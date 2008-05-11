Hockey Pucks
These treats are enjoyed by all peanut butter and chocolate lovers and are on my Christmas tray every year.
I make these every Christmas and Halloween! I use a fairly big dollop of peanut butter right in the middle of the cracker and when I top it with the other cracker I smoosh them until the peanut butter is at the edges. I also use almond bark with a teaspoon of shortening, rather than chocolate chips. It microwaves great and the shortening makes it smooth and easy to dip. Another tip: Make sure that you get off every bit of excess chocolate or they will be sitting in a little puddle by the time they cool and won't be as attractive. One more thing: These are so easy to decorate! I always use holiday sprinkles, applied right after I dip them while the chocolate is still shiny. Alternatively, I put a little chocolate of a contrasting color (white chocolate if I dipped the cookies in milk chocolate, or vice versa) into a baggie and melt it in the microwave. Then I snip off just the barest corner and squeeze it back and forth over the cookies to make a nice pattern. OR I buy candy food coloring and turn the white almond bark whatever color I like! Hope these tips help someone!Read More
Really yummy, but a few problems: I used chocolate chips as the chocolate, and they made a coating much too thick. They wouldn't dip, and the few I finally managed to get entirely coated were much, much too rich. I don't know if using almond-bark-type chocolate would have worked better? A candy coating made specifically for melting might work better? Or thin the chocolate with a little shortening? I ended up just smearing some chocolate on both sides of the sandwiches, which was super yummy, but not very pretty. The recipe made far more than 24 (not a bad thing). It seems like the proportions are a little off. You don't actually need the whole jar of peanut butter, but I ran out of chocolate long before I ran out of sandwiches, and this was with me only putting a little chocolate on the tops and bottoms--not fully dipping them. It's still a super yummy candy--thanks!Read More
I make these every Christmas but for the life of me, I couldn't remember their other name. This is really cost-effective to make (especially when you coupon and get crackers, baking chips and peanut butter for cheap!) and it's also kid friendly. The flavor of these is almost like a Butterfinger. These always are the hit of any cookie tray and I always get asked for the recipe (and really, I've had people shocked when they find out really what's in it) so make sure you bring paper copies of the recipe. This bends to whatever kind of peanut butter you have, wether it's chunky or smooth, and whatever baking chips you have on hand. You don't have to have a double boiler, you can melt the chips in a microwave safe bowl 40 seconds at a time, stirring well at the end of every 40 seconds until it's the right consistancy. I recommend you use a name brand peanut butter if you can, only because with some cheaper peanut butters, they can get liquid-y and sometimes seperate and it's not pretty. This is also good with peanut butter/marshmallow fluff or peanut butter/Nutella. It really is super bendable and really fun to play with. Even adding a teaspoon of extract, like peppermint, to the melted chocolate is a whole other way to make it different. NOTE: You should guesstimate that it's one bag of chips per sleeve of crackers. That's how it usually works out for me.
A trick I have discovered....put a stack of crackers spread out on a kitchen towel, then fill a pastry/icing bag with the peanut butter and squeeze a dollop of peanut butter on each cracker (the towel keeps them from scooting all over the counter), top with second cracker and dip. I also melt the chocolate in my electric fondue pot. Use low setting and it works great.
We have a recipe very similar to this.... only differences are we call ours Ritz Cookies, and use chocolate almond bark, white has been used too, but family likes the chocolate best. The almond bark is smoother, coats easier, and hardens nicely.
I've been making these for years with wonderful results. My family has comapred them to the Girl Scout Cookie Tag-a-longs. Supper easy to make and are especially special to recieve. You can even make them look more festive looking by drizzling some white chocolate on top.
