Lemon Icebox Pie I
This easy lemon pie has a meringue topping. Please note: this pie contains raw eggs. We recommend that pregnant women, elderly, young children and people with medical or immune problems do not consume dishes containing raw eggs.
I took some of the previous review advice and it came out excellent: I used fresh squeezed lemon juice (it took about 3-4 lemons), a teaspoon or so of lemon zest, my mixer to beat the egg whites, to which I added 1/4 tsp tartar along with the sugar. The pie was excellent. The only thing was, I wish I had waited until the next day, letting it set better before we cut it. I did wait a few hours, but the meringue was so perfect, I had to try it!! ( As a professional cook I can tell you the acid levels in the lemons are high enough to kill the harmful bacteria in the egg, and I will wash the outside of the egg with a little bleach water as an extra measure because the salmonella lives on the shell, not inside.)Read More
I was hesitant to make this since everyone seemed to "tweak" the recipe. I made it EXACTLY like it said on the recipe, and the meringue would not stiffen, and the pie was VERY tart! I served it to my family which consists of a chef, and I was so embarrassed. I did not even want to serve it after seeing it come out of the broiler with hardly any meringue, but my husband insisted. I wish people would rate the recipes according to the recipe, not what they did to make it better. It makes it very confusing for the amateur cooks.Read More
This recipe is a good one. When I make it I add about 1-2 tsp of fresh lemon zest. A little lesson for those of you that are not successful with meringues...the egg whites MUST be at room temperature, your bowl and beaters MUST be totally clean and free of any oily residue, and your whites MUST NOT have any yolk in them, otherwise you will not get the volume, etc you need. Beat the whites until they begin to stiffen, then add your sugar and cream of tartar, continue beating until peaks form. And, for those of you who are afraid of the raw eggs...you can bake this pie at 350 for 5 min, plus the lemon juice "cooks" the yolk. There is nothing to fear....make it again and enjoy!!!
For those afraid of the raw eggs, just purchase the pasturized whites and yolks and there's no need to worry
I loved the pie. I do add a little lemon extract. the meringue needs help though. I found out if you use a small bowl, powdered surger, and cream of tartar also whip the egg whites before you add a pinch of tartar and 6 tbs. powdered suger slowely while still whiping
Note to self -- next time don't try to whip the meringue topping by hand.... use mixer. Yes, I tried it by hand but before I got it to peak my arm cramped up. Stuck it in the over anyway. Surely not as pretty as it was intended to look, but still tasted great.
This was an easy recipe and it tasted great. My husband loved it. One negative - This recipe contains raw eggs that are never cooked. I'm concerned about the possibility of salmonella. I probably won't fix again for that reason, but if you don't care, it's easy and tastes great!
Everybody I make this pie for LOVES it!!! So simple and it turns out great every time. As for worrying about salmanella, I wouldn't think it would be an issue unless the eggs had been left out for a very long time. To make a great meringue, room temperature eggs fluff up the best, but you only need to leave them out for 10-15 minutes.
I have made this very recipe EXACTLY as stated for 30+ years, quite probably 270+ pies. It's always come out right and it's always been the first empty pie pan. I've never made it that someone hasn't ask for the recipe. Started making it way before any salmonella scare, just use good hygiene and sanitation practices and you shouldn't have problems either. No one has ever become ill from one of my pies. There are no changes or "tweaks" to make because the pie is perfect, every time. I will mention that nowhere in this recipe did it tell you to beat the egg whites by hand. I guess anything's possible, but I'm sure it was intended that you use a mixer. For those who complain that the meringue "didn't come out", I suggest the basics. Let the egg whites come to near room temperature before beating, beat (WITH MIXER) until whites begin to thicken, then gradually beat it sugar. This will insure that you get your stiffness then the sugar will create the glossiness. I urge everyone to use the recipe as stated.
my grandmother has made this pie for years and all of the children and grandchildren request it for special occasions.
I've made lemon icebox pies many times (which are essentially just a lemon version of Key Lime Pie), but never with a meringue topping. I made my own crust with 1-1/4 c. graham cracker crumbs, 5 T. melted butter and 2 T. sugar. To the filling I added 1-1/2 tsp. grated lemon zest for more flavor and tartness and a total of 4 egg yolks, then poured the mixture into the crust and baked at 350* for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, I prepared the now 4-egg white meringue, adding 1/2 tsp. of cream of tartar and a tad more sugar. I topped the hot pie with it, then returned it to the 350* oven until the meringue began to turn golden. It's a beautiufl pie and I found I do like this with the meringue but old habits die hard. I still prefer this topped with fresh sweetened whipped cream!
This is a really easy pie to make! My grandfather used to love this pie so I was really looking forward to making it, however Granddaddy must have had a sweet tooth the size of Texas. This is a really sweet pie!! It was very good in very small portions.
This is the way my mother made Lemon Icebox Pie, and the way I've made it for many years. Mom put crushed graham crackers on top of hers, but I like the meringue better. Besides the sugar, be sure to put vanilla flavoring and 1/4 tsp. cream of tartar (this makes the meringue wonderful!) in the egg whites while beating them. The lemon juice actually 'cooks' the egg yolks (I use the bottled lemon juice). Instead of using the broiler, I pre-heat the oven to 350-400 degrees and leave the pie in for about 10-15 minutes. I've always doubled the recipe and made two because anybody who's ever tasted them loves them.
