Warm Apple Buttermilk Custard Pie
Homey, sweet, custardy pie NOT like Grandma's.
Homey, sweet, custardy pie NOT like Grandma's.
Good flavor but WAY too sweet, even though I cut back on the sugar after reading the reviews. I used 1 cup of sugar in the custard, and scant measurements of the other sugars. Also, the butter is not needed with cooking the apples. I only used 1 Tablespoon and it was fine, and the next time I make this i will either use 1/2 tablespoon or maybe none at all.Read More
I'm not sure how anyone gets past the overwhelming sweetness to award this recipe so highly. I love sweet, and this was just too much for me; even my kids who are sugar crazed couldn't finish a small piece. I tried to scrape the topping off just to salvage the pie, but even then it was still difficult to stomach. I think if I made it again, I would leave off the topping(or cut sugar amounts in half) and use 1/4 cup sugar on the apples and 1 cup sugar in the custard. I'm wanting to give the recipe 2 stars, but feel that the pie would be really good if the sugar wasn't such a problem.Read More
Good flavor but WAY too sweet, even though I cut back on the sugar after reading the reviews. I used 1 cup of sugar in the custard, and scant measurements of the other sugars. Also, the butter is not needed with cooking the apples. I only used 1 Tablespoon and it was fine, and the next time I make this i will either use 1/2 tablespoon or maybe none at all.
I made a few tweaks and the pie turned out very well. I softened the granny smiths in half the sugar and no butter. I used only one cup sugar in the custard and omitted the topping. mmmm, so good!
Saturday night I won an apple pie baking contest at Pumplefest 2006 with this pie!! It is soooo yummy! I have another one in the oven right now because I didn't really get to have any! The only things I changed were adding a little extra apples (beware the custard will make it overflow if you add more than the rec. 2 apples) and I split all the cinn with some nutmeg, too. :) It was a clear crowd favorite and so easy to make! Thanks!!
I am famous within my large family for my pies and have made hundreds of different varities. When I made this for the family all proclaimed that THIS was the best pie I had ever made. Truly a keeper!!!!!!
SwEEt!!! This recipe calls for way too much sugar!!! For the apples I used only 1/8 cup of butter and 2 tablespoons of sugar. I figured that apples are already sweet on its own. And I only made half of the buttermilk custard with just 1/2 cup of sugar. It was the perfect amount to fill an 8" pie. In addition, I strained the custard to get a smoother texture.....and the pie turned out nicely!
This pie is delicious and very different. Just what I was looking for. The recipe makes enough of the buttermilk custard for 2 pies. Next time I will double the apples and make 2 pies.
I made this pie for Thanksgiving and everyone thought it was delicious. It was very sweet, but very good. My only concern was that it did not slice like a pie. I expected a firm custard. We sp-ooned it out instead. I will definitely make this again.
This is a wonderful pie, very good. I will change it some next time I make it. Way too much butter in the recipie, a little greasy with not enough apple. but we still love it!
My family loved this pie! It was different and I will definitely make this again. I used 3 apples instead of 2 because they were small and luckily had room for all of the filling and topping. I did bake it 5 minutes longer than in the directions and it still was not completely set in the center when it finally came out but it still tasted great.
This has become a regular at my house, whenever we have leftover buttermilk I pull out this pie recipe. My edits: - 5-6 small granny smith apples - 1/4 cup sugar with the apples - 1 cup sugar with the custard - made in a deep-dish pie plate with pilsbury crust I've made the original recipe as well, and it wasn't well received (too sweet, not enough apples). I find that increasing the apples and decreasing the sugar has made it a crowd-pleaser.
Delicious! I used three apples because two just didn't look like enough. This kept me from being able to use all the custard, but I was able to use most of it. And the streusel topping was a little more than needed.
Very good and easy! I followed other's advice and cut the sugar back by 1/2 throughout the recipes. but I think that was to much. Next time I will cut by 1/3. I aslo used 3 good size apples, which was fine. I could have added 4 and the custard would not have over flowed.
