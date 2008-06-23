Asian Beef with Snow Peas
Stir-fried beef in a light gingery sauce. Serve over steamed rice or hot egg noodles.
HELPFUL TIPS AFTER MAKING THIS ALL MY LIFE: Being Asian, I love running into recipes that remind me of things I already make. The most important thing to take from these reviews is to DOUBLE THE SAUCE. My relatives would not want to eat any of these that have made this as is. ...just doesn't taste like anything you'd have at a good restaurant (as this is american chinese, not authentic). Doubling the sauce ingred. was just the right amount of sauce to accompany a side of rice. Don't overcook the steak. Frying until you get a nice brown color is the perfect way to tell if it's done & the estimate times on the recipe are pretty accurate assuming your slices are thin. Any mixture of veggies work (mushrooms, carrots, frozen peas, red peppers, sliced zucchini, water chestnuts) ...or just grabbing a frozen stir-fry bag of veggies. I add half a bag, and use the other half for the crispy orange chicken from this site that I also make when I'm making oriental food for guests. Red Wine VINEGAR is an acceptable substitution, but I'd encourage you to try more recipes on this site using rice vinegar!Read More
Really needs to be in a wok. The meat is a little chewy and my sauce didn't thicken when following this recipe. Flavor was decent though.Read More
This was a great evening meal for the family in my opinion. I did alter the recipe some by adding canned slice mushrooms, water crescents, green onion, and baby corn to the veggies. I also used a snow pea stirfry veggie mix to get more of a variety of veggies (I love'em!). I used butter instead of cooking oil as well to add flavor. Since there were so many veggies, I doubled the sauce mixture and used garlic red wine vinegar in place of the rice wine since I couldn't find it at the store. Served over white rice with chow mein noodles over top. Delicious!
I used a leftover rib eye, cooked to MR, & sliced it thin before sauteeing. I did use sesame oil to saute in, I did double the sauce, I used mirin for the rice wine, added 2 pea size dollops of wasabi, added a half a can of water chestnuts & about a cup each of sugar snap peas, sliced buttons & broccoli. The sauce was semi-bland so I hit it w/ about 1/2 cup of orange juice & a tbp. more of fresh grated ginger....big improvement. Served it over jasmine rice, garnished w/ sliced green onions & toasted sesame seeds. I finished it w/ Pineapple Orange Sorbet (from this site.) & that complemented the dish perfectly.
This was delicious and easy to make. I added sliced mushrooms, scallions, and water chestnuts. I also doubled the sauce and added a bit more cornstarch to it. In addition, I threw in some teriyaki sauce and asian hot chili paste for some more flavor - my company loved it. I also used a better cut of meat; I used sirloin, which I thought to be more tender and flavorful. I would definitely make this again.
I made this recipe twice. I found that the secret is slicing the meat very thin. The suggestion of marinating the meat also added more flavor. I used sugar snap peas the second time instead of snow peas and thought it also added more flavor.
This is a very easy and delicious chinese stir fry -- perfect for a fast and hearty weekday meal. I added sliced mushrooms, onions and water chestnuts to add some variety.
This was WONDERFUL! I liked the cut of beef I used. I liked that I added thinly sliced onion and water chestnuts. I used rice vinegar instead of rice wine (not sure if there's a big difference) but my dish turned out fabulous. Thank you for sharing! YUM!
Quick, easy and excellent! Couldn't find Rice Wine, so used white cooking wine instead. Also used ground ginger, instead of fresh minced ginger root. Came out great. Made a double recipe - No Leftovers!
This dish is delicious and so simple to make. My picky meat-eating boyfriend loved it too! I replaced the snow-peas with regular green peas and it was much more enjoyable to eat. I would recommend doubling the sauce ingriedients especially when served over plain white rice...yummy!
I am half-oriental, so I grew up eating all kinds of oriental foods, and this recipe is one of the BEST stir fries I've had!! I did make a few changes, though. First, I forgot to add the sugar to the sauce, but I think I wouldn't have liked it anyway, so I'm glad I left it out. :) I also doubled the sauce, because the stated amount didn't seem to make enough (as other raters have mentioned). I cooked the meat first and set it aside. I reduced the amount of ginger and garlic (my husband doesn't like too much of either) to about 1/2 tsp. each (I just used the stuff grated/minced in a jar...easier that way). After frying, I added 1 Tbsp. butter, 5 fresh mushrooms (sliced and chopped), and 2 med-size carrots (sliced thinly); stir-fried all until carrots were crisp-tender. Then added green peppers (3 small, sliced in strips), snow peas (halved, strings and tips removed), 1 can bamboo shoots (drained), and the cooked meat. Fried about 2-3 minutes, added sauce, and followed rest of recipe directions. DEFINITELY A KEEPER!!!
