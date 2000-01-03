Grilled Caribbean Chicken

The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.
111 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 43.1mg. Full Nutrition
This was very tasty. Somewhat sweet and spicy. I cooked the leftover marinade, brought it to a boil to kill any bacteria and served it over the top of the chicken. I served this with grilled zucchini and couscous.. wonderful meal. Thanks for the recipe.
Marinade didn't seem to do much for the chicken --I could hardly taste it! If I prepare this again, I think I'll follow the advice of some other reviewers and boil the remaining marinade down to a glaze for serving.
08/14/2003
This recipe was really yummy but I made LOTS of alterations to it. I didn't use mango chutney b/c I didn't have any. I used dried ground ginger and garlic b/c I didn't have any fresh. (I decided to make this last minute and didn't have time to run to the store.) I also had no pepper sauce so I just added some chili pepper, red pepper, and paprika spices. I also used dried oregano instead of fresh. I also added a little fresh cilantro just b/c I had a lot of extra in my fridge. I cut the chicken into cubes and put on kabobs. It was really delicious. Thanks for the recipe...and for all of those who try it, don't be afraid to used the dry ingredients like I did~mine tasted great!!
This was a good recipe. After marinating and grilling the chicken, I made a glaze with mango chutney, orange juice, and fresh ginger by reducing on the stove for ten minutes. Just baste during the last minute of grilling. Was a great recipe, will have again.
I only gave this a 4 because I HATE mango chutney! I make a mango salsa using 2 mangos, juice from 1 lime, and jalepeno, cilantro, onion and crushed pineapple to taste. You can mix it in with the marinade as you would the chutney or spoon it on top of the chicken at serving time.
I love this recipe, I never marinate it much over an hour and it comes out wonderful. I have yet to try it on the grill though. Us Michiganders are fond of the George Forman 50% of the year.
11/23/2003
I don't like this recipe. I used 2 chicken breasts and fresh squeezed orange juice. I found the recipe to be too tangy from the lime juice. Maybe o.j. from the carton would have been sweeter and thus sweet enough to combat the lime. Anyway, I don't think I'll make this again.
This is some good chicken. I prepared the mango chutney from scratch using a recipe on this website to prepare this dish. The chicken came out great and I am looking forward to preparing in the future. I did not marinade overnight due to not reading recipe prior to preparing, but when I make it again I am going to try that.
I loved this recipe, but I just can't convince the husband to embrace fruit in a main dish! I only marinated the chicken for a couple hours, but it still had a good flavor. I made Mango Chutney from this site (recipe by Shirley Crowley), but instead of adding it to the marinade (I had a feeling the hubby wouldn't like it), I spread it over the chicken during the last 10 minutes of baking, then served the rest chilled on the side. I will make this again (but without the chutney), and will be sure to marinade overnight for a stronger flavor.
Delicious! I squeezed fresh orange and lime juices. Didn't have any fresh ginger, but used powdered. Found a really nice Mango Chutney by the Virginia Chutney Company. Not a fan of spicy so I left out the pepper sauce. Grilled it over charcoal. I would definitely use this recipe again!
A nice departure from soy based marinades. I marinated 8 hours, perhaps not long enough, I found this did not add a lot of flavor to the chicken, but what penetrated was tasty and the chicken was moist. I served with a dollop of mango chutney on the side. Thanks for sharing your recipe, Robyn.
10/10/2016
I made this recipe as submitted without changes. The marinade didn't seem to add much to the chicken breasts. It was good.
Excellent! marinated only an hour. I substituted pineapple juice for orange & one mango chopped for chutney (didn't have either) added another clove garlic and used one whole chopped chili pepper instead of sauce. Also cooked marinade down some to use as topping for chicken. Got raves for this from the family.
I thought the flavors in this marinade worked very well together. I do wish I had picked a spicy chutney instead of mild. I also recommend saving some of the marinade to the side to baste with while grilling.