Does anyone know if this can be frozen? Overall: This was my first pie and it was excellent to make and eat! I was intimidated at first, but surprised at the lack of complicatedness and my family loved it! I'm giving it 4 stars b/c I followed some suggestions made by other reviewers. Changes: I used 1 T butter and 2 T sugar in apple mixture and it was definitely sweet enough. I also only used 1 C white sugar in custard. Problems: I found my custard did not mix as the recipe calls for. First of all, I couldn't get the butter and sugar to be creamy, stayed grainy both pies I made. Also, the yellow never disappeared as recipe says it should while one ads the eggs one at a time. I was confused by this b/c if you have just butter, sugar and 4 eggs, how will there ever be no yellow?? Neither of these happened for me, but did not seem to matter. Next time: I used a store bought pie crust and noticed it was the weakest part of the pie. I'll try making my own crust when I'm feeling braver.
This pie received rave reviews by all. The only thing i did differently from the recipe was to cut back on the butter to 1 T and to use 3 apples. I used a deep dish pie plate and it was just slightly too much custard. The custard firmed up beautifully and the flavor was wonderful.
Mmm. This was really good. I used a homemade pie crust b/c I love crust and the storebought ones are like cardboard. The only thing I noticed, and I NEVER think things are too sweet, was that the custard portion seemed overly sweetened - almost like candy. So next time I would reduce the sugar I think.
I'm not sure how anyone gets past the overwhelming sweetness to award this recipe so highly. I love sweet, and this was just too much for me; even my kids who are sugar crazed couldn't finish a small piece. I tried to scrape the topping off just to salvage the pie, but even then it was still difficult to stomach. I think if I made it again, I would leave off the topping(or cut sugar amounts in half) and use 1/4 cup sugar on the apples and 1 cup sugar in the custard. I'm wanting to give the recipe 2 stars, but feel that the pie would be really good if the sugar wasn't such a problem.
This pie is absolutely delicious! I made the recipe as is except i cut the sugar to 1 cup in the custard and it was perfect. I did add more apples because i used a large deep dish pie plate. The ONLY change i will make next time is to use a different topping....it stayed very much like sugar and not very crumbly. Perhaps it just needs more butter but i have definately had better results with different toppings in the past. Truly a must try and delicious pie!
We love this and will make again. We did cut down on the white sugar a bit like other reviewers said. We did not have buttermilk so we used milk w/ vinegar. The custard comes way up while cooking so a deep dish pie dish is a must.
Yummmmm; Pie turn out great, after making the crust, found out 2 apples wasn't enough for a 10"pie, maybe recipe was to be a 8", or 2lb of apples. I used 6 apples, tripled the butter when cooking the apples. I did a double recipe of the custard but didn't use it all, used enough to cover apples, 1 an half on the custard would have worked. Crust was crisp a crunchy, perfect topping. Every one loved this pie, making 2 for next holiday.
This was very good. I didn't do the crumble topping however, still delicious though. Instead we drizzled with a little caramel.
My mother and I made this for thanksgiving last year and received rave reviews for it. Making it again this year!
My family unanimously agreed this is one of the best pies they'd ever tasted. Made it for a New Years get-together. Used Pillsbury refrigerated pie dough (kind that you roll out) and put in a glass pie plate. This allows you to crimp some fancy edges on your pie so people will think you made the dough from scratch, too :~) The filling amount that the recipe called for was absolutely the perfect amount, but I only used about 2/3 (not 2/3 cup) of the streusel topping mixture. It covered the pie completely and was quite thick--any more would have been too much. Also, I used 1 cup and about 2 Tbl of white sugar instead of the 1 1/3 cup in the buttermilk filling and the sweetness was perfect.
Being a lover of apple AND custard pies I was anxious to give this recipe a try, however, I was disappointed in the final product. It was far too sweet, and the custard had a strange texture. Perhaps from the 2 Tbsp flour (which I thought was strange to add to a custard filling), or from the streusel topping? It wasn't a BAD pie, but it didn't live up to my high expectations I guess. Sorry, but I won't be making this pie again. :(
MMMMMMMMMMMMMMM...this is THE BEST apple pie ever, it was easy to do and came out beutifully. The crust was slightly under done, I think you should use a pre-baked one
Took others advice and cut sugar to one cup, next time may reduce to 3/4 cup. Didn't do topping and glad I didn't, it would have been way too sweet.
