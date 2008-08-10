Lemon Icebox Pie I

I have made this very recipe EXACTLY as stated for 30+ years, quite probably 270+ pies. It's always come out right and it's always been the first empty pie pan. I've never made it that someone hasn't ask for the recipe. Started making it way before any salmonella scare, just use good hygiene and sanitation practices and you shouldn't have problems either. No one has ever become ill from one of my pies. There are no changes or "tweaks" to make because the pie is perfect, every time. I will mention that nowhere in this recipe did it tell you to beat the egg whites by hand. I guess anything's possible, but I'm sure it was intended that you use a mixer. For those who complain that the meringue "didn't come out", I suggest the basics. Let the egg whites come to near room temperature before beating, beat (WITH MIXER) until whites begin to thicken, then gradually beat it sugar. This will insure that you get your stiffness then the sugar will create the glossiness. I urge everyone to use the recipe as stated.