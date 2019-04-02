After the Holidays Ham Bone Soup

A leftover ham bone is simmered with vegetables, macaroni, and rice to create a hearty soup and family tradition after the holidays.

Recipe by uscjessie

Credit: Melissa Goff
Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
2 hrs 5 mins
total:
2 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the ham bone into a large pot and fill with enough water to cover. Bring to a boil and cook for 15 minutes. Add the onion and tomatoes, then stir in the frozen mixed vegetables and potatoes. Simmer for about 20 minutes, then add the macaroni, rice, and chopped ham. Cover and simmer over medium-low heat for 1 1/2 hours. Any ham on the bone should come off easily. Stir in the tomato sauce and let cool for about 15 minutes before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
195 calories; protein 7.4g; carbohydrates 36g; fat 2.7g; cholesterol 6.3mg; sodium 337.1mg. Full Nutrition
