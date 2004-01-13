Warm Apple Buttermilk Custard Pie

I wanted to make something a little different for my moms and grandpas birthday dinner so I thought this would be a great idea. I read some reviews and took some bits and pieces of recommendations and I would say the result was great. When cooking the apples I did three Granny Smith, with a half tbls of butter, 1/4 cup would be way too much, I did one and a half tbls of sugar and a tsp of cinnamon. It was just the perfect amount of sweetness and tartness. Next for the custard, I read a lot of reviews where people either did 1 cup or a half cup so I went for the middle and did 3/4 cup of sugar. I also saw that some people were saying custard was still soft and it didn't set after taking it out of the oven so I added another tbls of flour and cooked it for about 53 minutes and when I took it out it was perfect. I used a deeper dish pie pan as well after seeing a lot of reviews that it was too much custard and I think using the deeper dish was the way to go. It was the perfect amount of custard, apple and topping to where it didn't over flow. Everyone really loved the desert and I didn't have any comments on it being too sweet .