A favorite treat of my Brother In Law. Made some with peanut butter and vanilla almond bark, also some with Nutella and chocolate almond bark. The Nutella is my favorite! Will definitely make again. Thanks
Oh my gosh!!! Being the wife of a hockey goalie, I couldn't resist making these because of the cute name and the ease of ingredients and preparation. What a treat!! These came out so good... whoever reviewed them before and said that they tasted like the Girl Scouts cookies Tagalongs, was right on the money! Thank you for such an easy and tasty recipe that will keep my hubby and boys smiling for a long time!
I made these and liked them very much. However I found them to be very salty it maybe the cracker that I used (regular ritz). I think next time I will use the reduced sodium ritz. Thanks Oh I also used chocolate almond bark instead of the chocolate chips.
very tasty. I would like them to be more bite size. might try the mini Ritz Bitz sandwiches w/ pb next time.
We always make these around Christmas time. We always use chocolate almond bark because the semi-sweet tastes too bitter/dark. So good!
We use giant Cheez-Its and Almond BArk and thy taste just like Butterfinger candy bars!
Very easy recipe. The semisweet chocolate didn't seem sweet enough with the salt of the crackers and peanut butter. Next time I will try milk chocolate.
These are great, but better is you mix the peanut butter with a little MARSHMALLOW FLUFF before spreading (in my opinion.)
These were great! I cheated and used the store bought peanut butter crackers already made. I did use the almond bark also. Soooo easy!
I've made these with either chocolate almond bark or semi-sweet chocolate for over 30 years. Great quick no-bake cookie!
Oh my are these ever addicting not to mention absolutely delicious! I found I needed to add butter to the chocolate to make it smoother and to add a little shine. I did half with crunchy PB and half with a spicy PB. Just about anything goes with this recipe....jam, marshmallow creme, hazelnut spread, almond butter, cashew butter etc. Who thought such a simple idea could be so darn good?! Thank you so much Denyce!!
Lets just say these did NOT last long at my house! These will be a regular on our Christmas cookie trays!
Just like with a puck these were a HIT!
I've been making these with my grandmother every Christmas since I was old enough to hold a fork. The only difference is that we would put peanut butter on one Ritz cracker, then marshmallow fluff on the other. We make and dip these and buckeyes at the same time, since the chocolate is already melted... Wouldn't be Christmas without them.
Two favorites in one treat - peanut butter and chocolate. Good tasting and easy to make.
Yes, they're delicious & yes my boyfriend loves them but i don't like making them!!! Such a mess... Mine never come out as pretty as my gramma's. They're always ugly, delicious blobs
I love these! I put peanut butter on both crackers, and added bananas to the sandwich. Yum!
These are fantastic, but I do make a few changes. I prefer to use chocolate almond bark as it's got a smoother texture. Second, I like to spread one cracker with peanut butter and one with marshmallow fluff before sandwiching them together. Wonderful treats!
I make this recipe every year, it's been a tradition since I was a kid. We have used almond bark melting chocolates in the place of semi-sweet baking chips or Baker's brand melting chocolates. Simple and easy to do, even the kids have fun helping in this area by putting the peanut butter on the crackers and sandwiching them together.......
These are really good with white chocolate coating. I haven't tried them with the semi-sweet. These are so simple to make, but everyone loves them and is shocked when they learn the "cookie" is actually a cracker!
My grandfather started making these one Christmas for the family, and I have been the one to carry on the tradition! We make these with chocolate almond bark and I probably eat an entire batch by myself over the season...SO DELICIOUS!!
I also made these using Nilla Wafers instead of the ritz crackers and everybody loved them. They are a huge hit with my family.
I used white chocolate and decorate them like snowmen. Tasted almost like a nutterbutter cookie. Delicious!
very good
I love these! They are a family favorite!! I made these last year for a get together and all my friends wanted to know how to make them! I usually make mine with chocolate almond bark. I melt the chocolate almond bark in the microwave for about 1 minute, stir and put back in for 30 seconds or until smooth. I then dip the cookies into the almond bark, if the chocolate starts to thicken just throw it back in the microwave. I then let the excess chocolate drip off and place on foil to harden. Delicious!!
