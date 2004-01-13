Warm Apple Buttermilk Custard Pie

Homey, sweet, custardy pie NOT like Grandma's.

Recipe by Donna

  • Preheat oven to 300 degrees F (150 degrees C).

  • To Make Apple Filling: Melt 1/4 cup butter or margarine in skillet over medium heat. Add apple, 1/2 cup white sugar, and 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon. Cook 3 to 5 minutes, until tender. Set aside.

  • To Make Buttermilk Custard: In a large mixing bowl combine 1/4 cup softened butter or margarine with 1 1/3 cups white sugar. Beat until creamy. Add eggs one at a time, beating until yellow disappears. Mix in vanilla, then 2 tablespoons flour. Combine thoroughly, then pour in buttermilk, beating until smooth.

  • Fit pastry into pie pan and prick with a fork. Spoon apple mixture into crust, then pour buttermilk custard over it.

  • Place in preheated oven and bake for 30 minutes.

  • To Make Streusel Topping: While pie is baking, combine 1/4 cup white sugar, brown sugar, 1/2 cup flour, and 1/4 teaspoon cinnamon in a small bowl. Cut in 3 tablespoons butter or margarine until mixture is crumbly.

  • Remove pie from oven after 30 minutes and sprinkle streusel topping over custard. Return to oven and bake for an additional 40 to 50 minutes, until a knife inserted in center comes out clean. Let stand 1 hour before serving.

549 calories; protein 5.9g; carbohydrates 80.4g; fat 23.9g; cholesterol 135.9mg; sodium 276.3mg. Full Nutrition