The first time I made this, it was terrible, but I tweaked it a bit, and found that adding the zest of 2 lemons to the mixture gives it more of a zing without adding tartness. Also, you have to let the pie refrigerate for at least 24 hours before it is fully set. I tried cutting it 3 hours after I made it, and it was still runny... but the next day, it was perfect. If you're not a meringue person (I don't care for it), try topping the pie with fresh, lightly sweetened whipped cream!
Lemon Icebox is one of my favorite pies of all times. This recipe rocks! I modified it slightly by using an animal cracker crust (2 cups animal crackers crushed, 4 T sugar, and 4 T. melted butter). I also added 4 ounces of softened cream cheese to the filling because I didn't want the pie to be too runny. Totally perfect and yummy!
Boy was this easy! Just popped it in the fridge and can't wait. My wife's favorite is lemon ice box pie. If I had known how easy this was I would have done one a long time ago. Will update results tomorrow. Five stars on ease of preparation.
This is our favorite pie. But, from the first time I had it(40 years ago) it was always made using crushed vanilla wafers on the bottom (same crust otherwise) and whole vanilla wafers around the side of the pie plate---makes it more attractive and -to me- better tasting. Depends on your preference. I also use whipped cream for the topping, again I like both, just prefer the cream.
Mt grandmother made this when I was a boy and now I make it for my kids. Everyone loves this pie. But we do leave off the meringue. Here's a few tips I've learned over the years: I mix the yolks and sweetened condensed milk in a blender. That eliminates the tiny ribbons of wgg yolk that are in the pie if you mix by hand. I transfer this to a bowl and then fold in the lemon juice. And freshly squeezed is the best. A couple drops of yellow food coloring and you're done.
This is the recipe my mother taught me years ago except that she baked it until the meringue browned which takes longer than doing it under the broiler. We all ate it for years w/ no problems from the eggs. I guess that was before we knew. It is fabulous.
This is exactly the way all the women in my family have made lemon pie for years. I use a pie crust instead of graham crackers, but don't change a thing! It's perfect exactly the way it is.
this is the best lemon pie.....the lemon icebox was my dads fav he loved it, i cant make one with out thinking of him....so make 2 one for your self and one to give to some one you love.( i put cool whip on top i dont care for meringue)
Did not like the runny texture.
This is one of my all-time favorite recipes. My family has made it for as long as I can remember..the only difference being the crust. Instead of a store bought crust we make our own out of crushed vanilla waffers and butter. In a rush we will also substitute cool whip for the merang.
amamzing!!It was a huge hit my house..I used fresh lemon from the tree in the back yard adding a the pulp made it perfect..
Husb & daughter both liked. easy! Made graham cracker crust with 1 package of crushed graham crackers, 1/4 c butter, and 1 T sugar.
well i dont know about everyone else but i am a young chef in the making rhis recipe was absolutely most def delicious i make it quite often... only extract step i took was putting vanilla extract in it just a drop... oh so yummy in our tummy! i hand whipped my meringue... took time but it surely was worth it!
This was excellent! I used a homemade graham cracker crust. The filling was very sweet - one piece is definately the limit. I had never made meringue before and it went just perfectly. My only problem with the recipe was that it didn't fill the pie crust as well as I would have liked.
I've enjoyed this pie ever since I was a little girl. It continues to be my favorite treat and, aside from the meringue, it is the easiest dessert to make!! Every time I make one, people rave over it and ask for the recipe.
Exactly like my Mother's.. I made no changes....I like it just like it is.
I made a few modifications to the recipe. I added about tsp. of lemon zest, tsp. of vanilla, and used 2 egg yolks instead of three. I also added 2 tblspoons of corn starch and yellow food coloring gel. I thought that it came out very tasty. However, I think the filling needs something to stabilize it more so that it doesn't run or breakdown so quickly once it is cut and served. Hence, why I added corn starch to thicken the filling a bit. I also used whipped cream as a topping instead of meringue. My family enjoyed the pie.
I know I follwed this exactly. I even added the 4 ounces of cream cheese, but it was too runny. The meringue did come out perfect.Maybe I should have added the entire 8 ounces of cream cheese. I did refrig for 3 hours prior to serving.
The filling has been an absolute family favorite for years and years. I just made 2 pies and decided to see what other recipies are on the internet. I found this one and just had to give it my rating. We make the filling exactly like the one in this recipe. It is always gobbled up in no time.
You can add a few drops of yellow food color to lemon mixture for a more "lemon" color. I don't care for meringue, so prefer to top with thawed whipped topping and put the whole thing in the freezer. Freezing should solve the runny problem some are having. When ready to serve, let stand at room temperature for about 15 minutes. Leftovers can go back in the freezer. I think it will last pretty long in the freezer, but the pie gets eaten too fast in my house to ever find out!
