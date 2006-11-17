Vanilla Cream and Chocolate Wafer Pie
Made with instant vanilla pudding in a chocolate crust with crushed chocolate wafer cookies. For a special treat, drizzle the pie with chocolate syrup before serving.
This recipe turns out fine if you make sure to use the big (double) size box of pudding rather than the normal 4 serving size. Maybe thats why the other reviewer had a problem. The recipe is very good if prepared correctly.Read More
This recipe tasted good, but the pie didn't hold together. It turned into mush as soon as you cut into it. Not good for company. Maybe you need to use cooked pudding instead.Read More
I agree with the first review. The taste was great, but it never set up. And yes I did use the large box of instant pudding and followed the recipe except for the pudding box only called for 2 1/2 cups of milk so that is all I used.
Too much vanilla.