Very Delicious! This one I will make again! The whole family loved it!
Absolutely delicious! I reduced the sugar to 1/2 cup as other reviewers suggested and my dad still complained that it was a little sweet the first time I made it (but no complaints after that). I had a larger pie plate, so increased the apples (but not the sugar on them); that worked very well, except some of the sugar syrup seeped into the bottom of the oven, so the second time around I sat the pie on a foil-lined baking sheet, which worked great. This pie just doesn't last in our house; 5 stars are not enough.
My family loves it! My mom is the bake sale guru and she asked me to make this for an upcoming sale at our church. Allher stuff is quality controlled and more or less gourmet; so I was thrilled she loved it. A quick note....I used 3 medium apples and the recipe made enough for 2 shallower pies.
WHAT A WINNEER!!!!!
WONDERFUL!!!!!
This pie has become a family favorite. I made several for a charity event and they sold for $500.00 and up.
Good enough, but runny. We loed the topping though! Wont make again.
This pie was GREAT!!! Better served cold. I added more apples and used a deep dish pie crust...came out perfectly I will definitely make this again.
This was a bit time consuming to make, but well worth it! I used another recipe on here (Aunt Ruth's Pie Crust) for the pie crust. I doubled the recipe to make two pies. However, when I put the apples in and the custard, it did not fill the pie shells. This was because I had used deep dish pie pans. I ended up adding more apples to the mix and it did rise a little before I put the crumb mix on. I would suggest that you double the apple part of the recipe if using a deep dish pan. The flavors of apple and custard complimented each other very well and it was like eating two desserts at once! I will definitely save this one for future holidays!
This is an excellent apple pie recipe, I was a bit nervous about the mixture of apples and custard but it's absolutely delicious! I did cut down the sugar to one cup in the custard though after reading the reviews suggesting that it was to sweet.
everyone was kindof spilit on this. If they loved the flavor then they didnt like the texture of the custard. And if they could get past the custard they thought it was too sweet or not enough apples. I thought it was very good, but definitely very werid combination of things.
This pie is best served warm, we did not enjoy it much the next day.
I tried it today, following the advice of others, I used 3 apples not 2 and cooked them in a pan lightly sprayed with Pam and only used a tsp of sugar. I used 1 cup of sugar in the custard. Because I was short on buttermilk I used a 1/2 cup of buttermilk and 1/4 cup regular milk. I used 1/4 cup oatmeal and 1/4 c flour in place of the flour in the streusel topping. I also added some unncooked blueberries in with the apples when I put the pie together. Turned out delicious! The whole family said the recipe was a keeper!
Custard set up fine, but did need to bake for about 10 min. longer than recipe states, maybe because we doubled the apples? Apples and topping very tasty, custard good texture, but VERY egg-y. We did cut the sugar back to 1/4C with the apples and 1C in the custard; still sweet, but not sickeningly so. Would like to try honey with the apples instead of sugar.
I thought this was a really good apple pie, and I usually don't like apple pie. My husband thought it was good too. I used three apples (fist sized) and only used about 3/4 of the topping as it seemed plenty thick (and it was). I used the directed amount of sugar and thought it was fine. It was sweet, but no sweeter than pie should be, it is pie after all! I added the apples with the sugar/cinnamon cooking liquid to the bottom of the pie plate. It only filled the plate about 1/3 of the way. Which appeared to be too little. The custard filled the rest of the plate to the top. I initially thought there wouldn't be enough apple in the pie, but I thought it was a very nice balance between fruit and custard. I did under cook mine a bit, but it still tasted great.
i made this pie for my boyfriend's family and they absolutely loved it. the only thing is, there was way too much buttermilk mixture and it overflowed and made like a crust on the pie tin and dripped... maybe less buttermilk mixture... im not complaining because it was still delicious!
Just baked this pie again since I had an extra crust. I was distracted during preparation and completely forgot the buttermilk and flour in the custard. The pie came out ugly but still completely delicious. Love this pie!
