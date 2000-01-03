Grilled Caribbean Chicken Breasts

Here is a recipe to get your creative juices flowing! Chicken breasts marinated in the flavors of the Caribbean isles: Citrus, garlic, herbs and a little hot sauce for spice! This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes. Preparation time: 10 minutes.
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
60 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 24.7mg. Full Nutrition
This recipe was so good! It was easy enough for my boyfriend to make it while I was at work without having to call me asking questions. It was moist and the fruity taste made it delicious. A 10 in my book!
I made some minor adjustments to encourage the marinade, they are as follows: i increased the hot pepper sauce to a full tsp. i added 1/2 a TBL of honey, 1 TBL balsamic vinegar, the zest of the lime, and ground black pepper. Unfortuantly i did not have enough time to properly marinate the chicken I only had 3 hours I did 2 of them in the fridge and the other one on the counter top. Adding the lime zest was a bad idea the flavor took over, the honey helped to form a crust on the outside of the chicken (i used the Forman grill) but alas the flavor was still all on the outside of the chicken. My blender was out of operation so I used the ol' micro-plane and a whisk it worked just as good. I will make this dish again and give the meat a full 24 hour marinade.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
09/24/2002
This recipe is great. Not only is it healthy for you, it has lots of flavor. I highly recommend it.
Oh my gosh!!! This was amazing!!! I did things my own way, which I know people don't like to rate recipes based on that, but tough bananas. I highly recommend this! I used (because it's what I had), orange juice, lemon juice, oregano, oil and tabasco sauce to marinate it in. I dumped everything into a Zip loc bag, shook it up, and froze it. I thawed it today, then cooked on the stove, in the marinade. WOW. It was soooo good. Next time, the ONLY thing I'll change is I'm going to cut up the breasts into about half what they were today so they get a better sticky coating.
We enjoyed this one. Cooked it in the George Foreman too & it came out well. Love the flavour. Not to strong & not too light. We only marinated for 2 hours & it was really good. Love the touch of ginger. Was nice & easy for a quick tasty chicken meal. (as long as you remember to marinate early enough! lol)
Very good , easy chicken recipe. I used ground ginger, and a little bit more hot sauce than the recipe called for (about an extra 1/4 tsp), but had no issues. I took the marinade and made a sauce by adding about 1/8 cop of water, and heating it until boiling for about 30 seconds. Pouring this over the rice and chicken saved the minced garlic (my wife and I love garlic), and it kept the chicken a little more flavorful and moist. Overall, a very good meal. Thanks!
Excellent, easy, and delicious! I didn't have fresh oranges, so I used a good quality orange juice and sub'd with the Lime Zest. After reading the other reviews, I added a tablespoon of Honey and doubled the Hot Sauce. I also added a splash of Worcestershire Sauce. I beat the chicken to an even thickness between plastic wrap and marinated in a plastic freezer bag for approximately 30mins. Cooked on a gas/hybrid grill which adds some charcoal flavor. Sprinkled with Parsely and served. Because the chicken was flattened, it easily absorbed the marinade, so long marinating times aren't needed. Tender and juicy! I will be adding this one to my "CookBook"! Thank you.
I would say be absolutely sure you have time to marinade this for a lengthy period of time as it was fairly bland. BUT... I also didn't have fresh oregano or ginger on hand; I used a generous amt of ginger powder and about the same amt of dried oregano as called for fresh. It did have a really nice mild flavor and was very moist as cooked on my George Forman grill. I served it with black beans and rice and Okra, Corn and Tomatoes (by TXgirl)from this site. Great home-cooked meal!
Excellent starting recipe. I baked at 350 in some of the marinade for 30 minutes first (because I could marinade for only 1 hour), then grilled 7 min per side on grill, served with orange slices cut into semicircles and placed around the plate. Very pretty. Also, I did not throw away the marinade, but added honey, salt, and a little constarch and brought almost to a boil, using as grilling baste. I cut slots in the breasts as they grilled, to allow the basting to pool and soak in some more. Awesome! Everyone loved it.
This was okay..the chicken was extremely tender and juicy but the flavor was really bland all i tasted was lime if anything and the serving size was wayy off i had to set it to 15 servings just to get enough for 3 people! i wont be making again
Hmmm. This is pretty bland. It was pretty flavorless, which surprised me after adding all that fresh orange and lime juice and orange pee I added some chopped scallions, Balsamic vinegar, and honey as others suggested, still found it bland. Added a couple of tablespoons of good Seville marmalade (like from Trader Joe's) and that helped quite a bit. Also, this may deliberately be a salt-free recipe but it certainly needs salt. It was all right but lacks that bright flavor of other Caribbean recipes. The sauce helped and also served it with mango chutney. Served with home made black beans (w/ garlic and onion) and white rice. All I needed was fried plantains!
Great idea. I used boneless skinless chicken tenders instead. They cooked faster. After following the directions I seasoned the tenders with creole seasoning on the grille. Grilled some oranges slices for garnish. Family said AMAZING!
I used thighs instead and just chopped the marinade ingredients instead of blending them. Fresh tasting but mild. My mom seemed to really enjoy it whereas I thought it was ok. Easy for sure and good for week nights or lazy days...
Absolutely loved it! I used chicken thighs and marinated them for approx. 4 hous. When thighs were on grill, I reduced the remaining marinate until it was very syrupy (also cooking it thoroughly to ensure all chicken juices were cooked), then brushed this delectable syrup over cooked chicken. This was fabulous!! My hubby's nickname, is "Plain Mike", and even Mikey liked it! Thanks for the recipe Robyn!
Good Flavor, but I did make small changes. I baked them 375 degree oven for 20 minutes. On a cookie sheet and covered with foil. I took the marinade and boiled it. Added approx 1/8 teaspoon of cornstarch and salt. I noticed that the marinade didn't have any type of salt content. I added salt and used the cooked marinade as a dipping sauce
Wonderful! I used tabasco sauce for the hot sauce, next time I will use something with a little more kick! The chicken marinated for about 2 hours before grilling, I am certain it would be more flavorful soaking overnight. The only changes I made were to add a tsp of Kosher salt, and I cooked down the used marinade and poured it over the finished chicken. Served with rice which was a perfect match for the citrus flavors.
I enjoy marinating chicken in citrus fruits and my wife loved the fruity taste of this recipe. I wouldn't change a thing the first time around and I found I would prepare it the same way again. I suggest you marinade this overnight.
Very bland and not special at all. I followed the directions exactly and even added in the 1 tsp of honey as others suggested. Allowed chicken to marinate for a full 24 hours. I'm not sure if it was just a lack of a dominant/flavorful ingredient or just not enough marinade for the amount of chicken. In any case, I will not be making this again. Much better chicken breast recipes out there with much less effort.
