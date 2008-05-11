Hockey Pucks

114 Ratings
  • 5 83
  • 4 25
  • 3 4
  • 2 0
  • 1 2

These treats are enjoyed by all peanut butter and chocolate lovers and are on my Christmas tray every year.

By Denyce Zerwas

Gallery
13 more images

Recipe Summary

Servings:
12
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread 1 teaspoon peanut butter on a cracker and top with another cracker.

    Advertisement

  • Place chocolate in top of double boiler; stir frequently over medium heat until melted.

  • Place cracker sandwiches onto a fork and dip into the chocolate. Drain excess chocolate and cool on waxed paper. Store in refrigerator or cover and freeze until ready to serve.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
602 calories; protein 14.4g; carbohydrates 50.8g; fat 41.5g; sodium 515.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 07/15/2022