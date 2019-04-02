After the Holidays Ham Bone Soup
A leftover ham bone is simmered with vegetables, macaroni, and rice to create a hearty soup and family tradition after the holidays.
A leftover ham bone is simmered with vegetables, macaroni, and rice to create a hearty soup and family tradition after the holidays.
GREAT recipie, i cooked it for 1 Hr, added fresh carrots and celery, and omitted the macaroni and just added rice GREAT!!! thanksRead More
The flavor of this was very good. I think there must be an error in the amount of time the pasta and rice cooks.An hour and a half was way too long. It was very mushy. I think if they were added w/ only 15-20 minutes remaining it would have been delicious.Read More
The flavor of this was very good. I think there must be an error in the amount of time the pasta and rice cooks.An hour and a half was way too long. It was very mushy. I think if they were added w/ only 15-20 minutes remaining it would have been delicious.
GREAT recipie, i cooked it for 1 Hr, added fresh carrots and celery, and omitted the macaroni and just added rice GREAT!!! thanks
This sounded really different from the old potato and ham soup, but my family did not care for it. I think it was using noodles and rice together. I will try again but only use either rice or noodles. I have really picky eaters when it comes to those ing. Thanks for the post.
I added 2 Tbsp Garlic Powder, 2 Tbsp Onion Powder, 2 heaping Tbsp Minced garlic, a little salt and a little pepper. Only added noodles with no rice. It was FANTASTIC
Delicious. The cooking time was weird though. My pasta and veggies came out mushy, plus the potatoes were completely gone (melted away). I suggest this cook time instead. Boil, then simmer ham bone med- low - 1 hr Add potatoes - 30 min Add all other ingredients except tomato sauce - 30 min For flavor, I added garlic & onion powder & boullion cubes
Very bland. Needs some spices to give it some flavor. Added the noodles with only a 1/2 hour of cooking time left. Noodles were perfect.
Followed the recipe exactly, no changes made. Felt it needed something else. I have other recipes for soup that uses a ham bone which I would choose over this one. It isn't bad, but it just isn't a keeper for me. My husband did say it tasted better than he thought it was going to. I kept my opinion to myself until after he had a bowl. I was hoping it would have more flavor but just didn't do it for me. Sorry.
This was an okay recipe with some tweeking. I thought the ham would have given it more of a salty flavor,but didn't. . . I did add the seasonings suggested by other reviewers, and I used fresh vegetables instead of frozen. . . Once spooned out in bowls I added a ton of pepper and cheese as a topper which made it better. I also omitted the pasta and just did cooked rice. I just thought it didn't need more carbs in it with the potatoes as well. Also for my family of 4 (two kids 6 and 3) it made WAY TOO MUCH. I think I would have been happier using my ham bone with a white bean soup recipe.
Yummy! I added the rice and noodle later .
Good, very thick. Would add more liquid the next time.
I put the ham bone and extra ham on high in a big crockpot filled with non-fat chicken soup stock. Scraped off the grease that formed on the top. Added carrots, potatoes, celery (skipped frozen vegetables) about 2 or so hrs before done. Added rice 20 minutes before as someone suggested. I would skip the macaroni next time and add more rice as macaroni gets mushy in storage. MOST IMPORTANT CHANGE IS TO ADD 2 (11.5 OZ.) OF SPICY V8 JUICE. THis makes it a 5 star in my book.
This recipe needs seasonings and I found that it was just too mushy with not enough ham in it. Macaroni, rice and potatoes is too much starch and carbs for our taste.
As with any recipe I add or delete ingredients. This was very good with a bit of garlic and oregano added. I used navy beans and cooked it a lot longer than called for because of the beans. I added oregano and garlic with a few green beans. Came out wonderful.
I followed the advice of others. I added garlic, salt, pepper and parsley. I omitted the macaroni and used only rice. I added rice 35 min. before end of cook time and cooked soup for a total 1 hr. 15 min. We thought it was delicious with these changes.
I boiled the ham bone for 15 minutes,then transferred it to my crockpot. Added a variety of veggies, some spices, and a can of tomatoes with basil, oregeno, and a bit of garlic...I only used rice, which I added the last two hours..at the end, I added a can of tomato sauce and a can of spicey V8..wow!! Fantastic!!
When you come across a recipe and see that it has every thing you have on hand...you get totally excited. As so did I. Having said that. I was not thrilled about the over all taste or the mushy look to the end result. And I can tell you it was very bland. Blame the overcooked potatoes in the directions. There is no seasoning & the ingredients in the cooking process that need to be rearranged. Confused? Here's what I see to what happened in my batch. I followed exactly to a T & especially to the directions. The directions literally over cooks the ingredients. The potatoes were so mushy & tasted watered down. The noodles were way to tender. The rice was overly mushy as well as split in half. The ham was the only thing that had kept the flavor all the way through. I had to doctor it up to be edible for my family. When adding spices to correct the water downed taste from the potatoes, the back flavor still didn't have any flavor even though you could taste the seasonings. There totally needs to be herbs and spices in the beginning process when cooking the meat with the water. The potatoes need to be added after the 20 minute simmering process. Noodles & rice needs to be added on the last 30 minutes, not an 1 & 1/2 prior. I would either omit the rice or omit the noodles but not have both. This recipe is a tweaking recipe. As is, I'm sorry is not great at all.
Absolutely NO WASTE from our Easter ham with this recipe, but there's good and bad news; bad, my didn't look half as good as the picture, good, bet it tasted just as GOOD...!!! I took some of the advice from past reviews and modified mine with "what I had", used fresh carrots and celery instead of frozen veggies, used larger can of tomatoes and tomato sauce, substituted brown rice instead of long grain, plus a bit MORE ham and "the rest is history"..!!! Did not require any added seasoning/spices, all the flavor came from the ham bone and ingredients...cook time was just about spot on from directions, LOVE THIS SOUP...!!!