Is now a new staple in my list of holiday goodies. I made some with just PB or Nutella or PB and Fluff. The plain PB ones were my favorite. Will try with milk or white chocolate next time. Used semi-sweet cause I had it on hand and they were a bit too bitter.
These sound disgusting, but are so good! I make them every Christmas. Never knew they were called "Hockey Pucks". We always just called them "those good cookies".
Love these! You can also use the peanut butter Ritz Bitz for bite-sized treats! I added Christmas sprinkles on top and they were a hug hit with everyone!
These were good & they do remind me of the Girl Scout Tagalong cookies. Next time I think I will mix in some powdered sugar with the peanut butter to change the texture and make it sweeter.
This was one of the most popular treats at my office holiday potluck. I used colored candy sprinkles over all the pucks before the chocolate set to make them look festive and cheerful. I was asked for the recipe over and over. I tried melting white chocolate chips to make tuxedo pucks, but the chips didn't melt correctly. The semi-sweet baking chocolate melted perfectly in the microwave and was rich, but not too sweet. I used low-sodium crackers to avoid over-saltiness. An additional note - if you have a very oily or creamy peanut butter, the cracker sandwiches can get really messy. Next time I will let the peanut butter get a bit more solid in the fridge before beginning the assembly process.
Thank you so very much for this recipe .... I used vanilla "bark" instead of the semisweet choc and it got rave reviews from friends and family!!!!!
I make a version of this "cookie" but instead of using chocolate chips, I use melting chocolate, or "bark" and it melts much easier than the chips. These are the easiest goodies to make, and are yummy!
So easy and a nice treat for the kids. I used brown sugar-cinnamon Ritz crackers, i would not recommend them. The cinnamon overpowersteh peanut butter. But had I used the right crackers, these would have been wonderful. I'll be making these with the right crackers again soon.
these were very good, and the kids helped wich helps me when im entertaining, i did take a tip from someone else and got lower sodium crackers and they were just right, if you like girl scout tagalongs you will love these!
These are one of my favorite cookies now. I put them in the freezer so they last longer, and they are great straight out of the freezer!
These are so easy. And the kids loved them. I will be making them again
Everyone liked these! I used low sodium Ritz crackers and thought they were perfect. The only problem was coating the sandwiches in chocolate - it took FOREVER. But it's worth it, and I'll definitely make them again.
OMG!! So simple I had my young daughters assemble as an activity to keep them busy. So good, they were hard to stop eating. I used 36 crackers or 18 cookies total and used a 12 oz bag of milk chocolate chips that I just melted in the microwave and dipped the sandwiches in while using 2 forks to hold onto. Just the perfect amount of chocolate. Sprinkled with decorative sprinkles. I have got to try these with rasberry jelly and/or marshmellow fluff. So additive.
These hockey pucks are so easy and so delicious! I have made them for several occasions and everyone has loved them. I have even made them for a "hockey" bake sale and they were a hit!
You can't eat just one :) For dipping, I've always used the chocolate almond bark. It dries quickly and is super smooth. My family loves them :-)
These are so easy and so delicious. These turn out pretty rich and and perfect for a holiday cookie tray. I would love to try these with grahams crackers next time and be more like s'mores. A co worker has made these every year for the Christmas and I always liked them, now I have the recipe too. Thanks!
These cookies are so easy and delicious! The only change I made was using milk chocolate in place of the semi-sweet. Perfect combination for those of us who love their salty peanut butter but also love their sweet chocolate. Thanks for sharing!
We use almond bark. It sets faster and doesn't melt when stacked. These are beautiful for gifts, packaged in a tin can for christmas.
I add a twist to these once in a while. I put jelly/jam or i use chocolate spread with fluff. You could pretty much do almost anything inside of this quick recipe.
Fun and easy to make!
