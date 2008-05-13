Lemon Whipped Pie

4.2
4 Ratings
  • 5 1
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

Reminds you of cheesecake.

Recipe by Glenda

Recipe Summary

Servings:
16
Yield:
2 pies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

16
Original recipe yields 16 servings
Original recipe yields 16 servings

Directions

  • Dissolve gelatin in boiling water. Set aside to cool.

  • In a large mixing bowl, whip the chilled evaporated milk. Mix in sugar and lemon juice. Add cooled gelatin mixture and whip until all ingredients are thoroughly combined. Stir in crushed pineapple.

  • Pour half of mixture into each crust. Chill before serving. Garnish with chopped maraschino cherries if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
260 calories; protein 3.4g; carbohydrates 42.5g; fat 9.2g; cholesterol 6.9mg; sodium 224.5mg. Full Nutrition
