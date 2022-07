Lemon Whipped Pie

D-Lish! I allowed the lemon gelatine mixture to thicken a little (as it cooled on the counter) before I stirred it into the other ingredients. I pressed out all the juice from the pineapple and stirred that into the whipped mixture.( I wish I added the zest from a lemon. I’ll do that next time) I had enough whipped pie batter leftover from filling the two 9’ pie crusts to fill 12 tart shells as well!. Allow the maraschino cherries to drain in a sieve before you use them to garnish the pie or else the juice will bleed/tint your pie pink. This would be a very nice dessert to take on a picnic or BBQ in the summer. It’s very light and refreshing. This pie needs to be chilled overnight or put in the freezer. It will not be frozen but will set firmer as I think the fridge isn‘t cold enough. THX