Sooo good! I 4X's the sauce--cause we like sauce. Just for the 2 of us. Marinated the steak in the sauce most of the day. Added stir fry veggies from the store. I did add a bit of toasted sesame oil at the end just because we love it. I would wear it as perfume if I could. Wonderful! BTW: Rice wine is NOT the same as rice vinegar. Look for Shaohsing Rice Cooking Wine OR dry sherry. It does make a difference.
I made extra of the sauce, some of which I used to marinate the beef for awhile before I got started cooking. I used just a pinch of ground ginger, and added some chicken broth and a tad more cornstarch to compensate. Rather than snow peas I used a mix of vegetables - celery, onions, mushrooms, baby bok choy, red bell pepper, zucchini and bean sprouts. Loved it this way, but I know I wouldn't have been nearly as enthusiastic about this with just snow peas.
Classic recipe however not original. Add hot pepper flakes to ginger and garlic. Add green onions,mushrooms and celery to snow peas. At end add combination of 1/4 cup chicken broth, 1tspn sherry and 2 tsp. cornstarch. Mix to thicken.
This dish was delicious. It was so much more tastier than the CHINESE TAKE-OUT...and it was EASY. I am not a 'regular' cook...I have slacked off for years...*sheepish grin*...and so this recipe made me feel like I can do anything...and do it better than what I pay GOOD MONEY for...lol. Thanks.
I have to admit, this was great and I was suprised at how light and flavorful the sauce was. I also doubled the sauce and it works well over rice, or with noodles added at the end and coated. As a side note, I noticed many, many reviews that stated that the taste was way too 'vinegary'. Please note that the recipe calls for RICE WINE, not RICE WINE VINEGAR. I almost made that mistake, too. Thanks, all, and happy cooking!
I thought this was a great recipe. I used the thin sliced steak prepackaged in the meat section, less cutting! I also am a huge fan of water chestnuts so I added those, as well as onion. I didn't have any rice wine, but I added 1 Tbsp of Cider Vinegar and it came out great. I did let the meat marinate in the sauce for about an hour before cooking. This was incredible over rice noodles. I tried this sauce with chicken recently and thought it was ok, but much better with the steak. A nice switch from a store bought sauce.
I really enjoyed this dish. I used sirloin, which I salted and peppered. Next time I might season it a bit more beforehand. I also tripled the sauce ingredients as another reviewer recommended. If you like sauce for your rice or noodles, definitely triple the recipe. Also, you can easily add any of your favorite stir fry vegetables to this. I added red peppers, but would also like to try it with broccoli, baby corns, or even green beans or asparagus. You can reallly cater this to your tastes. Very easy (I followed the directions exactly), very delicious, very impressive. Thanks!
This recipe is awesome but I add sesame oil to mine & sometimes I add teriaki sauce & chili paste to change things up a bit.
This recipe was great, and I'm not a beef lover. I thawed the meat in the marinade, so it marinated for quite a while. I also used more sugar (wasn't sweet enough) and cider vinegar instead of rice vinegar because that's what I had on hand. Very tender meat, and delicious flavor.
This was a great, quick meal. I doubled the sauce so there would be enough to spoon some over the rice. I used rice wine vinegar, and also added some sliced onion. Would definitely make this again.
All I can say is WOW! We LOVED this! I couldn't find rice wine, so I used cooking sherry as other people suggested and it was excellent. I made 4 times the sauce just so we would have extra for rice. I made it with Asian Coconut Rice from this site and that was a FANTASTIC pairing! Added some water chestnuts and broccoli too which really soaked up the sauce. The cooking time was right on! Super easy! Super quick! Super Good! I cannot wait to make again.
I added red pepper, onion, broccili, water chestnuts and bamboo shoots. Was good but needed the extra veggies.
I would definitely recommend doubling the sauce. If I had read other reviews first, I would have seen that is was a recurring theme in the reviews. Also, I think I overcooked the meat, as it turned out a tad tough for us. Maybe with the above changes, it would be better. But a nice try for my first attempt at anything "asian" that didn't come from a frozen bag.
