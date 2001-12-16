Old-Time Taffy Pull

This is a delicious and basic recipe for taffy. Enjoy.

Recipe by MARCEA

Directions

  • Butter one 8 inch square pan; set aside.

  • In a 2 quart saucepan over medium heat, combine the sugar, corn syrup, water, butter, cornstarch and salt. Mix together well and bring to a boil. Heat without stirring until a candy thermometer reads 250 degrees F (120 degrees C).

  • Remove from heat; stir in vanilla, almond extract, almonds and food color. Pour into pan. Let stand until cool enough to handle. (Taffy should be lukewarm in center as well as at the edges.)

  • At this point, fold, double and pull the taffy until it is light in color and stiff. Butter hands lightly if taffy begins to stick. Cut taffy into pieces with scissors and wrap the pieces with plastic wrap to maintain shape.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
98 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 17.5g; fat 3g; cholesterol 3.8mg; sodium 158.8mg. Full Nutrition