Yummy ! Boyfried said it was the best apple pie he had ever had. Coming from my picky eater that is pretty good. I did cut down on the sugar though. I just used the whole cup portions of the sugar. The first time it was a bit sweet, the second time was much better.
Fantastic! Pie was the hit of a dinner party! Some reviews complained that the pie is too sweet and users reported cutting back on sugar and butter. Not me! I'm here to tell ya that I used ALL the sugar and ALL the butter (yeah it's a lot) and that's what makes it great! It's dessert, not a green smoothie! Treat yourself!
This was really good warmed up. The apple pie ended up cooling down by the time I got to try it. So, I warmed it up in the microwave. It was yummy. I will make again.
This pie is awesome! It takes two of my favorites and combines them perfectly...I especially liked the streusel topping...my boyfriend as already asked when I will be baking this pie again!! I followed the recipe to the letter and it was perfect.
This is the VERY BEST apple pie I have every made. Not only my husband like it everyone at work was salivating for more. This recipe is PERFECT
My first pie ever I baked and it was wonderful. Super easy and looked like it took a lot of time. My family loved it. I'm baking another for Christmas.
This is by far the yummiest pie I have EVER made! I loved it! Along with everyone else. I brought it to a christmas party and I was told by my younger cousin that if I didnt bring it next year then he wouldnt let me in the door. haha It was such a hit that I made it again for another holiday party a few days later and it was just as big of a hit there. I fallowed the recipe exactly except I did use 3 apples and used a deep dish pie crust and it was just enough. 2 apples probably wouldnt have been enough for the pie. I didnt think it was to sweet as some people had said. It was perfect! Im sure this is going to become a dessert I will be making for any special event along with whenever i feel like making a good dessert from now on!
Delicious! We couldn't wait for it to cool all the way before tasting it... Very rich and sweet. Upon the advice of other reviewers, I reduced the sugar to 1 cup in the custard. (I used Granny Smith)I also cut the butter and sugar in half to cook the apples. The streusel is very good, maybe a little too sugary also. Anyway, this is very good and I cannot wait to have some in the morning- when it has cooled and "set". Thanks!
Cindy made this after church (10-4-09) and Jill and I had a piece before we hit the road to drive home. The flavor was delicious but, we cut into it too soon. Next time it definately needs to set up some. Excellent taste!
I'm not really one for making pie, but I had an overabundance of apples this fall and needed to do something with them! This pie was amazing! I took it to work and everyone loved it. Will pass it on for sure! (It is on the sweet side, watch out!)
This was ok, but as everyone said before it's extremely too sweet. I like the idea of custurd with the apples but won't be making this again because it's way too sweet.
I cut down the sugar in the custard down to 1 cup. This was real easy and very YUMMY!!
This was so good. It was finished in one day. The buttermilk custard was so rich and creamy. The only thing I would change would be to put a little less of the streusel on top. Excellent.
My family loved this! It was a hit on our Thanksgiving table!
This pie combined 2 of my husband's beloved desserts--apple pie and chess pie! This was delicious! I cut back the sugar and butter as others suggested. Kind of custard like. Will make again!
This was just ok, I had high hope for it since it was recommended by a friend. I don't mind sweet desserts but this was a little much. It has a great flavor so I may make it again without the topping.
Really yummy pie. My brothers and sister all asked for more. Almost had to beat them off and then had to hide the pie in the fridge so it wouldn't go missing. I rated it 4 stars as unless the pie is sheer perfection, it doesn't deserve a 5 star rating. This was yummy but not the best i've ever had. And i LOVE apple pies, so i'm pretty hard to please. Kept the recipe as is, just added a bit more spice and uses fresh nutmeg!
OMG!!! This was great! If you are a fan of custard, you have to try this. I didnt have buttermilk so I made my own with vinegar and milk. Turned out perfect. Did cut back the sugar slightly also.
this is good but as made it's too sugary, so I cup the sugar by 1/3 os a cup in the custard it helped and it set up better. thanks I will make again
I found this recipe in Southern Living magazine at least 6 or 7 years ago and it has been on my Thanksgiving dessert table ever since. The custard filling is good to use in apple crisp too, in the apples under the crust.
