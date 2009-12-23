Simple Raisin Pie
Very nice raisin pie, very simple, very easy to do, but even easier to eat.
I've been making this pie for my dad forever and he LOVES it! It rarely lasts the day, so I only make them on special occassions! The kids (9 and 6) say it's easy to make, and they have begun helping me make it! Thank You!!Read More
I've never had a homemade raisin pie before, but I (and my company) found it overpoweringly sweet. I had a small piece and could hardly finish it. I also thought it should have solidified a little more. Next time I'll try a different recipe. Thanks anyway!Read More
An excellent pie that's very quick and easy to make with few ingredients.
I traded some work for a pie. When I asked what pie he wanted, he said Raisin Pie! Oh, no...I had never even heard of Raisin Pie! I found this recipe and tried it. I substituted Splenda for sugar because he is diabetic. It was easy and he loved it; said it was almost as good as his mother's. I don't like raisins so didn't try it.
Great basic recipe! I tweaked it a bit going off of other reviews...I decreased the water to 1 3/4 cups and increased the flour to 3 Tbsp. (make sure to whisk the ingredients in the saucepan to avoid lumps) Brought it to a bubble, let it simmer for 5 minutes, and then cooled it for 20 minutes stirring occasionally. I decreased the oven temp to 400 degrees for the first 15 of baking and turned it down to 325 for an additional 20 minutes watching the edge of the crust for over browning and then let it cool for 45 minutes. Turned out awesome! The filling was a perfect consistency and had a great flavor! Will make this again!
Great pie!! I just added cinnamon, ground cloves & ground nutmeg. The whole family loved it!
So easy and my dad absolutely LOVED it! Planning to make another one very soon!
Wonderful recipe. I sell pies to a restaurant and they asked for a raisin pie. I never made one but this recipe had many requests. Its a keeper thank you for sharing.
this is my mom's favorite,I make it on her birthday. this recipe was the best !!! moist
Next time will let mixture cool for awhile before putting in pie shell.
I made this pie as written & my partner loved it! The next time I made it I changed it up a bit: instead of flour I used cornstarch1/3 cup sugar. I also added 1 tsp. cinnamon, 1/8 tsp. cloves & 1/8 tsp nutmeg. I have made a lot of these to sell at the Farmer's Market & it doesn't matter which version they fly off the table! I have also made this using stevia or splenda & it sells out every time
Delicious!I added 1 tsp cinnamon for a little extra flavor!
I believe that this is the best one I've tasted yet. Yummy and not too sweet. Now to try and limit my husband to 1/8 piece a day.:-)
No changes if it's not broken don't fix it. Made it the same way for the past two years wouldn't want any other way!*****
Filling was too little for pie crust. I have never had raisin pie and was surprised at how good it was.
made this pie for the rasin lovers in my family, and they say its best pie they have had in a long time. i did substitue lemon juice for key lime juice and it blended the flavors even more
I made it and it turned out awesome! Wondering if you can substitute brown sugar for white if I run out of white?
I have made this recipe several times. It always turns out well. The proof? I keep making it.
Can't go wrong with this classic. My father loves raisin pie. Good luck finding raisin pie anywhere. Sure, raisin creme can be found (sometimes) but that just isn't the same. So I make this incredibly simple pie at all of the holidays specifically for my father. Unbeknownst to him, I do use Splenda baking blend instead of regular sugar and he never notices. I have also experimented with different crust that use nut flours with varying degrees of success.
I made this and it turned out great! I exchanged brown sugar for the white sugar and just brushed the top of my pie crust with a little bit of butter to help it get more golden brown.
Very tasty pie,...The best I've tried yet...
it was very good ....
decrease water to 1 and 3/4.ADDED A LTTLE CINNAMON NUTMEG GNGER AND GROUND CLOVES.NICE FLAVOR.
Delicious pie. I've already made three of these pies for friends who requested them after trying it. It's certainly a hit with my friends and family.
This was the first pie I have ever made and my grandpa said it was the best pie he has ever had, and he is brutally honest lol. I did add an extra spoon of flour tho to mKe sure it wasn't super funny but other than that this was a great and very simple recipe!!
my hubby made it by himself and loved it.
Haven’t had a raisin pie since I was a child...not as good as Grammie’s was but it was good...no complaints from the peanut gallery, yet and only one piece left...lolI used an “oat crumble” topping instead of the second crust...I had some left over this morning from an apple crumble :)
My Dad requested this pie. I made a butter crust with it (no shortening). I tried the filling prior to pouring over pie dough...extremely sweet!!! I added approximately 1 1/2 tsp Cinnamon to cut the sweetness. I also added a couple dashes each of pumpkin pie spice and nutmeg for extra flavor. Not my first choice, personally, for a pie but it definitely tasted good. Reminded me of an oatmeal raisin cookie. If you love really sweet then this is the pie for you!
My boyfriend said it was fantastic! This was my first attempt (had never even heard of raisin pie) and it came out great! I did not put a top crust on mine as his Mom said she doesn't do that.
Tastes great but very sweet. I added cinnamon and a dash of nutmeg. Next time I would try 3/4 cup of sugar instead.
Turned out great
This is my "Go to" recipe for Raisin pie ??
Fabulous...just like my mother used to make. I took one of the 'reviewers' complaints to heart - pie being a bit runny - I just added 1-2 more tablespoons of flour and it was just as we liked it.
I’ve made this several times. It’s the best as far as setting up and sweetness. My dad also LOVES raisin pie. I add a sprinkle of Allspice and cloves and a tiny bit of cinnamon and nutmeg. I also add a splash of rum making a Spiced Rum Raisin Pie. It’s amazing. Yummy for sure.
Made this for my mother-in-law and husband one year for christmas and have to make it every holiday get-together.
