Old-Time Taffy Pull
This is a delicious and basic recipe for taffy. Enjoy.
This recipe was great and I have made it twice already. I would, however suggest using 1/2 the amount of salt the recipe calls for. Thanks for sharing this!Read More
It looked good when I started, but When is cooled, it never hardened, it jsut turned into a cold lumpy puddle, I think my candy thermometer was stuck on 100C so I'm not sure what was the problemRead More
Easy and a lot of fun! My kids helped with the pulling and it can get sticky. It's so much fun, a Taffy pulling party is in the works here!! I used flavorings such as banana, cherry and lemon you can buy from the grocery store in the spice section and it was very, very tasty! Thanks for the recipe!!
I made this recipe with a 12- and 11-year old. We took it off the stove at about 230 degrees, because it looked like it was starting to burn. We divided the taffy before adding the extracts; we made maple, mint and vanilla. Maple tastes like butterscotch. I think we pulled the taffy too long because it was very hard to chew- it actually pulled out someone's metal filling. We 1/2ed the salt, omitted the food coloring and almonds, it tasted great!
I couldn't get this to go very hard, it stayed pretty liquid, but it tasted good anyways off a spoon.
What a great taste!! It was so simple to make!! It was much better than the vinegar taffy I tried. Thank you!!!
This was a good recipe, but not exactly what I was hoping for. I did get it to pull and form into smaller candies wrapped in wax paper, but I couldn't get the "shiny" appearance to go away. Maybe I should have just pulled longer?? The taste seemed very sugary comparitive to store bough taffy, but the texture and feel was close. I may try again and see if I can nail it the second time around.
I have made this recipe. It started off pretty well, but when you get to the cooling part, watch out. It starts harding and it is as hard as a rock before it has cooled off. Are you supposed to strech taffy as it is burning your hands? I threw it in a pan and waited for it to cool down. It tastes very good, I give Monica that, but it looks like a hard puddle. It also took a long time to clean off. I had to soak it for a few hours and then scrub for a long time.
I think i did something wrong its still really goey Im going to try this again:)
I agree with two other reviews, turned out too soft, had to boil 2x, and cut salt in half. Otherwise, flavor was good
Great recipe! Remember, the taffy will not be like the chewy taffy you buy in the store! This taffy is to be sucked on only, if you try to chew it, it will rip your fillings out.
That was beautiful!!!
This is a very good recipe for the old time taffy :)
Turned out perfect! Candy is very tempermental. A few things you have to make sure of is that you cook it at medium heat, cook until it reaches 250 degrees and pull it long enough for it to pull apart rather than stretch, at that point start twisting one end until it reached the thickness you want for the candy and cut it with scissors. At first the pieces are still warm and will fuse together if they are touching, spread them apart on wax paper and wait for them to cool completely. Butter your hands before you start pulling
I don't like taffy but my husband does AND HE LOVED IT!!! I've tried several different recipes but this one is the best. The almonds were kinda strange but it was delicious and the directions easy to follow.
Haha this turned out beautifully! I had just gotten a candy thermometer that day and before making this, I had already made some hard candy. This was my second ever time making candy! I made it with my cousin. However, this took two tries. The first time, we waited till 250 degrees, but it soon turned into hard candy for some reason. It was so hard that we could throw it at someone's head and they would get a concussion, ha! We tried again and waited until 230-235 degrees instead. When we did that, it turned out perfectly and tasted great! My mom, dad, sister and cousin loved it!
