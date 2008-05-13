Lemon Whipped Pie
Reminds you of cheesecake.
I halfed the recipe as I didn't want 2 pies, but used the full amount of pineapple and wished I would have used even more. This was very light and refreshing and I'm sure would work with other kinds of jello as well. It's a lot more similar to a lemon meringe than a cheesecake tho (I don't really get that comparison). My main issue with this recipe is that the "chill before serving is rather vague"...perhaps it should be common sense, but I made this about 6 hours (in the freezer) before serving and it still hadn't set...I recommend giving yourself 12-24 hours in the fridge to allow the right consistency.
D-Lish! I allowed the lemon gelatine mixture to thicken a little (as it cooled on the counter) before I stirred it into the other ingredients. I pressed out all the juice from the pineapple and stirred that into the whipped mixture.( I wish I added the zest from a lemon. I’ll do that next time) I had enough whipped pie batter leftover from filling the two 9’ pie crusts to fill 12 tart shells as well!. Allow the maraschino cherries to drain in a sieve before you use them to garnish the pie or else the juice will bleed/tint your pie pink. This would be a very nice dessert to take on a picnic or BBQ in the summer. It’s very light and refreshing. This pie needs to be chilled overnight or put in the freezer. It will not be frozen but will set firmer as I think the fridge isn‘t cold enough. THX
Yum
It doesn't remind me of cheesecake--actually reminds me of lemon meringue pie without the meringue. Since I don't really like meringue, I'm not missing that piece! I love pineapple, but I think I would like this dish better without it--kind of a sweet taste from the pineapple, then tart taste from the lemons. I also don't like the texture that much. So, I'll probably make it again--very easy and quick--but without the pineapple and see if I like it that way better. Thanks for the recipe.
