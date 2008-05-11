Hockey Pucks

I make these every Christmas but for the life of me, I couldn't remember their other name. This is really cost-effective to make (especially when you coupon and get crackers, baking chips and peanut butter for cheap!) and it's also kid friendly. The flavor of these is almost like a Butterfinger. These always are the hit of any cookie tray and I always get asked for the recipe (and really, I've had people shocked when they find out really what's in it) so make sure you bring paper copies of the recipe. This bends to whatever kind of peanut butter you have, wether it's chunky or smooth, and whatever baking chips you have on hand. You don't have to have a double boiler, you can melt the chips in a microwave safe bowl 40 seconds at a time, stirring well at the end of every 40 seconds until it's the right consistancy. I recommend you use a name brand peanut butter if you can, only because with some cheaper peanut butters, they can get liquid-y and sometimes seperate and it's not pretty. This is also good with peanut butter/marshmallow fluff or peanut butter/Nutella. It really is super bendable and really fun to play with. Even adding a teaspoon of extract, like peppermint, to the melted chocolate is a whole other way to make it different. NOTE: You should guesstimate that it's one bag of chips per sleeve of crackers. That's how it usually works out for me.