After reading all the reviews, I decided to try it. I hadn't had much luck in the past with soups made with a ham-bone base. This was the same. It was OK, but still needs some tweaking. I omitted the pasta as some suggested, and added the potatoes later in cooking, but found that the potatoes really did need longer to cook. (Mine were cut in 1/2-to-1-inch chunks.) My husband and I both think the pasta would have added to it, and we will probably add bowtie pasta to our leftovers. I did add oregano, salt, pepper, garlic powder, parsley and fresh garlic, as well as some celery salt, and that helped add to the taste. I can tell it would be great if I could just figure out the missing ingredient--but I'm not that good of a cook...yet. Maybe using vegetable broth instead of water? Or the bouillon, as others suggested.
Liked this a lot though truth be told I did not follow the cooking directions at all. Simmered ham, mixed veg, tomatoes, tomato sauce and potato for about 30 min and then added macaroni only (rice and pasta just seem too much, my own opinion of course) and cooked until pasta was tender.
I read the recipe, went through my refrigerator and threw things together as this recipe did. Delicious!!
This was great use of leftover ham bone from Christmas dinner. Nothing went to waste. I substituted great northern beans for the pasta and it came out thick and hearty! Plenty to freeze for another day!
This might well have been the worst soup I ever made. The macaroni became mushy while the rice was partially under-cooked. It was basically not edible. I usually find Allrecipies to be a reliable website, but this item was a big disappointment. I also found that the recipe mentioned no spices to be added. It is way too bland for my tastes. Even if there is a way to make it better, I probably won't bother.
very hearty.Not much changes,just less pasta and adjust cooking times .would sure make again.Excellant with grill cheese. Mmm.
tastes great and so easy to make
Pasta and rice don't need an hour and a half. Other than that, it was good.
This recipe was a good start: I did not add macaroni and used fresh vegetables only, parboiling as necessary. I also added three garlic cloves. Perfect!
Tried this recipe yesterday, and with a few minor alterations it was great. I used my slow cooker and cooked my leftover Holiday ham with a couple cans of chicken broth and water. After it cooked for about an hour, I added chopped celery, carrots and an onion. Added a couple bay leaves and cooked for about another hour or so, I then added some vegetable juice I had on hand. Added rice stirred back in the ham that I cut off the bone. Added a can of corn, butter beans, macaroni, Rotel and a can of diced tomatoes then added the potatoes. Very yummy! Thanks for the recipe.
This was an okay recipe with some tweeking. I thought the ham would have given it more of a salty flavor,but didn't. . . I did add the seasonings suggested by other reviewers, and I used fresh vegetables instead of frozen. . . Once spooned out in bowls I added a ton of pepper and cheese as a topper which made it better. I also omitted the pasta and just did cooked rice. I just thought it didn't need more carbs in it with the potatoes as well. Also for my family of 4 (two kids 6 and 3) it made WAY TOO MUCH. I think I would have been happier using my ham bone with a white bean soup recipe.
This was a great start to my soup! I followed many advice to add more seasoning-I added garlic, Italian seasoning, a little salt and pepper. I also made a few substitutes to make this a (green) 2 point ww meal. No potatoes, rice or noodles. Instead of frozen vegetables, I followed advice to clean veggies from my fridge, so I ended up with bell pepper and carrots, as well as a can of great northern beans and a bag of frozen seasoned diced cauliflower. The cauliflower held up surprisingly well and the flavor was good! I wish I had celery and a few other veggies, but I didn’t take away from the 4 points I gave this dish. My picky twins ate it, but didn’t really like it.
Nice Recipe. Althought I did not follow it to a 'T', it was a good base for me. What I did was boil the ham bone for about 1.5hrs. Chilled the broth to remove the majority of grease before continuing on. For seasoning, I added two Tbsp garlic flakes, 2 tsp onion flakes, 2 tsp onion powder, 1 tsp black pepper and about 1/4tsp cayenne pepper and 1/2 tsp salt. (tailor to fit your own tastes) Next I added one can of diced tomatoes-undrained. About two cups each of frozen carrots, green beans, peas, and corn. Also added one can of light kidney beans-drained and rinsed. Next I added about a cup of Quinoa rather than rice. I also omitted the potatoes and noodles as I like to have soup 'healthy' and not full of too many carbs. Right now it is coming to a boil and I will let it simmer for a good hour, then enjoy! So far the flavor is wonderful. The Cayenne gives it a good zip! Mmmm Thanks for Sharing.
If you omitted the macaroni you missed out! That is the best part of it /I did omit the rice! Too mushy/ Added celery and Tiny bit of Onion powder and garlic powder/ Parsley Flakes. for Flavor & Salt & Pepper. You could put a little bit of (Hot Pepper seeds to give it some Tang . Love this easy recipe !.
This is a regular favorite of mine! I’ve made it after the holidays for several years now. I find that I can make it with whatever vegetables I have on hand and it works well. Thank you for sharing this recipe! It is a great base recipe and can be tweaked to allow for whatever additional ingredients you want to include.
Taste just like my grannies. However, I wanted to add the elbow pasta until 15 to 20 minutes before serving.
The family LOVES when I make this! I dont add the potaoes however. I need to make this more than once a year. ;)
This was my first attempt at making soup with a ham bone and I was pleased with how it turned out. I skipped the potatoes and rice, and used 2 cups of ham. I also used Italian seasoned tomato sauce and added a can of Spicy V8 along with it. I added the macaroni for the last 1/2 hour of cooking. It could have even been added later. With these changes, I thought it was very tasty. My husband and son like more flavorful food than I do so they thought it was bland, but they liked it after adding garlic hot sauce and parmesan cheese.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections