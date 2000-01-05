Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Shallots

Mixer is actually optional, if you'd like to make it easier! Just grated yukons on the second largest side of my old fashioned 4 sided grater, once dried. Tukons are so fluffy by the time you add the shallot mixture they seem mashed already & don't get "gummy" from the mixer. I cut up the skins that didn't grate & kept in for fiber(although I couldn't really see where the recipe has you take them off). I will try the shallots via saute until carmelized, as thinking you could cook potatoes the night before, leave in fridge in their jackets, grate them then nuke & add shallot mixture. (Have nuked cooked Yukons easily in past.) In this way it wouldn't take so long to get dinner on the table after a long day at work. I served with tilapia as DH needs potatoes with fish or chiken to call be satisfied. Does anyone know if fiber is as low as shown? Seems should be higher if skins left on? Truly a fabulous five & deserves more any time you can get potatoes in them without butter! Thank you ever so much!