This was awesome!! The only change I made was to use ribeye instead of round steak. It turns out much more tender. This is a great quick & easy dish that everyone will love!
This was delicious. Not only did I double the sauce, but I doubled it and marinaded the beef strips in it for several hours and then made another batch (doubling it) and heating it in a pot to thicken it and then pouring over the servings. I also added Asian chili sauce to spicen it up a bit.
If you add the correct amount of cornstarch or arrow root to the sauce before cooking and mix it in well. then you won't have to wait for the sauce to reduce and thcken. Tthereby, not overcooking the meat and snow peas. Nothing worse than overcooked stir-fry!
Four stars as written, 5 when made with my substitutes. Instead of doubling all the sauce ingredients to increase the volume (which would add a huge amount of sodium,) I added a cup of beef stock (canned may be used) and increased the cornstarch to 2 tsp, which I dissolved in the stock before adding. The result was a very tasty, appetizingly brown sauce to spoon over the veggies and beef. Be sure to mince the garlic and ginger root very finely. Used lean top round steak which worked very well. Added a small can of sliced water chestnuts, drained. Also used 1 Tb rice vinegar and 2 Tb mirin (rice wine) at the same time as the other liquid ingredients. This resulted in plenty of very flavorful sauce to go over 1/2 cup rice cooked with 1 cup water. Every morsel was inhaled. Absolutely rockin'!!
This was really good and easy. I used the frozen bagged stir fry mix with broccoli which really cut down on time! Definitely use fresh ginger. It adds a lot of flavor. Served with white rice.
I have a recipe that follows this one but has fresh mushrooms, water chestnuts, red, yellow or orange bell pepper to it . I use fresh veggies and double the sauce when I make Thai sticky rice. I use fresh veggies to avoid the added sodium like most frozen have. 1 or 2 fresh bell peppers, 1 sm pkg fresh mushrooms. 2 hand-fulls of fresh snow peas are well under $10. Even the pic. on this site looks like they added red bell pepper to it.
This wasn't PF Chang's but the sauce had a super flavor!! I froze the meat for about 30 minutes so that I could cut it very thin! I sauteed the meat on high heat to try to get some browning (added the garlic and ginger afterwards...didn't want it to over cook). Doubled the sauce (which I highly recommend) and used frozen mixed Asian veggies. Served over basmati rice. Pretty great for a random Monday or Tuesday night meal. Quick too.
We loved this recipe!! Way to Go HOLLY! I made this one evening for dinner with my inlaws. I rooted around in the freezer and found Round Steak, barely defrosted and sliced it thin. The only real change I made to the recipe was to add a bit of Hot Garlic Chili Sauce (Sun Luck) and it really jazzed it up, not that there was anything wrong with it before. I also doubled the sauce and added just a tad more cornstarch to make it just a smidge thicker. Anyway, excellent recipe. I've been begged to make it again (by my ultra picky Mother In Law) BTW, if anyone here (like my MIL) has Celiac disease and can't eat wheat, you can by Soy Sauce that is wheat free and then this recipe is 100% A OK and no one will feel like they are only getting so so supper. Thanks for the great recipe!
Double beef and vegetables. Quadruple sauce.
This recipe is a great base to start with. But to make better than your local Chinese take out this is what I did. I started with sesame oil in my well seasoned wok (makes all the difference) and sauteed the garlic. I then added fresh broccoli,snap peas, and onion. Cooked until tender. I then removed the veg's to bowl and cooked salt and peppered steak until rare. I tripled the sauce and put the fresh ginger in sauce and corn starch (mix corn starch and water in separate bowl and pout into sauce right before use) I then added the veg's back to meat, poured sauce over mixture and bring to boil. Turned heat on low and added some fresh pineapple (optional). I served with light fried whole grain rice with garlic and was amazing!
Good flavor. Doubled the sauce as others suggested and it was just right to spoon over rice. Added more veggies.
My favorite! Very flavorful without being salty. I double the sauce.
This was okay; I doubled the sauce and added another teaspoon of corn starch; still not what I'm looking for, but the kids liked it well enough. I also added sliced baby portabello mushrooms, shredded carrots, broccoli instead of snow peas, and some yellow squash to add some color.
marinated it in the sauce for an hour then made a second batch of the sauce to cook it in. Wonderful.
This was good but I would have liked it to make more sauce. If I try it again, I will double the liquids in it to try to achieve this.
