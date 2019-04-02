After the Holidays Ham Bone Soup

When you come across a recipe and see that it has every thing you have on hand...you get totally excited. As so did I. Having said that. I was not thrilled about the over all taste or the mushy look to the end result. And I can tell you it was very bland. Blame the overcooked potatoes in the directions. There is no seasoning & the ingredients in the cooking process that need to be rearranged. Confused? Here's what I see to what happened in my batch. I followed exactly to a T & especially to the directions. The directions literally over cooks the ingredients. The potatoes were so mushy & tasted watered down. The noodles were way to tender. The rice was overly mushy as well as split in half. The ham was the only thing that had kept the flavor all the way through. I had to doctor it up to be edible for my family. When adding spices to correct the water downed taste from the potatoes, the back flavor still didn't have any flavor even though you could taste the seasonings. There totally needs to be herbs and spices in the beginning process when cooking the meat with the water. The potatoes need to be added after the 20 minute simmering process. Noodles & rice needs to be added on the last 30 minutes, not an 1 & 1/2 prior. I would either omit the rice or omit the noodles but not have both. This recipe is a tweaking recipe. As is, I'm sorry is not great at all.