Grilled Caribbean Chicken Breasts

I made some minor adjustments to encourage the marinade, they are as follows: i increased the hot pepper sauce to a full tsp. i added 1/2 a TBL of honey, 1 TBL balsamic vinegar, the zest of the lime, and ground black pepper. Unfortuantly i did not have enough time to properly marinate the chicken I only had 3 hours I did 2 of them in the fridge and the other one on the counter top. Adding the lime zest was a bad idea the flavor took over, the honey helped to form a crust on the outside of the chicken (i used the Forman grill) but alas the flavor was still all on the outside of the chicken. My blender was out of operation so I used the ol' micro-plane and a whisk it worked just as good. I will make this dish again and give the meat a full 24 hour marinade.

Read More