GREAT with a few adjustments: 1. As everyone has said, at LEAST double the sauce. 2. Marinate the meat in the sauce for at least a few hours beforehand (I included some garlic in the sauce for this). I also added a bit of sambal chili paste to the sauce for extra heat, as well as some red/yellow bell peppers for sweetness/texture/color. Sesame oil instead of vegetable oil is also a nice touch if available. The only tricky part of this recipe is not overcooking anything but still giving the sauce enough time to thicken. Marinating the meat keeps it moister for longer, giving the sauce more time to reduce. I also suggest adding the snow peas late in the cooking process. In a simmering liquid, they'll go totally limp and lose their crunch pretty quickly--they really don't need more than about 3-4 minutes on the heat. Flavors are fantastic, though--definitely a keeper!
Another good recipe MARBALET. This was easy and rather quick for a stir-fry. I wasn't going to buy rice wine for 2 tablespoons, so I just used a sweeter white wine I had in the house. For the one lb of beef it was equal 2 thick round steaks I got from Sam's. The actual recipe made about 2 large servings or 3 small ones though. My only real tip is to make sure to slice the beef paper thin or buy it that way. I served this tonight with a bag of instant rice I boiled in the microwave, for 5 minutes, for ease tonight. Excellent stir fry - Thanks!
This was very good. As others have mentioned I would double the sauce. Also I marinated my meat in 1 tbsp of baking soda and water for a few hours before I cooked the meat to make it tender.
Wonderful fresh flavors. The garlic and ginger stand up to the beef--no need to add any other seasoning. I marinated the beef strips in the soy/rice wine mixture for 15 minutes before stir-frying; this helps to tenderize (as does slicing the beef against the grain). I like the suggestion of slicing the ginger for easy removal at service. This will be served again.
we substituted filet mignon and added some terriyaki during cooking and served over a bed of shredded cabbage sauteed in the sauce mixture and served with jasmine rice. an excellent meal.
Double the sauce. Great flavor. My kids liked it. Think I'll add pineapple next time.
I added red peppers since my family loves them, and also onions...very good, simple recipe.
This was so good! I marinated the beef for a couple hours & double batches the sauce. Delicious!
I thought this was wonderful. It had a very good flavor that would work well with chicken too. My husband took over and stir fryed it after it marinated. We substituted teriyaki sauce for soy sauce, red wine vinegar for rice wine and broccoli for the snow peas. We also added peanuts. It was served with white rice.
It was great but I think CityGirl22 is right.. more sauce, with teriyaki, mushrooms, scallions & water chestnuts would make it perfect! Next time I'll do it that way. I also like to use Jasmine Rice. I also couldn't find Rice Wine so I used dry sherry. I used Sugar Snap Peas and a good cut of meat. Put the beef in the freezer for a while and the thin slicing will be much easier and safer. Enjoy!
Awesome! I don't do vegetables and if stir fried the way recommended, the snow peas come out with perfect snap. I stir fried some yellow and red peppers in sesame oil for 30 seconds and added after the snow peas for extra color and flavor. Added a little bit of ginger and garlic after adding snow peas to stir fry. Served with a szechuan mango and chili dipping sauce over white rice.....AWESOME!
This was ok, just your average stir fry, nothing special. Maybe adding more stuff to make it stand out some would help, maybe I'll try again sometime and add more garlic, some crushed red pepper and hot oil and see if that helps.
Yummo! Being budget-minded & having a large family, I happened to find some thin-sliced sirloin on sale, used FROZEN snow pea pods & for a health reason, put this over Whole Grain Barley. Fantastic!
Very simple recipe. Sometimes I use sugar peas and a sliced red pepper to give it a nice color. Very tasty. I make this dish very often and am known for my stir fries!
Absolutely love it! I've made it with the beef and snow peas as well as chicken and brocolli. I doubled the sauce which worked out well. Excellent and easy dinner to make during the busy work week.
I love love this recipe. It's so easy to make and taste great! One thing though, you have to double the sauce. Also make sure to prep your snow peas or snap peas by removing stringy part off both ends. Not fun to eat with that on them.
Super yummy! Have already made this 2 times! Make sure the beef is sliced thin or it is too chewey. My young kids loved it too. Easy to make and has a wonderful taste.