This pie is AMAZING! I made just as written except I missed the flour in the crumble topping. It was delicious and everyone that ate a piece loved it! You can't eat more than one piece, but that means you might have leftovers! Will make again for sure! Thanks for a great recipe!
A friend gave me the exact same recipe and it's always a hit! Very easy to prepare and always delicious. It's now something I'm asked to bring to every holiday dinner. :) One thing I do is add in a bit more than 2 apples so that there's a bit more apple mixed with the custard.
this was overall very good. i had a lot of custard leftover after pouring it over the apples, so i would maybe cut that part in half.
I absolutely love this pie! It was perfect for my family. Everybody loved it! But I'd recommend for the Custer use 3 tablespoons of flour instead of 2 and a bit more sugar .
The best pie I have EVER had. Absolutely delicious and my company fought over who got the last slice.
really good ill cut off some sugar next time
Very tasty! I've made 4 of these pies now for family, friends, and one for my office Thanksgiving party. Everyone loves them. The first time I made it was for a pie-baking contest at Georgia Tech, and it tied for 1st place. This pie is a winner! It is VERY sweet, but at long as you don't have a huge piece, it's not a problem.
This was REALLY rich!! My famliy loved it, but I thought it was too sweet. I think next time I won't put on the topping and see how it turns out. I loved the custard and the apples together! Yummy!!!
Overall, this is a really delicious pie. I took reviewers' advice and reduced the total amount of sugar in the recipe, but next time I will probably keep the sugar in the custard layer at 1 1/3 of cup or maybe even use some brown sugar. I will also double the apples and refridgerate the pie overnight before serving. I made my own pie crust ("French Pastry Pie Crust" from this website) and that also made it extra-tasty.
I made this pie exactly as the directions stated since I like it on the sweet side. It was amazing!!! Got rave reviews from my family and my boyfriends band members. Comfort food at its best.
I wanted to make something a little different for my moms and grandpas birthday dinner so I thought this would be a great idea. I read some reviews and took some bits and pieces of recommendations and I would say the result was great. When cooking the apples I did three Granny Smith, with a half tbls of butter, 1/4 cup would be way too much, I did one and a half tbls of sugar and a tsp of cinnamon. It was just the perfect amount of sweetness and tartness. Next for the custard, I read a lot of reviews where people either did 1 cup or a half cup so I went for the middle and did 3/4 cup of sugar. I also saw that some people were saying custard was still soft and it didn't set after taking it out of the oven so I added another tbls of flour and cooked it for about 53 minutes and when I took it out it was perfect. I used a deeper dish pie pan as well after seeing a lot of reviews that it was too much custard and I think using the deeper dish was the way to go. It was the perfect amount of custard, apple and topping to where it didn't over flow. Everyone really loved the desert and I didn't have any comments on it being too sweet .
Very good recipe. I did cut back on the sugar as suggested and accidentally when I was doing the apple part, I added too much butter so I just doubled the amount of apple and halfed the amount of custard. It came out delicious! I definitely will make this recipe again (with my changes)
This was really good! The topping really mnade the pie for me, but it is very sweet. If you don't like things really sweet I'm not sure this is your pie! I had to add another Tbsp of butter to the topping to make it the right consistency. Also, just used one cup of sugar in the custard, which I did not find sweet at all. That's OK because the topping makes up for it. I used a graham cracker crust and I really liked that. Next time I'll use 4 apples instead of 2 because I couldn't taste them as much as I'd like. Great recipe!
I put in 3/4 cup of sugar, after reading the reviews. It made it a little too unsweet. I will do 1 cup next time. I think the point of a custard is to be sweet....but if you don't like sweet, just cut the sugar. Even better the next day.
In an effort to use up my buttermilk, I tried this recipe and it turn out beautifully. The custard was delicious! Held up very well and complemented the apples. I did add less sugar here and there, since other reviewers commented on it's excessive sweetness. It was still sweet enough for me. Will make again if I get some left over buttermilk!
