's all good!
This is so good. One of my guests asked what the casserole was after going back for seconds. When I said "squash," she replied, "But I hate squash, and this is delicious." I had to print multiples copies of the recipe for my guests. You'll love this. Guaranteed.
If you are a squash lover, this dish is excellent!
I got some free squash and zucchini from a co-worker and found this recipe to try out. I did a few things different. I quartered the squash and zucchini and sauted them with the onions in olive oil and garlic. I didn't mash them but put the chunks in with the soup/sour cream mixture and added a can of Rotel. The Rotel gave the dish the flavor some other reviewers complained was lacking. My husband said he would have this almost vegetarian dish anytime.
I get requests for this recipe everytime I make it. Its made every Thanksgiving and its not hard to make. I use the pepperidge farm dressing instead of the stuffing mix.
AWESOME! First dish to go at big parties!
Oh so tasty! We have a garden and the squash were piling up on the counter and I had to try a new dish for them. Everyone loved it. I doubled the recipe and baked it in a disposable lasagna pan. We're southern so we know good squash casserole when we taste one and this one's a "repeat, goes-in-the-recipe-box favorite. Next stop for the next batch I make goes to the church fellowship hall for Sunday dinner. WOO HOO!
Was very good, but didn't get the peeling, and seeding the squash. I used the regular summer squash, so maybe they were meaning another kind. Followed it the the "T" except for the above.
I just put the stuffing on the top, and skipped the butter like many other reviewers. And I used cream of mushroom soup. I, too, sliced but didn't peel or mash the squash and this time I'm using zucchini and yellow croockneck squash to mix it up. Great recipe.
This is another great squash recipe. I use butternut squash and I add turkey, chicken, or pork tenderloin to make it more of a complete meal. It always turns out great. I hate squash, but this recipe turns it into something I can't stop eating. My parents, and boyfriend agree as well.
This was a huge hit! Huge! My family is still talking about it and I had my neighbor try it and she and her toddlers just loved it as well. I made it as written and just added a tablespoon of sugar, because I can't not add it, my roots are in the south. ha!
I found this recipe searching for a way to use leftover grilled pork chops. I diced the pork and put it on top of the bottom layer of stuffing mix, then proceeded with the squash mixture and topping. The result was an easy and delicious main dish! (I also had some leftover new potatoes and added them to the squash mixture- this is a great way to use up leftovers.) I'm definately going to keep this recipe- I think it will be yummy to try with zucchini in the summer as well. I only wish it were a little less fattening. I used Healthy Request -lower sodium and fat- soup and light sour cream, its just all that butter! (mmmm.... butter...) I might try it next time w/o adding butter to the stuffing mix. I don't think one would want to leave the butter out of the squash mash- it helps to give it a very nice silky texture. Bottom line- very good recipe!
I'm not sure if it was my efforts or the receipe, but this was not the biggest hit at dinner. The squash receipe I used at Thanksgiving got rave reviews and there were no leftovers, but of course when I went to find it for Christmas, I couldnt. I've started saving the receipes to avoid this problem in the future.
This was excellent. I added some leftover roast chicken for a one pot meal. Hubbie loved it.
This is a recipe that I have made for years. It was passed down from my grandmother. I don't change anything, except I do not peel my squash or take the seeds out. Its Awesome.
This was VERY squashy. Definitely not the recipe to try if you are not a squash lover. I want to cringe at the thought of it. To be fair, I'm not a squash fan.
Pretty good recipe even with my dietetic changes (I used fat-free sour cream, ff. cream of chicken, and used chicken broth rather than butter for moisture). I added 2 cooked shredded chicken breasts, and served it with cranberry sauce with Splenda for a low cal dinner.
So impressed with this idea. I am sure it's great as written, so 5 stars. I used a little olive oil and black pepper to saute the mixed yellow squash and zucchini I had until fairly tender. Also had the thin sliced onion in there as well. I cheated for time and used my salad shooter to shoot them right into the pan! Used the can of chicken soup and 1/4 cup of sour cream. Had a box of instant turkey stuffing, bcs we were having turkey fillets, and mixed a melted stick of butter (half cup) in it until a little browned. Mixed half of it into the squash mixture once most of the liquid was evaporated, topped it with the rest, and in 25 minutes had an amazing casserole. My apologies for making changes to the originator, bcs I am sure it was fantastic that way also. I did borrow from some of the other commentators, so thank you. This will be my go to squash casserole from now on!
