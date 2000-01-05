Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes with Roasted Shallots

Roasted shallots and fresh thyme give these potatoes an added depth of flavor. Preparation time is 20 minutes. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association.
What did you think of this recipe? Share your experience to help others.
Most helpful positive review
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2002
This mouth-watering dish was such a hit, I was forced at fork-point to make it three nights in a row. I had to promise to make it again the following week before I was permitted to skip a few nights. The potatoes were so rich, yet fluffy and light and they did an excellent disappearing act. Thanks for this one. It's a real winner!
Mixed reviews on this one. I liked the flavor of these potatoes, but nobody else in my family (kids or adults) seemed to care for them. Oh well, you can't please everyone.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
04/02/2002
This mouth-watering dish was such a hit, I was forced at fork-point to make it three nights in a row. I had to promise to make it again the following week before I was permitted to skip a few nights. The potatoes were so rich, yet fluffy and light and they did an excellent disappearing act. Thanks for this one. It's a real winner!
naples34102
Rating: 3 stars
11/16/2012
For the extra time and effort involved I expected something distinctly different from ordinary mashed potatoes. Time is valuable and shallots are expensive - these potatoes, while decent enough, didn't warrant either. Bottom line - good, but still fairly average.
I needed a little lighter mashed potato recipe for Thanksgiving and was drawn to the ingredient list. It was truly do-ahead and super tasty. First I calculated the recipe for ten servings - as written the dish only used 3 small yukon gold potatoes. I used 5 medium. I roasted the shallots, broth, thyme and olive oil before the turkey went in and left it covered on the counter. When the turkey was half done, I chopped and boiled the potatoes, and finished the recipe (using 2% evaporated milk for a little richer dish). Then I held the finished potatoes in my crockpot set on low until dinner. This is an excellent side - no whipping cream, cream cheese, goat cheese, etc. I could see this side with a grilled flank steak. Will make often.
This was one of the finest mashed potato receiptes we have ever used. The Yukon gold's taste terrific. We served this on a X-mas day sit down dinner for 8 and most of our guests ate the potato's dry because they tasted so good.
Really yummy! Instead of the evaporated skim milk, I added half & half to enhance the creaminess. My two year old, who won't touch regular mashed potatoes, asked for these leftovers for days! It was a hit when I served them for Thanksgiving dinner!
This is definitely a keeper recipe. I made this tonight and served it with a cajun seasoned grilled steak. Yummy! I used about 1 1/2 pounds of small Yukon Gold potatoes. My husband thought the shallots were strong, so next time I'll cut back on them by a couple of tablespoons. Though I probably exceeded the initial 6 tablespoons. I thought it was great.
These were good. They are on the sweeter side due to the shallots. They were a bit more time consuming due to roasting the shallots. I will probably stay with sour cream and chive mashed potatoes. It was fun to try something new though.
Mixer is actually optional, if you'd like to make it easier! Just grated yukons on the second largest side of my old fashioned 4 sided grater, once dried. Tukons are so fluffy by the time you add the shallot mixture they seem mashed already & don't get "gummy" from the mixer. I cut up the skins that didn't grate & kept in for fiber(although I couldn't really see where the recipe has you take them off). I will try the shallots via saute until carmelized, as thinking you could cook potatoes the night before, leave in fridge in their jackets, grate them then nuke & add shallot mixture. (Have nuked cooked Yukons easily in past.) In this way it wouldn't take so long to get dinner on the table after a long day at work. I served with tilapia as DH needs potatoes with fish or chiken to call be satisfied. Does anyone know if fiber is as low as shown? Seems should be higher if skins left on? Truly a fabulous five & deserves more any time you can get potatoes in them without butter! Thank you ever so much!
I prepared the recipe as instructed. They were very tasty but I'd either add another potato or cut back on the evaporated milk as they were a bit thin. Other than that, what a great side dish to any big meal.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
02/11/2003
Absolutely delicious! The shallots and fresh thyme give the potatoes a wonderful aroma and flavor. Mincing the shallots is time consuming, but well worth it. My roomates loved it!
I tested the recipe to see if I wanted to these for Thanksgiving dinner. Everyone agreed that they were good, but not great. I will mostly likely make them again, just not for a holiday meal when there's a lot going on in the kitchen already.
I honestly don't think you can make a bad potato anything using Yukon Golds. The color alone is beautiful and they're almost rich tasting all by themselves. This recipe was wonderful Robyn and I thank you.
I was very disappointed with this recipe. The flavor was very bland and not at all what I expected. I spent more time trying to doctor this recipe up than I did preparing it. I will not be making this again.
Yummy!!! Excellent way to take simple mashed potatoes to elegant! (As a side note, I accidentally missed the broth when cooking the shallots and they still turned out fine - cooked at 350F.) Didn't have evaporated milk on hand, so I used a little half n half and butter, but felt I could still rate this recipe since the main flavor components were intact. Thanks for sharing this recipe!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.