I made this recipe for dinner tonight my husband went bananas over it! I added brown mushrooms, red onion and a tomato cut in quarters and it was really delicious. I think that you need to add more things to it other than just snow peas. Five Stars in my family!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
this is SO easy and tasty. I made this with chicken and it came out just like the general tsao's chicken recipe i make (from this website) except MUCH MUCH easier. I will make this often with chicken / beef / pork...
I thought this was great. Very quick and easy. Nice subtle flavor. I liked the distinctiveness of the flavors and how they flowed. Wasn't a great hit with the kids but mine are really weird eaters anyway. I'll be making this again. Thanks.
This was yummy. Came out a little bit dry so be careful not to cook the beef too long.
I thought this was good but felt the vinegar was overpowering. Next time, I will cut the vinegar in half and perhaps substitute mirin or rice wine.
Great...watch the soy sauce. use low sodium def salty, but yummy!! :) will make again and add more veggies
This was very yummy, I loved the sauce. My only complaint is that it didn't get thick enough, I didn't want to add more cornstarch after it had reduced some, but will up the amt for the next time. I will definetly use the sauce recipe in the future as a dipping sauce for pot stickers or egg rolls.
Love this - I doubled the sauce, as recommended by many others, and it was perfect. Cooking the beef strips slowly and evenly, until just pink in the pan is the key to melt-in-your mouth beef - you may even need to cook half at a time, to ensure the beef isn't sitting on top of other pieces, which would cause some strips to cook more than others. This is key. Those who try to quickly brown the beef, will find tougher beef.
I didn't have rice wine or vinegar so I used Balsemic Vinegar and this went from a 4 star to a 5! Delicious.
Due to diet restrictions, I did not add the brown sugar and used sesame oil. It was great!
Very tasty. I marinated the meat in soy sauce, rice vinegar and brown sugar. Doubled the sauce and added red/green peppers, mushrooms and onions.
Turned out very nice, had them with fried rice.Very easy to make for a quick lunch. I would be careful with the soy sauce and salt the next time though.
I found this recipe using the AllRecipes' DinnerSpinner on the iPhone app. It sounded too good to pass up, and I was right! Suggested changes are substituting sesame oil for the vegetable oil, double (or triple!) the sauce as suggested below, and use low sodium soy sauce. Also marinating the meat in the sauce (without snow peas) for as long as possible, up to 24 hours. I add shredded carrots with the snow peas - be careful not to cook the snow peas too long. They should be slightly crunchy.
added beef broth to sauce, and yellow bell peppers, roasted red bell peppers, carrots, and green onions, served over vermicelli with sesame oil. an excellent base recipe, you can add whatever you want!
Per some of the other reviews, I doubled the sauce and I added a frozen bag of mixed broccoli, onions, peppers, and mushrooms. I served with basmati rice. Very tasty and easy!
A very good recipe! My hubby loved it, although it took a lot more than 15 minutes to be ready, it was so worth it the wait, my kids liked it very much also, I don't like to change the recipes also, so I followed the instructions as they came, it needed salt at the end, but once it was done, I really liked it.
The picture shows different vegetables than what was in the recipe. I like the pictured version better. A little more attractive and crispy. The basic recipe is good.I added a dash of gravy master browning sauce to bring out the flavors. It is good with broccoli too.
like the others....not sure if the poster meant rice wine or rice wine vinegar....so I put both in to cover my bases! 2 TB rice wine vinegar and 1 Tb of wine. I made it with chicken since that is what I had defrosted/on hand. The previous posters are correct...not enough sauce. Need to make double the sauce amount.
My family loves this recipe. I have made it with snow peas and broccoli and each time it comes out wonderfully!
Soooooooo good. Fast, inexpensive, even my food snob hubby loved it. Thank you for a great recipe.
My boyfriend and I really enjoyed this. I added some carrots as well and doubled the sauce as recommended, that was definitely the right call. I also thought I had rice wine but realized it was rice vinegar that I had so I used some sherry instead and it turned out fine. Also added a dash of chili pepper at the end for a little heat.
This is an excellent base recipe! We added more veggies. Bok choy, broccoli, carrots. and added extra ginger. we did double the sauce because we had it over rice. We will be make this again and maybe add something to spice it up a bit.
this was good! I will make this again, the marinade had such such good flavor. For veggies I added one onion, 2 small green bell peppers and 1 very large brocoli crown and it was perfect! this would be good with whatever veggies you have on hand. served with brown rice and a side of sauteed garlic bok choy and it was a healthy, filling, satisfying meal!