I followed the recipe as it is. It was a great hit. The second time I made it I didn't peel and seed. I couldn't see any difference so I now don't bother to peel and seed. My family loves this recipe. I get asked for the recipe whenever I bring it to a function. Thanks for sharing Ladysmom.
my family loved this recipe. this is a keeper
This casserole was a bit dry and didn't bring out the flavor of the squash (my husband's favorite).
Used crookneck squash from garden. This dish was so delicious I couldnt get enough.
Oh my gosh, the first dish I ever learned how to make was squash casserole but a very simple recipe this one by far is the BEST. It is so creamy and full of flavor just my old recipe will be trashed!
I always liked squash casseroles with cheese so I varied slightly from the original recipe. Used zucchini instead as that is what I had on hand. Zucchini was sliced thin and boiled for 5 mins, then sauteed in the butter with onions and carrots for 5 mins. Never mashed. Then added soup, sour cream and mixture of cheddar and mozzarella cheese (about 3/4 c each). Layered in dish as directed and baked. Turned out excellent!
Have made a few times, wash, cut and quarter squash, no need to peel or seed or cook. Put into crockpot with rest of ingredients and dry chicken stovetop stuffing with herbs as well as some shredded chicken. Let cook on low for about 6 hours. Stir occasionally. Comes out creamy and tasty.
My family has been serving this exact recipe for over 40 years. We first tasted it as one of several recipes from the south USA that are known as funeral food (casserole type dishes made in large quantities to feed a crowd at a large gathering). Everyone that has tasted it has raved about it, even children that don't realize that they are eating vegetables. this casserole freezes well if you have leftovers or like to cook ahead and freeze. Yes, there is some separation of the sour cream with freezing, but it does not affect the flavor of the dish. We also, as mentioned by other testers, mix cooked meats into the casserole for a one pot meal. Cooked chicken or turkey are the usual favorite mix ins, and chunks or slivers of ham are excellent and make the dish take on a bolder, heavier flavor that is comforting after a long day of work or play in colder weather. We have also had this dish prepared with a different combination of vegetables (broccoli, onion, carrots; cauliflower, broccoli, and a cup of shredded cheddar cheese; celery, onion, and cooked mushrooms for a Thanksgiving taste).
I sautéed the vegetables together then used cream of celery soup instead of cream of chicken. Delicious
The adults liked this recipe, but it didn't win over the kids. The casserole was VERY salty, but I did add leftover ham. Perhaps I should not have salted the water for the squash.
This is a "family recipe" that we have been making for years. Our recipe calls for 2 lb of squash instead of 1 1/2. One trick is to drain the squash VERY well so the casserole sets up. Delicious.
Love the recipe but next time I will use low sodium crumb s.
Second time making this recipe. I sautee the squash and onion on olive oil. I dont skin or remove seeds from the squash and vidalia onion is best for this casserole. Turns out perfect. I do add a bit of shredded four cheese blend. Melting the butter a bit helps coat the stuffing, and I double the stuffing. One pouch is not enough for me. Lovely dish.!
Very good casserole, my kids even loved it and they are not squash eaters!!
I love squash casserole and is the one recipe in which I don't mind buying canned soup and packaged stuffing mix for. I never add the full amount of sour cream, just a personal preference - I use about 1/2 of what's called for. This recipe is a delicious way to use up summer squash. It's great with adding a zucchini to the mix also, adds a little color without altering the flavor. No need to peel and seed the squash if they are young enough. Yum!
Substituted strained yogurt for sour cream. Used half the amount of butter. Used extra amount of squash and onions.
My wife made this yesterday since we just got a bunch of squash out of the garden and it was amazing!!! Not only a good reciept but my wife is also an amazing cook!
I just love this summer treat. I have made it with and without the sour cream, but I do add a jar of drained pimentos.
This was the same recipe my mother used as a child I had been looking for it for years! Wonderfully delish dish! I hope you all enjoy as much as we did!
Delicious. I sautéed the squash (skin on, seeds out) with the onion and carrot and didn't mash. I also added some cheese on top.
A little too creamy to suit us so will increase amount of squash and/or decrease the sour cream next time but still very tasty.
Was there squash in here? Nice flavor, but you lose the squash except for the mushy texture and added moisture. Sorry!
