Chocolate Supreme Pie

Rating: 4.44 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 10
  • 4 star values: 4
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 0

A Chocolate Lovers Dream! Use cookie pie crust instead of graham cracker if desired.

By Jason Dalrymple

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • In a medium saucepan combine marshmallows, chocolate bars, and milk. Melt over low heat, stirring frequently, until mixture is smooth. Allow to cool for 30 minutes.

  • Fold whipped topping into chocolate mixture and pour mixture into pie shell. Chill for 24 hours before serving.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
438 calories; protein 3.6g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 22.3g; cholesterol 7.6mg; sodium 197.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (16)

Most helpful positive review

nrgizrbune41
Rating: 5 stars
10/25/2008
This Pie is really good. I added my twist. I chose the recipe to bake because it sounded simple and I could dress it upfor company. I love the combination of caramel chocolate and pecans! I used semi sweet chocolate chips in place of the milk chocolate to cut the sweetness. I used a homemade pie crust with 1/4 cup Carmel spread over a baked crust and 1/4 cup chopped pecans. I than put in the filling. I frosted with whip topping and drizzled another 1/4 cup caramel sauce and sprinkled 1/4 cup chopped pecans. A small serving brings a satisfied smile! Read More
Helpful
(12)

Most helpful critical review

yellowrose
Rating: 3 stars
09/11/2003
This was just pretty good. It was pretty rich - and normally I like rich. Even though it was extremely easy I would not make it again. NOTE: The instructions said "cool for 30 minutes." I let it sit out on the counter - that was not enough. I guess I should have put it in the refrigerator. Definitely do not add the cool whip until the chocolate mixture is at least cool. Read More
Helpful
(11)
Reviews:
Wendy
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2003
This chocolate Supreme Pie is excellent! It is also very simple to make. Read More
Helpful
(6)
SAHLE
Rating: 4 stars
09/09/2003
I added whipped cream to the top and sprinkled shredded chocolate on top of that. It was simple to make and even easier to eat. Read More
Helpful
(6)
JOSIE
Rating: 5 stars
04/22/2004
This was a really quick and easy pie. I skipped the marshmallows and used 2 (6oz) Hershey bars with almonds. I melted my chocolate in the microwave rather than the stovetop. My husband who's not a sweet eater even enjoyed this one. Thanks Jason. Read More
Helpful
(5)
cparnell20
Rating: 5 stars
12/21/2005
This pie was fantastic. It was such a hit at Thanksgiving there was a fight over it. Having to do two for Christmas Day Read More
Helpful
(4)
JLLL
Rating: 5 stars
09/10/2003
Delicious! The best chocolate cream pie I've ever had! I made it for my husband's birthday party and everyone loved it. I will definately make this one again and again... Read More
Helpful
(4)
chellebelle
Rating: 5 stars
12/20/2008
I got asked for the recipe by one of my dinner guests after I served this pie so that earns it top ratings! I did use a cup of heavy cream whipped to a stiff consistency rather than whipped topping because I didn't want to use prepared ingredients. I also used a homemade chocolate crumb crust. The filling is rich yet not heavy making it an ideal dessert for a big meal. I used Hershey bars for the chocolate but in future I think I'll try a different brand there is somethng about Hershey's milk chocolate that has an almost sour-milk flavor when melted that I don't taste with Lindt or Ghirardelli. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Jenn
Rating: 5 stars
07/03/2007
So easy...and delicious! Read More
Helpful
(2)
