Grilled Caribbean Chicken

31 Ratings
  • 5 14
  • 4 12
  • 3 4
  • 2 1
  • 1 0

Chicken breasts with a fruity marinade. This recipe is from The WEBB Cooks, articles and recipes by Robyn Webb, courtesy of the American Diabetes Association. Preparation time: 10 minutes.

By Eileen Mintz

Recipe Summary

Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a nonporous glass dish or bowl combine the orange juice, lime juice, chutney, ginger, oil, pepper sauce, oregano and cloves. Mix all together and add chicken. Toss to coat, cover dish and place in refrigerator. Marinate overnight.

  • Preheat grill to medium high heat or set oven to broil

  • Remove chicken from dish (dispose of remaining marinade) and grill or broil the chicken 6 inches from the heat source.

Note

The nutrition data for this recipe includes information for the full amount of the marinade ingredients. Depending on marinating time, ingredients, cooking method, etc., the actual amount of the marinade consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
111 calories; protein 13.5g; carbohydrates 4.4g; fat 4.2g; cholesterol 36mg; sodium 43.1mg. Full Nutrition
