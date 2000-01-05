Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Shallots

Roasted shallots and fresh thyme give these potatoes an added depth of flavor. Preparation time is 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 - 1/2 cup servings
Ingredients

Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C).

  • Place the shallots, oil, broth, thyme, pepper and salt in a small casserole dish. Cover and roast until the shallots are very soft and brown, about 45 minutes. Remove the casserole from the oven.

  • Cook the potatoes in a large pot of boiling water until soft, about 20 minutes. Drain and place the potatoes back in the pot over low heat to dry.

  • Heat the milk over medium low heat. Add it to the potatoes and beat with a mixer. Add the roasted shallots and beat again until potatoes are smooth.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 3g; carbohydrates 12.5g; fat 1.7g; cholesterol 0.9mg; sodium 60.8mg. Full Nutrition
