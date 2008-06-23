Asian Beef with Snow Peas

4.3
1334 Ratings
  • 5 694
  • 4 440
  • 3 142
  • 2 35
  • 1 23

Stir-fried beef in a light gingery sauce. Serve over steamed rice or hot egg noodles.

Recipe by MARBALET

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
56 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
5 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a small bowl, combine the soy sauce, rice wine, brown sugar and cornstarch. Set aside.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a wok or skillet over medium high heat. Stir-fry ginger and garlic for 30 seconds. Add the steak and stir-fry for 2 minutes or until evenly browned. Add the snow peas and stir-fry for an additional 3 minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture, bring to a boil, stirring constantly. Lower heat and simmer until the sauce is thick and smooth. Serve immediately.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
203 calories; protein 16g; carbohydrates 9.7g; fat 10g; cholesterol 39.1mg; sodium 710.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022