I love this recipe, I've used it for the last 30 years. You don't have to worry about the eggs being raw. The lemon juice cooks the eggs.
This is my Mom's recipe. It's the best I've ever had.
The only change I made was that I added about 1 tsp of vanilla flavoring to the filling. It came out great and it will definitely be a staple at all our summer get together's.
I have been looking for my moms recipe for years... She passed 19 years ago... An I have finally found it!
PERFECT This was exactly what I was looking for..just late rating it..as I made it during Christmas time!
A message for the one that rated this as a one star, this pie or any pie as far as that goes that has a meringue topping can be tricky. Tip; do not add the sugur until the egg whites start getting stiff, also you can add cream of tarter to help bring the right consistancy to make the perfect meringue. Another good tip to compliment the tart taste, is to add a sweet taste of crushed Vanilla Waffers with melted butter for your pie crust and place whole cookies around the edge of the pie pan. Sweet southern tradition! This pie is a favorite of my family and friends. It has always been brought to every family gathering and everyone fights for that last piece. Give it a try again without the presure of guest and see how much better it can be.
Refreshing, satisfying and deliciously smooth and creamy. Same recipe as the old stanadard my mother made for years with the exception of adding lemon zest - just a little goes a long way!
If you are not comfortable with the meringue, I use cool whip it's a very good and easy substitute
The is the exact recipe that my sister has used for years. Thanks for sharing. My family enjoyed it. There wasn't any left.
This is a easy pie to make my family loved it. For those who are worried about the raw eggs you put the pie in an oven at 500 degrees this will kill any bactera. So smile and enjoy:)
My grandma made this pie for all special occasions, and replaced the graham cracker crust with the real thing. This was the first pie she taught me to bake when I was 11, and I still make it to this day.
I've been making this pie for several years and it is always good. Very easy for a beginner. I like a little more tartness so I add a little lemon zest when mixing the filling. I also bake mine for about 10 min at 375 degrees to brown the meringue.
Johnny ,my Grandma uses to make it for us ,then Moma now Me and I'm 66.
I grew up making this recipe and my family loves it.
This is the best lemon meringue pie I have made. I used fresh lemon juice and lots of lemon jest. Browned in oven 400 * 10 minutes. Do not use broiler! I could eat this pie every day. I ACTUALLY DO.
This is the exact recipe I have used since my teenage years and I am now in my 70's. The only thing I do different now is bake it for 20 minutes on 350 degrees after pouring into the graham cracker crust. That takes care of the raw eggs and the taste is exactly the same.
lemon meringue and lemon icebox are two different pies this is lemon meringue with condensed milk
Delicious!
Super runny and the filling never set even after hours in the fridge.
This Pie is delicious,
I've made this for years and every Thanksgiving/Christmas dinners. Everyone loves it. This same recipe was handed down from my mom...
I followed the directions along with the "tweeks" of fresh lemon juice and cream of tartar. For everyone afraid of those raw egg whites? As soon as you mix them with sugar and the cream of tartar, they are cooked. I have made many alcoholic drinks with raw egg whites and sugar and something acidic (generally lemon) and they get cooked, even when ice is involved. Don't be afraid, they are cooked.
i thing it was a great recipe my grandma made it and my whole family liked it.
Use a regular pastry deep dish pie crust!!!!
Thanks, I have been looking for this for a long time. My mon used to make this every year. She died in 97 and never wrote it down.
I didn't do the meringue because I don't like it. I let it set overnight, but it was still a little runny. How do I fix that for the next time?
I'm an amateur with meringue. As per the recipe as I understood it, I turned on the broiler to the highest setting. I'm pretty sure that's about 500 degrees, although the only selections on the broiler section of my electric oven are off, high, and low. How long is "until meringue is set and golden"? I left it in less than two minutes, then smoke started coming out of the oven. The meringue was burnt black, but under the black crust, it wasn't cooked at all. I saved the pie by carefully prying off the crust, then baking it at 350 for 15 minutes. Came out just fine. I figured that I really just didn't know what I was doing, but neighbors, who are pretty good cooks, thought something was wrong with the recipe. How long should I have left it in the broiler?
One of the best pies EVER! The love of my life ..LOVE IT!
I love this recipe. The flavor of the filling is really really lemon-y. I can eat the whole pie by myself. I've made this recipe three times and my one complaint is that the filling just never firmed up. It was *more* firm after a few days in the fridge, but it was still pretty runny. It isn't a pie I would take to a dinner or potluck because it's so difficult to cut and serve.
This was so fast to make, it made my head spin! I made the whole recipe, but since it's only my hubby and me, I used mini graham cracker crusts and crumbled them at the bottom of two ramekins. I poured in the lemon mix and meringue and tossed what ever was left over. It was great - and I LOVE lemon so it was the perfect tartness!
Followed the recipe and the pie was great -- easy to make. When I was first married, I made this pie all the time. Don't know why I stopped. Did have a little trouble with egg whites stiffening but added a little cream of tartar and problem was solved (very humid days always cause problems with egg whites).
I made two pies, so I doubled the recipe. Turned out great! Delicious
Followed the recipe, put the pie too close to the broiler. It burnt in under 2 minutes