I made these today using chocolate almond bark instead of chocolate chips. THEY WERE AWESOME!!! The almond bark melted in about 2 min. in the microwave. I used a decorating tool to pipe on the peanut butter which was easier than spreading each cracker with a knife. I speared a cracker sanwich with a fork into the peanut butter middle and dipped it in the chocolate and made sure it was good and coated, then used another fork to gently push the treat off onto a rack to drain and set. The coating was the only tedious part but I found this recipe to be very easy and yummy! There are so many ways to change it up and make it different each time. Next time I will try white almond bark, or chocolate frosting on one cracker and peanut butter on the other and sandwich those together before coating, add sprinkles, anything really! I will make them again and again! Thanks for a great but simple and impressive treat!
I first started using this recipe back in 1983 but I always used white chocolate. Then I branched out to white chocolate on one side, cool completely, and then regular chocolate on the other side. Thank you.
My husband had this years ago and wanted me to make them. They are a little messy to make and my daughter did not think the flavors stood out enough. She thought there was too much chocolate. Go figure.
The flavor of these was great! I topped with red and green sprinkles for Christmas. I would change the chocolate mixture a bit, however. I melted 12 oz. butterscotch chips, 12 oz. chocolate chips, and half a block of paraffin (wax for candy making) in a double boiler, mixing with a wire whisk until smooth. The mixture turns out very silky, and stays that way. It is a fantastic tasting and easy-to-work-with melt, and works great if you dip what's leftover onto macaroon cookies (see "Macaroons III" on this site). Thanks for the recipe!
These are loved by everyone who tries them! As previously suggested, I melted the chocolate in my fondue pot and to make the chocolate smoother/easier for dipping, I added some heavy whipped cream that I had on hand. I made these and the "Fudge by Dana" all in one day with the fondue pot, and loved that I didn't have to turn on my oven at all. :-)
These are so good!!! I added a small amount of parafin wax to the melted chocolate, which helps the chocolate stay on the cracker better and gives it a nice shine.
These are a tasty treat, thanks for the recipe. It seems so simple but I never would have thought of it!
These were yummy and fun to make with kids. I took the advice of many and used chocolate almond bark, which is easier to melt and dip. These taste a lot like Butterfingers.
Yum! I also tried these with white chocolate for a party and they were just as mouth waterting.
Kids, adults...everyone goes back for more. Very simple, very good. Thanks so much!
This recipe has been around for years, I make them every Christmas
Absolutely delicious! I like the simplicity of these and I found they looked a little plain so I decorated them with sprinkles. So pretty, easy and yummy! Thanks for posting.
These are fantastic! They remind me of Girl Scout Tagalongs. I usually only make a few cookies at a time, when I have a chocolate craving. I've never made a whole batch, because I'm afraid we would eat them all in one sitting - they are that good!!! Thanks for the great recipe!
not that easy to do, but came out good. A little time comsuming too.
So simple to make and so tasty just like peanut butter club sandwiches. I topped mine with Xmas sprinkles. Tommorrow I am going to make more but this time I am going to add marshmallow too.
these are soo good.. and easy to make everyone loved them..
Yum
I made my own version - Instead of the PB and crackers, I used Oreo sandwich cookies. I coated half of them with melted white chocolate and drizzled some chocolate on it or some colored sprinkles or some rainbow sprinkles on top. I coated the other half with melted brown chocolate and drizzled it with white chocolate or colored sprinkles. I placed them on a parchment lined cookie sheet and into the refrigerator to set for about 20 minutes. It was quite a hit with the kids and super easy to make!! the kids were able to help out as well!
What a delicious mess! Yum, I used semi-sweet morsels & microwaved at 50% power, perfect! Mine don't look pretty, but they taste awesome!
Fantastic and e-z to do!
Awesome, great christmas gifts
A classic - how can you go wrong? Everyone loves these! I will make them over and over.
We make these every year around Christmas. Everyone loves them. However, instead of semi-sweet chocolate chips, we use chocolate almond bark. I've never tried chocolate chips, but the almond bark is very smooth.
These are delicious ! I used 24 oz. of almond bark coating and it made about 40 of these tasty morsels. Ill be making these often.
