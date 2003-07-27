Shoofly Pie II

This version of the classic pie has delightful hints of nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves.

Recipe by Karen

Servings:
8
Yield:
1 pie
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees F (225 degrees C).

  • To Make Crumb Filling: In a medium bowl, combine flour and brown sugar. Mix well, then cut in shortening until mixture is crumbly.

  • To Make Molasses Filling: In a medium bowl, combine baking soda, nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, cloves, and salt. Mix well, then stir in molasses. Pour in hot water and mix until smooth.

  • Sprinkle a layer of crumb filling into pastry shell. Cover with a layer of molasses filling. Alternate layers of crumb and molasses fillings, ending with crumb filling on top.

  • Bake in preheated oven for 15 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C) and bake an additional 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
418 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 76g; fat 11.9g; sodium 312.8mg. Full Nutrition
