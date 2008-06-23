Asian Beef with Snow Peas

I love any recipe that has me spending more time at the table chewing, than in the kitchen cooking! This one was very simple to make, and enjoyable to share with my family. The highlight for me was watching my three year old scarf it down, since he is not a fan of red meat. We found a winner for him, anyway. However, my husband thought this was bland. When given the option to take leftovers for lunch, he turned up his nose. So, I rate this a three--easy to make, a simple pleasure (I liked it, but didn't love it), but not terribly flavorful or robust. But then again, I used Tamari instead of a fuller flavored and maybe saltier soy sauce. Perhaps if I weren't allergic to wheat I could have a go at the heartier soy & see a difference. I served it over a bed of Asian rice vermicelli & highly recommend this addition. I will make this again--when my husband is out of town & I need to just feed the kiddos & me (grins).