These are so simple and so good. You have to work quickly so that the peanut butter doesn't melt in your pan, but you get the hang of it.
I've been making these for a few years now. My mother-in-law has been making them forever. I ate the ones she made and OH MY! I couldn't believe something so simple, could taste so good. We only use white almond bark for the covering. We've never made them with brown chocolate. Try them, and you'll be hooked=)
I've been making these for several years (after getting the idea from my aunt)...I actually just looked them up now to get exact measurements so I could figure out the nutritional information for a cookbook I'm putting together. But I will agree with all the other reviewers, these taste EXACTLY like Girl Scout Cookies Tag-a-Longs to me...and WAY cheaper! And they're ridiculously simple to make! Try them, you'll love them!
These are terrific, but I've never made them using regular chocolate, I always use white chocolate or almond/vanilla candy coating. And, I've never heard this called this, but I make these every Christmas and they are probably the most raved about item I make! They are highly addictive! I always make extra otherwise we'll run out because people ask for more.
Allrecipes had this recipe in an article entitled 15 Copy Cat Cookie recipes to sink your teeth into. This is not the usually recipe I make but this one had me intrigued. They were the easiest cookies to make and I was pleasantly surprised. They tasted pretty good.
this is my husbands favorite childhood cookie . thanks for the recipe.
I wasn't sure how these would turn out, but they really are SO good! My daughter was able to help me make these with no problem. :-) I used chocolate bark, because that is what I had in the house. Also used Honey Butter Ritz crackers, and I think they are even better than regular ritz because they aren't salty. My husband was skeptical, but he loves them, too!
Great recipe!!! I also added white chocolate! It was great.
I love love love these! I use chocolate almond bark and melt it in the microwave for ease. I have tried using the pre-made Ritz Bitz peanut butter sandwich crackers - was much easier, however the peanut butter just doesn't taste real. As another poster suggested, putting the peanut butter in a bag a squeezing it on really helps cut the messiness out as well!
Wonderful!! My whole family loves these!! They taste similar to a Tagalong (Girl Scout) cookie but so much better!! Can make them festive by adding sprinkles on top. Delicious!
These are the best around Christmastime! I use Ritz crackers, along with creamy peanut butter and chocolate bark. They remind of the peanut butter patty cookies from when I was a Girl Scout!
OMG! I was so happy to come across the recipe for these! A lady at the church I used to go to made these all the time. They are TO DIE FOR! You can use white chocolate also, but my personal favorite is milk chocolate.
easy and taste terrific!
Yes! Yes! Yes! A chocolate-and-peanutbutter-lover’s dream come true! Put extra pb in a few of them; they were my favorites. Didn’t have wax paper, so I used a non-stick baking sheet instead and popped cookies in the freezer for 20 minutes; that worked great. Also, I was lazy and used chocolate chips to save a step. I may be even lazier next time and nuke the chocolate instead of using a double boiler. Fun recipe.
Delicious
Very yummy! Made them for an open house and they were gobbled up!
Made these for gift buckets at Christmas. They turned out great! Thanks for sharing because this will now be a traditional Christmas recipe.
Easy to make, does taste just like the girl scout cookie - a bit sweet...
I thought these were ok. I liked the taste but my boyfriend did not like the cracker taste at all. The chocolate was way to sticky, which made a mess when you tried to eat a cookie. Maybe it was because I used semi-sweet choc. chips, I'm not sure but I may try using the almond bark to see if my results are any better next time.
We also have a recipe similar to this. we put peanut butter on one side of cracker and marshmellow cream on the other and dip into both almond and chocolate bark mixed and they taste wonderful!!
I use milk chocolate and have been making these since I was a kid. Friends and family always look forward to these from me around the holidays!
These were very rich but the kids loved them and the loved that they were pucks.
I just melted choc. chips coated each oreo and put in fridge.. per suggesion of someone else here.. THANKS..
