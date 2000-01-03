Grilled Caribbean Chicken Breasts

Here is a recipe to get your creative juices flowing! Chicken breasts marinated in the flavors of the Caribbean isles: Citrus, garlic, herbs and a little hot sauce for spice! This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes. Preparation time: 10 minutes.

Recipe by Robyn Webb

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a blender, combine the orange juice, orange peel, olive oil, lime juice, ginger, garlic, hot pepper sauce and oregano. Blend into a marinade.

  • Place chicken breasts in a nonporous glass dish or bowl. Pour marinade over chicken, cover dish or bowl and refrigerate to marinate for at least 2 hours, or up to 24 hours.

  • Preheat oven to broil OR preheat grill to medium high heat and lightly oil grate.

  • Remove chicken from marinade (disposing of any leftover marinade) and grill or broil 6 inches from the heat source for about 7 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through and no longer pink inside.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
60 calories; protein 7g; carbohydrates 1.8g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 17.1mg; sodium 24.7mg. Full Nutrition