Very Good! I also made the mistake of buying rice wine vinegar but thanks to other reviewers I caught my mistake before I made the recipe. Since I had sherry on hand I substituted it for the rice wine. I followed the recipe ingredients exactly except for the rice wine . I did double the sauce since so many other reviewers recommended this and I was glad I did. The snow peas I added at the very end because we like them with a bit of crunch.
I've been searching for a stir-fry sauce for a while now, and this is the first one both my husband and I liked! I will probably use it with all meat and veggie combinations from now on. I always at least double and thicken the sauce, but this has such a strong/good flavor that I didn't need as much as usual. Also, be prepared to serve as soon as the snow peas are added, as they cook in about 2 minutes. WONDERFUL when bright green and crisp; not so great 2 minutes later when they are overcooked. THANKS for a great recipe!
Excellent! I subbed white wine for rice wine (didn't have any), and I added some sliced red bell pepper and onion with the snow peas. Yum!
Great beef stir fry sauce!
great recipe as is. I noticed other reviews commenting on too much vinegar. The recipe calls for rice wine not rice wine vinegar.
I don't remember what beef I used but it was quite tough. Stick with what's recommended in the recipe and you should have excellent luck. Very flavorful stuff and easy to make. Enjoy!
This one is REALLY tasty. I used sweet peppers & mushrooms in lieu of the snowpeas, and it turned out great. Thinly slicing & marinating the meat for about 1/2 hour kept it tender, and helped the flavors penetrate. Definitely a keeper!
The only change that I made was to double the sauce. This is one of my favorite recipes.
This was good but kind of boring! I would add more veggies next time!
I love any recipe that has me spending more time at the table chewing, than in the kitchen cooking! This one was very simple to make, and enjoyable to share with my family. The highlight for me was watching my three year old scarf it down, since he is not a fan of red meat. We found a winner for him, anyway. However, my husband thought this was bland. When given the option to take leftovers for lunch, he turned up his nose. So, I rate this a three--easy to make, a simple pleasure (I liked it, but didn't love it), but not terribly flavorful or robust. But then again, I used Tamari instead of a fuller flavored and maybe saltier soy sauce. Perhaps if I weren't allergic to wheat I could have a go at the heartier soy & see a difference. I served it over a bed of Asian rice vermicelli & highly recommend this addition. I will make this again--when my husband is out of town & I need to just feed the kiddos & me (grins).
Good flavor. I doubled the recipe as others suggested. By the time the sauce thickened, the meat and snow peas were over cooked. I would recommend cooking the sauce separately then adding at the end.
This was very good. I did not have rice wine, so I used 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar and a little extra brown sugar to balance the tartness. I used the "stiry-fry" meat from the meat counter so it was already cut up and I bought bagged sugar snap peas (I meant to buy snow peas...). It only took about 10 minutes to throw this together. Delicous! Next time I'll try it with the snow peas, although the sugar snap peas were great!
Made it just as written. Easy weeknight meal with mostly stuff I had on hand. DH loved it but I am still off Asian food with my pregnancy. Will keep and make again after baby!
This was wonderful. Had to add another review because it we needed one more. Now we have 667. Love allrecipes. I have the app on my phone and it is so handy in the grocery store.
I dislike it when people change the recipe then rate it. It is not a honest rating of the recipe. The first time I made this recipe I altered it slightly. I tripled the sauce my wife and I do not like plain dry rice. That extra sauce was just the right amount for us. I don't consider this changing the recipe, but a purist might. The second time I made it I did make additions to it. I added sliced green onions, sliced mushrooms and some shredded carrots and the additional sauce. We thought that this made the recipe even better. Very good basic recipe with lots of potential. Thank you MARBALET.
This is an easy and delicious meal. The only change I made was to use sesame oil instead of vegetable oil. It's a five-star recipe if you want something like Asian food on a week night and are limited on time.
Very easy to make with simple ingredients. I doubled the sauce but next time I would use low sodium soy sauce as the sodium levels are high when you double the sauce.
This was great! My husband (who doesn't get excited about food) thought it was wonderful, too. I substituted red wine vinegar for the rice wine and doubled the sauce as suggested. I will make this again!
I doubled the sauce & used it to marinate the meat. I also added mushrooms,onions, carrots & peppers. It definitely needed more flavor in the sauce but that's probably because I added more veggies. All in all an easy & good recipe to build from.