I didn't change a thing. It was very delicious, and I can see why someone one a contest with it. Thank you so much for posting this.
Very different pie. Also quite good. Had two apples to use up in frig and this hit the spot. The pie is nothing like i've had before. We all liked it. The apples really add to the buttermilk custard filling and the topping gave it a slight butterscotch flavor. I thought the topping would burn as it's in the oven for 1 hour but it came out perfect. Remember to let it cool before cutting as recipe suggests. Will make again.
I've been making this since it for years and it's our family favorite! Birthdays, holidays, you name it. It's simply wonderful, especially warm. I can't say enough about it!
Excellent. Just as described, homey, sweet-comfort food!
I absolutely LOVE this pie!!! My mother-in-law is an excellent cook and she recommended I make this my signature dessert. I do not use the crumb topping and my pie comes out of the oven with a sugary crusty top. Out of a dozen people, only one didn't care for the pie.
Very good recipe! A keeper! The reasons I gave it 4 stars are the following. I discovered we did not have any apples, so I used zucchini instead! Awesome!! Also, instead of using a ready made pie shell I made pie shell useing Ruth's Grandma's pie crust from this site! I also cut all sugar to half the amount listed. Came out just right! Wow! Excellent! Thanks for posting!
I made a double batch - used extra apple (about 7 for two pies) Bravo! It was a big hit with my class albiet mostly hungry young folks. They wanted the recipe...Great Comfort Food...
really great but I agree about the sugar Iam going to make some today with half the sugar in the apples and see I would also add a bit more apples but very good and used "Ruths grandmas pie crust recipe also very good
Very delicious warm and cold. Just cut down the sugar as others have suggested and it was excellent!
Fantastic!!! I ignored the reviewers suggestions and made it exactly as the recipe was written. I was perfection! I can't wait to make it again!
Wonderfully delicious pie! I reduced the sugar from 1 1/3 cup in the custard mix, to 1 cup like previous reviewers. I also added 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice to the custard mix along with 1/4 tsp nutmeg. Affer pie finished cooking the 50 minutes after adding crumble top, I broiled the top for 5 minutes under the broiler and made a perfectly crisp top. INSANELY EXCELLENT!!!
I LOVE this pie. I make a couple of alterations (adding vanilla when I cook the apples, for example) but it's a great recipe and my favorite pie to make. The only thing is that I notice that for some reason I always have far more filling than the pie crust can hold. It's not a huge issue - better too much than too little. :)
We loved this pie. I didn`t use so mush sugar that the recipe calls for, just 1/2 cup for the custard. Delicious, sure this pie will become the one of my favorite apple desserts.
Excellent! I took the pie to a covered dish dinner. Everyone loved it! I have since substituted blueberries for the apples and another time 1 cup shredded coconut omitting the topping. My husband claimed it to be the best coconut custard he's ever had.
This is the most wonderful recipe! I did not change a thing and it turns out great everytime. Great cozy dessert for a cold evening. Comfort food at it's finest.
This was a 3 hour endeavor which at the end yielded a WAY OVERLY SWEET concoction. I wish I'd just made an apple pie!
It was yummy but not so much that I want to make it over and over. There was way too much custard to fit in one pie. The custard was delicious and I think I might make that again without the crust and the apples.
Oh my gosh, this pie is devine!! It will easily be enough for 2 crusts. I doubled the recipe and had left over custard. I just cooked it in a seperate dish with the pies and topped it with struesel and had another dessert. This is a definite "do again"!! Please note that it is a time consuming pie to make but you get what you bargain for!!
I'm so happy I made this pie. It came out perfectly. I will make again with apple and blueberry. What a geat recipe! I made homemade crust.
I agree way too sweet. You couldn't even taste the apples it was just sugar. Will not make it again.
We loved this pie. My wife never eats sweets till I make this pie. I once used Coco powder in place of the flour and it turned out great.
4.5 stars. keeper. Almost like the leftover custard and topping byself more. Used the easy pie crust recipe from this site and doubled the recipe and used in a rectangular pyrex as well and came out well, but took longer to bake.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections