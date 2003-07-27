Shoofly Pie II
This version of the classic pie has delightful hints of nutmeg, ginger, cinnamon, and cloves.
WoW! If I could give this ten stars I would. This is soo good. Better than any other Shoofly pie I've ever had. One of the best pies I've ever made. This will definitely be a regular for the holidays. I would suggest cutting back on the crumb mixture, I had a ton left over. Also, I sprinkled a cinnamon/clove mixture generously on top of the pie before I baked it. Thank you for sharing Karen, I love this recipe!
The only thing I did not like about this recipe is the pie has a stronger than expected prominent taste of molassas. I reccomment cutting the amount of molassas down by 1/3. Otherwise I loved this recipe. Great texture, super easy to make, a real crowd pleaser.
This is simply the BEST Shoo-fly pie. Don't look any further! I use butter instead of shortening in the crumb mixture.
This recipe was a dream to make. Everything came together so easy. I ran about a 1/8 of a cup short on molasses so I added some corn syrup. My husband is from PA and he said it was perfect. Great recipe will continue to make it for years to come.
Funny how cooks can have such widely ranging experiences by following a recipe EXACTLY as presented. After baking and allowing the pie to cool overnight, I cut into it the next day, only to find a runny pool of slop. What I ended up with bore no resemblance to the picture, and believe me, I couldn't scrape it down the garbage disposal fast enough. I have been cooking for 40 years and have made virtually every sort of dish imaginable, so I am not a novice in the kitchen. Thus, I can only attribute the positive reviews of this catastrophe of a recipe to the fact that some people have far different standards for food than I have.
very good
Really good. A little gooey-er than I'm used to, but not runny and holds its shape fine when cut. The molasses flavor is just about perfect and the crumb topping is gorgeous. One star off, because I'd prefer it a little dryer, but otherwise, it's excellent.
From what I've observed all of the shoo fly recipes are highly dependent upon the timing and freshness of the baking powder and the proportion of dry crumb, cake and wet bottom you get. Baking powder pops to life at 450. Alternating layers of crumb and wet,adding the baking powder 3 minutes and whisking in to the wet ingredients before pouring into the pie shell resulted in a nice cake layer with a scant 1/8" of goo and a nice 1/8" of dry crumb on top. I used 1tsp cinnamon and 1/4 tsp all of the other spices but that's my personal preference. Baking time and temp was good.
